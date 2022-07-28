Best vacuum cleaners for your home: Good suction power is vital By Affiliate Desk

Summary: If you are looking to buy the ideal vacuum cleaner for your home and are unsure which one to go in for, this guide is your go-to! From the best vacuum for your home to amazing deals, we have got you covered.

A vacuum cleaner is a home essential as maids and domestic helps become rare.

In today’s day and age, technology has enhanced and transformed every aspect of life – from computers to printers and more. Vacuum cleaners are among such game-changing products that have revolutionised the day-to-day lives of people. You no longer have to spend hours trying to tidy up a dirty space or a mucky carpet, as your vacuum cleaner can do this job for you. When it comes to vacuum cleaners in India, there are several options to choose from. For the best result, you must go for a vacuum cleaner that is ideal for your home. We bring you a list of vacuum cleaners that you can pick from. Top 10 vacuum cleaners 1. Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner: This lightweight Philips Vacuum Cleaner is very efficient for cleaning all surfaces due to its multi-clean nozzle. Its PowerCyclone 5 technology enables higher performance for a longer period. The 1900W durable motor gives this vacuum cleaner its amazing suction power. The cleaner has a soft brush that makes it easier to handle. In addition, this vacuum cleaner is bagless. It comes with the following specifications: Brand - Philips

Capacity - 1.5 litres

Dimensions - 41x28x24.7

Weight - 4.5 kgs

Power - 370 watts

Power source type - Electric corded

Pros Cons Good suction power Plastic body tends to break if used harshly Multi clean nozzle that cleans the floor thoroughly Turbo brush removes fine hair and dust

2. Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner If you are struggling with pet hair on your carpet, the cord-free Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner is just the product for you. It has two cleaner heads, making the cleaning process doubly efficient and enabling deep cleaning. With an advanced filtration feature, it can efficiently capture dust, dirt, and other allergens in the air. It has a running time of up to 40 minutes at a stretch. Specifications: Brand - Dyson

Model - Cord-free

Power - 65 watts

Dimensions - 9.1x8x47.2

Weight - 2.6 kg

Power source type - Powered by battery

Pros Cons Ergonomic design enables users to reach any height to clean Price is on the higher end Direct drive cleaner removes embedded dirt in carpets Can be used by everyone, as it is certified allergy-friendly and asthma-friendly Cord-free

3. Prestige Typhoon 06 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner As the name suggests, the Prestige Typhoon wet and dry vacuum cleaner is for both hard stains and wet spills. Its HEPA filter captures the minutest of dust particles. In addition, its powerful blower lets it efficiently clean places that are hard to reach and increases efficiency in terms of performance. Specifications: Brand - Prestige

Model - Portable with wheels

Capacity - 10 litres

Dimensions - 35x32x33

Weight - 5 kgs

Power source type - Electric corded

Pros Cons Excellent features for the price range Drying power is weak Suction power is strong It is slightly noisy A good option for cleaning furniture

4. AmazonBasics Vacuum Cleaner with Power Suction, Low Sound, High Energy Efficiency, and 2 Years Warranty This AmazonBasics vacuum cleaner comes with low sound, so you do not have to shut your ears when you are cleaning around the house! It has a triple action nozzle to absorb coarse and fine dirt. It is very compact and is convenient to carry around. It also comes with a 2-year warranty, in case of any damage. Specifications: Brand - Amazon Basics

Model number - VCB35B15C

Capacity - 1.5 litres

Dimensions - 56x30x30

Weight - 6.3 kg

Power - 700 watts

Power source type - Electric corded

Pros Cons Compact, light weight, and sleek Wheels are not of high quality 2-year warranty Extra dirt bags are not available Exceptionally quiet Energy efficiency

5. Eureka Forbes bold wet and dry vacuum cleaner Perfect for wet and dry vacuuming, this Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner comes with wheels, making it convenient to easily shift around the house. It has a 20L dust tank and a 1400 W motor, enabling powerful cleaning. It comes with a long cord measuring 5 metres, allowing you to reach inaccessible spaces. Moreover, as per syndicated market research data FY 2020-2021, it is claimed to be the No. 1 vacuum cleaner brand in India. Specifications: Brand - Eureka Forbes

