Best smart TVs under 40,000: A buyer's guide

TVs today are more than simply dumb devices that stream video via a set-top box. Modern smart TVs have various capabilities, including the ability to connect to the internet, app stores from which you can download games and streaming apps, and support for Io T device connectivity. Many of these TVs also come equipped with voice-activated remote controllers, allowing you to ask the tv to play a certain piece of content with just your voice. You've come to the correct place if you're looking for a smart tv with smart features that are important to you.
A 4-star rated, classy, and gorgeous TV is the LG 127 cm. It has a 60 Hz refresh rate and a 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution. The quad core 4 k CPU also helps to improve colour and contrast while lowering video noise on this TV's compact form. The low-resolution photographs are additionally upscale and recreated at a caliber that is nearly 4 k.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|slim; sleek
|doesn’t have a good viewing angle
|backed by AI thin Q, built-in google assistant & alexa
|Has 4 k ultra HD LED display
|equipped with quad-core processor 4 k
2. Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4 k ultra
The Redmi tv has a 50-inch (4 k ultra HD) display with a 126 cm (50-inch) diagonal, a refresh rate of 60 hertz (Hz), and a viewing angle of 178 degrees. This is the top smart TV with Rs. 40,000 available. The most recent gaming consoles, set-top boxes, 3 HDMI ports for Blu-ray players, 2 USB ports for hard drives, and other USB devices.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|has dual-band wi fi
|It has a good display, but not at the level of a premium tv
|HDR 10+ and a lot more features
|tv stands are not so sturdy structure
|overall it’s a value-for-money product
|remote has few keys
|easy to search using a google voice assistant
|average build quality
3. Kodak 139 cm (55 inches) 4 k ultra HD
It gains a lot of strength, as a result, has small bezels that make watching videos on it an excellent experience, weighs 18 kg (a little bit more), but has a lot of functions as well. There is no issue with this because we also receive good-quality sands. Additionally, you receive google assistant functionality.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|perfect design and look
|no, any cons
|android 9 support
|4 k resolution with IPS LED
|display and 55-inch size
4. TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4 k
The TCL smart TV has a 139 cm display (55 inches). Additionally, a 4 k ultra HD (3860 x 2160) resolution with a 60 hz frame rate is available. The best smart tv under Rs. 40,000 is this one. It contains one USB port for connecting blu-ray players, hard discs, and other USB devices and three HDMI connections for connecting set-top boxes.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|thin bezel
|single-band WiFi
|A+ grade panel
|not all apps are available
|24 w volume output
|the processor is a little slow(can be ignored)
|quick voice command
5. Sony bravia 108 cm (43 inches) full HD
full HD (1920 x 1080) and HDR are characteristics of the 108 cm (43 in) panel on the sony bravia smart TV. Set-top boxes, blu-ray players, two HDMI connecting gaming consoles, and two USB ports for connecting hard drives and other USB devices are among the connectivity choices.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|the picture and sound quality are good
|It has a limited number of apps
|this is a semi-smart budget-friendly TV
|It is not a full flared smart tv
|easy to use and trusted brand guarantee
6. One plus 125.7 cm (50 inches) U series
The screen size of the one plus smart tv is 125.7 cm (50 inches). This has a 178-degree wide viewing angle, a frame rate of 60 hz, and a 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution. The greatest smart tv under Rs. 40,000 is this one. It has two USB ports for connecting hard drives and other USB devices and three HDMI connections for connecting gaming consoles.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|tiny bezels
|very laggy remote controller
|a huge display
|frequent updates required
|great cinematic view
|the sound is just average
|new design of wall mount
7. Amazon basics 139 cm (55 inches) 4 k
A 139 cm (55 inch) amazon basics smart TV has a screen with a 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution. It also boasts a broad viewing angle of 178° and a refresh rate of 60 hz. Connectivity options include a set-top box, blu-ray player, 3 HDMI 2.0 ports for gaming consoles, 1 USB 3.0 port, 1 USB 2.0 port for set-top boxes. An IR port can be used to operate connected items like boxes.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|picture quality, fire tv, alexa, easy to set up and operate
|the sound quality is not great
|the fire TV interface has no lagging
|also difficult typing
|can add wanted apps
8.Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) crystal 4 k
The samsung crystal neo series is the next item on our list of the top smart TVs under Rs. 40,000. For the best viewing experience, the TV has pur color technology, which offers various colours. The 4 k processor is highly effective and enhances the clarity of the image resolution.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|exceptional motion xcelerator
|average low sound
|HDR visuals
9.Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) bezelless series
