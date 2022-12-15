Best Venus geysers for your home: A buyer's guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Dec 15, 2022





Summary: A well-functional and attractive geyser can make your mornings as well as your bathroom. And this is what Venus is for. With the best Venus geysers in 2022, this blog has the information for your purchase. So, read it below to choose a suitable geyser for your bathroom.

Venus geysers are known for their quality.

The best Venus geysers are the least maintenance-intensive and provide the most benefits. These geysers are inexpensive and quickly heat up the water. Additionally, these geysers use very little power. They contribute greatly to energy conservation. Additionally, the company offers a variety of capacities at different pricing points. But don't let the abundance of choices overwhelm you. To make an informed choice, you must first realise what you need. We have compiled this list of the finest Venus geysers in India to assist you. Let's start. Best Venus Geysers 1. Venus Lyra 15R Venus Lyra 15R is the first item on our "best VENUS geysers" checklist. The innovative Lyra line of water heaters strikes the ideal combination between design, functionality, and features. Porcelain enamel technology, as well as robust components, are used in the simplistic yet elegant design to offer your days the best possible start. This Venus water heater has a stunning appearance and is available in a variety of vivid colours to complement any bathroom design. Moreover, since this geyser operates best at 8 Bars pressure, towering, multi-story structures are a good fit. Thus, this is the best choice if you are going for VENUS geysers. Specifications Dimensions: ‎32.5 x 32.5 x 47 Centimetres Wattage: 2000 Watts Material: Porcelain Enamel Glass Voltage: ‎230 Volts Capacity: ‎15 litres

Pros Cons Energy efficient A bit pricey for small families Alluring Appearance Newest Design

2. Venus Magma Plus 15GV The geyser has two shock-resistant, water-proof, double porcelain heating elements that are immensely effective at extending the geyser's lifespan. A capillary thermostat and an analogue thermometer are also included with the geyser, allowing you to control the temperature. It incorporates safeguards such as a capillary thermal filter and disc cutoff to guarantee safety. Plus, there are many different sizes/litres of geysers available. What's next? Its 8 Bar Pressure makes it a fantastic option for residents of high-story buildings. Specifications Dimensions: 32.2 x 32.2 x 39.5 Centimetres Wattage: 2000 Watts Material: ‎ABS Plastic Voltage: 230 Volts Capacity: 15 litres

Pros Cons Shock-proof outer body Takes time to heat Has Double Ceramic Heating Elements Digital Temperature display

3. Venus Celo 15CV Venus Celo water heaters are another great series of "VENUS" water heaters. They are long-lasting and corrosion-resistant. Apart from it, Venus Celo 15CV has a fresh elegance and appeal to go well with your modern bathroom decor thanks to its upgraded and appealing design. Well, beauty lovers will be glad to know that it has alluring metallic finish colours. And the exterior body is also made to defend against rust and stress. Specifications Dimensions: ‎32.1 x 32.1 x 48.5 Centimetres Wattage: ‎3000 Watts Material: Pre-coated ms sheet Voltage: 220 Volts-240 Volts Capacity: 15 litres

Pros Cons Easy Installation Cannot work instantly Cost-effective Preserves Energy

4. Venus MegaPlus 15EV This Mega Plus geyser is reasonably priced and one of the greatest Venus geysers. The geyser has a tonne of features to provide enduring performance. This geyser is perfect for bathrooms because of its big size. It can readily meet the demands for hot water in a multi-story building or rising applications because of its 8-bar performance. This geyser's thermostat can provide hot water in a matter of minutes. You can alter the setting of this Venus geyser to suit your demands thanks to the thermal management knob. Specifications Dimensions: ‎32.2 x 32.2 x 50.5 Centimetres Wattage: ‎2000 Watts Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Voltage: 240 Volts Capacity: 15 litres

Pros Cons Automatic thermostats High electricity consumption Starts working instantly Glass-lined porcelain enamelled tank

5. VENUS Lava Instant 3L30 You can instantly have hot water thanks to the Venus Lava 3L30. It has a copper tank for improved performance and longevity. There is no more a necessity to boil and retain a lot of water. Thus, you can save money on your power costs as well. These tanks are made of 99.9% pure copper, guaranteeing free from corrosion, and are simple to fix. Further, when water in the gadget reaches a temperature of 95 degrees or above, the connection is sensed and disconnected. So you can ensure complete safety. Specifications Dimensions: ‎24.8 x 18.8 x 35.3 Centimetres Wattage: ‎3000 Watts Material: ‎Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Voltage: ‎230 Volts Capacity: ‎3 litres

Pros Cons Easy Installation Not for large-scale purposes Guarantees Product Safety Shock-proof outer body.

