Summary: Are you looking for the finest telescopes? So your search is over right here. The most well-liked among these models and the best telescopes in India are listed in this article.

Telescopes can be used by amateurs as well as professionals for stargazing.

It doesn't matter if you've recently developed a passion for astronomy or are a seasoned stargazer. This article may be helpful if you want to buy a telescope to advance your research. While it is important to acquire a basic understanding of constellations, planets, and other astronomical objects, only a high-quality telescope can be used to explore them in detail. If you're looking about telescopes that can provide clear images and are simple to set up and use, you can check through our list. This article provides a list of top telescopes. You will see the main details for each telescope. The specifications are mentioned and an Amazon link to the Telescope is provided next to each model. Check out the top Telescopes in 2022: 1. SSEA Telescope -Mod 70076 Reflector Astronomical The 76 millimetres aperture of the astronomical telescope, along with the completely coated optical glass lens and high transmission coatings, offer breathtaking vistas and safeguard your eyes. Fantastic telescopes for astronomy to study stars, Saturn, Jupiter, and other celestial bodies. Three eyepieces on a telescope, each with a different magnification. Locating objects is made simple with a 5 x 24 finding sight with a mounting bracket and internal crosshair lines. The telescopic aspheric lenses kit may be put together quickly and easily without the use of any tools. It comes with an adjustable aluminium tripod that may be used for a variety of viewing angles. The kids telescope makes a wonderful holiday or birthday present for children or amateur astronomers. It encourages students to explore the unknown, develop an interest in science and astronomy, and spend more time outdoors and away from screens. Key Specifications Brand: SSEA TELESCOPE
Objective Lens Diameter: 76 Millimetres
Model Name: 76700
Item Dimensions: 26 x 15 x 60 Centimetres
Item Weight: ‎ ‎5 kg

SSEA TELESCOPE Objective Lens Diameter: 76 Millimetres

76 Millimetres Model Name: 76700

76700 Item Dimensions: 26 x 15 x 60 Centimetres

26 x 15 x 60 Centimetres Item Weight: ‎ ‎5 kg

Pros Cons High Magnification Costly Solid Reflactor Stable design

2. Gosky 20-60x60 HD Spotting Scope We'll start with the Gosky 20-60x60, one of the most dependable scopes with beginner-friendly settings. It is quite helpful for seeing and identifying several sorts of astronomical objects, including planets, galaxies, constellations, and others. It is fairly simple to handle and use, and it features a lightweight and small design. It has an extendable tripod and enables you to take vivid, highly-detailed photographs that you may share with your loved ones! It is appropriate for those who dare to challenge their hand at stargazing but don't want to first invest a lot of money on a highly skilled and sophisticated telescope. Key Specifications Brand: Gosky
Objective Lens Diameter: 60 Millimetres
Model: ‎SG_B07CG54ZXH_US
Item Dimensions: 36.1 x 16 x 8.9 Centimetres
Item Weight: ‎ 1.2 kg
Lowest Magnification:20 x

Gosky Objective Lens Diameter: 60 Millimetres

60 Millimetres Model: ‎SG_B07CG54ZXH_US

‎SG_B07CG54ZXH_US Item Dimensions: 36.1 x 16 x 8.9 Centimetres

36.1 x 16 x 8.9 Centimetres Item Weight: ‎ 1.2 kg

1.2 kg Lowest Magnification:20 x

Pros Cons High Magnification Costly Affordable price Beginner friendly

3. Celestron Speciality Series FirstScope For those who desire to explore stargazing as a career or a hobby, the Celestron Telescope is a good starting point. It could be used to observe the stars. Due to its small size and low weight, this device is highly convenient to use, store, and use very little room. This telescope's design is so alluring and chic that it can be displayed as a memento or a work of art. Compared to the smooth rotating controls provided for simple navigation, navigating the skies is very simple for a beginner. The huge aperture of the firstscope telescope, which measures approximately 76 mm, allows for clear and brilliant views of celestial objects in the night sky. Additionally, this telescope has a feature that is very unique for budding astronomers. Famous astronomers have left inscriptions on optical tubes honouring their contributions to the field, including Galileo Galilei. If you share their passion for astronomy and want to start exploring the sky and the planets, the telescope is something that you can rely on. The 180x magnification capacity of the Celestron telescope allows for the clearest possible views of distant celestial objects. The Telephoto zoom lens style telescope is easy to set up a place for observing, if you are travelling or on a path, thanks to its strong construction and balance. Key Specifications Brand: Celestron
Objective Lens Diameter: 76 Millimetres
Model: B001UQ6E4Y
Item Dimensions: 22.9 x 22.9 x 40.6 Centimetres
Item Weight: ‎ 2.4 kg
Highest Magnification:180 x

