Best ultra HD 4 K TVs promise great viewing experience

Ultra HD 4 K TVs come with stellar specifications.

High-definition TVs have become a necessity for modern households. The current internet and entertainment age has revolutionized how we experience movies, TV shows, and music at home. Buying a brand-new TV is very exciting, you try to get your hands on the best one out there. The features and specs have increased but so have the buying options. There are so many models, types, and sizes; so many features to consider, making it almost impossible to choose the best option. This list will make it easy for you, it has some of the best 4 K UHD TVs spanning across different budgets and specifications, so you know what to choose and buy. So, if you are looking for the best Ultra HD 4 K TV, here is a list of the top 10 options for you to choose from. 1.Samsung Crystal 4 K UHD Neo Series (43-inches) This smart TV by samsung comes with a 43-inch screen and 4 K ultra HD LED resolution. It supports HDR 10+ and has a refresh rate of 50 Hz. It has powerful dolby digital plus speakers and also features the Q-symphony for immersive surround sound. This smart TV supports all major OT T apps and can also work as a PC, thanks to its PC mode and web browser features. You can also navigate through voice using its voice assistants including google, alexa, and bixby. Specifications model name:‎ UA43AUE65AKXXL

screen size: 43 inches

resolution: crystal 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

refresh rate: 50 hertz

display technology: ultra HD (4 k) LED panel

connectivity:‎ 3HDMI +1 USB ports

dimensions:7.8 x 96.3 x 56.2 cm

weight: 7.4 kilograms

Pros Cons Supports HDR 10+ Weak sound Hotkeys remote control Slow OS 3 Voice assistants No third-party apps 178 degrees rear angle view Dolby digital plus PC mode

2. Redmi Smart TV X 50 (50-inches) This is one of the most bought TV in this segment, making it another good mid-budget option. This TV features a 50-inch 4 k UHD panel with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. It has two 15 W dolby speakers for a great immersive audio experience at home. It runs on android TV 10 and comes pre-loaded with various android apps, which you can download more from play store. It also bolsters the latest patch wall for smooth navigation and content recommendations. Specifications model name: ‎redmi smart TV X 50 (126 cm)

screen size: 50 inches

resolution:4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

refresh rate: 60 Hz

display technology: LED

connectivity: ‎3 HDMI + 2 USB ports

dimensions: ‎112.3 x 8.1 x 65.3 cm

weight: 10.3 kilograms

price: Rs. 35,990

Pros Cons High refresh rate of 60 Hz Low sound output Smart recommendations No wall mount set HDR 10+ Android TV 10 Access to live channels

3.LG 4 K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48 A1PTZ (48-inches) LG is one of the most popular and reliable tv brands in India. This smart tv comes with a 4 k ultra HD OLED display. It runs on the alpha gen 4 AI 4 k processor for optimised UI navigation and content recommendation with unlimited OTT app support. It also features a 2.0 channel speaker with 20 W sound output and AI acoustic tuning for a great surround sound experience. Specifications- model name: ‎OLED48A1PTZ

screen size: 48 inches

resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

refresh rate: 60 Hz

display technology: OLED

connectivity:‎3 HDMI + 2 USB ports

dimensions: 4.7 x 107.1 x 61.8 cm

weight: 15 kilograms

price: Rs. 85,599

Pros Cons OLED display Heavier than other TVs Built-in google assistant & alexa Frame drops Self-LIT pixel & eye comfort display Poor media player for local files 3 Year warranty

4.LG 4 K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (43-inches) This is the LG UQ 7500 series smart TV. It is a great budget 4 k LED TV. It comes with a 43-inch 4 k ultra H D panel, offering an immersive picture experience. It runs on web OS 22 with user profiles and supports unlimited OTT apps. It features a 20 w sound output with a 2.0-channel speaker. It also has a game optimizer and dashboard feature for a smooth gaming experience. Specifications model name: ‎43UQ7500PSF

screen size: 43 inches

resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

refresh rate: 60 Hz

display technology: LED

connectivity: ‎3 HDMI + 1 USB ports

dimensions: 8.5 x 97.3 x 57.2 cm

weight: 8 kilograms

price: Rs. 31,990

Pros Cons Personalized user profiles No 3.5 mm headphone Jack Enhanced gaming Below average speakers AI brightness control Heavier than other TVs Sports alert Hot keys to prime video, netflix, disney + hotstar Smooth web OS

