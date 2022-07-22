Story Saved
Best table fans in India: A buying guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jul 22, 2022 12:23 IST
Summary:

You need relief from the heat during the summers, and you deserve the best. A table fan is the simplest solution to the hot weather problem. That is why we offer a variety of table fans from some of the top brands in the industry so that you can purchase the right one for you.

Mobility and ease of use are the biggest attractions with regard to table fan

Table fans are an essential part of any household. Not only do they circulate air and keep rooms cool, but they are also portable, space savvy and enery efficient.The market is flooded with different styles and designs, making it difficult to choose the best table fan for your needs.

Each table fan has its own set of features that make it unique. With different types of blades, each has its own unique purpose. Some Table Fans have plastic blades that are very lightweight and easily breakable, while others have metal blades that are much more durable. The size of the table fan is also an important consideration.

There are portable table fans as well that can be easily transported from one room to another, while others are quite large and may need to be stored in a closet when not in use. To help you make the best decision, we've put together a list of the best table fans on the market.

1. AmazonCommercial 4-Inch Table Fan

This small, portable metal table fan is durable and is ideal for small workstations, desks and work tables.

Specifications:

· Product Dimensions: 6.02 x 3.35 x 5.98 inches

· Item Weight: 12 ounces

· Price: Rs. 1,223.00

· ASIN: B07XGQ9QJF

· Item model number: DC4-3A

· Item Weight: 0.75 Pounds

· Model Name: DC4-3A

ProsCons
It can be connected with a USB cable or a powered adapterFor the manufacturer's warranty, you need to request their customer service team.
Portable and durableNot suitable for larger spaces
AmazonCommercial 4-Inch Table Fan with Power Adapter and USB Cable
Buy now

2. HUNTER Metal Retro Table Fan

This vintage portable table fan is powerful with 4 blades and is best for a living room, bedroom, or home office. It has a metal finish and is available in various colours.

Specifications:

· Product Dimensions: 13.3 x 9.7 x 16.8 inches

· Item Weight: 7.8 pounds

· ASIN: B09BX8K5Q2

· Price: Rs.6,932.00

· Country of Origin: China

· Item model number: 90400z

· Item Diameter: 12 Inches

· Number of Speeds: 3

· Item Weight: 7.8 Pounds

· Wattage: 40 watts

ProsCons
High-quality, sturdy and portableSqueaks on oscillating mode
Easy to assembleIts vintage look makes it a bit pricey

3. vornado 460 Small Air Circulator Fan

This powerful portable table fan with manual control has a chrome glide bar that gives you direct air when you need it. Opt for this wonderful table fan if you want to stay away from the summer heat.

Specifications:

· Product Dimensions: 9.7 x 8.9 x 11.25 inches

· Item Weight: 4.25 pounds

· ASIN: B01BF3XTX0

· Price: Rs, 14,027.00

· Item model number: CR1-0253-06

· Finish Types: Matte

· Warranty Description: 5 years.

· Batteries Required: No

· Material: Plastic

· Number of Speeds: 3

· Item Weight: 4.25 Pounds

· Wattage: 63 watts

· Model Name: 460

ProsCons
High-quality and portableThe item is built to meet U.S. voltage requirements
Manual controlSlightly expensive
Vornado 460 Small Whole Room Air Circulator Fan, Black
33% off
12,984.76 19,477.141
Buy now

4. Vornado 630 Air Circulator Fan

The Vornado 630 essentials air circulator is perfect for year-round use, providing comfort and energy savings. Its 3-speed control located on the side of the base unit can be easily accessed and it can be operated from the floor or desktop

Specifications:

· Product Dimensions: 12 x 8.25 x 13.6 inches

· Item Weight: 5.84 pounds

· ASIN: B000E5WAUO

· Domestic Shipping: The item can be shipped within the U.S.

· Price: Rs. 16,841.00

· Item model number: CR1-0074-06

· Finish Types: Black Fans

· Material Care Instructions: Hand Wipe Clean

· Warranty Description: 5 years limited.

