Best vacuum cleaners for your home: Good suction power is vital

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 28, 2022 20:43 IST

Summary:

If you are looking to buy the ideal vacuum cleaner for your home and are unsure which one to go in for, this guide is your go-to! From the best vacuum for your home to amazing deals, we have got you covered.

A vacuum cleaner is a home essential as maids and domestic helps become rare.

In today’s day and age, technology has enhanced and transformed every aspect of life – from computers to printers and more. Vacuum cleaners are among such game-changing products that have revolutionised the day-to-day lives of people. You no longer have to spend hours trying to tidy up a dirty space or a mucky carpet, as your vacuum cleaner can do this job for you. When it comes to vacuum cleaners in India, there are several options to choose from. For the best result, you must go for a vacuum cleaner that is ideal for your home. We bring you a list of vacuum cleaners that you can pick from.

Top 10 vacuum cleaners

1. Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner:

This lightweight Philips Vacuum Cleaner is very efficient for cleaning all surfaces due to its multi-clean nozzle. Its PowerCyclone 5 technology enables higher performance for a longer period. The 1900W durable motor gives this vacuum cleaner its amazing suction power. The cleaner has a soft brush that makes it easier to handle. In addition, this vacuum cleaner is bagless.

It comes with the following specifications:

  • Brand - Philips
  • Capacity - 1.5 litres
  • Dimensions - 41x28x24.7
  • Weight - 4.5 kgs
  • Power - 370 watts
  • Power source type - Electric corded

ProsCons
Good suction power Plastic body tends to break if used harshly 
Multi clean nozzle that cleans the floor thoroughly 
Turbo brush removes fine hair and dust  
Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner (Blue)
10% off
8,999 9,995
Buy now

2. Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner

If you are struggling with pet hair on your carpet, the cord-free Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner is just the product for you. It has two cleaner heads, making the cleaning process doubly efficient and enabling deep cleaning. With an advanced filtration feature, it can efficiently capture dust, dirt, and other allergens in the air. It has a running time of up to 40 minutes at a stretch.

Specifications:

  • Brand - Dyson
  • Model - Cord-free
  • Power - 65 watts
  • Dimensions - 9.1x8x47.2
  • Weight - 2.6 kg
  • Power source type - Powered by battery

ProsCons
Ergonomic design enables users to reach any height to cleanPrice is on the higher end 
Direct drive cleaner removes embedded dirt in carpets 
Can be used by everyone, as it is certified allergy-friendly and asthma-friendly 
Cord-free 
Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner (Complimentary Cleaning Kit)
27% off
31,900 43,900
Buy now

3. Prestige Typhoon 06 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner

As the name suggests, the Prestige Typhoon wet and dry vacuum cleaner is for both hard stains and wet spills. Its HEPA filter captures the minutest of dust particles. In addition, its powerful blower lets it efficiently clean places that are hard to reach and increases efficiency in terms of performance.

Specifications:

  • Brand - Prestige
  • Model - Portable with wheels
  • Capacity - 10 litres
  • Dimensions - 35x32x33
  • Weight - 5 kgs
  • Power source type - Electric corded

ProsCons
 Excellent features for the price range Drying power is weak
 Suction power is strong It is slightly noisy 
 A good option for cleaning furniture  
Prestige Clean Home Typhoon 06 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner (Black)
26% off
5,900 7,995
Buy now

4. AmazonBasics Vacuum Cleaner with Power Suction, Low Sound, High Energy Efficiency, and 2 Years Warranty

This AmazonBasics vacuum cleaner comes with low sound, so you do not have to shut your ears when you are cleaning around the house! It has a triple action nozzle to absorb coarse and fine dirt. It is very compact and is convenient to carry around. It also comes with a 2-year warranty, in case of any damage.

Specifications:

  • Brand - Amazon Basics
  • Model number - VCB35B15C
  • Capacity - 1.5 litres
  • Dimensions - 56x30x30
  • Weight - 6.3 kg
  • Power - 700 watts
  • Power source type - Electric corded

ProsCons
Compact, light weight, and sleek Wheels are not of high quality 
2-year warranty Extra dirt bags are not available 
Exceptionally quiet  
Energy efficiency  
AmazonBasics Vacuum Cleaner with Power Suction, Low Sound, High Energy Efficiency and 2 Years Warranty (1.5L Reusable Dust Bag, Black)
32% off
3,699 5,400
Buy now

5. Eureka Forbes bold wet and dry vacuum cleaner

Perfect for wet and dry vacuuming, this Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner comes with wheels, making it convenient to easily shift around the house. It has a 20L dust tank and a 1400 W motor, enabling powerful cleaning. It comes with a long cord measuring 5 metres, allowing you to reach inaccessible spaces. Moreover, as per syndicated market research data FY 2020-2021, it is claimed to be the No. 1 vacuum cleaner brand in India.

