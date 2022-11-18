Best Tefal steam irons: A buyer's guide

Tefal steam irons are a popular choice in irons.

To remove wrinkles from silk, woollen, and pleated garments that cannot be ironed, a steamer is recommended. A good steam iron can make your life a little easier by making it possible to quickly and easily get wrinkles out of clothing. Steam irons have an inbuilt water tank therefore large water capacity. Tefal has around 1600-watt power rating, special filters, an Automatic shut-off feature, around an 8-foot cord and many other features, which makes the Tefal irons the best in the market. So get into the ocean of the best Tefal steam irons and explore the reviews and specifications with full features. Here is the list of the five best Tefal steam irons 1. Tefal Maestro Air Glide The Tefal Maestro Air Glide Iron has a large 2200-watt power heater with an auto-off function and anti-calc feature. Integrated into the soleplate is Durilium, which provides a scratch-free surface and can be used in temperatures of up to 200°C, ensuring your fabrics are always protected. This device gives you adjustable temperature controls so that you can iron every variety of cloth at the right temperature. The iron also features Active steam holes for producing better, more effective steam and delivering hot water directly onto your clothing to prevent damage. Complementing ease of use with extreme effectiveness, the Maestro Air Glide Iron easily steams out the toughest wrinkles and gives you the fastest possible ironing with even pressure and versatility. Steam output of 40 g/minute and 150 g steam boost combine with an easy-gliding durilium soleplate. Specifications Model: ‎Maestro Air Glide Colour: Black & Gold Dimensions: 32.3 x 13.4 x 17.5 Cm Wattage: 2200W Weight: 1220 Grams

Pros Cons Elegant look Sticking issue Lightweight Water leakage issue

2. Tefal Access Steam Pocket Tefal Access Steam Pocket is a compact and lightweight garment steamer that has been designed to deliver a powerful, efficient and hygienic steam experience. It features a unique foldable head that allows for easy storage and portability and delivers 15 seconds of intense steam into the fabric with no need for detergent or chemical treatment. This Tefal Steamer is the ideal companion for the modern traveller or business person. With 1400W and 19g/min of powerful steam, it's perfectly suited for travel, without compromising on efficiency or style. It has so many smart features and an ultra-compact frame, it’s easy to carry wherever life takes you. In addition to its compact, foldable design for storage and transport, the lightweight design will make steaming easy for you, no matter your experience level. Specifications Model: DT303001 Access Steam Pocket Colour: Black, Rose Gold and White Dimensions: 12.7 x 10.5 x 22 Cm Wattage: 1300W Weight: 900 Grams

Pros Cons Travel friendly Suddenly stopped sometimes Easy to use Removes dirt and dust

3. Tefal Virtuo If you are tired of the way your clothes look and feel after a wash, this Tefal Virtuo 1400-Watt Steam Iron is the perfect solution. With a vertical steam diffusion feature, it ensures that the fabric is evenly ironed and there are no creases left in the clothes. It has an elegant design that makes it easy to hold and iron creaseless while making sure you get better results every time. Say goodbye to any wrinkles on your clothing with the Tefal Virtuo Iron. It features a continuous steam output and a steam boost which are perfect for those hard-to-reach areas and heavy-duty fabrics. For added comfort, the ergonomic handle comes with a silicon thumb rest as well as a non-stick soleplate. Specifications Model: Virtuo Colour: Green Dimensions: 28.4 x 12.2 x 15 Cm Wattage: 1400W Weight: 1220 Grams

Pros Cons Easy to use Bit heavy Overall good performance Smooth ironing

4. Tefal Eco Master Tefal's Eco Master 1800 Watt Non-Stick Steam Iron offers high-powered ironing with a maximum output of 18 W and delivers precise styling for outstanding results. In addition, its continuous steam output for high-efficiency ironing sessions and vertical steaming of hanging garments makes this iron easy to use. This powerful steam iron is designed to give you flawless, super-smooth results. The advanced non-stick soleplate provides exceptional glide for comfortable ironing on all types of fabrics, while the continuous steam output produces fast heat for high-efficiency ironing sessions. Eco Master steam iron lets you remove the wrinkles from clothes so they will look new again. Ironing wrinkled shirts is easy with this 1800 W appliance since it heats up quickly. Specifications Model: Eco Master Price: Rs. 1520 Colour: Turkish Blue Dimensions: 11 x 27 x 13 Cm Wattage: 1800W Weight: 1000 Grams

Pros Cons Lightweight Services could be better Simple to use Fast ironing

5. Tefal Maestro Plus This Tefal Maestro Plus 2200 Watt XL Ceramic Soleplate Steam Iron brings top-end technology and innovative design to the next generation of iron. The exclusive continuous steam output of 35 g/min means you can iron more clothes in a shorter time, while the soleplate provides a smooth glide at every turn. An ergonomic steam trigger that’s always within reach makes ironing effortless. In addition, this discreet steam iron from Tefal delivers outstanding performance and easy control. This powerful iron features an active steam hole, which creates more volume of steam inside the iron when pressing fabric, resulting in faster drying time. Specifications Model: Maestro Plus Price: Rs. 2190 Colour: Blue Dimensions: 112.2 x 29 x 17 Cm Wattage: 2200W Weight: 1210 Grams

Pros Cons Good steam Water leakage issue Good in design Light in weight

Price of Tefal steam irons at a glance:

Product Price Tefal Maestro Air Glide ₹ 3,220 Tefal Access Steam Pocket ₹ 3,147 Tefal Virtuo ₹ 1,145 Tefal Eco Master ₹ 1,520 Tefal Maestro Plus ₹ 2,190

Best value for money Tefal Virtuo is one of the best value-for-money iron. The Virtuo 1400-Watt Steam Iron provides maximum steam for your clothes, removing wrinkles quickly and easily. The vertical steam feature allows you to iron jackets, coats, or any delicate fabrics without damaging them. It has a non-stick soleplate for added safety of your clothes and smooth ironing results. In addition, there is a continuous steam output and a steam boost, which are perfect for hard-to-reach areas and heavy fabrics. For added comfort, the ergonomic handle has a silicon thumb rest and a nonstick soleplate. It's perfect for everyday use. If you want a powerful iron that gives you the right results every time, Tefal Virtuo 1400 Watt Steam Iron is the best choice! Best overall Tefal Maestro Plus is one of the best Tefal Steam Irons with 2200 watts. Compact and smart, the Maestro Plus is designed to fit your hand perfectly. Its ergonomic shape makes it comfortable to use, whilst the overall size of the iron allows for easy manoeuvrability in your workspace. In addition, With an extra-large ceramic soleplate, this steam iron has plenty of room to glide over large areas of fabric with ease without leaving any creases – ideal for large garments like curtains or curtains that cross over. Featuring an ergonomic steam trigger that's always within reach, this discreet steam iron from Tefal delivers outstanding performance. This steam iron comes equipped with an active steam hole, which releases steam quickly to heat up the clothes to decrease the time spent drying them. According to the experts' and users' reviews, it is one of the best Steam iron among all five above-mentioned. How to find the best Tefal steam irons To choose the best iron, you should consider its wattage, which means that irons with higher wattages produce better results. A high-power iron heats up in a flash and quickly removes wrinkles and creases. To make a well-informed purchase, it's important to define exactly what you're looking for first and how much you're willing to spend. Make a list of all the specifications you want in the Tefal Steam Irons you want. Don't pick one until you've contemplated your other choices and researched which option will suit you best. Compare and contrast different models when you're looking to buy a new product. Find the one with the best deals, and decide which is right for you based on what you need.