The greatest TV viewing experience at home is provided by this toshiba 4 k LED TV, which dolby vision and dolby ATMOS power. With more than 68 years of technical experience, the Toshiba brand is a testament to trust and excellence. Thanks to the dolby vision HDR, CEVO 4 k HDR, 4 k resolution+ upscaler, ultra olor enhancer, HDR10+ decoding, HDR 10, and HLG compatibility, it offers incredible picture quality.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|4 k graphics
|the panel is of low quality
|stunning picture quality
10. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) frame less series
Bring the brand-new, incredible acer frameless TV home for an enhanced, immersive viewing experience. With HDR10, wide colour gamut, and micro dimming, the intelligent frame stabilization Engine creates smooth, blur-free images. The captivating soundtrack from strong, high-fidelity 24 w speakers with dolby audio and pure Sound 2 enhances the incredible pictures. A 64 bit quad core Processor with 1.5 GB RAM and 8 GB storage is used to support this potent audio-visual experience.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|good sound output
|average picture quality
|good RAM management
Best 3 features
|Product
|Feature - 1
|Feature - 2
|Feature - 3
|LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
|good ram
|sufficient storage space
|latest operating system
|Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV
|excellent sound system
|good RAM
|great design
|Kodak 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified
|great design
|good RAM backup
|good Ram
|TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified
|good speaker output
|4 k resolution
|large display with good resolution
|Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV
|large display with good resolution
|loaded with android features
|large display with good resolution
|OnePlus 125.7 cm (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV
|4 k display
|good for everyday use.
|HDMI & USB ports are available
|AmazonBasics 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV
|excellent resolution
|excellent sound system
|good speaker output
|Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series
|great graphic output
|great design
|ample storage space
|Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) Bezelless Series
|4 k picture quality
|excellent sound quality
|multiple ports
|Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series
|good RAM management
|good sound output
|large display
Best value for money
There is no getting around the reality that you need to pick the correct smart TV when you are on a tight budget. When purchasing something for yourself, ensure you get what you paid for. Mi TVs are a breath of fresh air because of their affordable price and superior performance. In terms of value for money, the Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4 k ultra is always the best option.
Best overall
Choosing the best smart TVs under 40,000 can be difficult in today's competitive market. You must select a phone that has all the functions you need as a consequence. This makes the Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4 k. This type is fashionable, slim, and light, and it provides a great deal of storage. Along with all of this, it offers the best display and 4 k resolution, which will undoubtedly create an immersive experience.
How to choose the best smart TVs under ₹40,000?
The best smart TVs in this price range are those mentioned above. samsung and MI TVs are currently dominating the market. We advise purchasing a 4 k TV even if you don't already have any 4 k material, especially if you're considering a TV of this size, as 4 k sources are becoming more widespread. Therefore, you can surely choose the products mentioned above. We hope that our ranking of the top smart TVs under Rs. 40,000 will aid in your decision-making.
Price of smart TVs under ₹40,000 at a glance:
|Product
|Price in Rs
|LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
|31,990
|Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD
|. 34,999
|Kodak 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified
|29,999
|TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified
|38,890
|Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV
|35,999
|OnePlus 125.7 cm (50 inches) U Series
|35,999
|AmazonBasics 139 cm (55 inches)
|36,499
|Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series
|33,990
|Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) Bezelless
|37, 990
|Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series
|11, 999
Yes, your smart TV will function properly even without an internet connection. Like a standard TV, you can attach Blu-ray/DVD players, speakers, and a cable box to watch TV channels. However, you won't be able to use any of the included video streaming apps
There are no touch screen displays on smart TVs. Although there is touch screen digital media devices, doing so defeats the purpose of owning a TV, which was made so you could browse through programs without getting up to change channels or settings
The capacity to access content outside of traditional TV channels is a Smart TV's greatest benefit. Your preferred video-on-demand (VOD) services, like Netflix, Amazon, and YouTube, along with music streaming services, like Spotify, and even a variety of games and sports content, are all available on a smart TV.
You could also wonder if smart TVs require antivirus security. No, not for the device itself; it is the quick response. Smart TVs are only one potential vulnerability in the greater Internet of Things. You should therefore safeguard yourself against malware to be safe.
Fitness apps, entertainment apps, cameras, and microphones are just a few of the fantastic functions that smart televisions offer. A Smart TV is still connected to the internet despite these features, making it vulnerable to hacking.