Best speakers under 7,000: A buying guide

  Published on Sep 20, 2022 20:00 IST
Summary:

Speakers have become increasingly sophisticated and pricey over the years. If you want to buy one at a moderate price, go through this list of the best speakers under 7,000.

product info
Speakers under 7,000 are effective and affordable.

There are numerous speakers in the market nowadays, and choosing one becomes time-consuming and daunting. Moreover, the price is also a factor in choosing a speaker. But, don't worry, this article features some of the best speakers under 7000 with complete details, including features, specifications and pricing.

We have done extensive research and found some of the best speakers so that you do not have to waste time searching. Whether you need good speakers to play music at home, for a weekend poolside party, or to carry with you when you travel, there are various products from different brands; you can choose any of them according to your budget and requirements. Pick the one that matches your needs, and you can thank us later.

1. JBL Flip 4, Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Mic

This speaker comes in amazing colours with a rugged fabric design. The good thing is that you can connect up to two smartphones or tablets to this speaker. Furthermore, this waterproof speaker has more than 12 hours of playtime and a JBL signature sound with a bass radiator.

Specifications:

Brand: JBL

Special features: Waterproof

Model: Flip 4

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Power output: 8W

ProsCons
The speaker has a well-balanced audio qualityThe loudness is low even at the highest volume
The charging cable is of premium qualityNo option to receive calls
cellpic
JBL Flip 4, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic, JBL Signature Sound with Bass Radiator, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, JBL Connect+, IPX7 Waterproof & AUX (Black)
30% off 6,999 9,999
Buy now

2. Blaupunkt SBA01 100W Soundbarwith Built-in Subwoofer

This is one of the best speakers under 7000 as it comes with two in-built subwoofers and two built-in speakers, giving impressive theatre-quality surround sound. One of the benefits is that you can easily connect them to the TV using Bluetooth, HDMI Arc, AUX, etc. No speaker will provide numerous connecting options in this price range.

Specifications:

Brand:Blaupunkt

Special feature: Two in-built subwoofers and speakers

Model: SBA01

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB, AUX and HDMI-ARC

Power output: 100W

ProsCons
LED IndicatorNot water-resistant
Four equaliser sound modesNo option to receive calls
cellpic
Blaupunkt SBA01 100W Soundbar with Built in Subwoofer, HDMI-Arc, Optical, Aux-in, USB & Bluetooth, Black
40% off 5,999 9,990
Buy now

3. Sony Srs-Xb 13 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker

If you are looking for a portable speaker with excellent sound quality, then you have to look no further. This is a fantastic speaker with extra bass for punchy and deep sound. It has a battery life of more than 16 hours plus a built-in mic, which means you can handle calls straight from your speaker.

Specifications:

Brand: Sony

Special feature: Extra bass

Model: SRSXB13/L

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wireless

Power output: 13W

ProsCons
DustproofLow volume
Sound Diffusion Processor expands sound in any space with its DSP technologyThe mic is not of high quality
cellpic
Sony Srs-Xb13 Wireless Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 16 Hours Battery Life, Type-C, Ip67 Waterproof, Dustproof, Speaker with Mic, Loud Audio for Phone Calls/Work from Home (Blue), Small
28% off 3,590 4,990
Buy now

4. Tribit StormBox 24W Bluetooth Wireless Speakers

These Tribit StormBox 24W Bluetooth Wireless Speakers are waterproof, which means you can take them to your pool parties, submersion and even a day at a beach. The highlight is its incredible battery life, as it has a playtime of 20 hours. This speaker is available in different shades at different prices; you can choose one according to your preference.

Specifications:

Brand: Tribit

Special feature: Build-in microphone

Model: IC-BTS30

Connectivity: Wireless, Bluetooth, Auxiliary

Power output: 24W

ProsCons
Dustproof, waterproof and has a high capacityThe buttons on the speaker feel tacky and clicky
Excellent Bluetooth coverageThe audio quality is somewhat muffed
cellpic
Tribit StormBox 24W Bluetooth Wireless Speakers,360°Surround Sound,Enhanced Bass-Independent XBass Button,Wireless Dual Pairing,Built-In Mic,IPX7 Waterproof,20H Playtime,Outdoor Portable Speaker,Black
21% off 5,499 6,999
Buy now

5. Zebronics Zeb-Sound Feast Portable Speaker

With the ZEB-Sound Feast 500 portable speaker, you can enjoy powerful audio in a boombox design with RGB lights that add charm to your audio experience. Enjoy music even at the poolside or at a beach without worrying about spills or splashes, as this portable speaker is IPX5 water-resistant. It has deep bass with dual passive radiators making the sound quality loud, all you need for a party.

