Best vacuum cleaners for car: Here are your top picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 30, 2022 20:00 IST

Summary:

Do you have an automobile that needs regular cleaning? Due to our busy schedules, some of us may have messy cars. You may not have enough time to wash your automobile at a car wash centre. To keep the inside of your automobile clean, use the best vacuum cleaners for cars.

Vacuum cleaners for cars are a valuable tool to keep at home.

The purchase of a car vacuum cleaner will be a wise long-term investment. Your car will no longer need to be cleaned of dust, tissues, or cookie crumbs. A car vacuum cleaner makes it simple to remove all the unsanitary dirt and hidden trash from in between the seats. The greatest cleaners are handheld models because of their portability, small size, and compact design.

In contrast to household vacuum cleaners, you won't have to worry about cables tangling when cleaning, and you can easily move them around. Car vacuum cleaners are dependable and make it simple to eliminate dirt from confined spaces. They are also really comfortable to use.

Here are the 10 best vacuum cleaners for car

1. RNG EKO GREEN 8.9KPA

The EKO 8.9KPA/200 Watt Dynamic Power Wet/Dry Car Vacuum Cleaner is the world's most powerful 12V DC. This powerful cleaner can clean your car from floor to ceiling in one clean move, and thanks to its powerful 200-watt motor, it can pick up more dust and dirt than other lesser-priced models. The HEPA filter that comes with this unit effectively removes 99% of airborne particles, including dust mites, animal dander and pollen. The LED light helps to illuminate the interior areas so that you can see what you are doing while cleaning the car.

Specifications

Maximum Suction: 8.9 KPA

Wattage: 200 Watts

Weight: 0.850 Kg

Dimensions: 38.1 x 10.2 x 10.2 CM

Power Source: ‎DC corded

ProsCons
Dual filterLimited service centres for repairs
Easy to use 
Has a metallic fan and 6.5 KPA suction 
RNG EKO GREEN 8.9KPA/200 Watt Dynamic Power Wet/Dry Car Vacuum Cleaner with Stainless Steel HEPA Filter- 12V (White+Golden)
3.8 (1,383)
23% off
2,697 3,499
Buy now

2. RNG EKO GREEN 150 Watt

This is a high-power, easy-to-use, multi-functional vacuum cleaner. The HEPA filter can capture much of the dust and dirt to keep your car clean and hygienic. It has a long nozzle and wide opening, so you will be able to clean the large spaces in your car fast and efficiently. This allows you to put the entire piece of furniture out at once or take it away one by one, or even wash it altogether if you do not want to wash them separately.

Specifications

Maximum Suction: 6 KPA

Wattage: 150 Watts

Weight: 1 Kg

Dimensions: 34.3 x 8.9 x 8.9 CM

Power Source: DC ‎corded

ProsCons
Light in weightnot stain-resistant
Filter easy to remove 
Metallic fan 
RNG EKO GREEN 150 Watt/6 KPA Turbo Suction Car Vacuum Cleaner with Stainless Steel Filter (White)
3.7 (358)
27% off
1,896 2,599
Buy now

3. AGARO CV1079 Car Vacuum Cleaner

With its powerful 106W motor and 4.5 KPA suction, this Agaro CV1079 car vacuum cleaner is designed for dry use only. The tool's power cord is 14.7 feet long and it includes a steel filter which filters out 99% of dust particles and prevents leaking. The bonus brush can clean the inside and outside of a car more efficiently. Moreover, it comes with an additional connector that can be used to clean corners and every nook and cranny of your vehicle.

