Best TV under 15,000 in India: Buying guide

Although finding a television that works best for you is difficult, you can narrow down the list for yourself. Television has been ruling the entertainment industry for a long time now. Even after the emergence of OTT platforms, shows and movies can be viewed and enjoyed on television as well. It also offers other features such as voice control, and Alexa, among others. If you are adhering to a tight budget while looking for the perfect television for yourself, we have you covered. We have curated a list that includes all the specifications, prices, and merits that will help you make the correct choice. Here's a list of the best TVs under ₹15,000 in India.
1. Amazon basics 81 cm (32 inches) HD ready smart LED fire TV
With 32 inches screen size, this television has several features that set it apart from the rest of the models. It is also budget-friendly.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|high-definition resolution present
|limited storage space
|stylish, sleek, and modern design
|limited screen size
|wi-fi connection is available
|no smart features
2. Toshiba 80 cm (32 Inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV
This TV is not only stylish but also comes packed with numerous exciting features, including 720p resolution. It also has several smart features for your benefit.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|wall mounting present
|table mounting is absent
|connection via Wi-Fi and USB available
|full high-definition resolution absent
|RAM storage of 1 GB is available
3. Croma 80 cm (32 inches) HD ready certified android smart LED TV
This television is budget friendly and is a must-buy for anyone who is on a tight budget. It also has several features that let you enjoy the TV to the finest.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|table mounting and wall mounting are present
|limited screen size
|full 720 p resolution present
|heating issues are present
|sleek and stylish design
4. Mi 80cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV
Manufactured by Mi, this television is packed with many exciting features that set it apart from the rest. It has a resolution of 720p. In addition, it also has a metal bezel-less frame.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|WiFi connection is available
|heating issues found
|table mounting, as well as wall mounting, are present.
|limited screen size
|access to all major OTT platforms
|connection takes long
5. One plus 80 cm (32 inches) Y series HD ready LED smart android TV
With the prominence of the one plus, this television has all the latest features that set it apart from other TVs. It also has access to several OTT apps for unlimited entertainment.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|fast processing speed
|table mounting is absent
|wi-fi connectivity is available
|limited screen size
|resolution of 720 p present
|heating issues found
6. Karbonn 80 cm (32 inches) HD ready smart LED TV
It can be table mounted or wall mounted as per your requirement. It also has many other features that make it an ideal pick.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|access to netflix, hotstar, and prime
|heating issues found
|features to stream music
|slow processing speed
|wall mounting and table mounting are present
|limited screen size
7. VW 80 cm (32 inches) HD ready smart LED TV
With many interesting features, this is one of the best-selling television models on the list. It is also highly cost-effective.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|a good HD resolution is present
|limited screen size
|cinema mode present
|low processing speed
|connection for wi-fi available
8. Huidi 80 cm (32 inches) HD ready LED TV (2021 model)
With this huidi TV, you can enjoy many benefits that make it a worthy investment. It offers a lot of great features as well.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|full HD resolution of 1080 p present
|heating issues found
|connection via USB and HDMI present
|slow processing speed
|wall mounting and table mounting are present
|Wi-Fi connection absent
9. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I series HD ready android smart LED TV
The Acer smart TV has the android OS's benefits, making it an excellent pick for you.
Specifications
|pros
|Cons
|access to all OTT platforms
|limited screen size
|dolby audio present
|slow processing speed
|android 11 OS is present
10. Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) HD ready LED TV
With a great resolution and features, this tv is also very budget-friendly and cost-effective.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|a whopping 1080 p resolution
|absence of smart features
|HDMI connector is available
|table mounting is absent
|stylish and slim design
|wi-fi connection absent
Best three features for you:
|Product
|Feature - 1
|Feature - 2
|Feature - 3
|Amazon Basics 81 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV
|720 p resolution present
|smart features are present
|32 inches screen size.
|Toshiba 80 cm (32 Inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV
|wall mounting present
|access to OTT platforms
|wi-fi connection is available
|Croma 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Certified Android Smart LED TV
|HD resolution present
|fast processing speed.
|access to smart features
|Mi 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV
|sleek and stylish design.
|HD resolution present
|wall mounting present
|One Plus 80 cm (32 Inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV
|wall mounting present
|wifi connection is available
|sleek and stylish design
|Karbonn 80cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV
|fast processing speed
|HD resolution present
|lightweight and trendy
|VW 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV
|WiFi connection is available
|wall mounting present
|HD resolution present
|Huidi 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV (2021 Model
|HD resolution present
|fast processor present
|sleek and stylish design
|Acer 80 cm (32 Inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV
|1080 p resolution present
|dolby audio present
|smart features are present
|Kodak 80cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV
Best value for money
If you are on a tight budget, then a cost-effective tv can be your best buy. For this, you can opt for the VW 80 cm (32 inches) HD ready smart LED TV, which is priced at Rs. 8,999 after a discount on amazon. The original price for the tv is ₹18,999. It has 1080 p resolution as well.
Best overall
If you're looking for a television that lives up to all the standards at once, then you should go for the acer 80 cm (32 inches) I series HD ready android smart tv. It is priced at ₹12,999 after a discount. initially, it was priced at ₹19,990. It has a resolution of 1080 p, among many other features.
How to find the perfect TV under ₹15,000?
You should consider many features if you want to buy the best TV for yourself. These features are:
|Product
|Price in Rs
|AmazonBasics 81 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV
|27,000
|Toshiba 80 cm (32 Inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV
|24,990
|Croma 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Certified Android Smart LED TV
|25,000
|Mi 80cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV
|24,999
|OnePlus 80 cm (32 Inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV
|19,999
|Karbonn 80cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV
|18,999
|VW 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV
|18,999
|Huidi 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV (2021 Model)
|17,599
|Acer 80 cm (32 Inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV
|19,990
|Kodak 80cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV
|15,999
The brands that have television for ₹15,000 or less in India are OnePlus, Karbonn, Croma, Kodak, and Acer, among others.
Some features of the Huidi 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV are:
These features include screen resolution, size, and smart features. It would help if you also looked for several other features when considering getting a TV for yourself. Choosing the best TV to your liking and objectives is always advised
The features are as follows:
These smart features are built-in Alexa, access to Wi-Fi, access to Prime Video, Netflix, and even Hotstar