Specifications:

Brand: Zebronics

Special feature: TWS Function

Model: ZEB-SOUND FEAST 500

Connectivity: Wired Aux / Wireless Bluetooth

Power output: 70W

ProsCons
Rechargeable batteryUnclear sound
Voice assistant supportBluetooth connectivity is not seamless
cellpic
Zebronics Zeb-Sound Feast 500 Bluetooth 5.0 Portable Speaker with 70W, 9H* Backup, TWS, IPX5 Waterproof, Call Function, RGB Lights, AUX, mSD, Voice Assistant, Type C and Grill Finish
53% off 4,499 9,499
Buy now

6. Akai PartyMate Bluetooth Party Speaker

This speaker comes in a stylish trolly-type design along with a wireless mic and remote. The reason behind this speaker's popularity is that it is sturdy and user-friendly. It comes with a full control panel for adjustments and inputs, making it easy for you to operate. It just takes around two to three hours to charge this speaker fully, and it has an operating range of 10 metres.

Specifications:

Brand: AKAI

Special feature: TWS Function

Model: PM-60T

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Power output: 60W

ProsCons
Karaoke-readyOnly 4 hours playtime
Heavy bassHard to differentiate between treble and bass
cellpic
Akai PartyMate Bluetooth Party Speaker PM-60T 60W Karaoke System Portable Trolley Outdoor Speaker/Inbuilt Battery/Wireless Mic/ 1 Click Mic Recording/Remote Control/FM Radio and AUX/TF/USB/8" Driver.
47% off 4,760 8,990
Buy now

7. Echo Dot

Amazon's Echo Dot is a fantastic speaker which can be controlled by voice, even from a distance. You will be glad to know that Alexa understands both English and Hindi, and any new features are updated automatically.

If you compare it to the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), the Echo Dot (4th Gen) has a redesigned spherical shape and better bass performance. The best part is that you can use it as a speaker and also connect it with other speakers or headphones.

Specifications:

Brand: Echo Dot

Special feature: ‎Alexa control

Model: Echo Dot (4th Gen) - 2020 release

Connectivity: Speakers/Headphones and Bluetooth

ProsCons
Improved bassSpotify integration issue
Low power modeIt supports only English and Hindi
cellpic
Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release)| Smart speaker with Alexa (Black)
11% off 3,999 4,499
Buy now

8. Harman Kardon Fly Neo Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker

These ultra-portable, waterproof Bluetooth speakers are the best buy under 7000; they are crafted with durable metal and have 10 hours of playtime. The good part is that it comes with an echo-cancelling speakerphone.

Specifications:

Brand: Harman

Special feature: Ultra-portable and waterproof

Model: FLY NEO

Connectivity: Bluetooth, wireless

Power output: 70W

ProsCons
Elegant designBass is not up to the mark at this price
The sound does not crackle at a high volumeConnectivity issues
cellpic
Harman Kardon Fly Neo Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 10 Hours of Playtime and IPX7 Waterproof (Blue)
38% off 4,999 7,999
Buy now

9. Croma Portable Bluetooth Boombox Speaker

This is a must-buy speaker under 7000 as it comes with Bluetooth version 5.0 that offers reliable and smooth communication. It generates 40W True RMS audio output and has multiple connectivity options; aux-in and Micro SD card functions are some of these options.

Specifications:

Brand: CROMA

Special feature: ‎Built-in microphone for hands-free calling

Model: CREMP1902SBTBB

Connectivity: Wireless, Bluetooth, auxiliary

Power output: 40 watts

ProsCons
Built-in RGB party lightsBattery backup is not that great
Multiple connectivities 
cellpic
Croma Portable Bluetooth Boombox Speaker with 40W Audio Output, Multiple connectivity: Built in mic and RGB Party Lights, Type-C Charging Port (12 Months Warranty) (CREMP1902sBTBB, Black)
60% off 3,999 10,000
Buy now

10. Croma 500W PMPO Party Speaker

This is a fantastic speaker with six equaliser modes and a rich bass speaker. Furthermore, it enables the user to take calls, play/pause music seamlessly, and change the songs without hassle.