Specifications:

  • Brand - Eureka Forbes
  • Capacity - 20 litres
  • Dimensions - 35x35x52
  • Weight - 5.4 kgs
  • Power - 1400 watts
  • Filter - HEPA
  • Power Source - Electric corded

ProsCons
It comes with double filtersCould be a bit noisy 
Powerful blower blows dust and dirt Dust filter is not available
Smooth rubber wheels leave no marks  
Eureka Forbes Wet and Dry Ultimo Vacuum Cleaner with 1400 Watts High Power Suction and Blower, 20 litres Tank Capacity, Comes with Multiple Accessories (Red)
27% off
7,299 9,999
Buy now

6. Karcher WD3 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner:

This power-packed vacuum cleaner is suitable for wet and dry surfaces. It comes with several nozzles that you can attach directly on the suction hose for deep cleaning. It has a capacity of 17 litres, and is made entirely of stainless steel. You can use it to clean the interiors of your car too. It comes with a one-year warranty.

Specifications

  • Brand - Karcher
  • Capacity - 17 litres
  • Dimensions - 38x34x50
  • Weight - 5.8 kgs
  • Power - 1000 watts
  • Filter - Cartridge
  • Source power - Electric corded

ProsCons
Its material is resistant to corrosionIts dust bag has to be replaced frequently 
Powerful motor and suction powerBit noisy 
Space-saving design, which makes it easy to store  

7. Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Powerful Suction, Hygienic Dirt Ejector

If you are looking for a multipurpose vacuum cleaner, this one must be on your list. Since it is cordless, it helps you clean not just your floor, but even your car and roof surfaces quite easily. It has a hygienic dirt ejector, which works with the click of a button to remove the dirt and dust particles. In addition, it comes with a smart docking station.

Specifications

  • Brand - Dyson
  • Model - V7 Animal
  • Run time - 30 minutes
  • Dimensions - 9.1x7.5x47
  • Weight - 2.3 Kgs
  • Power source - Powered by battery

ProsCons
Powerful suction to remove pet hair No blowing function 
Convenient to clean high and hard to reach places Battery life is short 
Docking system for easy storage  
Dyson V7 Animal Cord-Free Vacuum (Purple)
Buy now

8. EUREKA FORBES Trendy Nano Dry Vacuum Cleaner

As its name goes, this EUREKA vacuum cleaner is small-sized, very versatile and trendy. It has a 'Bag Full Indicator', which turns red when the dust bag is full. It also comes with a 1000W power-plus motor, enabling efficient suction of dust particles. Furthermore, it has an adjustable cord with an ‘auto cord winder’ feature, letting you use the length you require and preventing it from getting entangled and damaged.

Specifications

  • Brand - Eureka Forbes
  • Power - 1000 watts
  • Dimensions - 23x22x46
  • Weight - 2.5 kgs
  • Type of body - Simple

ProsCons
Indicates when your dust bag is fullIt only dry vacuums
Powerful suction removes dirt effectively  
Compact in size 
Eureka Forbes Trendy Nano 1000-Watt Vacuum Cleaner (Red/Black)
Buy now

9. AGARO Regal Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, 800W

This super-convenient, handheld vacuum cleaner is just what you need if you do not want to go in for heavier and cumbersome cleaners that need effort to be carried around. It weighs about 1 kg and works like your perfect assistant for cleaning chores. The device has an aerodynamic nozzle that offers powerful suction. It is bagless, saving you time from emptying dirtbags. It also has multiple brushes for cleaning, spoiling you for choice!

Specifications:

  • Brand - Agaro
  • Capacity - 0.8 litres
  • Dimensions - 15x15x50
  • Weight - 1.76 kgs
  • Power - 800 watts
  • Power source - Electric corded

ProsCons
Lightweight & easy to carryOnly one filter available
Easy cleaning of dust collection bagsGets heated easily 
Multiple attachments  
AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Lightweight & Durable Body, Small/Mini Size ( Black)
43% off
1,699 2,999
Buy now

10. Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P:

Tired of cleaning everything yourself? Well, then let the Mi Robot Vacuum do the job for you! This futuristic automated vacuum cleaner can also sweep and mop your surfaces apart from deep vacuuming. It has voice control through a smart app and will automatically go towards its charging point when it seems to be running out of battery. Likewise, it has very high precision sensors that prevent it from banging into obstacles along the way. This surely seems like the future of vacuuming!

