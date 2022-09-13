Best TVs under 40,000: A buyer's guide

Best smart TVs under ₹ 40,000 are designed to elevate your viewing experience.

Television has become a prime source of entertainment for people around the globe. Right from watching international matches to your favourite show, a television set offers it all. Do you know television has now become smarter and better than ever before? With technology advancing every day, a smart TV is now a reality. Are you searching for the best smart TV under ₹40,000 ? Finding an ideal smart TV is challenging, especially if you are on a budget. If you are looking for a highly-advanced television, we have curated a complete list for you. 1.Toshiba 108 cm V series full HD smart android LED TV The first on the list is the Toshiba V series full HD smart android LED TV. It comes with a wide display of 43 inches, designed to give the best viewing experience. In addition, the HD resolution and 178 degrees wide angle offer a wholesome experience. This smart TV by Toshiba is supported by applications such as Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, Prime Video, YouTube, and Apple TV. Specifications Brand - Toshiba Model year - 2022 Memory storage - 8 GB RAM - 1 GB Response time - 8 milliseconds Resolution - 1080 p Display technology - LED

Pros Cons comes with LED display technology comes in an only single colour excellent response time inadequate RAM great colour scheme

2.One plus 108 cm Y series 4 k ultra HD smart android LED TV After making its mark in the world of mobile phones, OnePlus successfully launched a smart TV in 2022. The one plus 108 cm Y series 4 k ultra HD smart android LED TV comes with a unique bezel-less design, making it stand out. Besides this, the 24 watts output and high screen resolution promise a value-for-money experience. Specifications Brand - one plus Model year - 2022 RAM - 2 GB Operating system - android Hardware interface - USB, HDMI Response time - 8 milliseconds Display technology - LED

Pros Cons excellent response time available in only one color adequate RAM LED display technology

3. Mi 125.7 cm 4 k ultra HD android smart LED TV Another famous smart TV under ₹40,000 is the Mi 4 k ultra HD. It comes with a whopping display of 125.7 cm that offers incredible views. In addition, you get a chance to experience billions of colours at once. With great screen resolution and excellent sound quality, this is one of the best televisions on our list. Specifications Brand - Mi Memory storage capacity - 8 GB Model year - 2019 RAM - 2 GB Resolution 4 k Display technology - LED Remote available - yes

Pros Cons comes with a light theme available in only one colour designed for a comfortable viewing experience expensive than others TVs get access to 1.07 billion colours

4. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) crystal 4 k series ultra HD smart LED TV UA43AUE60AKLXL (black) Samsung is a veteran in the world of making televisions. It has come up with some of the best quality televisions that rule the industry. Another such smart TV by samsung comes with a 43 inch display and crystal clear display for a wholesome experience. In addition, features such as 20 watts output, OTT apps, HDR 10+, and universal guide make it a best buy. Specifications Brand - Samsung Model year - 2021 Product dimensions - 19.3 x 96.4 x 62.8 cm; 8.3 kilograms Memory storage capacity - 8 GB Hardware interface - USB, HDMI Resolution - 4 k Display technology - LED

Pros Cons comes with LED display technology comes in an only single color excellent response time no batteries required great color scheme

5.Samsung 80 cm wondertainment series HD ready LED smart TV Another samsung smart TV under ₹40,000 is the samsung 80 cm wondertainment series HD ready LED smart TV. It features a decent refresh rate of 60-hertz and 1366 x 768 HD ready resolution to experience every detail. It is packed with features such as personal computer connectivity, a content guide, screen share, and a music system. Specifications Brand - Samsung Model year - 2021 RAM - 1.5 GB Operating system - tizen Display technology - LED Resolution - 768 p Screen size - 32 inches

Pros Cons sleek and stylish look available in only one colour 1366 x 768 HD resolution inadequate RAM excellent refresh rate

6. Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4 k ultra HD android smart LED TV X 50 | L 50M6-RA (black) Next on the list is the Redmi 4 k ultra HD android smart LED TV. This TV is known for its vintage style and simple look. It is packed with several exciting features such as smart curation, android TV 10, language universe, and so on. Specifications Brand - Redmi Model name - redmi smart TV X 50 (126 cm) Model year - 2021 Memory storage capacity - 16 GB Ram memory installed size - 2 GB Hardware interface - bluetooth, AV port, HDMI, 3.5 mm audio, USB 2.0

Pros Cons next-generation high-performance television available in only one colour inadequate RAM installed size does not fits in everyone’s budget comes with kids' mode

