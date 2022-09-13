Story Saved
New Delhi 32oCC
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
New Delhi 32oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best TVs under 40,000: A buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 13, 2022 19:46 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

A smart TV under 40,000 makes for a good investment, for it allows you to access variety of content, play games and more on it.

product info
Best smart TVs under 40,000 are designed to elevate your viewing experience. 

Television has become a prime source of entertainment for people around the globe. Right from watching international matches to your favourite show, a television set offers it all. Do you know television has now become smarter and better than ever before? With technology advancing every day, a smart TV is now a reality. Are you searching for the best smart TV under 40,000 ? Finding an ideal smart TV is challenging, especially if you are on a budget. If you are looking for a highly-advanced television, we have curated a complete list for you.

1.Toshiba 108 cm V series full HD smart android LED TV

The first on the list is the Toshiba V series full HD smart android LED TV. It comes with a wide display of 43 inches, designed to give the best viewing experience. In addition, the HD resolution and 178 degrees wide angle offer a wholesome experience. This smart TV by Toshiba is supported by applications such as Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, Prime Video, YouTube, and Apple TV.

Specifications

Brand - Toshiba

Model year - 2022

Memory storage - 8 GB

RAM - 1 GB

Response time - 8 milliseconds

Resolution - 1080 p

Display technology - LED

ProsCons
comes with LED display technologycomes in an only single colour
excellent response timeinadequate RAM
great colour scheme 
cellpic
Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35KP (Silver)
Check Price on Amazon

2.One plus 108 cm Y series 4 k ultra HD smart android LED TV

After making its mark in the world of mobile phones, OnePlus successfully launched a smart TV in 2022. The one plus 108 cm Y series 4 k ultra HD smart android LED TV comes with a unique bezel-less design, making it stand out. Besides this, the 24 watts output and high screen resolution promise a value-for-money experience.

Specifications

Brand - one plus

Model year - 2022

RAM - 2 GB

Operating system - android

Hardware interface - USB, HDMI

Response time - 8 milliseconds

Display technology - LED

ProsCons
excellent response timeavailable in only one color
adequate RAM 
LED display technology 
cellpic
OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

3. Mi 125.7 cm 4 k ultra HD android smart LED TV

Another famous smart TV under 40,000 is the Mi 4 k ultra HD. It comes with a whopping display of 125.7 cm that offers incredible views. In addition, you get a chance to experience billions of colours at once. With great screen resolution and excellent sound quality, this is one of the best televisions on our list.

Specifications

Brand - Mi

Memory storage capacity - 8 GB

Model year - 2019

RAM - 2 GB

Resolution 4 k

Display technology - LED

Remote available - yes

ProsCons
comes with a light themeavailable in only one colour
designed for a comfortable viewing experienceexpensive than others TVs
get access to 1.07 billion colours 
cellpic
Mi 125.7 cm (50 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV 4X | L50M5-5AIN (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

4. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) crystal 4 k series ultra HD smart LED TV UA43AUE60AKLXL (black)

Samsung is a veteran in the world of making televisions. It has come up with some of the best quality televisions that rule the industry. Another such smart TV by samsung comes with a 43 inch display and crystal clear display for a wholesome experience. In addition, features such as 20 watts output, OTT apps, HDR 10+, and universal guide make it a best buy.

Specifications

Brand - Samsung

Model year - 2021

Product dimensions - 19.3 x 96.4 x 62.8 cm; 8.3 kilograms

Memory storage capacity - 8 GB

Hardware interface - USB, HDMI

Resolution - 4 k

Display technology - LED

ProsCons
comes with LED display technologycomes in an only single color
excellent response timeno batteries required
great color scheme 
cellpic
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE60AKLXL (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

5.Samsung 80 cm wondertainment series HD ready LED smart TV

Another samsung smart TV under 40,000 is the samsung 80 cm wondertainment series HD ready LED smart TV. It features a decent refresh rate of 60-hertz and 1366 x 768 HD ready resolution to experience every detail. It is packed with features such as personal computer connectivity, a content guide, screen share, and a music system.

Specifications

Brand - Samsung

Model year - 2021

RAM - 1.5 GB

Operating system - tizen

Display technology - LED

Resolution - 768 p

Screen size - 32 inches

ProsCons
sleek and stylish lookavailable in only one colour
1366 x 768 HD resolutioninadequate RAM
excellent refresh rate 
cellpic
Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4 k ultra HD android smart LED TV X 50 | L 50M6-RA (black)

Next on the list is the Redmi 4 k ultra HD android smart LED TV. This TV is known for its vintage style and simple look. It is packed with several exciting features such as smart curation, android TV 10, language universe, and so on.

Specifications

Brand - Redmi

Model name - redmi smart TV X 50 (126 cm)

Model year - 2021

Memory storage capacity - 16 GB

Ram memory installed size - 2 GB

Hardware interface - bluetooth, AV port, HDMI, 3.5 mm audio, USB 2.0

ProsCons
next-generation high-performance televisionavailable in only one colour
inadequate RAM installed sizedoes not fits in everyone’s budget
comes with kids' mode 
cellpic
Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 | L50M6-RA (Black)
3% off 34,999 35,999
Buy now

7. One plus 126 cm (50 inches) y series 4 k ultra HD smart android LED TV 50 Y 1 S pro (black)

The Xiaomi 138.8 cm 4 k ultra HD smart android OLED Vision would be ideal if you want to explore the world of striking colours and realism. It has excellent features, such as great quality HDR technology, which keep you hooked throughout the day.

