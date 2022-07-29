Best UV water purifiers to buy in 2022

Summary:
Staying hydrated is crucial as it assists the body in eliminating infection-causing bacteria and toxins. But it is essential to have access to safe drinking water to maintain proper health. You will no longer fall sick from water-borne vectors by purchasing the best UV water purifier. A UV water purifier treats microbiologically unsafe water with ultraviolet rays. The UV rays destroy the DNA of microbes, so they no longer reproduce and UV radiation renders viruses, bacteria, and fungi unable to replicate and makes water safe.
10 Best UV Water Purifiers
1. Havells Fab UV Storage Water purifier with 5 Stages
One of the best sellers on Amazon, this water purifier provides double purified and totally safe water. With a capacity of 7 litres, a thickness of 10 inches and a plastic body, this water purifier has a zero-touch dispensing system.
|Pros
|Cons
|Pretty safe with UF and UV
|Non-ideal for high TDS levels
|Electrical protection system ensures the safety of the device
|The lengthy installation process can be an issue
|Removable and transparent tank
|The hygiene flow controller ensures optimum safety
2. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Marvel NXT RO+UV-C Purification+MTDS+Mineral Charge Technology Water Purifier
This water purifier has a capacity of 6.2 litres and makes the water better by infusing it with magnesium and calcium. Its LED indication alerts the users when the tank is full and when it needs servicing. It also saves 60% water.
|Pros
|Cons
|Ideal for water with TDS levels up to 200
|Falters in low-pressure levels
|Free standard installation
|Bit noisy while purifying water
|One of the best UV water purifiers with advanced water purification technology
|It comes with UV e-boiling technology
3. KENT Max UV Water Purifier (11013) | UV+UF Water Purification Wall Mountable
Suitable for purifying both municipal and tap water, this water purifier has a plastic body in white and blue. This wall-mountable purifier has a storage capacity of 7 litre.
|Pros
|Cons
|Features ABS-grade plastic, which ensures maximum durability
|Unsuitable for water with high TDS levels
|A wall-mounted design ideal for domestic purposes
|Installation may take time
|It comes with a detachable storage tank
|Eliminates harmful microbes
4. V-Guard Zenora RO+UV+MB 7 Litre Water Purifier with 8 Stage Purification
The next on the list is the V-Guard Zenora water purifier. Its USP is that it can properly purify municipal, borewell and tanker water. It can be mounted on the wall or kept on the table. With a 7-litre capacity, this water purifier is black and comes with one year of a true comprehensive warranty.
|Pros
|Cons
|One of the best UV water purifiers to treat water with high TDS levels
|Maintenance cost is high
|Energy-efficient
|Low-powered RO pump
|Filters municipal water
|Excellent after-sales service
5. Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF+Smart TDS Adjuster Water Purifier for Home- 7 L Storage, Black
One of the best seller water purifiers on Amazon, it comes with a 7-litre water capacity, antiscalant cartridge, RO membrane, filters for sediments and post-carbon filter impregnated with silver. It can purify water from a borewell, tanker and tap.
|Pros
|Cons
|It offers seven stages of advanced water purification.
|Lengthy installation may be an issue
|It comes with a taste enhancer
|The iron filter is not available
|Equipped with an efficient post-carbon filter
|Advanced UV lamp
6. AO Smith X2 5 L UV Ultra Violet + UF (Ultra-Fine) Black 5 L Water Purifier
With a compact and sleek look, this water purifier has a 5-litre water capacity. Its tank is made up of food-grade ABS, and the UV life alert system signals you when the UV lamp needs replacement.
|Pros
|Cons
|One of the best UV water purifiers to offer enhanced UV and UF protection
|Time-consuming installation
|Ideal for low TDS
|Unsuitable for low water pressure
|Digital display
|UV lamp alert
7. Eureka Forbes Aquasure from Aquaguard Amaze RO+UV+MTDS 7L Water Purifier
One of the best water purifiers by Eureka Forbes, it has a 7-litre water capacity and smart LED indicator. It claims to kill almost 99.99% of germs and viruses. It also saves almost 60% of water and can be mounted on the wall or kept on the counter.
|Pros
|Cons
|LED indicators and alerts
|Not ideal for bigger households
|MTDS controller built-in
|You may need a booster pump if pressure is low
|It comes with a durable cartridge
|Automatically shuts down and saves energy
8.Eureka Forbes AquaSure from Aquaguard Delight RO+UV+UF+MTDS water purifier with 7L Large Tank
This water purifier has a 7-litre water capacity, cartridge life of 6000L, energy-saving mode, smart LED indicators, and has a compact and sleek look.
|Pros
|Cons
|Being one of the best UV water purifiers, it has advanced purification technologies
|Costly spare parts
|Easy to install
|High water wastage
|Ideal for mid-sized families
|The tank is of ABS plastic
9. HUL Pureit Marvella White & Blue 4 litres Water Purifier G2 UV 4 Stage Table Top/Wall Mountable
With 4-litre of water capacity, this water purifier claims that it can remove one crore viruses and bacteria from 1 litre of water, and fulfils the EPA standards. It provides higher safety and intensity due to its UV lamp of 11 watts. As its Germ Kill Kit stops working, the water flow stops due to the auto shut-off feature.
