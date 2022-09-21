Best TV under ₹ 15,000 in India: Buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: It is a challenging task to find an ideal television for oneself. With so many features and price differences, finding the TV of one's dreams is difficult. We have listed the specifications, prices and merits of many models so that you can make an ideal choice.

TVs under ₹ 15,000: These may be TVs on a budget but they have all the necessary features.

Although finding a television that works best for you is difficult, you can narrow down the list for yourself. Television has been ruling the entertainment industry for a long time now. Even after the emergence of OTT platforms, shows and movies can be viewed and enjoyed on television as well. It also offers other features such as voice control, and Alexa, among others. If you are adhering to a tight budget while looking for the perfect television for yourself, we have you covered. We have curated a list that includes all the specifications, prices, and merits that will help you make the correct choice. Here's a list of the best TVs under ₹15,000 in India. 1. Amazon basics 81 cm (32 inches) HD ready smart LED fire TV With 32 inches screen size, this television has several features that set it apart from the rest of the models. It is also budget-friendly. Specifications Screen size: 32 inches

Brand: amazon basics

Display technology: LED

Resolution: 720 p

Refresh rate: 60 hz

Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 1 table top stand, 1 wall mount, 1 user manual, 1 remote control, 2 AAA batteries, 1 power cord, 1 AV converting cable

Connector type: wi-fi

Item dimensions LxWxH: 73.2 x 8.3 x 43.9 centimeters

Mounting type: wall mount

Item weight: 3650 gram

Pros Cons high-definition resolution present limited storage space stylish, sleek, and modern design limited screen size wi-fi connection is available no smart features

2. Toshiba 80 cm (32 Inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV This TV is not only stylish but also comes packed with numerous exciting features, including 720p resolution. It also has several smart features for your benefit. Specifications: Screen Size: 32 inches

Brand: TOSHIBA

Display technology: LED

Resolution: 768 p

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Special features: official android TV 11(R) | built-in assistant | RAM: 1GB | ROM 8 GB | quad core | supported apps: netflix, prime video, disney+ hotstar etc on official play store

Mounting Hardware: 1 LED TV, 1 remote, 1 table top stand, 1 wall mount bracket, 1 power cable, 2 AAA battery, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card

Connector type: Wi-Fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI

Item dimensions LxWxH: 71.7 x 8.6 x 42.8 centimeters

Mounting type: wall mount

Pros Cons wall mounting present table mounting is absent connection via Wi-Fi and USB available full high-definition resolution absent RAM storage of 1 GB is available

3. Croma 80 cm (32 inches) HD ready certified android smart LED TV This television is budget friendly and is a must-buy for anyone who is on a tight budget. It also has several features that let you enjoy the TV to the finest. Specifications Screen size: 32 inches

Brand: CROMA

Display technology: LED

Resolution: 720 p

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 2 table top stand, 1 user manual, 1 remote control, 1 wall mount

Connector type: HDMI

Item dimensions LxWxH: 8.5 x 72 x 42 centimeters

Mounting type: wall mount and table mount

Item weight: 6.5 kilograms

Pros Cons table mounting and wall mounting are present limited screen size full 720 p resolution present heating issues are present sleek and stylish design

4. Mi 80cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV Manufactured by Mi, this television is packed with many exciting features that set it apart from the rest. It has a resolution of 720p. In addition, it also has a metal bezel-less frame. Specifications: Screen Size: 32 inches

Brand: MI

Display technology: LED

Resolution: 720 p

Refresh rate: 60 hz

Special features: android TV 11 | patch wall | IMDb integration | universal search | 300+ free live channels | kids mode with parental lock | smart Recommendations | language universe – 15+ languages | user centre | okay google | chromecast supported apps: netflix, prime video, disney+ hotstar | 5000+ apps from Play store |quad core cortex A35 | chromecast built-in | ok google | auto low latency mode | 1 GB RAM + 8 GB storage

Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 2 table stand base, 1 user manual, 1 remote control, four screws, 2 x AAA batteries

Connector type: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Item dimensions LxWxH: 71.6 x 8.3 x 42.4 centimeters

Pros Cons WiFi connection is available heating issues found table mounting, as well as wall mounting, are present. limited screen size access to all major OTT platforms connection takes long

5. One plus 80 cm (32 inches) Y series HD ready LED smart android TV With the prominence of the one plus, this television has all the latest features that set it apart from other TVs. It also has access to several OTT apps for unlimited entertainment. Specifications Brand: one plus

Resolution: 720 p

Screen size: 32 inches

Display technology: LED

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 2 table stand base, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control, 1 AC cord, 2 AAA battery

Connector type: wi-fi

Item dimensions (LxWxH): 6.5 x 42 x 71.3 centimeters

Type of mounting: wall mount

Pros Cons fast processing speed table mounting is absent wi-fi connectivity is available limited screen size resolution of 720 p present heating issues found

6. Karbonn 80 cm (32 inches) HD ready smart LED TV It can be table mounted or wall mounted as per your requirement. It also has many other features that make it an ideal pick. Specifications Screen size: 32 inches

Brand: karbonn

Display technology: LED

Resolution: 720 p

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Special features: prime video, in-built app store, sony liv, you tube, hotstar, android 9 (GOS), screen sharing, remote with Hotkeys, movie box | supported apps: netflix, prime video, inbuilt app store, sonyliv, youtube, hotstar, android 9 (GOS), in-built apps store, screen sharing

Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 2 table stand base, 1 wall mounting set, 4 screws, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control, 2 AAA battery

Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI

Item dimensions LxWxH: 72.2 x 8 x 42.5 centimeters

Mounting type: wall mount and table mount

Pros Cons access to netflix, hotstar, and prime heating issues found features to stream music slow processing speed wall mounting and table mounting are present limited screen size

7. VW 80 cm (32 inches) HD ready smart LED TV With many interesting features, this is one of the best-selling television models on the list. It is also highly cost-effective. Specifications Screen size: 32 inches

Brand: VW

Display technology: LED

Resolution: 720 p

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Special features: HRDD technology | eco vision | cinema mode | cinema zoom | supports 16.7 million colours

Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 1 table top stand, 1 wall mount bracket, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control

Connector type: wi-fi

Item dimensions LxWxH: 80 x 15 x 50 centimeters

Mounting type: wall mount

Pros Cons a good HD resolution is present limited screen size cinema mode present low processing speed connection for wi-fi available

8. Huidi 80 cm (32 inches) HD ready LED TV (2021 model) With this huidi TV, you can enjoy many benefits that make it a worthy investment. It offers a lot of great features as well. Specifications Screen size: 32 inches

Brand: HUIDI

Display technology: LED

Resolution: 1080 p

Refresh rate: 60 hz

Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 2 table stand base, 1 wall mount, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control

Connector type: USB, HDMI

Item dimensions LxWxH: 73.5 x 8 x 43.7 centimeters

Mounting type: wall mount and table mount

Item weight: 6.2 kilograms

Pros Cons full HD resolution of 1080 p present heating issues found connection via USB and HDMI present slow processing speed wall mounting and table mounting are present Wi-Fi connection absent

9. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I series HD ready android smart LED TV The Acer smart TV has the android OS's benefits, making it an excellent pick for you. Specifications Screen size: 32 inches

Brand: acer

Display technology: LED

Resolution: 720 p

Refresh rate: 60 hz

Special features: android 11 | dual band Wifi | 2-way bluetooth |blue light reduction |intelligent frame stabilization engine | wide colour gamut | 16.7 million colours | HDR10+| digital noise reduction | micro dimming | dolby audio | supported application: etflix, youtube, prime video, amazon music, hotstar, spotify, voot, voot kids, MP player, sony liv, hungama, zee5, eros now android 11 | dual band Wifi | 2 way bluetooth |blue light reduction |intelligent frame stabilization engine

Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 1 remote, 2 AAA battery, 1 user manual, 1 table top stand, 4 screws, 1 warranty card

Connector type: USB, ethernet, HDMI, built dual-band wifi

Item dimensions LxWxH: 71.6 x 8.5 x 42.1 centimeters

Mounting type: wall mount

pros Cons access to all OTT platforms limited screen size dolby audio present slow processing speed android 11 OS is present

10. Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) HD ready LED TV With a great resolution and features, this tv is also very budget-friendly and cost-effective. Specifications Screen size: 32 inches

Brand: kodak

Display technology: LED

Resolution: 1080 p

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Mounting hardware: 1 tv unit, 1 remote controller, 2 AAA battery, 1 user manual, 1 wall mount

Connector type: HDMI

Item dimensions LxWxH: 79.5 x 8 x 42 centimeters

Mounting type: wall mount

Item weight: 4700 grams

Pros Cons a whopping 1080 p resolution absence of smart features HDMI connector is available table mounting is absent stylish and slim design wi-fi connection absent

Best three features for you:

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Amazon Basics 81 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV 720 p resolution present smart features are present 32 inches screen size. Toshiba 80 cm (32 Inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV wall mounting present access to OTT platforms wi-fi connection is available Croma 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Certified Android Smart LED TV HD resolution present fast processing speed. access to smart features Mi 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV sleek and stylish design. HD resolution present wall mounting present One Plus 80 cm (32 Inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV wall mounting present wifi connection is available sleek and stylish design Karbonn 80cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV fast processing speed HD resolution present lightweight and trendy VW 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV WiFi connection is available wall mounting present HD resolution present Huidi 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV (2021 Model HD resolution present fast processor present sleek and stylish design Acer 80 cm (32 Inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV 1080 p resolution present dolby audio present smart features are present Kodak 80cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV

Best value for money If you are on a tight budget, then a cost-effective tv can be your best buy. For this, you can opt for the VW 80 cm (32 inches) HD ready smart LED TV, which is priced at Rs. 8,999 after a discount on amazon. The original price for the tv is ₹18,999. It has 1080 p resolution as well. Best overall If you're looking for a television that lives up to all the standards at once, then you should go for the acer 80 cm (32 inches) I series HD ready android smart tv. It is priced at ₹12,999 after a discount. initially, it was priced at ₹19,990. It has a resolution of 1080 p, among many other features. How to find the perfect TV under ₹15,000? You should consider many features if you want to buy the best TV for yourself. These features are: Screen size

Screen resolution

Access to OTT platforms

Price

Processing speed

Sound

Brightness Price of TVs under ₹ 15,000 at a glance:

Product Price in Rs AmazonBasics 81 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV 27,000 Toshiba 80 cm (32 Inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 24,990 Croma 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Certified Android Smart LED TV 25,000 Mi 80cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 24,999 OnePlus 80 cm (32 Inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 19,999 Karbonn 80cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 18,999 VW 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 18,999 Huidi 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV (2021 Model) 17,599 Acer 80 cm (32 Inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV 19,990 Kodak 80cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV 15,999

