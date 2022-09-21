Sign out
Best TV under 15,000 in India: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 21, 2022 18:28 IST

Summary:

It is a challenging task to find an ideal television for oneself. With so many features and price differences, finding the TV of one's dreams is difficult. We have listed the specifications, prices and merits of many models so that you can make an ideal choice.

TVs under 15,000: These may be TVs on a budget but they have all the necessary features.

Although finding a television that works best for you is difficult, you can narrow down the list for yourself. Television has been ruling the entertainment industry for a long time now. Even after the emergence of OTT platforms, shows and movies can be viewed and enjoyed on television as well. It also offers other features such as voice control, and Alexa, among others. If you are adhering to a tight budget while looking for the perfect television for yourself, we have you covered. We have curated a list that includes all the specifications, prices, and merits that will help you make the correct choice. Here's a list of the best TVs under 15,000 in India.

1. Amazon basics 81 cm (32 inches) HD ready smart LED fire TV

With 32 inches screen size, this television has several features that set it apart from the rest of the models. It is also budget-friendly.

Specifications

  • Screen size: 32 inches
  • Brand: amazon basics
  • Display technology: LED
  • Resolution: 720 p
  • Refresh rate: 60 hz
  • Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 1 table top stand, 1 wall mount, 1 user manual, 1 remote control, 2 AAA batteries, 1 power cord, 1 AV converting cable1 LED TV, 1 table top stand, 1 wall mount, 1 user manual, 1 remote control, 2 AAA batteries, 1 power cord
  • Connector type: wi-fi
  • Item dimensions LxWxH: 73.2 x 8.3 x 43.9 centimeters
  • Mounting type: wall mount
  • Item weight: 3650 gram

ProsCons
high-definition resolution presentlimited storage space
stylish, sleek, and modern designlimited screen size
wi-fi connection is availableno smart features
AmazonBasics 81 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV AB32E10SS (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

2. Toshiba 80 cm (32 Inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV

This TV is not only stylish but also comes packed with numerous exciting features, including 720p resolution. It also has several smart features for your benefit.

Specifications:

  • Screen Size: 32 inches
  • Brand: TOSHIBA
  • Display technology: LED
  • Resolution: 768 p
  • Refresh rate: 60 Hz
  • Special features: official android TV 11(R) | built-in assistant | RAM: 1GB | ROM 8 GB | quad core | supported apps: netflix, prime video, disney+ hotstar etc on official play store official android TV 11(R) | built-in assistant | RAM: 1 GB | ROM 8 GB | quad core | supported apps: netflix, prime video, disney+ hotstar
  • Mounting Hardware: 1 LED TV, 1 remote, 1 table top stand, 1 wall mount bracket, 1 power cable, 2 AAA battery, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 LED TV, 1 Remote, 1 table top stand, 1 wall mount bracket, 1 power cable, 2 AAA battery, 1 user manual
  • Connector type: Wi-Fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI
  • Item dimensions LxWxH: 71.7 x 8.6 x 42.8 centimeters
  • Mounting type: wall mount

ProsCons
wall mounting presenttable mounting is absent
connection via Wi-Fi and USB availablefull high-definition resolution absent
RAM storage of 1 GB is available 
Toshiba 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32V35KP (Silver)
Check Price on Amazon

3. Croma 80 cm (32 inches) HD ready certified android smart LED TV

This television is budget friendly and is a must-buy for anyone who is on a tight budget. It also has several features that let you enjoy the TV to the finest.

Specifications

  • Screen size: 32 inches
  • Brand: CROMA
  • Display technology: LED
  • Resolution: 720 p
  • Refresh rate: 60 Hz
  • Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 2 table top stand, 1 user manual, 1 remote control, 1 wall mount
  • Connector type: HDMI
  • Item dimensions LxWxH: 8.5 x 72 x 42 centimeters
  • Mounting type: wall mount and table mount
  • Item weight: 6.5 kilograms

ProsCons
table mounting and wall mounting are presentlimited screen size
full 720 p resolution presentheating issues are present
sleek and stylish design 
Croma 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Certified Android Smart LED TV CREL032HOF024601 (Black) (2022 Model)
Check Price on Amazon

4. Mi 80cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV

Manufactured by Mi, this television is packed with many exciting features that set it apart from the rest. It has a resolution of 720p. In addition, it also has a metal bezel-less frame.

