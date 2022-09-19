Best speakers under ₹ 7,000: A buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Sep 20, 2022 20:00 IST





Summary: Speakers have become increasingly sophisticated and pricey over the years. If you want to buy one at a moderate price, go through this list of the best speakers under ₹ 7,000.

Speakers under ₹ 7,000 are effective and affordable.

There are numerous speakers in the market nowadays, and choosing one becomes time-consuming and daunting. Moreover, the price is also a factor in choosing a speaker. But, don't worry, this article features some of the best speakers under ₹7000 with complete details, including features, specifications and pricing. We have done extensive research and found some of the best speakers so that you do not have to waste time searching. Whether you need good speakers to play music at home, for a weekend poolside party, or to carry with you when you travel, there are various products from different brands; you can choose any of them according to your budget and requirements. Pick the one that matches your needs, and you can thank us later. 1. JBL Flip 4, Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Mic This speaker comes in amazing colours with a rugged fabric design. The good thing is that you can connect up to two smartphones or tablets to this speaker. Furthermore, this waterproof speaker has more than 12 hours of playtime and a JBL signature sound with a bass radiator. Specifications: Brand: JBL Special features: Waterproof Model: Flip 4 Connectivity: Bluetooth Power output: 8W

Pros Cons The speaker has a well-balanced audio quality The loudness is low even at the highest volume The charging cable is of premium quality No option to receive calls

2. Blaupunkt SBA01 100W Soundbarwith Built-in Subwoofer This is one of the best speakers under 7000 as it comes with two in-built subwoofers and two built-in speakers, giving impressive theatre-quality surround sound. One of the benefits is that you can easily connect them to the TV using Bluetooth, HDMI Arc, AUX, etc. No speaker will provide numerous connecting options in this price range. Specifications: Brand:Blaupunkt Special feature: Two in-built subwoofers and speakers Model: SBA01 Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB, AUX and HDMI-ARC Power output: 100W

Pros Cons LED Indicator Not water-resistant Four equaliser sound modes No option to receive calls

3. Sony Srs-Xb 13 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker If you are looking for a portable speaker with excellent sound quality, then you have to look no further. This is a fantastic speaker with extra bass for punchy and deep sound. It has a battery life of more than 16 hours plus a built-in mic, which means you can handle calls straight from your speaker. Specifications: Brand: Sony Special feature: Extra bass Model: SRSXB13/L Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wireless Power output: 13W

Pros Cons Dustproof Low volume Sound Diffusion Processor expands sound in any space with its DSP technology The mic is not of high quality

4. Tribit StormBox 24W Bluetooth Wireless Speakers These Tribit StormBox 24W Bluetooth Wireless Speakers are waterproof, which means you can take them to your pool parties, submersion and even a day at a beach. The highlight is its incredible battery life, as it has a playtime of 20 hours. This speaker is available in different shades at different prices; you can choose one according to your preference. Specifications: Brand: Tribit Special feature: Build-in microphone Model: IC-BTS30 Connectivity: Wireless, Bluetooth, Auxiliary Power output: 24W

Pros Cons Dustproof, waterproof and has a high capacity The buttons on the speaker feel tacky and clicky Excellent Bluetooth coverage The audio quality is somewhat muffed

5. Zebronics Zeb-Sound Feast Portable Speaker With the ZEB-Sound Feast 500 portable speaker, you can enjoy powerful audio in a boombox design with RGB lights that add charm to your audio experience. Enjoy music even at the poolside or at a beach without worrying about spills or splashes, as this portable speaker is IPX5 water-resistant. It has deep bass with dual passive radiators making the sound quality loud, all you need for a party. Specifications: Brand: Zebronics Special feature: TWS Function Model: ZEB-SOUND FEAST 500 Connectivity: Wired Aux / Wireless Bluetooth Power output: 70W

Pros Cons Rechargeable battery Unclear sound Voice assistant support Bluetooth connectivity is not seamless

6. Akai PartyMate Bluetooth Party Speaker This speaker comes in a stylish trolly-type design along with a wireless mic and remote. The reason behind this speaker's popularity is that it is sturdy and user-friendly. It comes with a full control panel for adjustments and inputs, making it easy for you to operate. It just takes around two to three hours to charge this speaker fully, and it has an operating range of 10 metres. Specifications: Brand: AKAI Special feature: TWS Function Model: PM-60T Connectivity: Bluetooth Power output: 60W

Pros Cons Karaoke-ready Only 4 hours playtime Heavy bass Hard to differentiate between treble and bass

7. Echo Dot Amazon's Echo Dot is a fantastic speaker which can be controlled by voice, even from a distance. You will be glad to know that Alexa understands both English and Hindi, and any new features are updated automatically. If you compare it to the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), the Echo Dot (4th Gen) has a redesigned spherical shape and better bass performance. The best part is that you can use it as a speaker and also connect it with other speakers or headphones. Specifications: Brand: Echo Dot Special feature: ‎Alexa control Model: Echo Dot (4th Gen) - 2020 release Connectivity: Speakers/Headphones and Bluetooth