7. One plus 126 cm (50 inches) y series 4 k ultra HD smart android LED TV 50 Y 1 S pro (black) The Xiaomi 138.8 cm 4 k ultra HD smart android OLED Vision would be ideal if you want to explore the world of striking colours and realism. It has excellent features, such as great quality HDR technology, which keep you hooked throughout the day. Specifications Brand - one plus Model year - 2022 Product dimensions - 110 x 24.6 x 70.2 cm; 9.3 kilograms Memory storage capacity - 8 GB Operating system - android Response time - 8 milliseconds

Pros Cons excellent RAM size comes in only one colour great colour quality high on price excellent response time

8. Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) bezelless series 4 k ultra HD smart LED google TV 55A6H (black) The Hisense ultra HD smart TV is the next generation television designed to give you an experience of a lifetime. It features full HD resolution and 178 degrees wide viewing angle to amplify your watching experience. In addition, its sleek and simple design adds more to the product's goodness. Specifications Brand - Hisense Mode name - 55A6H Model year - 2022 Product dimension - 123.2 x 27.4 x 76.8 cm; 11.5 kilograms Memory storage capacity - 16 GB RAM installed size - 2 GB

Pros Cons simple and sleek design small screen display high memory storage capacity available in only one colour comes with USB and HDMI hardware interface

9. One plus 80 cm Y series HD ready LED smart Treat your eyes with the best picture quality and billions of colours by investing in the one plus 80 cm Y series HD ready LED smart TV. It is equipped with features such as a TV stand, google assistant, one plus connect, play store, chromecast, etc. Specifications Brand - one plus Model year - 2020 RAM - 1 GB Operating system - android Hardware interface USP and HDMI Resolution - 720 p Remote control type - bluetooth, IR

Pros Cons adequate screen size inadequate RAM size lightweight and sturdy comes in only one colour comes with USB and HDMI hardware interface

10. Amazon basics 139 cm (55 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart LED fire TV Last in the list is the amazon basics 139 cm (55 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart LED fire TV. It comes with a whopping 55-inch wide display and is equipped with cutting-edge technology, which is truly a delight. It offers a great viewing experience. Features such as pre-installed OTT apps, 20 watts speakers, and an A+ grade LED panel make it unique. Specifications Brand - amazon basics Model year - 2020 Product dimensions - 123.6 x 9.2 x 72.4 cm; 10.3 kilograms RAM memory installed size - 1.5 GB Hardware interface - USB, HDMI Resolution - 4 k Display technology - LED

Pros Cons sleek and stylish look available in only one colour excellent screen resolution inadequate RAM excellent refresh rate

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Toshiba 108 cm android LED TV excellent viewing angle powerful sound quality regza HG engine One plus 108 cm smart android LED TV fits in budget 4 k ultra HD resolution family-friendly Mi 125.7 cm android smart LED TV vintage look packed with powerful features great display size Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) crystal excellent viewing angle powerful sound quality great display size Samsung 80 cm LED smart TV packed with powerful features supports apps like netflix, you tube, and prime flagship performance Redmi 126 cm Smart LED TV excellent display amazing sound quality excellent colour quality One plus 126 cm smart android LED TV packed with powerful features supports apps like netflix, you tube, and prime flagship performance Hisense 139 cm smart LED google TV fits in budget simple and sleek design comes with USB and HDMI hardware interface One plus 80 cm LED smart LED panel amazing sound quality easy one plus connect Amazon basics 139 cm smart LED fire TV excellent picture quality great refresh rate future-ready technology

Best value for money With so many options available in the list of best TVs under ₹40,000, one television that is not only priced decently to fit in everyone’s budget but offers many exciting features as well is the one plus 80 cm LED smart TV. It is priced at ₹13,999 only. Best overall If you’re looking for a feature-rich HD quality television which becomes the talk of the town and promises a wholesome experience, go for the AmazonBasics 139 cm Smart LED Fire TV. Initially, it was priced at ₹66,000. However, its price dropped to ₹36,499 after a heavy discount. How to find the perfect TV under ₹40,000? If you are looking for a smart TV, there are several features to consider before investing. Some of these are: Great display size Excellent screen quality Price of the product Adequate colour quality Decent sound quality Decent RAM size Price of smart TVs under ₹ 40,000 at a glance:

Product Price in Rs Toshiba 108 cm android LED TV 34,990 One plus 108 cm smart android LED TV 39,999 Mi 125.7 cm android smart LED TV 41,999 Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) crystal 52,900 Samsung 80 cm LED smart TV 22,900 Redmi 126 cm smart LED TV 44,999 One plus 126 cm smart android LED TV 45,999 Hisense 139 cm Smart LED Google TV 59,990 One plus 80 cm LED smart 19,999 Amazon basics 139 cm smart LED fire TV 66,000