· Batteries Required: No

· Material: Plastic

· Controller Type: Button Control

· Finish Type: Black Fans

· Number of Speeds: 3

· Number of Blades: 3

· Item Weight: 5.84 Pounds

· Voltage: 120

· Air Flow Capacity: 331 Cubic Feet Per Minute

· Model Name: 630

ProsCons
High-quality and durableThe item is built to meet U.S. voltage requirements
Manual control and energy-savingA bit expensive
Vornado 630 Mid-Size Whole Room Air Circulator Fan, Black
38% off
16,102 25,999
Buy now

5. Rowenta VU2670 Extreme Turbo Silence Table Fan-

The Rowenta VU2670 Extreme Turbo Silence 12-inch table fan is the perfect choice for any home or office. Its intense power combined with ultra-quiet performance will keep you chill all year round.

Specifications:

· Product Dimensions: 18 x 5.75 x 18 inches

· Item Weight: 6.5 pounds

· ASIN: B077YDWZ6C

· Item model number: 1830006404

· Item Diameter: 12 Inches

· Price: Rs. 16,644.00

· Finish Types: Painted

· Assembly Required: Yes

· Batteries Required: No

· Controller Type: Button Control

· Number of Speeds: 4

· Number of Blades: 5

· Item Weight: 6.5 Pounds

· Air Flow Capacity: 1695 Cubic Feet Per Minute

ProsCons
User-friendly and sturdyWarranty on request from customer service
Powerful airflowQuite expensive
Rowenta VU2670 Extreme Turbo Silence 12-Inch Manual Table Fan with Remote Control, 4 Speed Settings including Turbo Boost Options, Black
71% off
16,641 57,888
Buy now

6. Pelonis 12-Inch Oscillating Table Fan

Pelonis is a trusted company in the field of home comfort. This plastic fan comes fully equipped with all the necessary features, including an ETL listing, which means it meets federal safety standards and offers a 1-year manufacturer warranty against manufacturing defects.

Specifications:

· Product Dimensions: 10.2 x 12.1 x 17.95 inches

· Item Weight: 4.23 pounds

· Manufacturer: PELONIS

· ASIN: B09XV4D55M

· Country of Origin: China

· Price: Rs. 2,368.00

· Item model number: PFT30T3ABB

· Controller Type: Button Control

· Number of Speeds: 3

· Number of Blades: 3

· Item Weight: 4.23 Pounds

· Wattage: 30 watts

· Voltage: 120

· Specification Met: ETL

ProsCons
User- friendlyA bit noisy
Manual providedIt is not assembled

7. VANPOE Desk Fan, 12-Inch Bladeless Fan Small Table Fan

This VANPOE product comes without blades and is extremely easy to handle; it is one of the best table fans for an office desk. The best part is that the fan does not require electricity and operates on battery only.

Specifications:

· Package Dimensions: 13.7 x 5.7 x 4.8 inches

· Item Weight: 1.95 pounds

· Price: Rs. 2,920.00

· ASIN: B09NRGCDWM

· Batteries: 2 Lithium-Ion batteries are required. (included)

· Date First Available: January 21, 2022

ProsCons
Portable and lightweightSuitable for smaller spaces
Does not require electricityNot very durable
Bladeless Table Fan with Adjustable LED Night Light, 4000mAh Rechargeable Battery, 3 Speeds&Touch Control, Portable Desk Fan for Office Home Dorm Bedroom
70% off
8,097 26,997
Buy now

8. Comfort Zone CZ121WT Oscillating Table Fan

The comfort Zone table fan operates on electricity. It is one of the best table fans for a bedroom or a living room and comes at an affordable price.

Specifications:

· Product Dimensions: 16.25 x 8.25 x 13.75 inches

· Item Weight: 4.8 ounces

· ASIN: B000U9WXEC

· Domestic Shipping: The item can be shipped within the U.S.

· Country of Origin: USA

· Price: rs. 1,945.00

· Item model number: CZ121

· Item Diameter: 12 Inches

· Material Care Instructions: Hand Wash

· Warranty Description: 1 year.

