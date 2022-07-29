Sign out
Best UV water purifiers to buy in 2022

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 29, 2022 19:21 IST

Looking for the best UV water purifiers in 2022 within an affordable range? Here are the 10 best UV water purifiers that you can buy in 2022.

Investing in a good UV water purifier can bid farewell to a wide variety of water-borne illnesses.

Staying hydrated is crucial as it assists the body in eliminating infection-causing bacteria and toxins. But it is essential to have access to safe drinking water to maintain proper health. You will no longer fall sick from water-borne vectors by purchasing the best UV water purifier. A UV water purifier treats microbiologically unsafe water with ultraviolet rays. The UV rays destroy the DNA of microbes, so they no longer reproduce and UV radiation renders viruses, bacteria, and fungi unable to replicate and makes water safe.

10 Best UV Water Purifiers

1. Havells Fab UV Storage Water purifier with 5 Stages

One of the best sellers on Amazon, this water purifier provides double purified and totally safe water. With a capacity of 7 litres, a thickness of 10 inches and a plastic body, this water purifier has a zero-touch dispensing system.

  • Price: 8,750
  • Flow Rate: 30 litres/hour
  • Purification Technology: UV and UF
  • Purification Stages: 5 stages
  • Pressure Rating: 9 to 30 PSI
  • Power Rating: 25 W
  • Weight: 6 kg

ProsCons
Pretty safe with UF and UVNon-ideal for high TDS levels
Electrical protection system ensures the safety of the deviceThe lengthy installation process can be an issue
Removable and transparent tank 
The hygiene flow controller ensures optimum safety 
Havells Fab UV Storage Water purifier with 5 Stages (White and Green, 7 litre)
31% off
9,101 13,199
Buy now

2. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Marvel NXT RO+UV-C Purification+MTDS+Mineral Charge Technology Water Purifier

This water purifier has a capacity of 6.2 litres and makes the water better by infusing it with magnesium and calcium. Its LED indication alerts the users when the tank is full and when it needs servicing. It also saves 60% water.

  • Price: 12,699
  • Flow Rate: 45 litres/hour
  • Purification Technology: RO+UV+UF+MC
  • Purification Stages: 7 stages
  • Pressure Rating: 8 to 30 PSI
  • Power Rating: 45 W
  • Weight: 7.1 Kg

ProsCons
Ideal for water with TDS levels up to 200Falters in low-pressure levels
Free standard installationBit noisy while purifying water
One of the best UV water purifiers with advanced water purification technology 
It comes with UV e-boiling technology 
Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Marvel NXT RO+UV-C Purification+MTDS+Mineral Charge Technology Water Purifier, Black, Standard - 1 Piece Water Purifier
29% off
12,699 18,000
Buy now

3. KENT Max UV Water Purifier (11013) | UV+UF Water Purification Wall Mountable

Suitable for purifying both municipal and tap water, this water purifier has a plastic body in white and blue. This wall-mountable purifier has a storage capacity of 7 litre.

  • Price: 8,790
  • Flow Rate: 60 litres/hour
  • Purification Technology: UV+UF water purification technology
  • Purification Stages: Multiple stages
  • Pressure Rating: 6 to 30 PSI
  • Power Rating: 36 W
  • Weight: 6.1 Kg

ProsCons
Features ABS-grade plastic, which ensures maximum durabilityUnsuitable for water with high TDS levels
A wall-mounted design ideal for domestic purposesInstallation may take time
It comes with a detachable storage tank 
Eliminates harmful microbes 
KENT Max UV Water Purifier (11013) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable| Transparent Detachable Storage Tank | 7L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White
13% off
8,690 10,000
Buy now

4. V-Guard Zenora RO+UV+MB 7 Litre Water Purifier with 8 Stage Purification

The next on the list is the V-Guard Zenora water purifier. Its USP is that it can properly purify municipal, borewell and tanker water. It can be mounted on the wall or kept on the table. With a 7-litre capacity, this water purifier is black and comes with one year of a true comprehensive warranty.