Specifications:

  • Screen Size: 32 inches
  • Brand: MI
  • Display technology: LED
  • Resolution: 720 p
  • Refresh rate: 60 hz
  • Special features: android TV 11 | patch wall | IMDb integration | universal search | 300+ free live channels | kids mode with parental lock | smart Recommendations | language universe – 15+ languages | user centre | okay google | chromecast supported apps: netflix, prime video, disney+ hotstar | 5000+ apps from Play store |quad core cortex A35 | chromecast built-in | ok google | auto low latency mode | 1 GB RAM + 8 GB storage
  • Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 2 table stand base, 1 user manual, 1 remote control, four screws, 2 x AAA batteries
  • Connector type: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
  • Aspect ratio: 16:9
  • Item dimensions LxWxH: 71.6 x 8.3 x 42.4 centimeters

ProsCons
WiFi connection is availableheating issues found
table mounting, as well as wall mounting, are present.limited screen size
access to all major OTT platformsconnection takes long
Mi 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

5. One plus 80 cm (32 inches) Y series HD ready LED smart android TV

With the prominence of the one plus, this television has all the latest features that set it apart from other TVs. It also has access to several OTT apps for unlimited entertainment.

Specifications

  • Brand: one plus
  • Resolution: 720 p
  • Screen size: 32 inches
  • Display technology: LED
  • Refresh rate: 60 Hz
  • Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 2 table stand base, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control, 1 AC cord, 2 AAA battery, 1 LED TV, 2 table stand base, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control, 1 AC Cord, 2 AAA battery
  • Connector type: wi-fi
  • Item dimensions (LxWxH): 6.5 x 42 x 71.3 centimeters
  • Type of mounting: wall mount

ProsCons
fast processing speedtable mounting is absent
wi-fi connectivity is availablelimited screen size
resolution of 720 p presentheating issues found
OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Karbonn 80 cm (32 inches) HD ready smart LED TV

It can be table mounted or wall mounted as per your requirement. It also has many other features that make it an ideal pick.

Specifications

  • Screen size: 32 inches
  • Brand: karbonn
  • Display technology: LED
  • Resolution: 720 p
  • Refresh rate: 60 Hz
  • Special features: prime video, in-built app store, sony liv, you tube, hotstar, android 9 (GOS), screen sharing, remote with Hotkeys, movie box | supported apps: netflix, prime video, inbuilt app store, sonyliv, youtube, hotstar, android 9 (GOS), in-built apps store, screen sharing
  • Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 2 table stand base, 1 wall mounting set, 4 screws, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control, 2 AAA battery1 LED TV, 2 table stand base, 1 wall mounting set, 4 screws, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control
  • Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI
  • Item dimensions LxWxH: 72.2 x 8 x 42.5 centimeters
  • Mounting type: wall mount and table mount

ProsCons
access to netflix, hotstar, and primeheating issues found
features to stream musicslow processing speed
wall mounting and table mounting are present limited screen size
Karbonn 80 cm (32 Inches) Millennium Series HD Ready Smart LED TV KJW32SKHD (Phantom Black) with Bezel-Less Design
Check Price on Amazon

7. VW 80 cm (32 inches) HD ready smart LED TV

With many interesting features, this is one of the best-selling television models on the list. It is also highly cost-effective.

Specifications

  • Screen size: 32 inches
  • Brand: VW
  • Display technology: LED
  • Resolution: 720 p
  • Refresh rate: 60 Hz
  • Special features: HRDD technology | eco vision | cinema mode | cinema zoom | supports 16.7 million colours
  • Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 1 table top stand, 1 wall mount bracket, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control
  • Connector type: wi-fi
  • Item dimensions LxWxH: 80 x 15 x 50 centimeters
  • Mounting type: wall mount

ProsCons
a good HD resolution is presentlimited screen size
cinema mode presentlow processing speed
connection for wi-fi available 
VW 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV VW32PRO (Black) (2021 Model)
Check Price on Amazon

8. Huidi 80 cm (32 inches) HD ready LED TV (2021 model)

With this huidi TV, you can enjoy many benefits that make it a worthy investment. It offers a lot of great features as well.

Specifications

  • Screen size: 32 inches
  • Brand: HUIDI
  • Display technology: LED
  • Resolution: 1080 p
  • Refresh rate: 60 hz
  • Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 2 table stand base, 1 wall mount, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control
  • Connector type: USB, HDMI
  • Item dimensions LxWxH: 73.5 x 8 x 43.7 centimeters
  • Mounting type: wall mount and table mount
  • Item weight: 6.2 kilograms

ProsCons
full HD resolution of 1080 p presentheating issues found
connection via USB and HDMI presentslow processing speed
wall mounting and table mounting are presentWi-Fi connection absent
Huidi 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV HD6FN (Black) (2021 Model)
Check Price on Amazon

9. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I series HD ready android smart LED TV

The Acer smart TV has the android OS's benefits, making it an excellent pick for you.

