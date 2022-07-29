Best vacuum cleaners for your home: Good suction power is vital

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
In today’s day and age, technology has enhanced and transformed every aspect of life – from computers to printers and more. Vacuum cleaners are among such game-changing products that have revolutionised the day-to-day lives of people. You no longer have to spend hours trying to tidy up a dirty space or a mucky carpet, as your vacuum cleaner can do this job for you. When it comes to vacuum cleaners in India, there are several options to choose from. For the best result, you must go for a vacuum cleaner that is ideal for your home. We bring you a list of vacuum cleaners that you can pick from.
Top 10 vacuum cleaners
1. Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner:
This lightweight Philips Vacuum Cleaner is very efficient for cleaning all surfaces due to its multi-clean nozzle. Its PowerCyclone 5 technology enables higher performance for a longer period. The 1900W durable motor gives this vacuum cleaner its amazing suction power. The cleaner has a soft brush that makes it easier to handle. In addition, this vacuum cleaner is bagless.
It comes with the following specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Good suction power
|Plastic body tends to break if used harshly
|Multi clean nozzle that cleans the floor thoroughly
|Turbo brush removes fine hair and dust
2. Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner
If you are struggling with pet hair on your carpet, the cord-free Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner is just the product for you. It has two cleaner heads, making the cleaning process doubly efficient and enabling deep cleaning. With an advanced filtration feature, it can efficiently capture dust, dirt, and other allergens in the air. It has a running time of up to 40 minutes at a stretch.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Ergonomic design enables users to reach any height to clean
|Price is on the higher end
|Direct drive cleaner removes embedded dirt in carpets
|Can be used by everyone, as it is certified allergy-friendly and asthma-friendly
|Cord-free
3. Prestige Typhoon 06 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner
As the name suggests, the Prestige Typhoon wet and dry vacuum cleaner is for both hard stains and wet spills. Its HEPA filter captures the minutest of dust particles. In addition, its powerful blower lets it efficiently clean places that are hard to reach and increases efficiency in terms of performance.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent features for the price range
|Drying power is weak
|Suction power is strong
|It is slightly noisy
|A good option for cleaning furniture
4. AmazonBasics Vacuum Cleaner with Power Suction, Low Sound, High Energy Efficiency, and 2 Years Warranty
This AmazonBasics vacuum cleaner comes with low sound, so you do not have to shut your ears when you are cleaning around the house! It has a triple action nozzle to absorb coarse and fine dirt. It is very compact and is convenient to carry around. It also comes with a 2-year warranty, in case of any damage.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact, light weight, and sleek
|Wheels are not of high quality
|2-year warranty
|Extra dirt bags are not available
|Exceptionally quiet
|Energy efficiency
5. Eureka Forbes bold wet and dry vacuum cleaner
Perfect for wet and dry vacuuming, this Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner comes with wheels, making it convenient to easily shift around the house. It has a 20L dust tank and a 1400 W motor, enabling powerful cleaning. It comes with a long cord measuring 5 metres, allowing you to reach inaccessible spaces. Moreover, as per syndicated market research data FY 2020-2021, it is claimed to be the No. 1 vacuum cleaner brand in India.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|It comes with double filters
|Could be a bit noisy
|Powerful blower blows dust and dirt
|Dust filter is not available
|Smooth rubber wheels leave no marks
6. Karcher WD3 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner:
This power-packed vacuum cleaner is suitable for wet and dry surfaces. It comes with several nozzles that you can attach directly on the suction hose for deep cleaning. It has a capacity of 17 litres, and is made entirely of stainless steel. You can use it to clean the interiors of your car too. It comes with a one-year warranty.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Its material is resistant to corrosion
|Its dust bag has to be replaced frequently
|Powerful motor and suction power
|Bit noisy
|Space-saving design, which makes it easy to store
7. Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Powerful Suction, Hygienic Dirt Ejector
If you are looking for a multipurpose vacuum cleaner, this one must be on your list. Since it is cordless, it helps you clean not just your floor, but even your car and roof surfaces quite easily. It has a hygienic dirt ejector, which works with the click of a button to remove the dirt and dust particles. In addition, it comes with a smart docking station.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful suction to remove pet hair
|No blowing function
|Convenient to clean high and hard to reach places
|Battery life is short
|Docking system for easy storage
8. EUREKA FORBES Trendy Nano Dry Vacuum Cleaner
As its name goes, this EUREKA vacuum cleaner is small-sized, very versatile and trendy. It has a 'Bag Full Indicator', which turns red when the dust bag is full. It also comes with a 1000W power-plus motor, enabling efficient suction of dust particles. Furthermore, it has an adjustable cord with an ‘auto cord winder’ feature, letting you use the length you require and preventing it from getting entangled and damaged.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Indicates when your dust bag is full
|It only dry vacuums
|Powerful suction removes dirt effectively
|Compact in size
9. AGARO Regal Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, 800W
This super-convenient, handheld vacuum cleaner is just what you need if you do not want to go in for heavier and cumbersome cleaners that need effort to be carried around. It weighs about 1 kg and works like your perfect assistant for cleaning chores. The device has an aerodynamic nozzle that offers powerful suction. It is bagless, saving you time from emptying dirtbags. It also has multiple brushes for cleaning, spoiling you for choice!