  • Price: 10,199
  • Flow Rate:15 litres/hour
  • Purification Technology:Double layer safety with RO, UV, and MB
  • Purification Stages:8 stages
  • Pressure Rating:5 to 40 PSI
  • Power Rating:48 W
  • Weight:6.6 kg

ProsCons
One of the best UV water purifiers to treat water with high TDS levelsMaintenance cost is high
Energy-efficientLow-powered RO pump
Filters municipal water 
Excellent after-sales service 
V-Guard Zenora RO+UV+MB Water Purifier | Suitable for water with TDS up to 2000 ppm | 8 Stage Purification with World-class RO Membrane and Next Generation UV Chamber | Free PAN India Installation & 1-Year Comprehensive Warranty | 7 Litre, Black
36% off
10,199 15,949
Buy now

5. Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF+Smart TDS Adjuster Water Purifier for Home- 7 L Storage, Black

One of the best seller water purifiers on Amazon, it comes with a 7-litre water capacity, antiscalant cartridge, RO membrane, filters for sediments and post-carbon filter impregnated with silver. It can purify water from a borewell, tanker and tap.

  • Price: 10,499
  • Flow Rate:12 litres/hour
  • Purification Technology:RO+UV+UF+Smart TDS purification
  • Purification Stages:7 stages with taste enhancer
  • Pressure Rating:8 to 35 PSI
  • Power Rating:45 W
  • Weight:7.4 kg

ProsCons
It offers seven stages of advanced water purification.Lengthy installation may be an issue
It comes with a taste enhancerThe iron filter is not available
Equipped with an efficient post-carbon filter 
Advanced UV lamp 
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF+Smart TDS Adjuster Water Purifier for Home- 7 L Storage,Black
42% off
8,999 15,500
Buy now

6. AO Smith X2 5 L UV Ultra Violet + UF (Ultra-Fine) Black 5 L Water Purifier

With a compact and sleek look, this water purifier has a 5-litre water capacity. Its tank is made up of food-grade ABS, and the UV life alert system signals you when the UV lamp needs replacement.

  • Price: 9,261
  • Flow Rate: 30 litres/hour
  • Purification Technology: UV and UF water purification
  • Purification Stages: 5 stages
  • Pressure Rating: 5 to 35 PSI
  • Power Rating: 28 W
  • Weight: 8.9 Kg

ProsCons
One of the best UV water purifiers to offer enhanced UV and UF protectionTime-consuming installation
Ideal for low TDSUnsuitable for low water pressure
Digital display 
UV lamp alert 
AO Smith X2 5 L UV Ultra Violet + UF (Ultra Fine) Black 5 L Water Purifier
26% off
9,399 12,700
Buy now

7. Eureka Forbes Aquasure from Aquaguard Amaze RO+UV+MTDS 7L Water Purifier

One of the best water purifiers by Eureka Forbes, it has a 7-litre water capacity and smart LED indicator. It claims to kill almost 99.99% of germs and viruses. It also saves almost 60% of water and can be mounted on the wall or kept on the counter.

  • Price: 8,999
  • Flow Rate: 36 litres/hour
  • Purification Technology: RO and UV
  • Purification Stages: Multiple stages
  • Pressure Rating: 6 to 30 PSI
  • Power Rating: 40 W
  • Weight: 4.7 Kg

ProsCons
LED indicators and alertsNot ideal for bigger households
MTDS controller built-inYou may need a booster pump if pressure is low
It comes with a durable cartridge 
Automatically shuts down and saves energy 
Eureka forbes Aquasure From Aquaguard Amaze RO+UV+MTDS 7L Water Purifier
42% off
9,299 16,000
Buy now

8.Eureka Forbes AquaSure from Aquaguard Delight RO+UV+UF+MTDS water purifier with 7L Large Tank

This water purifier has a 7-litre water capacity, cartridge life of 6000L, energy-saving mode, smart LED indicators, and has a compact and sleek look.

