Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Best split ACs under 35,000 in India 

  By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain
  Published on Jul 06, 2022 15:16 IST
Are you looking for the best split AC under 35,000? If yes, then this article is for you. Keep reading till last, and we are sure you will have your best Split AC under 35,000.

Split ACs are super effective and make less noise

In this summer season, this scorching temperature will keep rising, and when you come home from work or outside, you need a cool room temperature to keep you indulging in any activity you do in your home.

ACs we have recommended will be budget-friendly and will have all the top qualities that the best Split AC under 35000 could have.

8 Best Split ACs Under 35000

1. Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC

  • Samsung is a reputable brand in the electronics industry. It has been around since the 70s and is well-known for making reliable and great quality products.
  • This 1.5-ton split AC from Samsung is no exception. It is quiet, powerful, efficient, and backed by a 1-year warranty.
  • The split AC is a great way to save on your energy bills. While it is not as efficient as a window unit, it has an impressive cooling power and is much quieter than traditional window ACs.
  • The compressor inside the split AC is also very efficient and can keep the room cool in warmer climates and lower the temperature in cooler climates.
  • This split AC is made with copper tubing, making it stronger and more durable than others.
ProsCons
Quiet, powerful, and efficientNo remote controller
It can keep the room cool in warmer climates and lower the temperature in cooler climates. 
Strong and durable 
No moving parts, so it won’t wear out easily 
Easy to install 

2. LG 1 Ton 2 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

  • LG’s 1.5 Ton split AC is a good option for those who want a more energy-efficient and cost-effective solution.
  • It has a 1.5-ton capacity which is good enough for medium-sized rooms, but it can work in smaller spaces too. Its annual energy consumption is 1031.36 units, so you will save a lot of money each year.
  • This split AC has a 1.5-ton compressor capable of delivering a lot of power, is built with an inverter, which means that it is much more energy-efficient than traditional compressors. It also features an ocean-black finish, which is ideal for preventing rust and corrosion.
  • The indoor unit has two air outlets, so you will have a choice to place it anywhere. There is also a built-in filter, and the airflow is regulated using six fan speeds.
  • The outdoor unit also has two air outlets placed either vertically or horizontally. It is built with an automatic defrost feature and has a 5-year warranty.
  • LG is a well-known brand making some of the best products out there. This split AC is no exception - it is a high-quality product.
ProsCons
Energy-efficient 
Value for Money 
Built-in filter, which is durable 
Well-trusted Brand for ACs 
cellpic
LG 1 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2022 Model, PS-Q12YNXE1, White)
54% off
34,990 75,990
Buy now

3. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

  • Voltas is a well-known name in the home appliance market. It is a reliable brand that has been around for many years, so you know what you are buying.
  • They offer a wide range of air conditioners, and this model is one of their most popular ones.
  • Voltas says this unit is highly energy efficient and has a 3-star efficiency rating. It also has a variable speed compressor that adjusts its power depending on the heat produced.
  • The copper condenser coil is better than the aluminium coils in traditional units, which means it can handle a lot of heat. Copper also has a lower operating temperature, which means it uses less energy to run.
  • The inverter compressor reduces noise and vibration, and it also helps to prevent damage to the compressor.
  • The unit has a 1-year warranty on the compressor and a 1-year warranty on the product. It also comes with a 1-year warranty on the condenser coil.
  • This unit is perfect for people who have medium-sized spaces and need an efficient, quiet air conditioner
ProsCons
3-star efficiency ratingRequires maintenance frequently
It comes with an inverter compressor 
Copper condenser coil 
Reliable and durable brand in home appliances 
cellpic
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper 183VCZS White)
25% off
35,950 47,999
Buy now

4. Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC

  • If you are looking for a compact yet powerful split air conditioner, you should check out this Daikin unit.
  • It is an excellent choice for smaller spaces and has all the bells and whistles you need. For instance, it comes with a remote control and can operate from anywhere in the room.
  • It is a great cooling solution as it is energy-efficient and will keep your home cool. It is also a 3-star rated unit, so you know it is powerful, quiet, and has minimal noise.
  • The air conditioner is ideal for smaller rooms and can cool down to as low as 43°C. It is perfect for spaces up to 110 sq ft.
  • The Daikin AC has copper condenser coils, which are better at cooling and require less maintenance. The unit also comes with a 1-year warranty, which is a nice touch.
ProsCons
Compact & ideal for small householdsNot suitable for larger rooms
Energy-efficient 
Requires less maintenance 
Value for money 
cellpic
Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL35U, White)
28% off
33,050 46,000
Buy now

5. Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

  • Godrej’s 3-star split ACs are one of the best cooling options available in the market, and the 1.5-ton model is no exception.
  • It is a very reliable cooling option, with a 1-year warranty on the compressor and 10 years on the condenser. This means you won’t have to worry about replacing them in the future.
  • The unit is built with 100% copper coils for an excellent cooling performance. Copper coils are less prone to corrosion and water absorption, making them ideal for cooling.
  • The condenser is made with a heavy-duty Blue Fin Anti-corrosion coating that ensures it is durable and lasts for a long time.
  • The air conditioning unit has an R32 refrigerant, which is environmentally friendly and doesn’t cause any ozone depletion.
  • This model is suitable for commercial and residential spaces and has a built-in remote control.
ProsCons
Quiet, powerful, and efficientNot for every household
Best Cooling Power 
Built-in remote control 
Easy to install 
cellpic
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2022 model, 5-in-1 convertible, Nano-Coated anti-viral filter AC 1.5T GIC 18TTC3-GVA, White)
25% off
32,990 43,900
Buy now

6. LG 1 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

  • The LG 1 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC is one of the best split air conditioners in the market, thanks to its low energy consumption, outstanding cooling performance, and good sound levels.
  • Its fan is powerful and silent, making it ideal for small rooms. This split AC uses an inverter compressor that saves energy and ensures better performance.
  • This unit has an energy rating of 3 stars with an annual energy consumption of 680.58 units. This is less than the energy rating, so it is a pretty efficient unit.
  • The LG 1 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC is also resistant to corrosion, dust and humidity.
  • With its super convertible cooling, the LG 1 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC can cool the room down to 52°C, and it can cool it down to 32°C.
  • It is easy to install and comes with the right tools for installation. It has a sleek design and is easy to clean and maintain.
  • The LG 1 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC is made of high-quality materials, and backed by a 1-year warranty.
ProsCons
Quiet, powerful, and efficientNot for every household
It can keep the room cool in warmer climates and lower the temperature in cooler climates. 
Most trusted brand 
Super convertible cooling option 
cellpic
LG 1 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2022 Model, PS-Q12YNXE1, White)
54% off
34,990 75,990
Buy now

7. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

  • If you are looking for a reliable, high-quality split AC, Lloyd is the right choice.
  • This unit is 100% copper, and has a 3-star rating.
  • This unit has a 1.5-ton capacity, suitable for medium-sized rooms up to 150 sq ft.
  • This unit has a capacity of 1.5 tons with a non-inverter compressor. So, it doesn’t produce noise, and is affordable compared to inverter split air conditioners.
  • It is suitable for cooling rooms of up to 150 sq ft, and consumes a little less energy than other split ACs.
  • It comes with a 1-year warranty, made from 100% copper tubes, and is durable.
  • There’s also a hidden LED display with an auto-swing feature. Also, it comes with an auto-restart and a self-diagnosis function.
  • The Lloyd is a well-built product, and built to last.
ProsCons
LED displayLess durable
Energy efficientRequires frequent maintenance
Easy installation 
Suitable for medium-sized rooms 
cellpic
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC (GLS18B3YWBEP, 100% Copper, White with Blue Deco Strip)
30% off
36,990 52,990
Buy now

8. Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

  • The Samsung Inverter 3-star split AC is one of the best units tested by us.
  • We loved the sleek design, quiet operation, and the ability to control it remotely. It’s also great to have such a powerful unit for small spaces.
  • It has a digital display that lets you monitor the performance, and there are plenty of options to change the settings.
  • You can use the unit in five modes—Cool, Cool Eco, Eco, Fan, and Fan Eco. These modes adjust the compressor's speed and airflow in the unit.
  • This unit is also packed with special features, like a triple protector plus, auto clean, and anti-bacterial filters.
  • Samsung makes indoor and outdoor units, and the remote control and the warranty are pretty good.
  • There is a 5-year limited warranty on the compressor, a 1-year warranty on the indoor unit, and 10 years on the outdoor unit.
ProsCons
Quiet, powerful, and efficientNot for every type of households
It can keep the room cool in warmer climates and lower the temperature in cooler climates.Requires frequent maintenance
Strong and durable 
No moving parts, so it won’t wear out easily 
Easy to install 

Price of best split ACs under 35,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
 Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, AR18RG3BAWK, 2022 Model, White)  32,990
 LG 1 Ton 2 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter, 2022 Model, PS-Q18ZNVE, White) 33,990
 Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper 183VCZS White) 34,950
 Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL35U, White) 33,990
 Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2022 model, 5-in-1 convertible, Nano-Coated anti-viral filter AC 1.5T GIC 18TTC3-GVA, White) 32,990
 LG 1 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2022 Model, PS-Q12YNXE1, White) 33,990
 Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC (GLS18B3YWBEP, 100% Copper, White with Blue Deco Strip)32,999 
 Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5 in 1, HD Filter, 2021 Model, Floral pattern, AR18AYLYATBNNA) 35,900

Best value for money

According to us and the online voting poll we ran across our social media handles, we found a result for the best split ac under 35000 that are a value for money, i.e. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC.

Best overall

It’s hard for us to find the Best split AC under 35000 because the above ones that we have listed are top-notch and have their best features, respectively. Some are for home use only, and some are for both, but we need to find one that has every quality and doesn’t make a hole in your wallet.

Therefore, the best Split AC under 35000 that we think could be is Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC.

How to find the best split AC under 35,000?

→ Buy the products that suit your requirements. For example, if your room size is 100 sq ft. or less, a 1-ton AC will be suitable. Whereas if your room size is more than 100 sq ft, 1.5-ton capacity AC is recommended.

→ Don’t forget to compare the warranty period, i.e., (i) comprehensive warranty (ii) compressor warranty

→ Compare the after-sale service quality of the company

→ 3 star or 5 star - based on your usage - If you use more than 6 months in a year with an average consumption of more than 6 hours a day, a 5-star AC will save more electricity.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

What are the benefits of using a Split AC?

Split ACs have many benefits over other types of air conditioners. They are more energy-efficient, provide better cooling, and are less expensive to operate.

What are the disadvantages of using a Split AC?

Split ACs have a few disadvantages as well. They can be noisy, and they require more maintenance than other types of air conditioners.

Which is better: 3-star or 5-star AC?

A 5-star air conditioner uses less energy than a 3-star air conditioner. A 5-star air conditioner (1.5 tonnes) uses about 1.5 units of electricity per hour, compared to 1.6 units for a 3-star air conditioner (1.5 tonnes).

Is inverter AC better than non-inverter AC?

Because they are intrinsically more energy-efficient, inverter air conditioners will lower your monthly expenses. Additionally, due to its consumption of 30 to 50 per cent less energy than non-inverter air conditioners, inverter air conditioners are environmentally-beneficial technology.

Which AC is best for home use?

If you are considering a split AC for your home use only, we recommend you go with LG 1 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC. It will prove to be a value for money.

Wrapping up

We hope this article helped you find the best split AC under 35000, and if yes, please drop a comment below. We would love to read it.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

