Best V-Guard heaters in India 2022: A buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 29, 2022 22:00 IST
Summary:

V-Guard offers different water heaters models, so selecting a suitable one from them can be difficult for buyers. This article discusses all the top models of this brand, which widely preferred in India.

product info
V-Guard, a popular water heater brand in India, are energy efficient and budget-friendly.

In India, water heaters are a great necessity for winter, and it cannot be denied. As winter approaches, people start searching for the water heaters extensively. V-Guard is one of the trusted brands in the market that offers various water heaters with different features and specifications. It’s always tough to choose- which V-Guard is the best and most suitable for the home? Read on to learn more about the best V-guard water heaters to select the best option for you.

Best V-Guard Heaters

1. V-Guard Victo 15 Litre

This 15-liter storage capacity water heater is highly energy efficient and is ideal for hard water applications. It features an advanced thermostat & thermal cut-out mechanism that ensures overheat protection. With this water heater, there won’t be any issue of excessive pressure build-up or reverse water flow as it is designed with a 5-in-1 multi-function safety valve. Its BEE 5-STAR rating will help you save a lot on electricity bills. Designed to withstand up to 8 bars of pressure, this V-Guard Victo is also ideal for installation in high-rise buildings.

Specifications

· Capacity: 15 litres

· Dimensions LxWxH: 34.1 x 32.1 x 50.1 Centimeters

· Colour: White

· Power Source: Corded Electric

· Material: ‎PPGI

· Weight: 9.8 Kilograms

· Maximum Operating Pressure: ‎8 Bars

· Maximum Pressure: 116.03 Pound per Square Inch

ProsCons
Highly energy efficientExtensions are chargeable
PAN India free installation and service support 
Comes with an extra thick magnesium anode for added protection 
Reduced water leakage 
Convenient design and usage 
cellpic
V-Guard Victo 15 Litre Water Heater with Free Installation & Free Connection Pipes (BEE 5 Star Rated), White (15 Litre)
25% off 7,349 9,800
Buy now

2. V-Guard Zio Plus 3 L

This energy-efficient water heater comes with a 3 Liter water capacity. Designed with a 3 kW heating element, copper sheath, and high-grade magnesium oxide insulation, it is an ideal option for instant heating. It works fine even at higher pressures. With this water heater, you get anti-siphon protection that prevents the reverse flow of water. This V-guard water heater has a robust inner tank designed from high-grade stainless steel. One of the crucial features of this heater is the advanced safety mechanism that ensures thermal cut-off. The stylish design and colour display panel can enhance the bathroom's overall look.

Specifications

· Capacity: 3 litres

· Dimensions LxWxH: 17.4 x 18.2 x 30.7 Centimeters

· Colour: White

· Material: Stainless Steel, Copper

· Weight: 3 Kilograms

· Maximum Operating Pressure: ‎6.5 Bars

ProsCons
Budget-friendlyLess capacity
Offers instant heatingLow temperature
Completely safe to use because of the Pressure release valve 
Overheating protection 
High durability 
cellpic
V-Guard Zio Plus Instant Water Heater (Geyser) 3 Litre | 3000 W Powerful Heating | White | Energy Efficiency with Advanced Multi-layered Safety Features | High-Quality Stainless-Steel Tank | 2 Year Warranty
37% off 2,949 4,700
Buy now

3. V-Guard Divino

V-Guard Divino has 15 Liter water storing capacity and is a suitable option for installation in high-rise buildings. Some vital features of this heater are excellent performance and enhanced safety. Its superior-quality heating elements, safety valves, and additional coating ensure maximum heat retention. It is specifically designed with an advanced vitreous enamel coating for overheating protection. In this water heater, there is also a use of a thick magnesium anode that provides added protection. Its antiscalant and anti-corrosive nature make this water heat an ideal purchase.