  • Price: 10,499
  • Flow Rate: 36 litres/hour
  • Purification Technology: RO plus UV plus MTDS water purification technology
  • Purification Stages: 7 stage with filter, chemi-block, ultrafiltration, RO membrane, UV technique, post-carbon cartridge, and ultrafiltration
  • Pressure Rating: 5 to 35 PSI
  • Power Rating: 40 W
  • Weight: 5.9 kg

ProsCons
Being one of the best UV water purifiers, it has advanced purification technologiesCostly spare parts
Easy to installHigh water wastage
Ideal for mid-sized families 
The tank is of ABS plastic 
Eureka Forbes AquaSure from Aquaguard Delight RO+UV+UF+MTDS water purifier with 7L Large Tank, Ultra Filtration Water saving (White)
42% off
10,499 18,000
Buy now

9. HUL Pureit Marvella White & Blue 4 litres Water Purifier G2 UV 4 Stage Table Top/Wall Mountable

With 4-litre of water capacity, this water purifier claims that it can remove one crore viruses and bacteria from 1 litre of water, and fulfils the EPA standards. It provides higher safety and intensity due to its UV lamp of 11 watts. As its Germ Kill Kit stops working, the water flow stops due to the auto shut-off feature.

  • Price: 8,450
  • Flow Rate: 60 litres/hour
  • Purification Technology: UV protection
  • Purification Stages: 4 stages
  • Pressure Rating: 4 to 25 PSI
  • Power Rating: 36 W
  • Weight: 4.5 Kg

ProsCons
Zero water wastageTank capacity is only 4 litres
Maintains natural levels of TDSAfter-sales service is time-consuming
Ideal for municipal water sources 
Fully-automatic UV purifier 
HUL Pureit Marvella G2 UV 4 Stage Table Top/Wall Mountable White & Blue 4 litres Water Purifier
20% off
8,340 10,490
Buy now

10. KENT Grand RO Water Purifier (11119) | RO+UV+UF+TDS Control+UV in Tank

This water purifier claims to provide 100% safe drinking water by eliminating all kinds of bacteria, fluorides, viruses, rust, arsenic, and pesticides, keeping all the essential minerals intact. This wall-mountable water purifier also has an indicator for showing the purified water level.

  • Price: 14,999
  • Flow Rate: 20 litres/hour
  • Purification Technology: RO+UV+UF+TDS+UV
  • Purification Stages: Multiple stages
  • Pressure Rating: 5 to 35 PSI
  • Power Rating: 60 W
  • Weight: 7.5 Kg

ProsCons
As one of the best UV water purifiers, it has a UV lamp in the storage tank.Longer installation time
Features high purification and storage capacity of 8 litresPre-filter not included
TDS control system built-in 
Ideal for brackish, municipal and tap water 
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier (11119) | RO+UV+UF+TDS Control+UV in Tank | Wall Mountable | Patented Mineral RO Technology| 8L Storage | 20 L/hr Output | White
23% off
14,999 19,500
Buy now

Price of best UV water purifiers at a glance:

ProductPrice
Havells Fab UV Storage Water purifier with 5 Stages 7, 999
Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Marvel NXT RO+UV-C Purification+MTDS+Mineral Charge Technology Water Purifier 12,999
KENT Max UV Water Purifier (11013) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable| 8,490
V-Guard Zenora RO+UV+MB 7 Litre Water Purifier with 8 Stage Purification 10,199
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF+Smart TDS Adjuster Water Purifier for Home- 7 L Storage, Black 10,499
AO Smith X2 5 L UV Ultra Violet + UF (Ultra-Fine) Black 5 L Water Purifier 9,399
Eureka Forbes Aquasure from Aquaguard Amaze RO+UV+MTDS 7L Water Purifier 9,199
Eureka Forbes AquaSure from Aquaguard Delight RO+UV+UF+MTDS water purifier with 7L Large Tank 10,599
HUL Pureit Marvella G2 UV 4 Stage Table Top/Wall Mountable White & Blue 4 litres Water Purifier 8,189
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier (11119) | RO+UV+UF+TDS Control+UV in Tank 15,499

