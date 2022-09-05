Sign out
Best ultra HD 4 K TVs promise great viewing experience

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 05, 2022 19:35 IST

Gone are the days when HD was the "top-quality" TV. Nowadays, 4 k ultra HD is the new standard and the features and specs have only improved with time.

Ultra HD 4 K TVs come with stellar specifications.

High-definition TVs have become a necessity for modern households. The current internet and entertainment age has revolutionized how we experience movies, TV shows, and music at home. Buying a brand-new TV is very exciting, you try to get your hands on the best one out there. The features and specs have increased but so have the buying options. There are so many models, types, and sizes; so many features to consider, making it almost impossible to choose the best option. This list will make it easy for you, it has some of the best 4 K UHD TVs spanning across different budgets and specifications, so you know what to choose and buy.

So, if you are looking for the best Ultra HD 4 K TV, here is a list of the top 10 options for you to choose from.

1.Samsung Crystal 4 K UHD Neo Series (43-inches)

This smart TV by samsung comes with a 43-inch screen and 4 K ultra HD LED resolution. It supports HDR 10+ and has a refresh rate of 50 Hz. It has powerful dolby digital plus speakers and also features the Q-symphony for immersive surround sound. This smart TV supports all major OT T apps and can also work as a PC, thanks to its PC mode and web browser features. You can also navigate through voice using its voice assistants including google, alexa, and bixby.

Specifications

  • model name:‎ UA43AUE65AKXXL
  • screen size: 43 inches
  • resolution: crystal 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
  • refresh rate: 50 hertz
  • display technology: ultra HD (4 k) LED panel
  • connectivity:‎ 3HDMI +1 USB ports
  • dimensions:7.8 x 96.3 x 56.2 cm
  • weight: 7.4 kilograms

ProsCons
Supports HDR 10+Weak sound
Hotkeys remote controlSlow OS
3 Voice assistantsNo third-party apps
178 degrees rear angle view 
Dolby digital plus 
PC mode 
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL (Black)
10% off
44,990 50,000
2. Redmi Smart TV X 50 (50-inches)

This is one of the most bought TV in this segment, making it another good mid-budget option. This TV features a 50-inch 4 k UHD panel with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. It has two 15 W dolby speakers for a great immersive audio experience at home. It runs on android TV 10 and comes pre-loaded with various android apps, which you can download more from play store. It also bolsters the latest patch wall for smooth navigation and content recommendations.

Specifications

  • model name: ‎redmi smart TV X 50 (126 cm)
  • screen size: 50 inches
  • resolution:4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
  • refresh rate: 60 Hz
  • display technology: LED
  • connectivity: ‎3 HDMI + 2 USB ports
  • dimensions: ‎112.3 x 8.1 x 65.3 cm
  • weight: 10.3 kilograms
  • price: Rs. 35,990

ProsCons
High refresh rate of 60 HzLow sound output
Smart recommendationsNo wall mount set
HDR 10+ 
Android TV 10 
Access to live channels 
Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 | L50M6-RA (Black)
3% off
34,999 35,999
3.LG 4 K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48 A1PTZ (48-inches)

LG is one of the most popular and reliable tv brands in India. This smart tv comes with a 4 k ultra HD OLED display. It runs on the alpha gen 4 AI 4 k processor for optimised UI navigation and content recommendation with unlimited OTT app support. It also features a 2.0 channel speaker with 20 W sound output and AI acoustic tuning for a great surround sound experience.

Specifications-

  • model name: ‎OLED48A1PTZ
  • screen size: 48 inches
  • resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
  • refresh rate: 60 Hz
  • display technology: OLED
  • connectivity:‎3 HDMI + 2 USB ports
  • dimensions: 4.7 x 107.1 x 61.8 cm
  • weight: 15 kilograms
  • price: Rs. 85,599

ProsCons
OLED displayHeavier than other TVs
Built-in google assistant & alexaFrame drops
Self-LIT pixel & eye comfort displayPoor media player for local files
3 Year warranty 
LG 121.9 cm (48 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A1PTZ (Dark Meteo Titan)
4.LG 4 K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (43-inches)

This is the LG UQ 7500 series smart TV. It is a great budget 4 k LED TV. It comes with a 43-inch 4 k ultra H D panel, offering an immersive picture experience. It runs on web OS 22 with user profiles and supports unlimited OTT apps. It features a 20 w sound output with a 2.0-channel speaker. It also has a game optimizer and dashboard feature for a smooth gaming experience.