Specifications

Brand - one plus

Model year - 2022

Product dimensions - 110 x 24.6 x 70.2 cm; 9.3 kilograms

Memory storage capacity - 8 GB

Operating system - android

Response time - 8 milliseconds

ProsCons
excellent RAM sizecomes in only one colour
great colour qualityhigh on price
excellent response time 
cellpic
OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50Y1S Pro (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

8. Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) bezelless series 4 k ultra HD smart LED google TV 55A6H (black)

The Hisense ultra HD smart TV is the next generation television designed to give you an experience of a lifetime. It features full HD resolution and 178 degrees wide viewing angle to amplify your watching experience. In addition, its sleek and simple design adds more to the product's goodness.

Specifications

Brand - Hisense

Mode name - 55A6H

Model year - 2022

Product dimension - 123.2 x 27.4 x 76.8 cm; 11.5 kilograms

Memory storage capacity - 16 GB

RAM installed size - 2 GB

ProsCons
simple and sleek designsmall screen display
high memory storage capacityavailable in only one colour
comes with USB and HDMI hardware interface 
cellpic
Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55A6H (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

9. One plus 80 cm Y series HD ready LED smart

Treat your eyes with the best picture quality and billions of colours by investing in the one plus 80 cm Y series HD ready LED smart TV. It is equipped with features such as a TV stand, google assistant, one plus connect, play store, chromecast, etc.

Specifications

Brand - one plus

Model year - 2020

RAM - 1 GB

Operating system - android

Hardware interface USP and HDMI

Resolution - 720 p

Remote control type - bluetooth, IR

ProsCons
adequate screen sizeinadequate RAM size
lightweight and sturdycomes in only one colour
comes with USB and HDMI hardware interface 
cellpic
OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

10. Amazon basics 139 cm (55 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart LED fire TV

Last in the list is the amazon basics 139 cm (55 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart LED fire TV. It comes with a whopping 55-inch wide display and is equipped with cutting-edge technology, which is truly a delight. It offers a great viewing experience. Features such as pre-installed OTT apps, 20 watts speakers, and an A+ grade LED panel make it unique.

Specifications

Brand - amazon basics

Model year - 2020

Product dimensions - 123.6 x 9.2 x 72.4 cm; 10.3 kilograms

RAM memory installed size - 1.5 GB

Hardware interface - USB, HDMI

Resolution - 4 k

Display technology - LED

ProsCons
sleek and stylish lookavailable in only one colour
excellent screen resolutioninadequate RAM
excellent refresh rate 
cellpic
AmazonBasics 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

Best 3 features

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
Toshiba 108 cm android LED TVexcellent viewing anglepowerful sound qualityregza HG engine
One plus 108 cm smart android LED TVfits in budget4 k ultra HD resolutionfamily-friendly
Mi 125.7 cm android smart LED TVvintage lookpacked with powerful featuresgreat display size
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) crystalexcellent viewing anglepowerful sound qualitygreat display size
Samsung 80 cm LED smart TVpacked with powerful featuressupports apps like netflix, you tube, and primeflagship performance
Redmi 126 cm Smart LED TVexcellent displayamazing sound qualityexcellent colour quality
One plus 126 cm smart android LED TVpacked with powerful featuressupports apps like netflix, you tube, and primeflagship performance
Hisense 139 cm smart LED google TVfits in budgetsimple and sleek designcomes with USB and HDMI hardware interface
One plus 80 cm LED smartLED panelamazing sound qualityeasy one plus connect
Amazon basics 139 cm smart LED fire TVexcellent picture qualitygreat refresh ratefuture-ready technology

Best value for money

With so many options available in the list of best TVs under 40,000, one television that is not only priced decently to fit in everyone’s budget but offers many exciting features as well is the one plus 80 cm LED smart TV. It is priced at 13,999 only.

Best overall

If you’re looking for a feature-rich HD quality television which becomes the talk of the town and promises a wholesome experience, go for the AmazonBasics 139 cm Smart LED Fire TV. Initially, it was priced at 66,000. However, its price dropped to 36,499 after a heavy discount.

How to find the perfect TV under 40,000?

If you are looking for a smart TV, there are several features to consider before investing. Some of these are:

Great display size

Excellent screen quality

Price of the product

Adequate colour quality

Decent sound quality

Decent RAM size

Price of smart TVs under 40,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
Toshiba 108 cm android LED TV 34,990
One plus 108 cm smart android LED TV 39,999
Mi 125.7 cm android smart LED TV41,999 
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) crystal 52,900
Samsung 80 cm LED smart TV 22,900
 Redmi 126 cm smart LED TV 44,999
 One plus 126 cm smart android LED TV 45,999
 Hisense 139 cm Smart LED Google TV 59,990
 One plus 80 cm LED smart 19,999
 Amazon basics 139 cm smart LED fire TV 66,000

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best syrups for wet cough you must try
Best gaming laptops under 70,000 in India
DOS laptops: Here are our top picks
Van Heusen formal pants for men: Ideal to ace the everyday look
Whey protein for muscle gain is a good option for body building

Smart TVs under 40,000

Name 2 best smart TVs under 40,000. 

Mention the specifications of Redmi 126 cm Smart LED TV 

What factors should I take care of while investing in a television? 

electronics FOR LESS