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight & easy to carry
|Only one filter available
|Easy cleaning of dust collection bags
|Gets heated easily
|Multiple attachments
10. Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P:
Tired of cleaning everything yourself? Well, then let the Mi Robot Vacuum do the job for you! This futuristic automated vacuum cleaner can also sweep and mop your surfaces apart from deep vacuuming. It has voice control through a smart app and will automatically go towards its charging point when it seems to be running out of battery. Likewise, it has very high precision sensors that prevent it from banging into obstacles along the way. This surely seems like the future of vacuuming!
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|This robotic device will do the task for you
|Can’t use it without internet
|Effective dusting and mopping
|Auto charging
|Product
|Price
|Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner
|Rs. 8,100
|Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner
|Rs. 31,900
|Prestige Typhoon 06 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner
|Rs. 5,925
|AmazonBasics Vacuum Cleaner with Power Suction, Low Sound, High Energy Efficiency and 2 Years Warranty
|Rs. 3,499
|Eureka Forbes bold wet and dry vacuum cleaner
|Rs. 7,699
|Karcher WD3 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, VCH2 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Combo Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner
|Rs. 8,250
|Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Powerful Suction, Hygienic Dirt Ejector
|Rs. 24,990
|EUREKA FORBES Trendy Nano Dry Vacuum Cleaner
|Rs. 4,100
|AGARO Regal Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, 800W
|Rs. 1,729
|Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P
|Rs. 19,999
Best value for money
Budget-wise, the Eureka Forbes bold wet and dry vacuum cleaner is perfect for your home. It gives you the best and most efficient performance in a vacuum cleaner. It is suitable for wet and dry vacuuming and comes with wheels, enabling you to shift it around the house.
Best overall
Overall, looking at all features, the Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with powerful suction and hygienic dirt ejector tops the list. Its unique features, such as the hygienic dirt ejector, makes it stand out among other vacuum cleaners. Though it is a bit expensive, it is worth the money, and you would not be disappointed with the performance at all.
How to find the perfect vacuum cleaner?
If you are looking at buying a vacuum cleaner for your home or office, but are confused which one to invest in, do not worry, as we break down some aspects for you that you must take into account while buying a vacuum cleaner.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Do all vacuum cleaners help get rid of pet hair?
All vacuum cleaners are not designed to help you get rid of pet hair. Only some of the vacuum cleaners mentioned above specialise in removing pet hair.
2. Do all vacuum cleaners work for wet and dry surfaces?
Every vacuum cleaner differs in its ability. Some vacuum cleaners do only dry vacuuming, while others can perform both functions and come at a higher price point.
3. Which vacuum cleaner is the best today?
The vacuum cleaners by Dyson are doing very well in the market today. They come at a higher price point, but looking at their performance, they are worth the money.
4. Are robotic vacuum cleaners less efficient?
That is not true. Robotic vacuum cleaners perform the cleaning task equally well and sometimes even better than a regular vacuum cleaner. It all depends on the technology being used in the product, which will determine its efficacy.
5. Do companies offer demonstrations once you purchase their vacuum cleaners?
It varies from brand to brand. While some companies offer physical and virtual demonstrations of the product, others do not. Kindly contact the customer care service of the brand you are purchasing for more details.