Best 3 important features for consumers

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Purification stageWater capacity in litreFlow rate (litre /per hour)
Havells Fab UV Storage Water purifier with 5 Stages5730
Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Marvel NXT RO+UV-C Purification+MTDS+Mineral Charge Technology Water Purifier76.245
KENT Max UV Water Purifier (11013) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable|Multiple760
V-Guard Zenora RO+UV+MB 7 Litre Water Purifier with 8 Stage Purification8715
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF+Smart TDS Adjuster Water Purifier for Home- 7 L Storage, Black7712
AO Smith X2 5 L UV Ultra Violet + UF (Ultra-Fine) Black 5 L Water Purifier5530
Eureka Forbes Aquasure from Aquaguard Amaze RO+UV+MTDS 7L Water PurifierMultiple736
Eureka Forbes AquaSure from Aquaguard Delight RO+UV+UF+MTDS water purifier with 7L Large Tank7736
HUL Pureit Marvella White & Blue 4 litres Water Purifier G2 UV 4 Stage Table Top/Wall Mountable 4460
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier (11119) | RO+UV+UF+TDS Control+UV in TankMultiple820

Best value for money

Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Marvel NXT is the best value for money UV water purifier. What makes it stand out is its mineral charge technology purification process. The mineral charge technology instantly infuses water with essential micronutrients such as magnesium and calcium, and it is suitable for a wide range of water sources.

Best overall

Overall, the Livpure GLO PRO++ is one of the best UV water purifiers. With seven stages of purification, this water purifier is one of the best choices for small and medium-sized families. The Livpure GLO PRO++ has a 7-litre tank capacity.

Moreover, the tank is made of food-grade plastic, ensuring optimum protection from water-borne diseases. It also comes with a taste enhancer that offers purified and mineral-enriched water. Equipped with ultra-filtration, it can kill a large percentage of microbes, thereby making your drinking water safe. The Livpure GLO PRO++ also has a post-carbon filter that enhances water flavour.

How to find the perfect UV water purifier?

Here is how you can choose the ideal water purifier:

  • Source and quality of drinking water: Water with a TDS level below 200 ppm is usually safe. But if the water in your household has a higher TDS level than 200 ppm, ensure investing in a purifier with UV and RO features.
  • UV purifiers have a fast filtration process: The best UV water purifiers feature a fast filtration process. While buying a UV purifier, check the durability of the UV lamp.
  • Size of the tank: Most water purifiers can store up to 6 to 7 litres of water. But if you have a large family, consider investing in a UV water purifier with a larger tank.

FAQs

1. How effective is a UV water purifier when TDS exceeds 200 PPM?

When the TDS exceeds 200 ppm, investing in a UV plus RO water purifier is crucial. Also known as reverse osmosis, RO purification can eliminate excess salts from water.

2. What types of specifications are suitable for the best UV water purifiers?

Any good-quality water purifier should have the following specs:

  • Excellent UV water filtration
  • Large tank size
  • Multiple stages of water purification
  • Minimum water wastage
  • Auto shut down feature

3. What is the ideal price of a UV water purifier?

Ideally, the price of UV water purifiers in India starts from 7,000. But if you want to have a purifier with multiple stages of water purification, expect to pay more than 10,000.

4. What is the longevity of the UV lamp in purifiers?

Most water purifiers provide a warranty of one year for the UV lamp. If the UV lamp malfunctions within the warranty period, the company will replace it free of cost.

5. What is the best brand of best UV water purifiers?

You will come across various reputed brands selling UV water purifiers in India. Brands such as Eureka Forbes, Livpure, Kent, etc., are prominent and offer prompt service. You can also opt for HUL, which is a relatively new brand.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