6. Venus Audra 15AV The exterior metal body of VENUS Audra water heaters is pre-coated. It is rust-proof and equipped with dual indicators for efficient operation. Well, the Green light signifies that heating is taking place, while the Red light signals the presence of power. These gadgets have no radiative bridge between the exterior housing and the tank, which lowers heat losses. Its PUF is 3 cm thick, ensuring the water stays hot for much longer. Additionally, the Incoloy 800 element is durable, corrosion-resistant, and holds up heat up to 1000°C. Specifications Dimensions: 32.2 x 32.2 x 50.5 Centimetres Wattage: ‎2000 Watts Material: Pre-coated MS Voltage: ‎220 Volts Capacity: 15 litres

Pros Cons Saves Energy A bit pricey for small families. Has Heat Retention Technology Pre-coated metal body

7. Venus Splash 3P30 The technology in Venus Splash water heaters is cutting edge. This ground-breaking geyser offers heating options unlike any other and is made with a durable construction that will serve you for a very long time. This cutting-edge innovative water heater combines superior efficiency with Porcelain Enamel technology and durable parts to provide long-lasting heating. Plus, because of its low and monitored electricity usage, this Venus Splash 3P30 offers value in addition to its unmatched performance. Specifications Dimensions: ‎17.5 x 19 x 35 Centimetres Wattage: 3000 Watts Material: ABS Plastic Voltage: 240 Volts Capacity: ‎3 litres

Pros Cons Highly Durable Requires careful installation Excellent Performance Corrosion Free

8. Venus Celo Smart 10CVD The Celo Smart WHs have a colour-changing LED band from blue to red to indicate availability for usage. It also has an impressive digital temperature display, making it stand out from other VENUS geysers. Manufactured with European Porcelain Enamel, these geysers are free from corrosion and rust. Moreover, the gadget's Sacrificial Magnesium Anode uses "cathodic activity" to improve the MG tank's rust prevention. Lastly, it resists heating up to 1000°C. Specifications Dimensions: ‎32.1 x 32.1 x 38.5 Centimetres Wattage: 2000 Watts Material: ‎Metal Voltage: ‎230 Volts (AC) Capacity: 10 litres

Pros Cons Displays temperature digitally Takes some time to work effectively Excellent rust prevention Changes colour to use it

9. Venus Splash Copper 10CU Venus Splash Copper 10CU has 99.9% pure copper, which makes it the geyser with the best corrosion-resistant ability. This VENUS model is the most dependable and long-lasting water heater commercially available, with a service plan and excellent construction. It has a backup security measure and powers down at 95 degrees. And users can set any temperature with extreme accuracy and an externally changeable thermostat. Specifications Dimensions: 31.6 x 31.6 x 35 Centimetres Wattage: 2000 Watts Material: ABS Material Voltage: 220-240 Volts Capacity: 10 litres

Pros Cons Works instantly A bit pricey. Withstand hard water efficiently Worth investing

Price of VENUS geysers at a glance:

Product Price Venus Lyra 15R ₹ 10,400 Venus Magma Plus 15GV ₹ 8,899 Venus Celo 15CV ₹ 7,887 Venus MegaPlus 15EV ₹ 7,268 VENUS Lava Instant 3L30 ₹ 4,900 Venus Audra 15AV ₹ 7,884 Venus Splash 3P30 ₹ 2,965 Venus Celo Smart 10CVD ₹ 8,500 Venus Splash Copper 10CU ₹ 13,800

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Maximum Operating Pressure Power Capacity Venus Lyra 15R ‎8 Bars 2000 Watts 15 Litres Venus Magma Plus 15GV ‎8 Bars 2000 Watts 15 Litres Venus Celo 15CV ‎8 Bars 2000 Watts 15 Litres Venus MegaPlus 15EV ‎8 Bars 2000 Watts 15 Litres VENUS Lava Instant 3L30 ‎6 Bars 3000 Watts 3 Litres Venus Audra 15AV ‎8 Bars 2000 Watts 15 Litres Venus Splash 3P30 ‎6 Bars 3000 Watts 3 Litres Venus Celo Smart 10CVD 8 Bars 2000 Watts 10 Litres Venus Splash Copper 10CU ‎6 Bars 2000 Watts 10 Litres

Best value for money VENUS Lava Instant 3L30 can be your best choice here. Apart from being cost-friendly, it has all the features that any regular geyser can help you with. This geyser's inner container, heat source, and inlet/outlet pipe system are all copper. These components ensure no corrosion because they are in direct touch with water. Additionally, the water heater features a heat cut-out of the disc kind that measures the temperature in the tank and cuts the power when the heat increases above 95 degrees. So, it is worth your investment. Best overall Venus Magma Plus 15GV is the Best Venus geyser made to last. If you are thinking about which of these nine geysers mentioned above, this mode can suit you fulfilling all features you would desire in your water heater. Magma Plus combines cost-effectiveness, robustness and corrosion-resistant, and beauty in one. Plus, its double protection will make sure of safety. Thus, it has all the features that will make you satisfied. How to find the best VENUS geysers Finding the Best Venus Geyser can be easy if you consider these points: Geyser size Power consumption Price Anti-corrosive, and Installation