|Pros
|Cons
|Zero water wastage
|Tank capacity is only 4 litres
|Maintains natural levels of TDS
|After-sales service is time-consuming
|Ideal for municipal water sources
|Fully-automatic UV purifier
10. KENT Grand RO Water Purifier (11119) | RO+UV+UF+TDS Control+UV in Tank
This water purifier claims to provide 100% safe drinking water by eliminating all kinds of bacteria, fluorides, viruses, rust, arsenic, and pesticides, keeping all the essential minerals intact. This wall-mountable water purifier also has an indicator for showing the purified water level.
|Pros
|Cons
|As one of the best UV water purifiers, it has a UV lamp in the storage tank.
|Longer installation time
|Features high purification and storage capacity of 8 litres
|Pre-filter not included
|TDS control system built-in
|Ideal for brackish, municipal and tap water
|Product
|Price
|Havells Fab UV Storage Water purifier with 5 Stages
|₹7, 999
|Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Marvel NXT RO+UV-C Purification+MTDS+Mineral Charge Technology Water Purifier
|₹12,999
|KENT Max UV Water Purifier (11013) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable|
|₹8,490
|V-Guard Zenora RO+UV+MB 7 Litre Water Purifier with 8 Stage Purification
|₹10,199
|Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF+Smart TDS Adjuster Water Purifier for Home- 7 L Storage, Black
|₹10,499
|AO Smith X2 5 L UV Ultra Violet + UF (Ultra-Fine) Black 5 L Water Purifier
|₹9,399
|Eureka Forbes Aquasure from Aquaguard Amaze RO+UV+MTDS 7L Water Purifier
|₹9,199
|Eureka Forbes AquaSure from Aquaguard Delight RO+UV+UF+MTDS water purifier with 7L Large Tank
|₹10,599
|HUL Pureit Marvella G2 UV 4 Stage Table Top/Wall Mountable White & Blue 4 litres Water Purifier
|₹8,189
|KENT Grand RO Water Purifier (11119) | RO+UV+UF+TDS Control+UV in Tank
|₹15,499
Best 3 important features for consumers
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Purification stage
|Water capacity in litre
|Flow rate (litre /per hour)
|Havells Fab UV Storage Water purifier with 5 Stages
|5
|7
|30
|Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Marvel NXT RO+UV-C Purification+MTDS+Mineral Charge Technology Water Purifier
|7
|6.2
|45
|KENT Max UV Water Purifier (11013) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable|
|Multiple
|7
|60
|V-Guard Zenora RO+UV+MB 7 Litre Water Purifier with 8 Stage Purification
|8
|7
|15
|Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF+Smart TDS Adjuster Water Purifier for Home- 7 L Storage, Black
|7
|7
|12
|AO Smith X2 5 L UV Ultra Violet + UF (Ultra-Fine) Black 5 L Water Purifier
|5
|5
|30
|Eureka Forbes Aquasure from Aquaguard Amaze RO+UV+MTDS 7L Water Purifier
|Multiple
|7
|36
|Eureka Forbes AquaSure from Aquaguard Delight RO+UV+UF+MTDS water purifier with 7L Large Tank
|7
|7
|36
|HUL Pureit Marvella White & Blue 4 litres Water Purifier G2 UV 4 Stage Table Top/Wall Mountable
|4
|4
|60
|KENT Grand RO Water Purifier (11119) | RO+UV+UF+TDS Control+UV in Tank
|Multiple
|8
|20
Best value for money
Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Marvel NXT is the best value for money UV water purifier. What makes it stand out is its mineral charge technology purification process. The mineral charge technology instantly infuses water with essential micronutrients such as magnesium and calcium, and it is suitable for a wide range of water sources.
Best overall
Overall, the Livpure GLO PRO++ is one of the best UV water purifiers. With seven stages of purification, this water purifier is one of the best choices for small and medium-sized families. The Livpure GLO PRO++ has a 7-litre tank capacity.
Moreover, the tank is made of food-grade plastic, ensuring optimum protection from water-borne diseases. It also comes with a taste enhancer that offers purified and mineral-enriched water. Equipped with ultra-filtration, it can kill a large percentage of microbes, thereby making your drinking water safe. The Livpure GLO PRO++ also has a post-carbon filter that enhances water flavour.
How to find the perfect UV water purifier?
Here is how you can choose the ideal water purifier:
FAQs
1. How effective is a UV water purifier when TDS exceeds 200 PPM?
When the TDS exceeds 200 ppm, investing in a UV plus RO water purifier is crucial. Also known as reverse osmosis, RO purification can eliminate excess salts from water.
2. What types of specifications are suitable for the best UV water purifiers?
Any good-quality water purifier should have the following specs:
3. What is the ideal price of a UV water purifier?
Ideally, the price of UV water purifiers in India starts from ₹7,000. But if you want to have a purifier with multiple stages of water purification, expect to pay more than ₹10,000.
4. What is the longevity of the UV lamp in purifiers?
Most water purifiers provide a warranty of one year for the UV lamp. If the UV lamp malfunctions within the warranty period, the company will replace it free of cost.
5. What is the best brand of best UV water purifiers?
You will come across various reputed brands selling UV water purifiers in India. Brands such as Eureka Forbes, Livpure, Kent, etc., are prominent and offer prompt service. You can also opt for HUL, which is a relatively new brand.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.