5.Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K (43-inches) This sony google TV comes with a 43-inch 4 k ultra HD display and has very thin bezels. The TV is powered by a powerful X1 4 k processor that offers a noise-free and enhanced experience. It also features 4 K HDR technology that makes the picture more life-like. The best takeaway is the motion flow XR 100 which lets you enjoy smooth and sharp details by increasing the frame rate during playback. Specifications model name: ‎K D-43 X 74 k

screen size: 43 inches

resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

refresh rate: 60 Hz

display technology: ‎LED

connectivity: ‎3 HDMI + 2 USB ports

dimensions: 97.1 x 7.7 x 57.5 cm

weight: 8 kilograms

price: Rs. 47,990

Pros Cons Fast X 1 4 K processor More bootup time One click google assistant Open box inspection Motion flow XR 100 Great audio output

6.One Plus Y Series 4 K Ultra HD TV (43-inches) One plus has recently entered the TV market and offers a wide range of options. This Y series TV comes with a 43-inch 4 k ultra HD LED display with a refresh rate of 60 hertz. The display is good enough to enjoy smooth and realistic visuals. It has a sleek design with thin bezels all around. It is powered by android TV 10 and has the one plus' custom oxygen play 2.0. It also features a smart manager for numerous enhancements and remote diagnosis to resolve issues instantly. Specifications model name: ‎43 y 1 s pro

screen size: 43 inches

resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

refresh rate: 60 Hz

display technology: LED

connectivity: ‎3 HDMI + 2 USB ports

dimensions: 106 x 14.1 x 63 cm

weight: 6 kilograms

price: Rs. 29,999

Pros Cons Cheaper than other TVs Choppy bootup One plus connect ecosystem Poor sound Bezel-less, sleek design Cannot delete pre -loaded apps Easy casting with chromecast, miracast, DLNA Lightweight

7. Xiaomi OLED Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (55-inches) It is one of the best TV in this price segment. It has a 55-inch 4 K ultra HD OLED display. It is xiaomi's very first OLED TV and has numerous features, including IMAX enhanced, DTS:X, and dolby vision IQ. Its display and surround sound offers a cinematic and immersive viewing experience. It features Wi-Fi 6 which enables faster and smoother internet connectivity. xiaomi's patchwall is integrated with IMDB so you can watch nothing but the best content on your 4 k UHD OLED TV. Specifications model name:‎Xiaomi LED vision TV

screen size: 55 inches

resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

refresh rate: 60 Hz

display technology: OLED

connectivity:‎ 3 HDMI +2 USB ports

dimensions: 122.8 x 10.4 x 71.1 cm

weight: 17.12 kilograms

price: Rs. 94,999

Pros Cons 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage Weighs More Wi-Fi 6 HDMI 2.1 with e ARC Android TV 11 Patchwall 4 with IMDb integration

8. TCL 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (55-inches) The 55-inch 4 k ultra HD QLED display on the TCL 55715 has very thin bezels. The 60 Hz display offers high brightness and a smooth visual experience. It features dolby atmos paired with onkyo speakers. It has the feature of Remote Less voice control i.e.; you can navigate hands-free through the TV. It also supports all the OTT apps with real-time content optimisation for better recommendations. Specifications model name: ‎‎C7 15 series

screen size: 55 inches

resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3860 x 2160)

refresh rate: 60 Hz

display technology: QLED

connectivity: ‎3 HDMI + 2 USB ports

dimensions: 122.9 x 30.5 x 70.4 cm

weight: 14.8 kilograms

price: Rs. 54,990

Pros Cons QLED display Poor sound quality Remote less voice control Slow at system bootup Android OS is simplified Sleek and responsive Remote Alexa built-In

9. Hisense 55A71F 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV (55-inches) It is a budget TV that has some really good features. It comes with a 55-inch 4 K ultra HD, thin bezel display, along with HDR 10+ support. It features dolby atmos with multi-channel surround sound for an immersive sound experience. It runs on android TV with the android 9.0 PIE version. It supports various OTT platforms which you can directly download and install from play store. Specifications model name: ‎HISENSE55A 71 F

screen size: 55 inches

resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

refresh rate: 60 hertz

display technology: LED

connectivity:‎3HDMI +2 USB ports

dimensions: 123 x 22.6 x 77.2 cm

weight: 12.6 kilograms

price: Rs. 34,990

Pros Cons Fast and responsive UI Cramped buttons on the remote HDR 10+ Does Not support exFAT Built-in google assistant Sharp and crisp display