Specifications

  • Screen size: 32 inches
  • Brand: acer
  • Display technology: LED
  • Resolution: 720 p
  • Refresh rate: 60 hz
  • Special features: android 11 | dual band Wifi | 2-way bluetooth |blue light reduction |intelligent frame stabilization engine | wide colour gamut | 16.7 million colours | HDR10+| digital noise reduction | micro dimming | dolby audio | supported application: etflix, youtube, prime video, amazon music, hotstar, spotify, voot, voot kids, MP player, sony liv, hungama, zee5, eros now android 11 | dual band Wifi | 2 way bluetooth |blue light reduction |intelligent frame stabilization engine
  • Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 1 remote, 2 AAA battery, 1 user manual, 1 table top stand, 4 screws, 1 warranty card
  • Connector type: USB, ethernet, HDMI, built dual-band wifi
  • Item dimensions LxWxH: 71.6 x 8.5 x 42.1 centimeters
  • Mounting type: wall mount

prosCons
access to all OTT platformslimited screen size
dolby audio presentslow processing speed
android 11 OS is present 
Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

10. Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) HD ready LED TV

With a great resolution and features, this tv is also very budget-friendly and cost-effective.

Specifications

  • Screen size: 32 inches
  • Brand: kodak
  • Display technology: LED
  • Resolution: 1080 p
  • Refresh rate: 60 Hz
  • Mounting hardware: 1 tv unit, 1 remote controller, 2 AAA battery, 1 user manual, 1 wall mount
  • Connector type: HDMI
  • Item dimensions LxWxH: 79.5 x 8 x 42 centimeters
  • Mounting type: wall mount
  • Item weight: 4700 grams

ProsCons
a whopping 1080 p resolutionabsence of smart features
HDMI connector is availabletable mounting is absent
stylish and slim designwi-fi connection absent
Kodak 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV Kodak 32HDX900S (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

Best three features for you:

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
 Amazon Basics 81 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV  720 p resolution present smart features are present 32 inches screen size. 
 Toshiba 80 cm (32 Inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV wall mounting present access to OTT  platforms wi-fi connection is available
 Croma 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Certified Android Smart LED TV  HD resolution present fast processing speed.  access to smart features
 Mi 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV sleek and stylish design.  HD resolution present wall mounting present
 One Plus 80 cm (32 Inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV wall mounting present wifi connection is available sleek and stylish design
 Karbonn 80cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV  fast processing speed HD resolution present lightweight and trendy
 VW 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV WiFi connection is available wall mounting present HD resolution present
 Huidi 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV (2021 Model HD resolution present fast processor present sleek and stylish design
 Acer 80 cm (32 Inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV 1080 p resolution present dolby audio present smart features are present
 Kodak 80cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV   

Best value for money

If you are on a tight budget, then a cost-effective tv can be your best buy. For this, you can opt for the VW 80 cm (32 inches) HD ready smart LED TV, which is priced at Rs. 8,999 after a discount on amazon. The original price for the tv is 18,999. It has 1080 p resolution as well.

Best overall

If you're looking for a television that lives up to all the standards at once, then you should go for the acer 80 cm (32 inches) I series HD ready android smart tv. It is priced at 12,999 after a discount. initially, it was priced at 19,990. It has a resolution of 1080 p, among many other features.

How to find the perfect TV under 15,000?

You should consider many features if you want to buy the best TV for yourself. These features are:

  • Screen size
  • Screen resolution
  • Access to OTT platforms
  • Price
  • Processing speed
  • Sound
  • Brightness

Price of TVs under 15,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
AmazonBasics 81 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV 27,000
Toshiba 80 cm (32 Inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV24,990
Croma 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Certified Android Smart LED TV  25,000
Mi 80cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV24,999
OnePlus 80 cm (32 Inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV19,999
Karbonn 80cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 18,999
VW 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV18,999
Huidi 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV (2021 Model) 17,599
Acer 80 cm (32 Inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV19,990
Kodak 80cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV15,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

TV under 15,000

1. Which brands have TVs under 15,000 in India?

The brands that have television for 15,000 or less in India are OnePlus, Karbonn, Croma, Kodak, and Acer, among others. 

2. Mention some features of the Huidi 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV

Some features of the Huidi 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV are: 

  • Screen size: 32 inches
  • Brand: HUIDI
  • Display Technology: LED
  • Resolution: 1080p
  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
  • Mounting Hardware: 1 LED TV, 2 Table Stand Base, 1 Wall Mount, 1 User Manual, 1 Warranty Card, 1 Remote Control
  • Connector Type: USB, HDMI
  • Item Dimensions LxWxH: 73.5 x 8 x 43.7 centimeters
  • Mounting Type: Wall mount and table mount

3. What are the main features to look for while buying a TV in India?

These features include screen resolution, size, and smart features. It would help if you also looked for several other features when considering getting a TV for yourself. Choosing the best TV to your liking and objectives is always advised