Specifications

· Wattage: ‎2000 Watts

· Capacity: 15 liters

· Material: Outer body is made of high-quality steel with a special coating

· Weight: 9.8 Kilograms

· Maximum Operating Pressure ‎8 Bars

· Dimensions LxWxH: 34.1 x 32.1 x 50.1 Centimeters

· Colour: White

· Maximum Pressure ‎116.03 Pound per Square Inch

ProsCons
Suitable for hard water conditionsNo free installation & free connection pipes
Able to withstand up to 8 bar pressure 
Multiple layer protection 
Offers maximum heat retention 
cellpic
V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced Safety Features, White
24% off 6,499 8,500
Buy now

4. V-Guard Pebble Shine

V-Guard Pebble Shine is a vertically-mounting water heater that offers both safety and convenience. With this 15 Liter water capacity water heater, you get a 5-star rating which is good for preserving energy costs. It features a 5-in-1 multi-function safety valve, thermal cut-out mechanism, and thick & high-density PUF insulation. Another crucial feature of this geyser is that there won’t be any issue of excessive pressure build-up because of its pressure release valve. This highly durable water heater by V-Guard features a compact design which results in long-lasting performance. In addition, it is anti-corrosive, so it doesn’t get affected by hard water.

Specifications

· Capacity: 15 litres

· Dimensions LxWxH: 35.6 x 37.8 x 38.4 Centimeters

· Colour: white

· Power Source: Corded Electric

· Maximum Operating Pressure: ‎8 Bars

· Material: ‎Titanium

ProsCons
Free installation and free pipe connectionExpensive
Works well even in hard water conditions 
Hassle-free installation and comes with free accessories 
Assured safety 
Provides overheat protection 
cellpic
V-Guard Pebble Shine 15 Litre Water Heater (Geyser) with Rust-proof ABS Body | BEE 5 Star Rating for Superior Energy Efficiency | Enhanced Durability with Vitreous Enamel Tank Coating | Suitable for High-rise Buildings and Hard Water | Free PAN India Installation & Connection Pipes | White-Grape Frost
24% off 9,699 12,799
Buy now

5. V-Guard Sprinhot

The next best buy could be this V-Guard Sprinhot, equipped with a 3 KW heating element, which makes the water heating process quicker. This water geyser has a very low power consumption requirement which is why it is an energy-efficient option. With 10 liters of capacity, it is an ideal water heater for vertical mounting on large wall spaces. This geyser can heat more water in less time. Thus, you can save your electricity bills and time with the best V-Guard heaters. Due to its Penta protection system and multiple-layer safety, this water heater can ensure maximum protection. Also, it is PUF insulated, which helps to minimize heat loss and reduce energy consumption to a great extent.

Specifications

· Capacity: 10 litres

· Power Source: Electric

· Dimensions LxWxH: 25 x 25 x 41.5 Centimeters

· Colour: Ivory

· Wattage: 3000 Watts

· Voltage: ‎230 Volts

· Weight: ‎6150 Grams

· Mounting Type: ‎Wall

ProsCons
No pressure build-upAverage customer support
A budget-friendly option 
User-friendly design with temperature control 
Easy to install 
Value for money 
cellpic
V-Guard Sprinhot 10 Litre Water Heater (Ivory)
22% off 8,045 10,290
Buy now

6. V-Guard Krystal Plus (Analog)

This energy-efficient V-Guard Krystal Plus analog series can withstand up to 8 bars of pressure. It is featured a mild steel tank that helps to reduce leakage by 66%. This water heater offers ultimate safety and higher energy savings. Along with this, it has a stylish design that can give your bathroom area a distinctive look. It has an advanced thermostat and thermal cut-out mechanism to ensure complete protection. With this, there will be also the benefit of dual overheat protection. Its multi-function safety valve doesn’t let the water flow in the reverse direction or pressure build up. It is also a perfect pick for winter as this water heater can work well even in hard water conditions.

