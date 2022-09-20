Best smart TVs under 40,000: A buyer's guide

Smart TVs under ₹ 40,000 come loaded with exciting features.

TVs today are more than simply dumb devices that stream video via a set-top box. Modern smart TVs have various capabilities, including the ability to connect to the internet, app stores from which you can download games and streaming apps, and support for Io T device connectivity. Many of these TVs also come equipped with voice-activated remote controllers, allowing you to ask the tv to play a certain piece of content with just your voice. You've come to the correct place if you're looking for a smart tv with smart features that are important to you. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart LED TV A 4-star rated, classy, and gorgeous TV is the LG 127 cm. It has a 60 Hz refresh rate and a 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution. The quad core 4 k CPU also helps to improve colour and contrast while lowering video noise on this TV's compact form. The low-resolution photographs are additionally upscale and recreated at a caliber that is nearly 4 k. Specifications Brand: LG

Connector type: bluetooth, wi-fi, USB, HDMI

Resolution: 4 k

Display technology: LED

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Pros Cons slim; sleek doesn’t have a good viewing angle backed by AI thin Q, built-in google assistant & alexa Has 4 k ultra HD LED display equipped with quad-core processor 4 k

2. Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4 k ultra The Redmi tv has a 50-inch (4 k ultra HD) display with a 126 cm (50-inch) diagonal, a refresh rate of 60 hertz (Hz), and a viewing angle of 178 degrees. This is the top smart TV with Rs. 40,000 available. The most recent gaming consoles, set-top boxes, 3 HDMI ports for Blu-ray players, 2 USB ports for hard drives, and other USB devices. Specifications Screen size:126 cm (50 inches)

Display technology: LED

Resolution: 3840×2160 pixels

HDMI ports: 3

USB Ports: 2

Response time: 5 milliseconds

Number of speakers: 2

Bluetooth technology: yes

Pros Cons has dual-band wi fi It has a good display, but not at the level of a premium tv HDR 10+ and a lot more features tv stands are not so sturdy structure overall it’s a value-for-money product remote has few keys easy to search using a google voice assistant average build quality

3. Kodak 139 cm (55 inches) 4 k ultra HD It gains a lot of strength, as a result, has small bezels that make watching videos on it an excellent experience, weighs 18 kg (a little bit more), but has a lot of functions as well. There is no issue with this because we also receive good-quality sands. Additionally, you receive google assistant functionality. Specifications Size: 55-inch

Type panel: android smart tv LED

Resolution: 4 k

Sound output: 24 watt

Ports: 4

Warranty: yes

Pros Cons perfect design and look no, any cons android 9 support 4 k resolution with IPS LED display and 55-inch size

4. TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4 k

The TCL smart TV has a 139 cm display (55 inches). Additionally, a 4 k ultra HD (3860 x 2160) resolution with a 60 hz frame rate is available. The best smart tv under Rs. 40,000 is this one. It contains one USB port for connecting blu-ray players, hard discs, and other USB devices and three HDMI connections for connecting set-top boxes. Specifications Display size: 139 cm (55 inches)

Display type: LED, A+

Operating system: android

RAM size: 2 GB

Hardware interface: USB, HDMI

Graphics coprocessor: mali470×3 600 MHz~800 MHz

Response time: 6.5 milliseconds

Pros Cons thin bezel single-band WiFi A+ grade panel not all apps are available 24 w volume output the processor is a little slow(can be ignored) quick voice command

5. Sony bravia 108 cm (43 inches) full HD full HD (1920 x 1080) and HDR are characteristics of the 108 cm (43 in) panel on the sony bravia smart TV. Set-top boxes, blu-ray players, two HDMI connecting gaming consoles, and two USB ports for connecting hard drives and other USB devices are among the connectivity choices. Specifications Display size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Display type: LED

Operating system: linux

Hardware interface: USB, HDMI

Remote control type:‎IR, bluetooth

Viewing angle: 178 degrees

Supported image: PSD, GIF, PNG, JPEG

Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels

Audio wattage: 20 watts

Pros Cons the picture and sound quality are good It has a limited number of apps this is a semi-smart budget-friendly TV It is not a full flared smart tv easy to use and trusted brand guarantee

6. One plus 125.7 cm (50 inches) U series The screen size of the one plus smart tv is 125.7 cm (50 inches). This has a 178-degree wide viewing angle, a frame rate of 60 hz, and a 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution. The greatest smart tv under Rs. 40,000 is this one. It has two USB ports for connecting hard drives and other USB devices and three HDMI connections for connecting gaming consoles. Specifications Display size :125.7 cm (50 inches)

Display type: HDR10+ | HDR10 | HLG

Resolution: 4 k, 3840 x 2160 pixels

Storage capacity: 16 GB

RAM Size: 2 GB

Operating system: android

Hardware interface: USB, HDMI, bluetooth 5

Graphics coprocessor:‎G52 MC1

Google assistant | with voice assistant

Pros Cons tiny bezels very laggy remote controller a huge display frequent updates required great cinematic view the sound is just average new design of wall mount