· Batteries Required: No

· Material: Plastic

· Controller Type: Button Control

· Number of Speeds: 3

· Item Weight: 0.3 Pounds

· Blade Length: 12 Inches

ProsCons
DurableWorks only on electricity
Easy to assembleIts plastic grill makes it a bit noisy
12-Inch : Comfort Zone CZ121 - 12" Oscillating Fan, White
64% off
10,706 29,430
Buy now

Price of best table fans at a glance:

ProductPrice
AmazonCommercial 4-Inch Table FanRs. 1,223.00
HUNTER Metal Retro Table FanRs. 6,932.00
Vornado 460 Small Air Circulator FanRs. 14,027.00
Vornado 630 Air Circulator FanRs. 16,841.00
Rowenta VU2631 Turbo Silence Table FanRs. 16,644.00
Pelonis Table Fan 12-Inch Oscillating Table FanRs. 2,368.00
VANPOE Desk Fan, 12 Inch Bladeless Fan Small Table FanRs. 2,920.00
Comfort Zone CZ121WT Oscillating Table FanRs. 1,945.00

3 IMPORTANT FEATURES FOR CONSUMERS TO LOOK OUT FOR

Consumers should look out for a few important features when purchasing a table fan. Check out the three top features to note while looking out for a table fan:

The fan size: This is important because you want to ensure that the fan can be placed on your table without taking up too much space.

The type of blades: Table fans have two main types of blades – metal and plastic. Metal blades tend to be more durable and better at cooling, while plastic blades are more affordable and easier to clean.

The speed settings: Some table fans have multiple speed settings, so you can choose how much airflow is right for your needs. Higher speeds are great for cooling down quickly, while slower speeds can be used to create a gentle breeze.

When it comes to table fans, these are three of the most important features to look out for. So make sure to keep them in mind when you are shopping for a new fan.

Which table fan is the best value for money?

The VANPOE Desk Fan, the 12-Inch Bladeless Small Table Fan, is the perfect accessory for any office desk. The passive cooling system of this device will keep you cool in the summer heat. It is battery-operated and USB rechargeable. Plus, it is also supported with a ring light to it.

Best table fan overall

The Vornado 630 is an efficient and cost-effective air circulation system. It has three speed settings to adjust the flow rate, making it perfect for any room size - from bedrooms to living rooms or at your office desk. Plus, this lightweight unit weighs only six pounds, so it is easy for almost anyone to carry from one room to another.

How to find the perfect table fan?

When it comes to finding the best table fan, size is an important consideration. As mentioned above, there are a few things to consider when purchasing a table fan. Some factors include the size of the room, how much airflow is needed, and personal preference.

If the room is small, a smaller fan may be all that is needed. On the other hand, if the room is large or there is a lot of airflow required, you will have to opt for a bigger table fan. The important thing is to ensure that the fan will be able to circulate air throughout the room.

Another factor to consider when choosing a table fan is, how much airflow is required. This will depend on the climate you live in and how often you use the fan. A higher-powered fan may be necessary if you live in a hot climate and use the fan frequently. However, a lower-powered fan may suffice if you live in a cooler climate and only use the fan occasionally.

Finally, personal preference should also be considered when choosing a table fan. Some people prefer the look of a traditional fan, while others like something more modern. There are also many different styles of table fans to choose from, so it is important to find one that fits your personal taste.

With these factors in mind, finding the perfect table fan should be easy. Just make sure to take your time and consider all of your options before making a final decision.

FAQs

1. What is the best option- a table fan or an air cooler?

It all depends on your budget and what you need. If money isn't an issue, you can opt for an air cooler, but if you have a tight budget, a table fan might be a great option to choose.

2. Which is the best table fan?

The Vornado 630 is a great choice for any size of room. It circulates air well, and its three speed settings allow you to adjust the flow of fresh oxygen according to where you need it most, in your home or office building. Plus, it is lightweight.

3. What is the ideal RPM range for a table fan?

When it comes to the best speed for your home, anything above 1300 and below 1400 will do just fine.

4.Do table fans consume a lot of electricity?

Many people think of table fans as nothing more than a way to keep their bodies cool during summertime, but they are also energy efficient. The most important thing about table fans is that they don't use a lot of electricity.

5.Are metal blades better than plastic?

Metal fans are often louder than their plastic counterparts, but they can move more air.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

