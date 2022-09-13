Best TVs under 40,000: A buyer's guide

Name 2 best smart TVs under ₹40,000.
Television has become a prime source of entertainment for people around the globe. Right from watching international matches to your favourite show, a television set offers it all. Do you know television has now become smarter and better than ever before? With technology advancing every day, a smart TV is now a reality. Are you searching for the best smart TV under ₹40,000 ? Finding an ideal smart TV is challenging, especially if you are on a budget. If you are looking for a highly-advanced television, we have curated a complete list for you.
1.Toshiba 108 cm V series full HD smart android LED TV
The first on the list is the Toshiba V series full HD smart android LED TV. It comes with a wide display of 43 inches, designed to give the best viewing experience. In addition, the HD resolution and 178 degrees wide angle offer a wholesome experience. This smart TV by Toshiba is supported by applications such as Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, Prime Video, YouTube, and Apple TV.
Specifications
Brand - Toshiba
Model year - 2022
Memory storage - 8 GB
RAM - 1 GB
Response time - 8 milliseconds
Resolution - 1080 p
Display technology - LED
|Pros
|Cons
|comes with LED display technology
|comes in an only single colour
|excellent response time
|inadequate RAM
|great colour scheme
2.One plus 108 cm Y series 4 k ultra HD smart android LED TV
After making its mark in the world of mobile phones, OnePlus successfully launched a smart TV in 2022. The one plus 108 cm Y series 4 k ultra HD smart android LED TV comes with a unique bezel-less design, making it stand out. Besides this, the 24 watts output and high screen resolution promise a value-for-money experience.
Specifications
Brand - one plus
Model year - 2022
RAM - 2 GB
Operating system - android
Hardware interface - USB, HDMI
Response time - 8 milliseconds
Display technology - LED
|Pros
|Cons
|excellent response time
|available in only one color
|adequate RAM
|LED display technology
3. Mi 125.7 cm 4 k ultra HD android smart LED TV
Another famous smart TV under ₹40,000 is the Mi 4 k ultra HD. It comes with a whopping display of 125.7 cm that offers incredible views. In addition, you get a chance to experience billions of colours at once. With great screen resolution and excellent sound quality, this is one of the best televisions on our list.
Specifications
Brand - Mi
Memory storage capacity - 8 GB
Model year - 2019
RAM - 2 GB
Resolution 4 k
Display technology - LED
Remote available - yes
|Pros
|Cons
|comes with a light theme
|available in only one colour
|designed for a comfortable viewing experience
|expensive than others TVs
|get access to 1.07 billion colours
4. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) crystal 4 k series ultra HD smart LED TV UA43AUE60AKLXL (black)
Samsung is a veteran in the world of making televisions. It has come up with some of the best quality televisions that rule the industry. Another such smart TV by samsung comes with a 43 inch display and crystal clear display for a wholesome experience. In addition, features such as 20 watts output, OTT apps, HDR 10+, and universal guide make it a best buy.
Specifications
Brand - Samsung
Model year - 2021
Product dimensions - 19.3 x 96.4 x 62.8 cm; 8.3 kilograms
Memory storage capacity - 8 GB
Hardware interface - USB, HDMI
Resolution - 4 k
Display technology - LED
|Pros
|Cons
|comes with LED display technology
|comes in an only single color
|excellent response time
|no batteries required
|great color scheme
5.Samsung 80 cm wondertainment series HD ready LED smart TV
Another samsung smart TV under ₹40,000 is the samsung 80 cm wondertainment series HD ready LED smart TV. It features a decent refresh rate of 60-hertz and 1366 x 768 HD ready resolution to experience every detail. It is packed with features such as personal computer connectivity, a content guide, screen share, and a music system.
Specifications
Brand - Samsung
Model year - 2021
RAM - 1.5 GB
Operating system - tizen
Display technology - LED
Resolution - 768 p
Screen size - 32 inches
|Pros
|Cons
|sleek and stylish look
|available in only one colour
|1366 x 768 HD resolution
|inadequate RAM
|excellent refresh rate
6. Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4 k ultra HD android smart LED TV X 50 | L 50M6-RA (black)
Next on the list is the Redmi 4 k ultra HD android smart LED TV. This TV is known for its vintage style and simple look. It is packed with several exciting features such as smart curation, android TV 10, language universe, and so on.
Specifications
Brand - Redmi
Model name - redmi smart TV X 50 (126 cm)
Model year - 2021
Memory storage capacity - 16 GB
Ram memory installed size - 2 GB
Hardware interface - bluetooth, AV port, HDMI, 3.5 mm audio, USB 2.0
|Pros
|Cons
|next-generation high-performance television
|available in only one colour
|inadequate RAM installed size
|does not fits in everyone’s budget
|comes with kids' mode
7. One plus 126 cm (50 inches) y series 4 k ultra HD smart android LED TV 50 Y 1 S pro (black)
The Xiaomi 138.8 cm 4 k ultra HD smart android OLED Vision would be ideal if you want to explore the world of striking colours and realism. It has excellent features, such as great quality HDR technology, which keep you hooked throughout the day.
