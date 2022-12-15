Best Venus geysers for your home: A buyer's guide

Venus geysers are known for their quality.
The best Venus geysers are the least maintenance-intensive and provide the most benefits. These geysers are inexpensive and quickly heat up the water. Additionally, these geysers use very little power. They contribute greatly to energy conservation. Additionally, the company offers a variety of capacities at different pricing points.
But don't let the abundance of choices overwhelm you. To make an informed choice, you must first realise what you need. We have compiled this list of the finest Venus geysers in India to assist you. Let's start.
Best Venus Geysers
1. Venus Lyra 15R
Venus Lyra 15R is the first item on our "best VENUS geysers" checklist. The innovative Lyra line of water heaters strikes the ideal combination between design, functionality, and features. Porcelain enamel technology, as well as robust components, are used in the simplistic yet elegant design to offer your days the best possible start. This Venus water heater has a stunning appearance and is available in a variety of vivid colours to complement any bathroom design. Moreover, since this geyser operates best at 8 Bars pressure, towering, multi-story structures are a good fit. Thus, this is the best choice if you are going for VENUS geysers.
Specifications
Dimensions: 32.5 x 32.5 x 47 Centimetres
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Material: Porcelain Enamel Glass
Voltage: 230 Volts
Capacity: 15 litres
|Pros
|Cons
|Energy efficient
|A bit pricey for small families
|Alluring Appearance
|
|Newest Design
|
2. Venus Magma Plus 15GV
The geyser has two shock-resistant, water-proof, double porcelain heating elements that are immensely effective at extending the geyser's lifespan. A capillary thermostat and an analogue thermometer are also included with the geyser, allowing you to control the temperature. It incorporates safeguards such as a capillary thermal filter and disc cutoff to guarantee safety. Plus, there are many different sizes/litres of geysers available. What's next? Its 8 Bar Pressure makes it a fantastic option for residents of high-story buildings.
Specifications
Dimensions: 32.2 x 32.2 x 39.5 Centimetres
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Material: ABS Plastic
Voltage: 230 Volts
Capacity: 15 litres
|Pros
|Cons
|Shock-proof outer body
|Takes time to heat
|Has Double Ceramic Heating Elements
|
|Digital Temperature display
|
3. Venus Celo 15CV
Venus Celo water heaters are another great series of "VENUS" water heaters. They are long-lasting and corrosion-resistant. Apart from it, Venus Celo 15CV has a fresh elegance and appeal to go well with your modern bathroom decor thanks to its upgraded and appealing design. Well, beauty lovers will be glad to know that it has alluring metallic finish colours. And the exterior body is also made to defend against rust and stress.
Specifications
Dimensions: 32.1 x 32.1 x 48.5 Centimetres
Wattage: 3000 Watts
Material: Pre-coated ms sheet
Voltage: 220 Volts-240 Volts
Capacity: 15 litres
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy Installation
|Cannot work instantly
|Cost-effective
|
|Preserves Energy
|
4. Venus MegaPlus 15EV
This Mega Plus geyser is reasonably priced and one of the greatest Venus geysers. The geyser has a tonne of features to provide enduring performance. This geyser is perfect for bathrooms because of its big size. It can readily meet the demands for hot water in a multi-story building or rising applications because of its 8-bar performance.
This geyser's thermostat can provide hot water in a matter of minutes. You can alter the setting of this Venus geyser to suit your demands thanks to the thermal management knob.
Specifications
Dimensions: 32.2 x 32.2 x 50.5 Centimetres
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
Voltage: 240 Volts
Capacity: 15 litres
|Pros
|Cons
|Automatic thermostats
|High electricity consumption
|Starts working instantly
|
|Glass-lined porcelain enamelled tank
|
5. VENUS Lava Instant 3L30
You can instantly have hot water thanks to the Venus Lava 3L30. It has a copper tank for improved performance and longevity. There is no more a necessity to boil and retain a lot of water. Thus, you can save money on your power costs as well. These tanks are made of 99.9% pure copper, guaranteeing free from corrosion, and are simple to fix. Further, when water in the gadget reaches a temperature of 95 degrees or above, the connection is sensed and disconnected. So you can ensure complete safety.
Specifications
Dimensions: 24.8 x 18.8 x 35.3 Centimetres
Wattage: 3000 Watts
Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
Voltage: 230 Volts
Capacity: 3 litres
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy Installation
|Not for large-scale purposes
|Guarantees Product Safety
|
|Shock-proof outer body.
|
6. Venus Audra 15AV
The exterior metal body of VENUS Audra water heaters is pre-coated. It is rust-proof and equipped with dual indicators for efficient operation. Well, the Green light signifies that heating is taking place, while the Red light signals the presence of power. These gadgets have no radiative bridge between the exterior housing and the tank, which lowers heat losses. Its PUF is 3 cm thick, ensuring the water stays hot for much longer. Additionally, the Incoloy 800 element is durable, corrosion-resistant, and holds up heat up to 1000°C.