Celestron Objective Lens Diameter: 76 Millimetres

76 Millimetres Model: B001UQ6E4Y

B001UQ6E4Y Item Dimensions: 22.9 x 22.9 x 40.6 Centimetres

22.9 x 22.9 x 40.6 Centimetres Item Weight: ‎ 2.4 kg

2.4 kg Highest Magnification:180 x

Pros Cons Optimal performance Costly High magnification power Elegant design

4. Celestron Speciality Series FirstScope This Celestron telescope is available to satisfy the passion of those of you who choose the raw beauty of nature above the artificial world. For all of you telescope newbies out there, the Astromaster series is here to help. You can use it anywhere you want because it is portable and compact. When travelling to another location on vacation, you can bring it with you. It can be utilised for two purposes without creating a technical overload. It can be used to view the sky as well as the ground. For this product, there is no installation or set-up necessary. Exploring a completely new galaxy of planets and stars is difficult, but a reliable tripod may make this laborious effort much simpler. Proper angles and locations are crucial to this operation, thus we provide a pre-assembled tripod to make it easier for you. It has manual motion controls, which facilitates easy operation. Legs of 1.25-inch steel tubing support the tripod. It is a crucial component of the product because where it is placed will determine the type of view you get. Now assemble your loved ones and demonstrate your astronomy knowledge to them. Key Specifications Brand: Celestron
Objective Lens Diameter: 130 Millimetres
Model: B000MLL6RS
Item Dimensions: 88.9 x 48.26 x 30.48 Centimetres
Item Weight: ‎ 12 kg
Highest Magnification:307x

Celestron Objective Lens Diameter: 130 Millimetres

130 Millimetres Model: B000MLL6RS

B000MLL6RS Item Dimensions: 88.9 x 48.26 x 30.48 Centimetres

88.9 x 48.26 x 30.48 Centimetres Item Weight: ‎ 12 kg

12 kg Highest Magnification:307x

Pros Cons Sharp Visuals No memory slot Versatile and Dual Purpose Elegant design

5. Pullox 175X 262X 350X Malty Power Reflector With a 76 millimetre mirror, Pullox has created a lightweight, portable, and robust reflecting telescope that allows for clear, in-depth observations of the cosmos. It includes a full-size aluminium platform that is adjustable and offers a sturdy, flat surface to use the telescope. Two eyepieces that provide highest power up to 175x, lowest power up to 88x are included. Each eyepiece's magnification is tripled by the 2x Barlow lens, enhancing the versatility of this setup and ensuring that no celestial object is hidden from view. Additionally, it has a 1.5x erector that adjusts the image for terrestrial viewing both horizontally and vertically.This telescope is designed to be used by both adults and children, and it has a lightweight manual for precise and fluid aiming. Without the need for any tools, installation is simple. Key Specifications Brand: Pullox
Objective Lens Diameter: 76 Millimetres
Model: ‎76700
Item Dimensions: 60 x 15 x 26 Centimetres
Item Weight: ‎ 5 kg
Highest Magnification:175x

Pullox Objective Lens Diameter: 76 Millimetres

76 Millimetres Model: ‎76700

‎76700 Item Dimensions: 60 x 15 x 26 Centimetres

60 x 15 x 26 Centimetres Item Weight: ‎ 5 kg

5 kg Highest Magnification:175x

Pros Cons Best value for money Wobbling issue Easy to assemble Elegant design

Price of best telescopes at a glance:

Product Price SSEA Telescope -Mod 70076 Reflector Astronomical ₹ 10,999 Gosky 20-60x60 HD Spotting Scope ₹ 11,471 Celestron Speciality Series FirstScope ₹ 14,699 Celestron AstroMaster 130 EQ ₹ 30,745 Pullox 175X 262X 350X Malty Power Reflector ₹ 11,000