Best V-Guard heaters in India 2022: A buyer's guide

Summary: V-Guard offers different water heaters models, so selecting a suitable one from them can be difficult for buyers. This article discusses all the top models of this brand, which widely preferred in India.

V-Guard, a popular water heater brand in India, are energy efficient and budget-friendly.

In India, water heaters are a great necessity for winter, and it cannot be denied. As winter approaches, people start searching for the water heaters extensively. V-Guard is one of the trusted brands in the market that offers various water heaters with different features and specifications. It’s always tough to choose- which V-Guard is the best and most suitable for the home? Read on to learn more about the best V-guard water heaters to select the best option for you. Best V-Guard Heaters 1. V-Guard Victo 15 Litre This 15-liter storage capacity water heater is highly energy efficient and is ideal for hard water applications. It features an advanced thermostat & thermal cut-out mechanism that ensures overheat protection. With this water heater, there won’t be any issue of excessive pressure build-up or reverse water flow as it is designed with a 5-in-1 multi-function safety valve. Its BEE 5-STAR rating will help you save a lot on electricity bills. Designed to withstand up to 8 bars of pressure, this V-Guard Victo is also ideal for installation in high-rise buildings. Specifications · Capacity: 15 litres · Dimensions LxWxH: 34.1 x 32.1 x 50.1 Centimeters · Colour: White · Power Source: Corded Electric · Material: ‎PPGI · Weight: 9.8 Kilograms · Maximum Operating Pressure: ‎8 Bars · Maximum Pressure: 116.03 Pound per Square Inch

Pros Cons Highly energy efficient Extensions are chargeable PAN India free installation and service support Comes with an extra thick magnesium anode for added protection Reduced water leakage Convenient design and usage

2. V-Guard Zio Plus 3 L This energy-efficient water heater comes with a 3 Liter water capacity. Designed with a 3 kW heating element, copper sheath, and high-grade magnesium oxide insulation, it is an ideal option for instant heating. It works fine even at higher pressures. With this water heater, you get anti-siphon protection that prevents the reverse flow of water. This V-guard water heater has a robust inner tank designed from high-grade stainless steel. One of the crucial features of this heater is the advanced safety mechanism that ensures thermal cut-off. The stylish design and colour display panel can enhance the bathroom's overall look. Specifications · Capacity: 3 litres · Dimensions LxWxH: 17.4 x 18.2 x 30.7 Centimeters · Colour: White · Material: Stainless Steel, Copper · Weight: 3 Kilograms · Maximum Operating Pressure: ‎6.5 Bars

Pros Cons Budget-friendly Less capacity Offers instant heating Low temperature Completely safe to use because of the Pressure release valve Overheating protection High durability

3. V-Guard Divino V-Guard Divino has 15 Liter water storing capacity and is a suitable option for installation in high-rise buildings. Some vital features of this heater are excellent performance and enhanced safety. Its superior-quality heating elements, safety valves, and additional coating ensure maximum heat retention. It is specifically designed with an advanced vitreous enamel coating for overheating protection. In this water heater, there is also a use of a thick magnesium anode that provides added protection. Its antiscalant and anti-corrosive nature make this water heat an ideal purchase. Specifications · Wattage: ‎2000 Watts · Capacity: 15 liters · Material: Outer body is made of high-quality steel with a special coating · Weight: 9.8 Kilograms · Maximum Operating Pressure ‎8 Bars · Dimensions LxWxH: 34.1 x 32.1 x 50.1 Centimeters · Colour: White · Maximum Pressure ‎116.03 Pound per Square Inch

Pros Cons Suitable for hard water conditions No free installation & free connection pipes Able to withstand up to 8 bar pressure Multiple layer protection Offers maximum heat retention

4. V-Guard Pebble Shine V-Guard Pebble Shine is a vertically-mounting water heater that offers both safety and convenience. With this 15 Liter water capacity water heater, you get a 5-star rating which is good for preserving energy costs. It features a 5-in-1 multi-function safety valve, thermal cut-out mechanism, and thick & high-density PUF insulation. Another crucial feature of this geyser is that there won’t be any issue of excessive pressure build-up because of its pressure release valve. This highly durable water heater by V-Guard features a compact design which results in long-lasting performance. In addition, it is anti-corrosive, so it doesn’t get affected by hard water. Specifications · Capacity: 15 litres · Dimensions LxWxH: 35.6 x 37.8 x 38.4 Centimeters · Colour: white · Power Source: Corded Electric · Maximum Operating Pressure: ‎8 Bars · Material: ‎Titanium

Pros Cons Free installation and free pipe connection Expensive Works well even in hard water conditions Hassle-free installation and comes with free accessories Assured safety Provides overheat protection

