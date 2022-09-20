Story Saved
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
Best smart TVs under 40,000: A buyer's guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 20, 2022 22:00 IST
Summary:

Smart TVs under 40,000 come with decent features and elevate the viewing experience.

Smart TVs under 40,000 come loaded with exciting features.

TVs today are more than simply dumb devices that stream video via a set-top box. Modern smart TVs have various capabilities, including the ability to connect to the internet, app stores from which you can download games and streaming apps, and support for Io T device connectivity. Many of these TVs also come equipped with voice-activated remote controllers, allowing you to ask the tv to play a certain piece of content with just your voice. You've come to the correct place if you're looking for a smart tv with smart features that are important to you.

  1. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart LED TV

A 4-star rated, classy, and gorgeous TV is the LG 127 cm. It has a 60 Hz refresh rate and a 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution. The quad core 4 k CPU also helps to improve colour and contrast while lowering video noise on this TV's compact form. The low-resolution photographs are additionally upscale and recreated at a caliber that is nearly 4 k.

Specifications

  • Brand: LG
  • Connector type: bluetooth, wi-fi, USB, HDMI
  • Resolution: 4 k
  • Display technology: LED
  • Refresh rate: 60 Hz
ProsCons
slim; sleekdoesn’t have a good viewing angle
backed by AI thin Q, built-in google assistant & alexa 
Has 4 k ultra HD LED display 
equipped with quad-core processor 4 k 
cellpic
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black)
27% off 36,500 49,990
Buy now

2. Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4 k ultra

The Redmi tv has a 50-inch (4 k ultra HD) display with a 126 cm (50-inch) diagonal, a refresh rate of 60 hertz (Hz), and a viewing angle of 178 degrees. This is the top smart TV with Rs. 40,000 available. The most recent gaming consoles, set-top boxes, 3 HDMI ports for Blu-ray players, 2 USB ports for hard drives, and other USB devices.

Specifications

  • Screen size:126 cm (50 inches)
  • Display technology: LED
  • Resolution: 3840×2160 pixels
  • HDMI ports: 3
  • USB Ports: 2
  • Response time: 5 milliseconds
  • Number of speakers: 2
  • Bluetooth technology: yes
ProsCons
has dual-band wi fiIt has a good display, but not at the level of a premium tv
HDR 10+ and a lot more featurestv stands are not so sturdy structure
overall it’s a value-for-money productremote has few keys
easy to search using a google voice assistantaverage build quality
cellpic
Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 | L50M6-RA (Black)
3% off 34,999 35,999
Buy now

3. Kodak 139 cm (55 inches) 4 k ultra HD

It gains a lot of strength, as a result, has small bezels that make watching videos on it an excellent experience, weighs 18 kg (a little bit more), but has a lot of functions as well. There is no issue with this because we also receive good-quality sands. Additionally, you receive google assistant functionality.

Specifications

  • Size: 55-inch
  • Type panel: android smart tv LED
  • Resolution: 4 k
  • Sound output: 24 watt
  • Ports: 4
  • Warranty: yes
ProsCons
perfect design and lookno, any cons
android 9 support 
4 k resolution with IPS LED 
display and 55-inch size 
cellpic
Kodak 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV 55UHDX7XPRO (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

4. TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4 k
The TCL smart TV has a 139 cm display (55 inches). Additionally, a 4 k ultra HD (3860 x 2160) resolution with a 60 hz frame rate is available. The best smart tv under Rs. 40,000 is this one. It contains one USB port for connecting blu-ray players, hard discs, and other USB devices and three HDMI connections for connecting set-top boxes.

Specifications

  • Display size: 139 cm (55 inches)
  • Display type: LED, A+
  • Operating system: android
  • RAM size: 2 GB
  • Hardware interface: USB, HDMI
  • Graphics coprocessor: mali470×3 600 MHz~800 MHz
  • Response time: 6.5 milliseconds
ProsCons
thin bezelsingle-band WiFi
A+ grade panelnot all apps are available
24 w volume outputthe processor is a little slow(can be ignored)
quick voice command 
cellpic
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 55P615 (Black)
46% off 40,700 75,990
Buy now

5. Sony bravia 108 cm (43 inches) full HD

full HD (1920 x 1080) and HDR are characteristics of the 108 cm (43 in) panel on the sony bravia smart TV. Set-top boxes, blu-ray players, two HDMI connecting gaming consoles, and two USB ports for connecting hard drives and other USB devices are among the connectivity choices.

Specifications

  • Display size: 108 cm (43 inches)
  • Display type: LED
  • Operating system: linux
  • Hardware interface: USB, HDMI
  • Remote control type:‎IR, bluetooth
  • Viewing angle: 178 degrees
  • Supported image: PSD, GIF, PNG, JPEG
  • Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Audio wattage: 20 watts
ProsCons
the picture and sound quality are goodIt has a limited number of apps
this is a semi-smart budget-friendly TVIt is not a full flared smart tv
easy to use and trusted brand guarantee 
cellpic
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV KDL-43W6603 (Black) (2020 Model)
Check Price on Amazon

6. One plus 125.7 cm (50 inches) U series

The screen size of the one plus smart tv is 125.7 cm (50 inches). This has a 178-degree wide viewing angle, a frame rate of 60 hz, and a 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution. The greatest smart tv under Rs. 40,000 is this one. It has two USB ports for connecting hard drives and other USB devices and three HDMI connections for connecting gaming consoles.