Specifications:

  • Brand - Mi
  • Model - Robotic
  • Dimensions - 35x35x9.5
  • Weight - 3.6 kgs
  • Control - Voice
  • Power Source - Battery

ProsCons
This robotic device will do the task for youCan’t use it without internet 
Effective dusting and mopping  
Auto charging  
(Renewed) Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P, 2100 Pa Strong Suction Robotic Floor Cleaner with 2 in 1 Mopping and Vacuum, Intelligent floor mapping (LDS Navigation), App Control (WiFi Connectivity, Google Assistant)
33% off
19,999 29,999
Buy now

Price of best vacuum cleaner at a glance:

ProductPrice
Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Compact Bagless Vacuum CleanerRs. 8,100
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum CleanerRs. 31,900
Prestige Typhoon 06 Wet & Dry Vacuum CleanerRs. 5,925
AmazonBasics Vacuum Cleaner with Power Suction, Low Sound, High Energy Efficiency and 2 Years WarrantyRs. 3,499
Eureka Forbes bold wet and dry vacuum cleanerRs. 7,699
Karcher WD3 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, VCH2 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Combo Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 8,250
Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Powerful Suction, Hygienic Dirt EjectorRs. 24,990
EUREKA FORBES Trendy Nano Dry Vacuum CleanerRs. 4,100
AGARO Regal Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, 800WRs. 1,729
Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop PRs. 19,999

Best value for money

Budget-wise, the Eureka Forbes bold wet and dry vacuum cleaner is perfect for your home. It gives you the best and most efficient performance in a vacuum cleaner. It is suitable for wet and dry vacuuming and comes with wheels, enabling you to shift it around the house.

Best overall

Overall, looking at all features, the Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with powerful suction and hygienic dirt ejector tops the list. Its unique features, such as the hygienic dirt ejector, makes it stand out among other vacuum cleaners. Though it is a bit expensive, it is worth the money, and you would not be disappointed with the performance at all.

How to find the perfect vacuum cleaner?

If you are looking at buying a vacuum cleaner for your home or office, but are confused which one to invest in, do not worry, as we break down some aspects for you that you must take into account while buying a vacuum cleaner.

  1. Height adjustment: While buying a vacuum cleaner, go for one that offers height adjustment. It will let you clean hard-to-reach places, especially at a height. It makes the cleaning process much easier and more convenient.
  2. Weight: You do not want to buy a vacuum cleaner that is so heavy that it becomes impossible to carry around the house. Your vacuum cleaner must be lightweight and easy enough to carry. Otherwise, it must come with wheels to shift from one place to another.
  3. Docking station: If you are particular about how things are kept at home or in the office, this feature matters a great deal for you. Try purchasing a vacuum cleaner that comes with its docking station, making it convenient to place at home.
  4. Cord or cordless: Cordless vacuum cleaners are more convenient, but they are battery-operated. Corded vacuum cleaners are more powerful but could be inconvenient as they are heavier.
  5. Indicators: It is always better to buy vacuum cleaners that indicate when the dirt or dust bag is full, so that you can empty them out or replace them. These indicators make the usage very convenient.
  6. Turbo brush: A vacuum cleaner with a turbo brush has higher efficiency in cleaning than one with a regular brush. Turbo brushes offer an edge over other brushes in terms of cleaning.
  7. Multipurpose vacuum cleaners: Go in for vacuum cleaners that can clean more than just one kind of floor. An ideal vacuum cleaner works well for dry and wet surfaces as well as car seats, carpets and more.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Do all vacuum cleaners help get rid of pet hair?

All vacuum cleaners are not designed to help you get rid of pet hair. Only some of the vacuum cleaners mentioned above specialise in removing pet hair.

2. Do all vacuum cleaners work for wet and dry surfaces?

Every vacuum cleaner differs in its ability. Some vacuum cleaners do only dry vacuuming, while others can perform both functions and come at a higher price point.

3. Which vacuum cleaner is the best today?

The vacuum cleaners by Dyson are doing very well in the market today. They come at a higher price point, but looking at their performance, they are worth the money.

4. Are robotic vacuum cleaners less efficient?

That is not true. Robotic vacuum cleaners perform the cleaning task equally well and sometimes even better than a regular vacuum cleaner. It all depends on the technology being used in the product, which will determine its efficacy.

5. Do companies offer demonstrations once you purchase their vacuum cleaners?

It varies from brand to brand. While some companies offer physical and virtual demonstrations of the product, others do not. Kindly contact the customer care service of the brand you are purchasing for more details.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