Specifications

Maximum Suction: 4.5 KPA

Wattage: 106 Watts

Weight: 0.610 Kg

Dimensions: 37 x 10 x 11 CM

Power Source: ‎DC corded

ProsCons
Ergonomic designPoor suction capacity
Long Cord 
Stainless Steel Filter 
Agaro CV1079 Car Vacuum Cleaner, Portable, Handheld,12V DC /106W, 4.5KPA Power Socket, 14.7ft Long Cord,Stainless Steel Filter, Black
3.7 (95)
37% off
1,699 2,699
Buy now

4. Car Vacuum Cleaner - BAZKU Portable & Corded High Power

This vacuum comes with dual suction channels that enable the two sections of the vacuum to both pick up larger debris as well as tiny debris. The high-speed rotatable fan means you'll be done faster, while the powerful brush bristles efficiently pick up the dirt. With its lightweight and compact design, you can also reach even the most difficult places with ease.

As the cleaning head rotates, it makes it easy to clean car interiors, furniture, and curtain corners.

Specifications

Maximum Suction: 5.5 KPA

Wattage: 120 Watts

Weight: 0.210 Kg

Dimensions: 15 x 10 x 2 CM

Power Source: ‎DC corded

ProsCons
Good suction powerSome parts are of poor quality
Can suck both dry and wet 
One-handed operation 
BAZKU Car Vacuum Cleaner Portable & Corded High Power for Car Cleaning Car Accessories, DC 12V, 120W 5.5 KPA, Vacuum Cleaner for Home Wet and Dry Car Vacuum Cleaner for Car(1-a White Vacuum)
3 (154)
70% off
1,199 3,999
Buy now

5. Woscher 2003 High Power Auto Car Vacuum Cleaner

Featuring a 140-watt motor and an independently sealed metal fan, this portable car vacuum can remove dust, pet hair, and debris from your entire vehicle. This delivers a solid suction of 3500PA power to clean parts of the vehicle that are tough to reach. With the help of this handy tool, you can wash your vehicle anywhere, whether you are in your garage, office parking lot, or on vacation. When your car needs cleaning, you can park your vehicle and use this handheld vacuum cleaner to quickly remove all the dust and debris. This versatile and potent automobile cleaning gadget features twin filtration for effectively collecting and cleansing larger dust particles. The HEPA filters retain even the smallest particles by coaxing air using a slim fabric. This dustpan and brush also feature a container which holds plenty of dust.

Specifications

Maximum Suction: 4.5 KPA

Wattage: 140 Watts

Weight: 0.800 Kg

Dimensions: ‎37.3 x 10.2 x 9.7 CM

Power Source: ‎DC corded

ProsCons
Good cord lengthCord attachment can be for multipurpose use
Two layers of filtration 
Compact design 
WOSCHER 2003 High Power Auto Car Vacuum Cleaner for Deep Cleaning, Hand Held Portable Car Vacuum with DC 12V, 140W Vacuum Motor & 5000 Powerful 3500PA Suction, Black
4 (1,853)
43% off
1,425 2,499
Buy now

6. Eureka Forbes Car Vac Vacuum Cleaner

The Eureka Forbes Car Vacuum cleaner is a highly portable, versatile vacuum cleaner that works in places you can’t reach. A powerful motor and an in-built LED torch mean there is no end to the cleaning jobs it can handle. The Eureka Forbes Car Vacuum has 5 tools to help you keep your car sparkling clean, including a brush attachment and dusting attachment, plus more accessories that ensure maximum cleaning versatility. This car vacuum cleaner is specially designed to clean up dirt, dust and lose substances that are difficult to remove by hand.

Specifications

Maximum Suction: NA

Wattage: 100 Watts

Weight: 0.950 Kg

Dimensions: 15.7 x 5.2 x 4.5 CM

Power Source: ‎DC corded

ProsCons
Easy to useDoes not work on sand
useful led light during the night 
Long cord length 
Eureka Forbes car Vac 100 Watts Powerful Suction Vacuum Cleaner with Washable HEPA Filter, 3 Accessories,Compact,Light Weight & Easy to use (Black and Red)
4.1 (987)
8% off
2,299 2,499
Buy now

7. Bergmann Cyclonic 2-in-1 Car Vacuum Cleaner

Two independent dual motors are used to power each function (vacuum cleaner and tyre inflator) in this multipurpose 2-in-1 it helps extend the life of the machine by solving the problem of high-load operation of the motor. The smooth, high-power performance of this 120W DC Power motor is guaranteed. swiftly cleans your automobile and can even fill a standard car tyre from 0 to 30 psi in only two to three minutes. This tyre pressure gauge is fast and accurate and doesn't require batteries.