Capacity - 20 litres

Dimensions - 35x35x52

Weight - 5.4 kgs

Power - 1400 watts

Filter - HEPA

Power Source - Electric corded

Pros Cons It comes with double filters Could be a bit noisy Powerful blower blows dust and dirt Dust filter is not available Smooth rubber wheels leave no marks

6. Karcher WD3 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner: This power-packed vacuum cleaner is suitable for wet and dry surfaces. It comes with several nozzles that you can attach directly on the suction hose for deep cleaning. It has a capacity of 17 litres, and is made entirely of stainless steel. You can use it to clean the interiors of your car too. It comes with a one-year warranty. Specifications Brand - Karcher

Capacity - 17 litres

Dimensions - 38x34x50

Weight - 5.8 kgs

Power - 1000 watts

Filter - Cartridge

Source power - Electric corded

Pros Cons Its material is resistant to corrosion Its dust bag has to be replaced frequently Powerful motor and suction power Bit noisy Space-saving design, which makes it easy to store

7. Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Powerful Suction, Hygienic Dirt Ejector If you are looking for a multipurpose vacuum cleaner, this one must be on your list. Since it is cordless, it helps you clean not just your floor, but even your car and roof surfaces quite easily. It has a hygienic dirt ejector, which works with the click of a button to remove the dirt and dust particles. In addition, it comes with a smart docking station. Specifications Brand - Dyson

Model - V7 Animal

Run time - 30 minutes

Dimensions - 9.1x7.5x47

Weight - 2.3 Kgs

Power source - Powered by battery

Pros Cons Powerful suction to remove pet hair No blowing function Convenient to clean high and hard to reach places Battery life is short Docking system for easy storage

8. EUREKA FORBES Trendy Nano Dry Vacuum Cleaner As its name goes, this EUREKA vacuum cleaner is small-sized, very versatile and trendy. It has a 'Bag Full Indicator', which turns red when the dust bag is full. It also comes with a 1000W power-plus motor, enabling efficient suction of dust particles. Furthermore, it has an adjustable cord with an ‘auto cord winder’ feature, letting you use the length you require and preventing it from getting entangled and damaged. Specifications Brand - Eureka Forbes

Power - 1000 watts

Dimensions - 23x22x46

Weight - 2.5 kgs

Type of body - Simple

Pros Cons Indicates when your dust bag is full It only dry vacuums Powerful suction removes dirt effectively Compact in size

9. AGARO Regal Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, 800W This super-convenient, handheld vacuum cleaner is just what you need if you do not want to go in for heavier and cumbersome cleaners that need effort to be carried around. It weighs about 1 kg and works like your perfect assistant for cleaning chores. The device has an aerodynamic nozzle that offers powerful suction. It is bagless, saving you time from emptying dirtbags. It also has multiple brushes for cleaning, spoiling you for choice! Specifications: Brand - Agaro

Capacity - 0.8 litres

Dimensions - 15x15x50

Weight - 1.76 kgs

Power - 800 watts

Power source - Electric corded

Pros Cons Lightweight & easy to carry Only one filter available Easy cleaning of dust collection bags Gets heated easily Multiple attachments

10. Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P: Tired of cleaning everything yourself? Well, then let the Mi Robot Vacuum do the job for you! This futuristic automated vacuum cleaner can also sweep and mop your surfaces apart from deep vacuuming. It has voice control through a smart app and will automatically go towards its charging point when it seems to be running out of battery. Likewise, it has very high precision sensors that prevent it from banging into obstacles along the way. This surely seems like the future of vacuuming! Specifications: Brand - Mi

Model - Robotic

Dimensions - 35x35x9.5

Weight - 3.6 kgs

Control - Voice

Power Source - Battery

Pros Cons This robotic device will do the task for you Can’t use it without internet Effective dusting and mopping Auto charging

Price of best vacuum cleaner at a glance:

Product Price Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 8,100 Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 31,900 Prestige Typhoon 06 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 5,925 AmazonBasics Vacuum Cleaner with Power Suction, Low Sound, High Energy Efficiency and 2 Years Warranty Rs. 3,499 Eureka Forbes bold wet and dry vacuum cleaner Rs. 7,699 Karcher WD3 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, VCH2 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Combo Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 8,250 Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Powerful Suction, Hygienic Dirt Ejector Rs. 24,990 EUREKA FORBES Trendy Nano Dry Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 4,100 AGARO Regal Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, 800W Rs. 1,729 Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P Rs. 19,999