Specifications:

Brand: Croma

Special feature: Adjustable bass and treble function

Model name: CRSPO50BPE260101

Connectivity: Wireless, Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB

Power output: 500W

ProsCons
Good bass and clear soundOnly useful in a small place
Provide value for moneyNo rechargeable batteries or battery compartment
cellpic
Croma 500W PMPO Party Speaker with 6 Equalizer Modes, Rich Bass, Built in LED Lights, Latest Bluetooth Connectivity, Comes with Wired Mic, Recording Function, Seven Segment White LED Display (12 Months Warranty) (CRSP050BPE260101, Black)
45% off 5,499 10,000
Buy now

Price of speakers of 7000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
JBL Flip 4, Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Mic 6,999
Blaupunkt SBA01 100W Soundbarwith Built-in Subwoofer 5,999
Sony Srs-Xb 13 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker 3,990
Tribit StormBox 24W Bluetooth Wireless Speakers 5,099
Zebronics Zeb-Sound Feast Portable Speaker 4,499
Akai PartyMate Bluetooth Party Speaker 5,290
Echo Dot 3,999
Harman Kardon Fly Neo Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker 4,999
Croma Portable Bluetooth Boombox Speaker 3,999
Croma 500W PMPO Party Speaker 5,999

3 best features for you:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
JBL Flip 4, Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with MicWaterproofWireless Bluetooth streaming12 hrs of playtime
Blaupunkt SBA01 100W Soundbarwith Built-in SubwooferTwo in-built subwoofers and two in-built speakersWireless Bluetooth streamingCharging not required
Sony Srs-Xb 13 Wireless Portable Bluetooth SpeakerWaterproofWireless Bluetooth streaming12 hrs of playtime
Tribit StormBox 24W Bluetooth Wireless SpeakersWaterproofWireless Bluetooth streaming12 hrs of playtime
Zebronics Zeb-Sound Feast Portable SpeakerIPX5 WaterproofWireless Bluetooth streaming9 hrs of playtime
Akai PartyMate Bluetooth Party SpeakerIt is not water-resistantBluetooth streaming2-3 hrs of charging
Echo DotIt is not water-resistantWireless Bluetooth streamingCharging not required
Harman Kardon Fly Neo Ultra-Portable Bluetooth SpeakerIPX7 WaterproofWireless Bluetooth streaming10 hrs of playtime
Croma Portable Bluetooth Boombox SpeakerIPX7 WaterproofWired/ Wireless Bluetooth streaming4 hrs of playtime
Croma 500W PMPO Party SpeakerIt is not water-resistantWired/ Wireless Bluetooth streamingCharging not required

Best value for money speakers under 7000

Among the ten speakers mentioned above, Harman Kardon Fly Neo Ultra-portable Bluetooth Speaker can be considered the best value for money item, as it is one of the most affordable speakers that provide excellent-quality audio output. The best thing is that it is ultra-portable, which means you can carry it wherever you go.

You can listen to high-quality soothing music anytime and anywhere using this speaker. You can connect it easily to a smartphone, tablet, or any other electronic device using Bluetooth technology. Also, it has a 10-hour-long battery backup, which is quite good.

Best overall speaker under 7000

JBL FLIP 4, a wireless Bluetooth speaker with a mic, is the best overall speaker, costing only 6,999. This waterproof speaker offers excellent sound quality, incredible battery life of 12 hours, and multiple connectivity options. Another rare feature of this speaker is that it can connect two phones simultaneously.

How to find the perfect speaker under 7000?

With various options available in the market, it is tough to decide which is the best speaker to opt for. Hence, to make it easy, you should first check your budget and write down the specifications and purpose for which you need the speaker.

Once you know your requirements, check for the design, audio quality, durability, battery life and price. Compare the models with these features under your range and opt for the one that suits your requirements the most.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best speakers under 7000

electronics FOR LESS