Specifications

· Capacity: 15 litre

· Weight: 11 kg 200 g

· Dimensions LxWxH: 31.7 x 38.5 x 38.5 Centimeters

· Product Dimensions: 31.7 x 38.5 x 38.5 cm; 11.24 Kilograms

· Mounting Type: ‎Wall

ProsCons
High water capacityA bit expensive
Good for medium to large families 
Value for money 
Ensures overheat protection 
Can easily withstand high pressure 
cellpic
V-Guard Calino 15L Storage 5 Star Water Heater, 100% ABS Body with IPX4 Rating; Free PAN India Installation and Free Inlet Outlet Connection Pipes; White
6% off 10,999 11,700
Buy now

7. V-Guard Victo Plus

Advanced safety features and high energy efficiency have made this water heater a great purchase. This V-guard water heater features a built-in safe shock module specially designed to ensure complete protection from electric shocks. The safety valves of this heater prevent vacuum formation, pressure build-up, and reverse water flow. This model of V-guard heater can withstand pressure up to 8 bar. Thus, it is suitable for installation in high-rise buildings. It will last longer as this water heater is coated with the best quality and anti-corrosive titanium-enriched vitreous enamel tank coating.

Specifications

· Capacity: 15 litres

· Power Source: Corded Electric

· Maximum Operating Pressure: ‎8 Bars

· Dimensions LxWxH: 34.1 x 32.1 x 50.1 Centimeters

· Colour: White-Black

· Material: Alloy Steel, Titanium

ProsCons
Low thermal lossAverage customer support
Provided added protection and safety 
Saves a lot of electricity bills 
No pressure build-up 
Quick water heating 
cellpic
V-Guard Victo Plus 15 Litre 5 Star Water Heater with Safe Shock Module; Free PAN India Installation & Free Connection Pipe (White-Black)
20% off 8,446 10,600
Buy now

Price of best V-Guard heaters at a glance:

ProductPrice
V-Guard VictoRs. 7,354
V-Guard Zio Plus 3 LRs. 2,998
V-Guard DivinoRs. 6,511
V-Guard Pebble ShineRs. 9,999
V-Guard SprinhotRs. 8,415
V-Guard CalinoRs. 10,298
V-Guard Victo PlusRs. 8,448

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
V-Guard Victo5-in-1 multi-function safety valveHigh-Density PUF InsulationThermostat & Thermal Cut-out Mechanism
V-Guard Zio Plus 3 LQuick movement of heatAdvanced 4-layer safetyEnergy efficient
V-Guard Divino5 Star Rated which makes it energy efficientExtra thick PUF insulation66% reduction in leakage
V-Guard Pebble ShineOptimum durability with vitreous enamel tank coatingExcellent energy efficiencyAdvanced thermostat & thermal cut-out mechanism
V-Guard SprinhotPenta protection systemLong-life heating elementBEE- Highly energy efficient
V-Guard CalinoExtremely Energy EfficientDual Overheat ProtectionIPX4 Splash Proof ABS Outer Body
V-Guard Victo PlusBuilt-in safe shock moduleMulti-function Safety ValveBEE 5 Star Rated energy efficiency

Best value for money

V-Guard Victo Plus is one of the best V-Guard heaters. From shock module to energy efficiency, this water heater has many features that enhance its value for money. V-Guard Victo Plus is priced at Rs. 8,448, which is quite affordable considering all its unique performance, safety, durability, and energy efficiency features.

Best overall product

V-Guard Victo is a water heater with multiple useful features, such as a 5-in-1 multi-function safety valve, high-density PUF insulation, and maximum heat retention. As it has a 15-litre water capacity, this water heater is suitable for medium to large-sized families. In addition, it is a budget-friendly option with advanced protection features. So, overall, V-Guard Victo can be considered as one of the best V-Guard heaters.

How to find the perfect V-Guard heaters?

By going through this article, it will be easy for the buyers to understand different models of V-Guard water heaters in-depth. V-Guard has numerous models and series of water heaters with different specifications and features. Therefore, it becomes tough for you to choose suitable heaters for your home. Picking a water heater randomly without looking at its feature might put you in a tough situation. Performance, designing material, pricing, and energy consumption are some features you should keep in mind while buying a water heater. When you compare on all these aspects, the V-Guard Victo is one of the best V-Guard heaters in this list.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best V-Guard heaters

Is free installation there with the V-Guard Victo series?

What are the unique features of the V-Guard Pebble Shine water heater?

Is V-Guard Pebble Shine better than V-Guard Calino?

Does V-guard Pebble Shine water heater offers a warranty?