Specifications

  • Display size :125.7 cm (50 inches)
  • Display type: HDR10+ | HDR10 | HLG
  • Resolution: 4 k, 3840 x 2160 pixels
  • Storage capacity: 16 GB
  • RAM Size: 2 GB
  • Operating system: android
  • Hardware interface: USB, HDMI, bluetooth 5
  • Graphics coprocessor:‎G52 MC1
  • Google assistant | with voice assistant
ProsCons
tiny bezelsvery laggy remote controller
a huge displayfrequent updates required
great cinematic viewthe sound is just average
new design of wall mount 
cellpic
OnePlus 125.7 cm (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 50U1S (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

7. Amazon basics 139 cm (55 inches) 4 k

A 139 cm (55 inch) amazon basics smart TV has a screen with a 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution. It also boasts a broad viewing angle of 178° and a refresh rate of 60 hz. Connectivity options include a set-top box, blu-ray player, 3 HDMI 2.0 ports for gaming consoles, 1 USB 3.0 port, 1 USB 2.0 port for set-top boxes. An IR port can be used to operate connected items like boxes.

Specifications

  • Display size: 139 cm (55 inches)
  • Display technology: LED
  • Operating system: fire OS
  • RAM Size: 1.5 GB
  • Hardware interface: USB, HDMI
  • Graphics coprocessor: maliG31 MP2
  • Resolution: 4 k, 3840×2160 pixels
  • Audio output mode: surround
ProsCons
picture quality, fire tv, alexa, easy to set up and operatethe sound quality is not great
the fire TV interface has no laggingalso difficult typing
can add wanted apps 
cellpic
AmazonBasics 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

8.Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) crystal 4 k

The samsung crystal neo series is the next item on our list of the top smart TVs under Rs. 40,000. For the best viewing experience, the TV has pur color technology, which offers various colours. The 4 k processor is highly effective and enhances the clarity of the image resolution.

Specifications

  • Supported apps: youtube|netflix|disney+hotstar|
  • Operating system: android (google assistant & chrome cast in-built)
  • Resolution: ultra HD (4 k) 3840 x 2160 pixels
  • Sound output: 20 W
  • Refresh rate: 50 Hz
ProsCons
exceptional motion xceleratoraverage low sound
HDR visuals 
cellpic
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL (Black)
10% off 44,990 50,000
Buy now

9.Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) bezelless series

The greatest TV viewing experience at home is provided by this toshiba 4 k LED TV, which dolby vision and dolby ATMOS power. With more than 68 years of technical experience, the Toshiba brand is a testament to trust and excellence. Thanks to the dolby vision HDR, CEVO 4 k HDR, 4 k resolution+ upscaler, ultra olor enhancer, HDR10+ decoding, HDR 10, and HLG compatibility, it offers incredible picture quality.

Specifications

  • Screen size: 55 inches
  • Brand: TOSHIBA
  • Display technology: LED
  • Resolution: 4 k
  • Refresh rate: 60 hz
ProsCons
4 k graphics the panel is of low quality 
stunning picture quality  
cellpic
Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55C350LP (Black)
37% off 37,900 59,990
Buy now

10. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) frame less series

Bring the brand-new, incredible acer frameless TV home for an enhanced, immersive viewing experience. With HDR10, wide colour gamut, and micro dimming, the intelligent frame stabilization Engine creates smooth, blur-free images. The captivating soundtrack from strong, high-fidelity 24 w speakers with dolby audio and pure Sound 2 enhances the incredible pictures. A 64 bit quad core Processor with 1.5 GB RAM and 8 GB storage is used to support this potent audio-visual experience.

Specifications

  • Display technology: LED
  • Resolution: 720 p
  • Refresh rate: 60 Hz
  • Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI
  • Colour: black
  • Item dimensions: LxWxH 72.1 x 18.6 x 47.6 centimeters
ProsCons
good sound outputaverage picture quality
good RAM management 
cellpic
Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AP2841HDFL (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

Best 3 features

Product Feature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV good ram sufficient storage space latest operating system
Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV excellent sound system good RAM  great design
Kodak 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified great design good RAM backup good Ram
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified good speaker output 4 k resolution large display with good resolution
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV large display with good resolution loaded with android features large display with good resolution
OnePlus 125.7 cm (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 4 k display good for everyday use. HDMI & USB ports are available
AmazonBasics 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV excellent resolution excellent sound system good speaker output
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series great graphic output great design ample storage space
Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) Bezelless Series 4 k picture quality  excellent sound quality multiple ports
Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series good RAM management good sound output large display

Best value for money

There is no getting around the reality that you need to pick the correct smart TV when you are on a tight budget. When purchasing something for yourself, ensure you get what you paid for. Mi TVs are a breath of fresh air because of their affordable price and superior performance. In terms of value for money, the Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4 k ultra is always the best option.

Best overall

Choosing the best smart TVs under 40,000 can be difficult in today's competitive market. You must select a phone that has all the functions you need as a consequence. This makes the Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4 k. This type is fashionable, slim, and light, and it provides a great deal of storage. Along with all of this, it offers the best display and 4 k resolution, which will undoubtedly create an immersive experience.

How to choose the best smart TVs under 40,000?

The best smart TVs in this price range are those mentioned above. samsung and MI TVs are currently dominating the market. We advise purchasing a 4 k TV even if you don't already have any 4 k material, especially if you're considering a TV of this size, as 4 k sources are becoming more widespread. Therefore, you can surely choose the products mentioned above. We hope that our ranking of the top smart TVs under Rs. 40,000 will aid in your decision-making.

Price of smart TVs under 40,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV31,990
Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD . 34,999
Kodak 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified29,999
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified38,890
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV35,999
OnePlus 125.7 cm (50 inches) U Series 35,999
AmazonBasics 139 cm (55 inches) 36,499
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series33,990
Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) Bezelless 37, 990
Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series11, 999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