7. Amazon basics 139 cm (55 inches) 4 k A 139 cm (55 inch) amazon basics smart TV has a screen with a 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution. It also boasts a broad viewing angle of 178° and a refresh rate of 60 hz. Connectivity options include a set-top box, blu-ray player, 3 HDMI 2.0 ports for gaming consoles, 1 USB 3.0 port, 1 USB 2.0 port for set-top boxes. An IR port can be used to operate connected items like boxes. Specifications Display size: 139 cm (55 inches)

Display technology: LED

Operating system: fire OS

RAM Size: 1.5 GB

Hardware interface: USB, HDMI

Graphics coprocessor: maliG31 MP2

Resolution: 4 k, 3840×2160 pixels

Audio output mode: surround

Pros Cons picture quality, fire tv, alexa, easy to set up and operate the sound quality is not great the fire TV interface has no lagging also difficult typing can add wanted apps

8.Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) crystal 4 k The samsung crystal neo series is the next item on our list of the top smart TVs under Rs. 40,000. For the best viewing experience, the TV has pur color technology, which offers various colours. The 4 k processor is highly effective and enhances the clarity of the image resolution. Specifications Supported apps: youtube|netflix|disney+hotstar|

Operating system: android (google assistant & chrome cast in-built)

Resolution: ultra HD (4 k) 3840 x 2160 pixels

Sound output: 20 W

Refresh rate: 50 Hz

Pros Cons exceptional motion xcelerator average low sound HDR visuals

9.Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) bezelless series The greatest TV viewing experience at home is provided by this toshiba 4 k LED TV, which dolby vision and dolby ATMOS power. With more than 68 years of technical experience, the Toshiba brand is a testament to trust and excellence. Thanks to the dolby vision HDR, CEVO 4 k HDR, 4 k resolution+ upscaler, ultra olor enhancer, HDR10+ decoding, HDR 10, and HLG compatibility, it offers incredible picture quality. Specifications Screen size: 55 inches

Brand: TOSHIBA

Display technology: LED

Resolution: 4 k

Refresh rate: 60 hz

Pros Cons 4 k graphics the panel is of low quality stunning picture quality

10. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) frame less series Bring the brand-new, incredible acer frameless TV home for an enhanced, immersive viewing experience. With HDR10, wide colour gamut, and micro dimming, the intelligent frame stabilization Engine creates smooth, blur-free images. The captivating soundtrack from strong, high-fidelity 24 w speakers with dolby audio and pure Sound 2 enhances the incredible pictures. A 64 bit quad core Processor with 1.5 GB RAM and 8 GB storage is used to support this potent audio-visual experience. Specifications Display technology: LED

Resolution: 720 p

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI

Colour: black

Item dimensions: LxWxH 72.1 x 18.6 x 47.6 centimeters

Pros Cons good sound output average picture quality good RAM management

Best 3 features

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV good ram sufficient storage space latest operating system Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV excellent sound system good RAM great design Kodak 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified great design good RAM backup good Ram TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified good speaker output 4 k resolution large display with good resolution Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV large display with good resolution loaded with android features large display with good resolution OnePlus 125.7 cm (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 4 k display good for everyday use. HDMI & USB ports are available AmazonBasics 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV excellent resolution excellent sound system good speaker output Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series great graphic output great design ample storage space Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) Bezelless Series 4 k picture quality excellent sound quality multiple ports Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series good RAM management good sound output large display

Best value for money There is no getting around the reality that you need to pick the correct smart TV when you are on a tight budget. When purchasing something for yourself, ensure you get what you paid for. Mi TVs are a breath of fresh air because of their affordable price and superior performance. In terms of value for money, the Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4 k ultra is always the best option. Best overall Choosing the best smart TVs under 40,000 can be difficult in today's competitive market. You must select a phone that has all the functions you need as a consequence. This makes the Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4 k. This type is fashionable, slim, and light, and it provides a great deal of storage. Along with all of this, it offers the best display and 4 k resolution, which will undoubtedly create an immersive experience. How to choose the best smart TVs under ₹40,000? The best smart TVs in this price range are those mentioned above. samsung and MI TVs are currently dominating the market. We advise purchasing a 4 k TV even if you don't already have any 4 k material, especially if you're considering a TV of this size, as 4 k sources are becoming more widespread. Therefore, you can surely choose the products mentioned above. We hope that our ranking of the top smart TVs under Rs. 40,000 will aid in your decision-making. Price of smart TVs under ₹40,000 at a glance:

Product Price in Rs LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 31,990 Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD . 34,999 Kodak 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified 29,999 TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified 38,890 Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV 35,999 OnePlus 125.7 cm (50 inches) U Series 35,999 AmazonBasics 139 cm (55 inches) 36,499 Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series 33,990 Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) Bezelless 37, 990 Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series 11, 999