Specifications

  • model name: ‎43UQ7500PSF
  • screen size: 43 inches
  • resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
  • refresh rate: 60 Hz
  • display technology: LED
  • connectivity: ‎3 HDMI + 1 USB ports
  • dimensions: 8.5 x 97.3 x 57.2 cm
  • weight: 8 kilograms
  • price: Rs. 31,990

ProsCons
Personalized user profilesNo 3.5 mm headphone Jack
Enhanced gamingBelow average speakers
AI brightness controlHeavier than other TVs
Sports alert 
Hot keys to prime video, netflix, disney + hotstar 
Smooth web OS 
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black)
25% off
45,000 59,990
5.Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K (43-inches)

This sony google TV comes with a 43-inch 4 k ultra HD display and has very thin bezels. The TV is powered by a powerful X1 4 k processor that offers a noise-free and enhanced experience. It also features 4 K HDR technology that makes the picture more life-like. The best takeaway is the motion flow XR 100 which lets you enjoy smooth and sharp details by increasing the frame rate during playback.

Specifications

  • model name: ‎K D-43 X 74 k
  • screen size: 43 inches
  • resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
  • refresh rate: 60 Hz
  • display technology: ‎LED
  • connectivity: ‎3 HDMI + 2 USB ports
  • dimensions: 97.1 x 7.7 x 57.5 cm
  • weight: 8 kilograms
  • price: Rs. 47,990

ProsCons
Fast X 1 4 K processorMore bootup time
One click google assistantOpen box inspection
Motion flow XR 100 
Great audio output 
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K (Black)
6.One Plus Y Series 4 K Ultra HD TV (43-inches)

One plus has recently entered the TV market and offers a wide range of options. This Y series TV comes with a 43-inch 4 k ultra HD LED display with a refresh rate of 60 hertz. The display is good enough to enjoy smooth and realistic visuals. It has a sleek design with thin bezels all around. It is powered by android TV 10 and has the one plus' custom oxygen play 2.0. It also features a smart manager for numerous enhancements and remote diagnosis to resolve issues instantly.

Specifications

  • model name: ‎43 y 1 s pro
  • screen size: 43 inches
  • resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
  • refresh rate: 60 Hz
  • display technology: LED
  • connectivity: ‎3 HDMI + 2 USB ports
  • dimensions: 106 x 14.1 x 63 cm
  • weight: 6 kilograms
  • price: Rs. 29,999

ProsCons
Cheaper than other TVsChoppy bootup
One plus connect ecosystemPoor sound
Bezel-less, sleek designCannot delete pre -loaded apps
Easy casting with chromecast, miracast, DLNA 
Lightweight 
OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black)
7. Xiaomi OLED Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (55-inches)

It is one of the best TV in this price segment. It has a 55-inch 4 K ultra HD OLED display. It is xiaomi's very first OLED TV and has numerous features, including IMAX enhanced, DTS:X, and dolby vision IQ. Its display and surround sound offers a cinematic and immersive viewing experience. It features Wi-Fi 6 which enables faster and smoother internet connectivity. xiaomi's patchwall is integrated with IMDB so you can watch nothing but the best content on your 4 k UHD OLED TV.

Specifications

  • model name:‎Xiaomi LED vision TV
  • screen size: 55 inches
  • resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
  • refresh rate: 60 Hz
  • display technology: OLED
  • connectivity:‎ 3 HDMI +2 USB ports
  • dimensions: 122.8 x 10.4 x 71.1 cm
  • weight: 17.12 kilograms
  • price: Rs. 94,999

ProsCons
3 GB RAM + 32 GB storageWeighs More
Wi-Fi 6 
HDMI 2.1 with e ARC 
Android TV 11 
Patchwall 4 with IMDb integration 
Xiaomi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN (Black) (2022 Model)
8. TCL 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (55-inches)

The 55-inch 4 k ultra HD QLED display on the TCL 55715 has very thin bezels. The 60 Hz display offers high brightness and a smooth visual experience. It features dolby atmos paired with onkyo speakers. It has the feature of Remote Less voice control i.e.; you can navigate hands-free through the TV. It also supports all the OTT apps with real-time content optimisation for better recommendations.

Specifications

  • model name: ‎‎C7 15 series
  • screen size: 55 inches
  • resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3860 x 2160)
  • refresh rate: 60 Hz
  • display technology: QLED
  • connectivity: ‎3 HDMI + 2 USB ports
  • dimensions: 122.9 x 30.5 x 70.4 cm
  • weight: 14.8 kilograms
  • price: Rs. 54,990

ProsCons
QLED displayPoor sound quality
Remote less voice controlSlow at system bootup
Android OS is simplified 
Sleek and responsive Remote 
Alexa built-In 
TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Remote Less Voice Control Edition 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart QLED TV 55C715 (Metallic Black)
9. Hisense 55A71F 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV (55-inches)

It is a budget TV that has some really good features. It comes with a 55-inch 4 K ultra HD, thin bezel display, along with HDR 10+ support. It features dolby atmos with multi-channel surround sound for an immersive sound experience. It runs on android TV with the android 9.0 PIE version. It supports various OTT platforms which you can directly download and install from play store.