5. V-Guard Sprinhot The next best buy could be this V-Guard Sprinhot, equipped with a 3 KW heating element, which makes the water heating process quicker. This water geyser has a very low power consumption requirement which is why it is an energy-efficient option. With 10 liters of capacity, it is an ideal water heater for vertical mounting on large wall spaces. This geyser can heat more water in less time. Thus, you can save your electricity bills and time with the best V-Guard heaters. Due to its Penta protection system and multiple-layer safety, this water heater can ensure maximum protection. Also, it is PUF insulated, which helps to minimize heat loss and reduce energy consumption to a great extent. Specifications · Capacity: 10 litres · Power Source: Electric · Dimensions LxWxH: 25 x 25 x 41.5 Centimeters · Colour: Ivory · Wattage: 3000 Watts · Voltage: ‎230 Volts · Weight: ‎6150 Grams · Mounting Type: ‎Wall

Pros Cons No pressure build-up Average customer support A budget-friendly option User-friendly design with temperature control Easy to install Value for money

6. V-Guard Krystal Plus (Analog) This energy-efficient V-Guard Krystal Plus analog series can withstand up to 8 bars of pressure. It is featured a mild steel tank that helps to reduce leakage by 66%. This water heater offers ultimate safety and higher energy savings. Along with this, it has a stylish design that can give your bathroom area a distinctive look. It has an advanced thermostat and thermal cut-out mechanism to ensure complete protection. With this, there will be also the benefit of dual overheat protection. Its multi-function safety valve doesn’t let the water flow in the reverse direction or pressure build up. It is also a perfect pick for winter as this water heater can work well even in hard water conditions. Specifications · Capacity: 15 litre · Weight: 11 kg 200 g · Dimensions LxWxH: 31.7 x 38.5 x 38.5 Centimeters · Product Dimensions: 31.7 x 38.5 x 38.5 cm; 11.24 Kilograms · Mounting Type: ‎Wall

Pros Cons High water capacity A bit expensive Good for medium to large families Value for money Ensures overheat protection Can easily withstand high pressure

7. V-Guard Victo Plus Advanced safety features and high energy efficiency have made this water heater a great purchase. This V-guard water heater features a built-in safe shock module specially designed to ensure complete protection from electric shocks. The safety valves of this heater prevent vacuum formation, pressure build-up, and reverse water flow. This model of V-guard heater can withstand pressure up to 8 bar. Thus, it is suitable for installation in high-rise buildings. It will last longer as this water heater is coated with the best quality and anti-corrosive titanium-enriched vitreous enamel tank coating. Specifications · Capacity: 15 litres · Power Source: Corded Electric · Maximum Operating Pressure: ‎8 Bars · Dimensions LxWxH: 34.1 x 32.1 x 50.1 Centimeters · Colour: White-Black · Material: Alloy Steel, Titanium

Pros Cons Low thermal loss Average customer support Provided added protection and safety Saves a lot of electricity bills No pressure build-up Quick water heating

Price of best V-Guard heaters at a glance:

Product Price V-Guard Victo Rs. 7,354 V-Guard Zio Plus 3 L Rs. 2,998 V-Guard Divino Rs. 6,511 V-Guard Pebble Shine Rs. 9,999 V-Guard Sprinhot Rs. 8,415 V-Guard Calino Rs. 10,298 V-Guard Victo Plus Rs. 8,448

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 V-Guard Victo 5-in-1 multi-function safety valve High-Density PUF Insulation Thermostat & Thermal Cut-out Mechanism V-Guard Zio Plus 3 L Quick movement of heat Advanced 4-layer safety Energy efficient V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated which makes it energy efficient Extra thick PUF insulation 66% reduction in leakage V-Guard Pebble Shine Optimum durability with vitreous enamel tank coating Excellent energy efficiency Advanced thermostat & thermal cut-out mechanism V-Guard Sprinhot Penta protection system Long-life heating element BEE- Highly energy efficient V-Guard Calino Extremely Energy Efficient Dual Overheat Protection IPX4 Splash Proof ABS Outer Body V-Guard Victo Plus Built-in safe shock module Multi-function Safety Valve BEE 5 Star Rated energy efficiency

Best value for money V-Guard Victo Plus is one of the best V-Guard heaters. From shock module to energy efficiency, this water heater has many features that enhance its value for money. V-Guard Victo Plus is priced at Rs. 8,448, which is quite affordable considering all its unique performance, safety, durability, and energy efficiency features. Best overall product V-Guard Victo is a water heater with multiple useful features, such as a 5-in-1 multi-function safety valve, high-density PUF insulation, and maximum heat retention. As it has a 15-litre water capacity, this water heater is suitable for medium to large-sized families. In addition, it is a budget-friendly option with advanced protection features. So, overall, V-Guard Victo can be considered as one of the best V-Guard heaters. How to find the perfect V-Guard heaters? By going through this article, it will be easy for the buyers to understand different models of V-Guard water heaters in-depth. V-Guard has numerous models and series of water heaters with different specifications and features. Therefore, it becomes tough for you to choose suitable heaters for your home. Picking a water heater randomly without looking at its feature might put you in a tough situation. Performance, designing material, pricing, and energy consumption are some features you should keep in mind while buying a water heater. When you compare on all these aspects, the V-Guard Victo is one of the best V-Guard heaters in this list.