Specifications

Maximum Suction: NA

Wattage: 120 Watts

Weight: 1.4 Kg

Dimensions: 46 x 12 x 12 CM

Power Source: ‎DC corded

ProsCons
Easy to clean and carryLow suction power
Inflates tires too 
Adequate wire length 
Bergmann Cyclonic 2-in-1 Car Vacuum Cleaner + Tyre Inflator
3.9 (2,247)
13% off
2,439 2,800
Buy now

8. iGRiD Car Vacuum Cleaner

With our unique, patented technology, we have created the perfect vacuum power for cleaning a car. BEWARE OF BRANDS THAT CLAIM HIGH POWER. Using higher levels of power will drain your car battery. A stainless-steel filter is included in this car vacuum cleaner. This filter can be cleaned as many times as needed. Filters do not have to be changed regularly. Its compact design and light weight make it an ideal choice. It can be used by anyone. It is easy to store. A Stainless-Steel Filter comes with this car vacuum cleaner, which can be cleaned as many times as you like.

Specifications

Maximum Suction: 4 KPA

Wattage: 40 Watts

Weight: 0.900 Kg

Dimensions: 37 x 12 x 15 CM

Power Source: ‎DC corded

ProsCons
Reasonably good suctionThe front compartment detachment and power button are too close
The wire is of good quality 
Comes with 3 attachments 
iGRiD Car Vacuum Cleaner | Powerful Suction | Stainless Steel HEPA Filter | High Power | Black | BL1010-B |
4.1 (1,021)
32% off
1,699 2,499
Buy now

9. GoMechanic Neutron 4500 Handheld Super Suction

The GoMechanic Neutron 4500 is your solution to all the mess left behind by your vehicle. This ultra-powerful and lightweight dry or wet car vacuum comes with five attachments to pick up everything from dust, dirt and debris to animal hairs and other surface debris. The 5 attachments include a wide nozzle, brush, cleaning suction nozzle, swivel hookah head and knife edge turbine action tip. The long tube can be used as a wand for reaching really confined places under the seats and for cleaning small spaces.

Specifications

Maximum Suction: 4.5 KPA

Wattage: 10 Watts

Weight: 1.3 Kg

Dimensions: 20 x 15 x 10 CM

Power Source: ‎DC corded

ProsCons
Good build qualityNot much powerful
Easy to use 
Easy to clean 
GoMechanic Neutron 4500 Handheld Super Suction Wet/Dry 4.5 KPa Power Car Vacuum Cleaner
3.7 (1,310)
45% off
989 1,799
Buy now

10. TRUESHOP Portable High Power Car Vacuum Cleaner

2-in-1 handheld suction and blow vacuum cleaner, LED light illuminates dark corners, powerful suction, and absorbs all types of trash. A zippered carrying case houses the vacuum and all of its parts, making it easy to store in your garage or on your car's back seat. Please rinse out the filter with water and the included brush attachment every time you finish, to ensure it doesn’t lose its value. A simple, compact design that can be stored almost anywhere and used in a variety of situations. It can be used for keyboards, computers, cars, pets, sofas, desks, desks, some water, etc.

