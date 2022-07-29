Best UV water purifiers to buy in 2022

Investing in a good UV water purifier can bid farewell to a wide variety of water-borne illnesses.

One of the best sellers on Amazon, this water purifier provides double purified and totally safe water. With a capacity of 7 litres, a thickness of 10 inches and a plastic body, this water purifier has a zero-touch dispensing system.

Staying hydrated is crucial as it assists the body in eliminating infection-causing bacteria and toxins. But it is essential to have access to safe drinking water to maintain proper health. You will no longer fall sick from water-borne vectors by purchasing the best UV water purifier . A UV water purifier treats microbiologically unsafe water with ultraviolet rays. The UV rays destroy the DNA of microbes, so they no longer reproduce and UV radiation renders viruses, bacteria, and fungi unable to replicate and makes water safe.

This water purifier has a capacity of 6.2 litres and makes the water better by infusing it with magnesium and calcium. Its LED indication alerts the users when the tank is full and when it needs servicing. It also saves 60% water.

Suitable for purifying both municipal and tap water, this water purifier has a plastic body in white and blue. This wall-mountable purifier has a storage capacity of 7 litre.

The next on the list is the V-Guard Zenora water purifier. Its USP is that it can properly purify municipal, borewell and tanker water. It can be mounted on the wall or kept on the table. With a 7-litre capacity, this water purifier is black and comes with one year of a true comprehensive warranty.

One of the best seller water purifiers on Amazon, it comes with a 7-litre water capacity, antiscalant cartridge, RO membrane, filters for sediments and post-carbon filter impregnated with silver. It can purify water from a borewell, tanker and tap.

With a compact and sleek look, this water purifier has a 5-litre water capacity. Its tank is made up of food-grade ABS, and the UV life alert system signals you when the UV lamp needs replacement.

One of the best water purifiers by Eureka Forbes, it has a 7-litre water capacity and smart LED indicator. It claims to kill almost 99.99% of germs and viruses. It also saves almost 60% of water and can be mounted on the wall or kept on the counter.

This water purifier has a 7-litre water capacity, cartridge life of 6000L, energy-saving mode, smart LED indicators, and has a compact and sleek look.

With 4-litre of water capacity, this water purifier claims that it can remove one crore viruses and bacteria from 1 litre of water, and fulfils the EPA standards. It provides higher safety and intensity due to its UV lamp of 11 watts. As its Germ Kill Kit stops working, the water flow stops due to the auto shut-off feature.

This water purifier claims to provide 100% safe drinking water by eliminating all kinds of bacteria, fluorides, viruses, rust, arsenic, and pesticides, keeping all the essential minerals intact. This wall-mountable water purifier also has an indicator for showing the purified water level.

Best value for money

Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Marvel NXT is the best value for money UV water purifier. What makes it stand out is its mineral charge technology purification process. The mineral charge technology instantly infuses water with essential micronutrients such as magnesium and calcium, and it is suitable for a wide range of water sources.

Best overall

Overall, the Livpure GLO PRO++ is one of the best UV water purifiers. With seven stages of purification, this water purifier is one of the best choices for small and medium-sized families. The Livpure GLO PRO++ has a 7-litre tank capacity.

Moreover, the tank is made of food-grade plastic, ensuring optimum protection from water-borne diseases. It also comes with a taste enhancer that offers purified and mineral-enriched water. Equipped with ultra-filtration, it can kill a large percentage of microbes, thereby making your drinking water safe. The Livpure GLO PRO++ also has a post-carbon filter that enhances water flavour.

How to find the perfect UV water purifier?

Here is how you can choose the ideal water purifier:

Source and quality of drinking water: Water with a TDS level below 200 ppm is usually safe. But if the water in your household has a higher TDS level than 200 ppm, ensure investing in a purifier with UV and RO features.

Water with a TDS level below 200 ppm is usually safe. But if the water in your household has a higher TDS level than 200 ppm, ensure investing in a purifier with UV and RO features. UV purifiers have a fast filtration process: The best UV water purifiers feature a fast filtration process. While buying a UV purifier, check the durability of the UV lamp.

The best UV water purifiers feature a fast filtration process. While buying a UV purifier, check the durability of the UV lamp. Size of the tank: Most water purifiers can store up to 6 to 7 litres of water. But if you have a large family, consider investing in a UV water purifier with a larger tank.

FAQs

1. How effective is a UV water purifier when TDS exceeds 200 PPM?

When the TDS exceeds 200 ppm, investing in a UV plus RO water purifier is crucial. Also known as reverse osmosis, RO purification can eliminate excess salts from water.

2. What types of specifications are suitable for the best UV water purifiers?

Any good-quality water purifier should have the following specs:

Excellent UV water filtration

Large tank size

Multiple stages of water purification

Minimum water wastage

Auto shut down feature

3. What is the ideal price of a UV water purifier?

Ideally, the price of UV water purifiers in India starts from ₹7,000. But if you want to have a purifier with multiple stages of water purification, expect to pay more than ₹10,000.

4. What is the longevity of the UV lamp in purifiers?

Most water purifiers provide a warranty of one year for the UV lamp. If the UV lamp malfunctions within the warranty period, the company will replace it free of cost.

5. What is the best brand of best UV water purifiers?

You will come across various reputed brands selling UV water purifiers in India. Brands such as Eureka Forbes, Livpure, Kent, etc., are prominent and offer prompt service. You can also opt for HUL, which is a relatively new brand.