Specifications

  • model name: ‎HISENSE55A 71 F
  • screen size: 55 inches
  • resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
  • refresh rate: 60 hertz
  • display technology: LED
  • connectivity:‎3HDMI +2 USB ports
  • dimensions: 123 x 22.6 x 77.2 cm
  • weight: 12.6 kilograms
  • price: Rs. 34,990

ProsCons
Fast and responsive UICramped buttons on the remote
HDR 10+Does Not support exFAT
Built-in google assistant 
Sharp and crisp display 
Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 55A71F (Black)
10. Mi 5 X Series 4 K Ultra HD Smart TV (55-inches)

This TV can be a fantastic option to think about for all your needs if you're looking to get a reasonably priced 55-inch smart TV. The 55-inch 4 k ultra HD LED display offers a great picture experience and also supports HDR 10+ content. The 40 W audio output with dolby atmos offers loud and good enough sound. It runs on android TV 10 and also supports full kids mode with parental control.

Specifications

  • model name: ‎xiaomi TV 5 X 55
  • screen size: 55 inches
  • resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
  • refresh rate: 60 Hz
  • display technology: LED
  • connectivity: ‎‎3 HDMI + 2 USB ports
  • dimensions: 123 x 7.1 x 71.9 cm
  • weight: 13.69 kilograms
  • price: Rs. 47,790

ProsCons
ALLM and eARC supportLow HDR brightness
Patchwall 4Latency in remote control commands
300+ live free channels 
HDR 10+ 
Sleek and lightweight remote 
Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 5X Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV L55M6-ES (Grey)
Best three features

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
Samsung Crystal 4K UHD NeoTizen1.5 GB RAM + 8 GB storageDolby digital plus
Redmi Smart TV X50Patchwall 42 GB RAM + 16 GB storageDolby audio | DTS virtual: X | eARC | DTS-HD
LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48 A1PTZWeb OS1.5 GB RAM + 8 GB storageAI sound (virtual surround 5.1 up-mix)
LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV ‎43UQ7500PSFWeb OS1.5 GB RAM + 8 GB storageAI sound (virtual surround 5.1 up-mix)
Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV KD-43X74KGoogle TV Open baffle speaker| dolby audio
OnePlus Y Series 4K Ultra HD TV OxygenPlay 2.0 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage Dolby audio | Dolby atmos decoding
Xiaomi OLED Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Patchwall 4 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage Dolby atmos | DTS: X
TCL 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Android TV (9.0 PIE) 2.5 GB RAM + 16 GB storage Onkyo speakers
Hisense 55A71F 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV Android TV (9.0 PIE) 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage Dolby atmos
Mi 5X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Patchwall 4 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage Dolby Atmos | DTS-HD

Best value for money 14-inch laptop

The best value-for-money 4 k ultra HD TV on this list is the one plus Y series 4k ultra HD TV (43-inches). The main features, including the 60 Hz refresh rate, android TV 10, and oxygen play 2.0, make it the best option with a good picture and sound experience. The biggest reason is the cost i.e., just Rs. 29,999, which is not a lot considering the specifications.

Best overall 14-inch laptop

The best overall TV from this list would be the sony bravia 4 k ultra HD Smart LED google TV KD-43 X 74 k. The TV offers a very smooth and fast experience, thanks to the X 1 4 K processor. The laptop has many pros as well making it very lucrative in the price range such as the motionflow XR 100 and the integration with google TV for unlimited fun and entertainment. Most of all, the vibrant LED thin-bezel display makes this the best TV overall.

How to find the perfect ultra HD (4 k) TV

Many factors play their role when finding and buying a TV. You can start by analysing and figuring out what kind of features and specifications you need and what kind of content you will be enjoying the most. Some of the major things to consider while finding the perfect TV are:

  • Determine what OS you prefer such as patchwall 4, web OS 22, oxygen play 2.0, etc.
  • Screen type i.e., LED, OLED, QLED, etc.
  • Pick a TV with good connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and bluetooth.
  • The good refresh rate for smooth playback.
  • Lastly, choose a TV that suits your budget.

Price of best ultra HD 4 k TVs at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
Samsung Crystal 4 K UHD Neo Series33,490
Redmi Smart TV X 5035,990
LG 4 K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A1PTZ85,599
LG 4 K Ultra HD Smart LED TV31,990
Sony Bravia 4 K Ultra HD Smart LED TV KD-43 X 74 K47,990
OnePlus Y Series 4 K Ultra HD TV29,999
Xiaomi OLED Vision 4 K Ultra HD Smart TV 94,999
TCL 4 K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV54,990
Hisense 55A71F 4 K Ultra HD LED Smart TV34,990
Mi 5 X Series 4 K Ultra HD Smart TV47,790

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