Pros Cons Improved bass Spotify integration issue Low power mode It supports only English and Hindi

8. Harman Kardon Fly Neo Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker These ultra-portable, waterproof Bluetooth speakers are the best buy under 7000; they are crafted with durable metal and have 10 hours of playtime. The good part is that it comes with an echo-cancelling speakerphone. Specifications: Brand: Harman Special feature: Ultra-portable and waterproof Model: FLY NEO Connectivity: Bluetooth, wireless Power output: 70W

Pros Cons Elegant design Bass is not up to the mark at this price The sound does not crackle at a high volume Connectivity issues

9. Croma Portable Bluetooth Boombox Speaker This is a must-buy speaker under 7000 as it comes with Bluetooth version 5.0 that offers reliable and smooth communication. It generates 40W True RMS audio output and has multiple connectivity options; aux-in and Micro SD card functions are some of these options. Specifications: Brand: CROMA Special feature: ‎Built-in microphone for hands-free calling Model: CREMP1902SBTBB Connectivity: Wireless, Bluetooth, auxiliary Power output: 40 watts

Pros Cons Built-in RGB party lights Battery backup is not that great Multiple connectivities

10. Croma 500W PMPO Party Speaker This is a fantastic speaker with six equaliser modes and a rich bass speaker. Furthermore, it enables the user to take calls, play/pause music seamlessly, and change the songs without hassle. Specifications: Brand: Croma Special feature: Adjustable bass and treble function Model name: CRSPO50BPE260101 Connectivity: Wireless, Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB Power output: 500W

Pros Cons Good bass and clear sound Only useful in a small place Provide value for money No rechargeable batteries or battery compartment

Price of speakers of ₹ 7000 at a glance:

Product Price JBL Flip 4, Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Mic ₹ 6,999 Blaupunkt SBA01 100W Soundbarwith Built-in Subwoofer ₹ 5,999 Sony Srs-Xb 13 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker ₹ 3,990 Tribit StormBox 24W Bluetooth Wireless Speakers ₹ 5,099 Zebronics Zeb-Sound Feast Portable Speaker ₹ 4,499 Akai PartyMate Bluetooth Party Speaker ₹ 5,290 Echo Dot ₹ 3,999 Harman Kardon Fly Neo Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker ₹ 4,999 Croma Portable Bluetooth Boombox Speaker ₹ 3,999 Croma 500W PMPO Party Speaker ₹ 5,999

3 best features for you:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 JBL Flip 4, Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Mic Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth streaming 12 hrs of playtime Blaupunkt SBA01 100W Soundbarwith Built-in Subwoofer Two in-built subwoofers and two in-built speakers Wireless Bluetooth streaming Charging not required Sony Srs-Xb 13 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth streaming 12 hrs of playtime Tribit StormBox 24W Bluetooth Wireless Speakers Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth streaming 12 hrs of playtime Zebronics Zeb-Sound Feast Portable Speaker IPX5 Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth streaming 9 hrs of playtime Akai PartyMate Bluetooth Party Speaker It is not water-resistant Bluetooth streaming 2-3 hrs of charging Echo Dot It is not water-resistant Wireless Bluetooth streaming Charging not required Harman Kardon Fly Neo Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker IPX7 Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth streaming 10 hrs of playtime Croma Portable Bluetooth Boombox Speaker IPX7 Waterproof Wired/ Wireless Bluetooth streaming 4 hrs of playtime Croma 500W PMPO Party Speaker It is not water-resistant Wired/ Wireless Bluetooth streaming Charging not required

Best value for money speakers under 7000 Among the ten speakers mentioned above, Harman Kardon Fly Neo Ultra-portable Bluetooth Speaker can be considered the best value for money item, as it is one of the most affordable speakers that provide excellent-quality audio output. The best thing is that it is ultra-portable, which means you can carry it wherever you go. You can listen to high-quality soothing music anytime and anywhere using this speaker. You can connect it easily to a smartphone, tablet, or any other electronic device using Bluetooth technology. Also, it has a 10-hour-long battery backup, which is quite good. Best overall speaker under 7000 JBL FLIP 4, a wireless Bluetooth speaker with a mic, is the best overall speaker, costing only ₹6,999. This waterproof speaker offers excellent sound quality, incredible battery life of 12 hours, and multiple connectivity options. Another rare feature of this speaker is that it can connect two phones simultaneously. How to find the perfect speaker under 7000? With various options available in the market, it is tough to decide which is the best speaker to opt for. Hence, to make it easy, you should first check your budget and write down the specifications and purpose for which you need the speaker. Once you know your requirements, check for the design, audio quality, durability, battery life and price. Compare the models with these features under your range and opt for the one that suits your requirements the most.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.