10. Mi 5 X Series 4 K Ultra HD Smart TV (55-inches) This TV can be a fantastic option to think about for all your needs if you're looking to get a reasonably priced 55-inch smart TV. The 55-inch 4 k ultra HD LED display offers a great picture experience and also supports HDR 10+ content. The 40 W audio output with dolby atmos offers loud and good enough sound. It runs on android TV 10 and also supports full kids mode with parental control. Specifications model name: ‎xiaomi TV 5 X 55

screen size: 55 inches

resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

refresh rate: 60 Hz

display technology: LED

connectivity: ‎‎3 HDMI + 2 USB ports

dimensions: 123 x 7.1 x 71.9 cm

weight: 13.69 kilograms

price: Rs. 47,790

Pros Cons ALLM and eARC support Low HDR brightness Patchwall 4 Latency in remote control commands 300+ live free channels HDR 10+ Sleek and lightweight remote

Best three features

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Samsung Crystal 4K UHD Neo Tizen 1.5 GB RAM + 8 GB storage Dolby digital plus Redmi Smart TV X50 Patchwall 4 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage Dolby audio | DTS virtual: X | eARC | DTS-HD LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48 A1PTZ Web OS 1.5 GB RAM + 8 GB storage AI sound (virtual surround 5.1 up-mix) LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV ‎43UQ7500PSF Web OS 1.5 GB RAM + 8 GB storage AI sound (virtual surround 5.1 up-mix) Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV KD-43X74K Google TV Open baffle speaker| dolby audio OnePlus Y Series 4K Ultra HD TV OxygenPlay 2.0 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage Dolby audio | Dolby atmos decoding Xiaomi OLED Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Patchwall 4 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage Dolby atmos | DTS: X TCL 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Android TV (9.0 PIE) 2.5 GB RAM + 16 GB storage Onkyo speakers Hisense 55A71F 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV Android TV (9.0 PIE) 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage Dolby atmos Mi 5X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Patchwall 4 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage Dolby Atmos | DTS-HD

Best value for money 14-inch laptop The best value-for-money 4 k ultra HD TV on this list is the one plus Y series 4k ultra HD TV (43-inches). The main features, including the 60 Hz refresh rate, android TV 10, and oxygen play 2.0, make it the best option with a good picture and sound experience. The biggest reason is the cost i.e., just Rs. 29,999, which is not a lot considering the specifications. Best overall 14-inch laptop The best overall TV from this list would be the sony bravia 4 k ultra HD Smart LED google TV KD-43 X 74 k. The TV offers a very smooth and fast experience, thanks to the X 1 4 K processor. The laptop has many pros as well making it very lucrative in the price range such as the motionflow XR 100 and the integration with google TV for unlimited fun and entertainment. Most of all, the vibrant LED thin-bezel display makes this the best TV overall. How to find the perfect ultra HD (4 k) TV Many factors play their role when finding and buying a TV. You can start by analysing and figuring out what kind of features and specifications you need and what kind of content you will be enjoying the most. Some of the major things to consider while finding the perfect TV are: Determine what OS you prefer such as patchwall 4, web OS 22, oxygen play 2.0, etc.

Screen type i.e., LED, OLED, QLED, etc.

Pick a TV with good connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and bluetooth.

The good refresh rate for smooth playback.

Lastly, choose a TV that suits your budget. Price of best ultra HD 4 k TVs at a glance:

Product Price in Rs Samsung Crystal 4 K UHD Neo Series 33,490 Redmi Smart TV X 50 35,990 LG 4 K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A1PTZ 85,599 LG 4 K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 31,990 Sony Bravia 4 K Ultra HD Smart LED TV KD-43 X 74 K 47,990 OnePlus Y Series 4 K Ultra HD TV 29,999 Xiaomi OLED Vision 4 K Ultra HD Smart TV 94,999 TCL 4 K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 54,990 Hisense 55A71F 4 K Ultra HD LED Smart TV 34,990 Mi 5 X Series 4 K Ultra HD Smart TV 47,790