Specifications
Brand - one plus
Model year - 2022
Product dimensions - 110 x 24.6 x 70.2 cm; 9.3 kilograms
Memory storage capacity - 8 GB
Operating system - android
Response time - 8 milliseconds
|Pros
|Cons
|excellent RAM size
|comes in only one colour
|great colour quality
|high on price
|excellent response time
8. Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) bezelless series 4 k ultra HD smart LED google TV 55A6H (black)
The Hisense ultra HD smart TV is the next generation television designed to give you an experience of a lifetime. It features full HD resolution and 178 degrees wide viewing angle to amplify your watching experience. In addition, its sleek and simple design adds more to the product's goodness.
Specifications
Brand - Hisense
Mode name - 55A6H
Model year - 2022
Product dimension - 123.2 x 27.4 x 76.8 cm; 11.5 kilograms
Memory storage capacity - 16 GB
RAM installed size - 2 GB
|Pros
|Cons
|simple and sleek design
|small screen display
|high memory storage capacity
|available in only one colour
|comes with USB and HDMI hardware interface
9. One plus 80 cm Y series HD ready LED smart
Treat your eyes with the best picture quality and billions of colours by investing in the one plus 80 cm Y series HD ready LED smart TV. It is equipped with features such as a TV stand, google assistant, one plus connect, play store, chromecast, etc.
Specifications
Brand - one plus
Model year - 2020
RAM - 1 GB
Operating system - android
Hardware interface USP and HDMI
Resolution - 720 p
Remote control type - bluetooth, IR
|Pros
|Cons
|adequate screen size
|inadequate RAM size
|lightweight and sturdy
|comes in only one colour
|comes with USB and HDMI hardware interface
10. Amazon basics 139 cm (55 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart LED fire TV
Last in the list is the amazon basics 139 cm (55 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart LED fire TV. It comes with a whopping 55-inch wide display and is equipped with cutting-edge technology, which is truly a delight. It offers a great viewing experience. Features such as pre-installed OTT apps, 20 watts speakers, and an A+ grade LED panel make it unique.
Specifications
Brand - amazon basics
Model year - 2020
Product dimensions - 123.6 x 9.2 x 72.4 cm; 10.3 kilograms
RAM memory installed size - 1.5 GB
Hardware interface - USB, HDMI
Resolution - 4 k
Display technology - LED
|Pros
|Cons
|sleek and stylish look
|available in only one colour
|excellent screen resolution
|inadequate RAM
|excellent refresh rate
Best 3 features
|Product
|Feature - 1
|Feature - 2
|Feature - 3
|Toshiba 108 cm android LED TV
|excellent viewing angle
|powerful sound quality
|regza HG engine
|One plus 108 cm smart android LED TV
|fits in budget
|4 k ultra HD resolution
|family-friendly
|Mi 125.7 cm android smart LED TV
|vintage look
|packed with powerful features
|great display size
|Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) crystal
|excellent viewing angle
|powerful sound quality
|great display size
|Samsung 80 cm LED smart TV
|packed with powerful features
|supports apps like netflix, you tube, and prime
|flagship performance
|Redmi 126 cm Smart LED TV
|excellent display
|amazing sound quality
|excellent colour quality
|One plus 126 cm smart android LED TV
|packed with powerful features
|supports apps like netflix, you tube, and prime
|flagship performance
|Hisense 139 cm smart LED google TV
|fits in budget
|simple and sleek design
|comes with USB and HDMI hardware interface
|One plus 80 cm LED smart
|LED panel
|amazing sound quality
|easy one plus connect
|Amazon basics 139 cm smart LED fire TV
|excellent picture quality
|great refresh rate
|future-ready technology
Best value for money
With so many options available in the list of best TVs under ₹40,000, one television that is not only priced decently to fit in everyone’s budget but offers many exciting features as well is the one plus 80 cm LED smart TV. It is priced at ₹13,999 only.
Best overall
If you’re looking for a feature-rich HD quality television which becomes the talk of the town and promises a wholesome experience, go for the AmazonBasics 139 cm Smart LED Fire TV. Initially, it was priced at ₹66,000. However, its price dropped to ₹36,499 after a heavy discount.
How to find the perfect TV under ₹40,000?
If you are looking for a smart TV, there are several features to consider before investing. Some of these are:
Great display size
Excellent screen quality
Price of the product
Adequate colour quality
Decent sound quality
Decent RAM size
|Product
|Price in Rs
|Toshiba 108 cm android LED TV
|34,990
|One plus 108 cm smart android LED TV
|39,999
|Mi 125.7 cm android smart LED TV
|41,999
|Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) crystal
|52,900
|Samsung 80 cm LED smart TV
|22,900
|Redmi 126 cm smart LED TV
|44,999
|One plus 126 cm smart android LED TV
|45,999
|Hisense 139 cm Smart LED Google TV
|59,990
|One plus 80 cm LED smart
|19,999
|Amazon basics 139 cm smart LED fire TV
|66,000