Specifications

Maximum Suction: 5.0 KPA

Wattage: 120 Watts

Weight: 0.350 Kg

Dimensions: ‎18 x 12 x 6 CM

Power Source: ‎Battery Powered

ProsCons
High-Efficiency Recyclable BatteryLow suction power
LED Light 
Comes with a zippered carrying case 
TRUESHOP Portable High Power Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner and Smooth Design | Built In LED Light, Portable,Wet and Dry HEPA Filter
2.5 (220)
69% off
470 1,499
Buy now

Price of vacuum cleaners at a glance:

ProductPrice
RNG EKO GREEN 8.9KPA 2,697
RNG EKO GREEN 150 Watt 1,896
AGARO CV1079 Car Vacuum Cleaner 1,699
Car Vacuum Cleaner - BAZKU Portable & Corded High Power 1,199
Woscher 2003 High Power Auto Car Vacuum Cleaner 1,400
Eureka Forbes Car Vac Vacuum Cleaner 2,299
Bergmann Cyclonic 2-in-1 Car Vacuum Cleaner 2,705
iGRiD Car Vacuum Cleaner 1,699
GoMechanic Neutron 4500 Handheld Super Suction 999
TRUESHOP Portable High Power Car Vacuum Cleaner 535

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
RNG EKO GREEN 8.9KPADual filterEasy to useHas a metallic fan and 6.5 KPA suction
RNG EKO GREEN 150 WattLight in weightFilter easy to removeMetallic fan
AGARO CV1079 Car Vacuum CleanerErgonomic designLong CordStainless Steel Filter
BAZKU Portable & Corded High PowerGood suction powerCan suck both dry and wetOne-handed operation
Woscher 2003 High Power Auto Car Vacuum CleanerGood cord lengthTwo layers of filtrationCompact design
Eureka Forbes Car Vac Vacuum CleanerEasy to useuseful led light during the nightLong cord length
Bergmann Cyclonic 2-in-1 Car Vacuum CleanerEasy to clean and carryInflates tires tooAdequate wire length
iGRiD Car Vacuum CleanerReasonably good suctionThe wire is if good qualityComes with 3 attachments
GoMechanic Neutron 4500 Handheld Super SuctionGood build qualityEasy to useEasy to clean
TRUESHOP Portable High Power Car Vacuum CleanerHigh-Efficiency Recyclable BatteryLED LightComes with a zippered carrying case

Best value for money

Need a portable car vacuum cleaner that is the cheapest and value for money product? TRUESHOP portable high-power car vacuum cleaner comes with a USB wireless rechargeable handheld car vacuum cleaner. Its smooth design makes it elegant and convenient. This is the ideal choice for all.

Best overall

The most important thing a car need is vacuuming every alternate day. For this reason, RNG EKO green has bought its fabulous wet/dry car vacuum cleaner. This is a portable vacuum cleaner that comes at an affordable price in the Indian market. It has a stainless steel HEPA filter that works on 12V that is power efficient. The surface area recommended by the brand is usually upholstery. It has 8.9 KPA suction power that helps in cleaning in and out of your car on a daily basis. It can be easily carried anywhere due to its compatible portable size. Visit the site to grab this item today for your car.

How to find the perfect vacuum cleaners for cars

Many brands have come up with a wide range of features but one should be focused on a few marked features. Considering the suction range – it should be powered with a 106W motor and 4.5 KPA suction to clean tiny atoms from your car. The power cord should be 15 feet long for easy usage. The high-speed rotatable fan means you'll be done faster, while the powerful brush bristles efficiently pick up the dirt. With the lightweight and compact design, you can also reach even the most difficult places with ease. The product must include a brush attachment and dusting attachment, plus more accessories to ensure maximum cleaning versatility.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Best vacuum cleaners for car

What categories do automobile vacuum cleaners fall under?

Corded and cordless are the two varieties.

Can you clean a car with a house vacuum?

A standard vacuum cleaner works just fine, but it might not have as much suction force as one designed for a car. It can nonetheless fit into the car's nooks and crannies like a little vacuum.

Can a car vacuum be used inside the house?

While vacuum cleaners at home are powered by AC, vacuums in cars are powered by DC. The machine can be used at home once the source has been converted.