Specifications
Dimensions: 32.2 x 32.2 x 50.5 Centimetres
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Material: Pre-coated MS
Voltage: 220 Volts
Capacity: 15 litres
|Pros
|Cons
|Saves Energy
|A bit pricey for small families.
|Has Heat Retention Technology
|
|Pre-coated metal body
|
7. Venus Splash 3P30
The technology in Venus Splash water heaters is cutting edge. This ground-breaking geyser offers heating options unlike any other and is made with a durable construction that will serve you for a very long time. This cutting-edge innovative water heater combines superior efficiency with Porcelain Enamel technology and durable parts to provide long-lasting heating. Plus, because of its low and monitored electricity usage, this Venus Splash 3P30 offers value in addition to its unmatched performance.
Specifications
Dimensions: 17.5 x 19 x 35 Centimetres
Wattage: 3000 Watts
Material: ABS Plastic
Voltage: 240 Volts
Capacity: 3 litres
|Pros
|Cons
|Highly Durable
|Requires careful installation
|Excellent Performance
|
|Corrosion Free
|
8. Venus Celo Smart 10CVD
The Celo Smart WHs have a colour-changing LED band from blue to red to indicate availability for usage. It also has an impressive digital temperature display, making it stand out from other VENUS geysers. Manufactured with European Porcelain Enamel, these geysers are free from corrosion and rust. Moreover, the gadget's Sacrificial Magnesium Anode uses "cathodic activity" to improve the MG tank's rust prevention. Lastly, it resists heating up to 1000°C.
Specifications
Dimensions: 32.1 x 32.1 x 38.5 Centimetres
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Material: Metal
Voltage: 230 Volts (AC)
Capacity: 10 litres
|Pros
|Cons
|Displays temperature digitally
|Takes some time to work effectively
|Excellent rust prevention
|
|Changes colour to use it
|
9. Venus Splash Copper 10CU
Venus Splash Copper 10CU has 99.9% pure copper, which makes it the geyser with the best corrosion-resistant ability. This VENUS model is the most dependable and long-lasting water heater commercially available, with a service plan and excellent construction. It has a backup security measure and powers down at 95 degrees. And users can set any temperature with extreme accuracy and an externally changeable thermostat.
Specifications
Dimensions: 31.6 x 31.6 x 35 Centimetres
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Material: ABS Material
Voltage: 220-240 Volts
Capacity: 10 litres
|Pros
|Cons
|Works instantly
|A bit pricey.
|Withstand hard water efficiently
|
|Worth investing
|
Price of VENUS geysers at a glance:
|Product
|Price
|Venus Lyra 15R
| ₹10,400
|Venus Magma Plus 15GV
| ₹8,899
|Venus Celo 15CV
| ₹7,887
|Venus MegaPlus 15EV
| ₹7,268
|VENUS Lava Instant 3L30
| ₹4,900
|Venus Audra 15AV
| ₹7,884
|Venus Splash 3P30
| ₹2,965
|Venus Celo Smart 10CVD
| ₹8,500
|Venus Splash Copper 10CU
| ₹13,800
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Maximum Operating Pressure
|Power
|Capacity
|Venus Lyra 15R
|8 Bars
|2000 Watts
|15 Litres
|Venus Magma Plus 15GV
|8 Bars
|2000 Watts
|15 Litres
|Venus Celo 15CV
|8 Bars
|2000 Watts
|15 Litres
|Venus MegaPlus 15EV
|8 Bars
| 2000 Watts
|15 Litres
|VENUS Lava Instant 3L30
|6 Bars
|3000 Watts
|3 Litres
|Venus Audra 15AV
|8 Bars
|2000 Watts
|15 Litres
|Venus Splash 3P30
|6 Bars
|3000 Watts
|3 Litres
|Venus Celo Smart 10CVD
|8 Bars
|2000 Watts
| 10 Litres
|Venus Splash Copper 10CU
|6 Bars
|2000 Watts
|10 Litres
Best value for money
VENUS Lava Instant 3L30 can be your best choice here. Apart from being cost-friendly, it has all the features that any regular geyser can help you with. This geyser's inner container, heat source, and inlet/outlet pipe system are all copper. These components ensure no corrosion because they are in direct touch with water. Additionally, the water heater features a heat cut-out of the disc kind that measures the temperature in the tank and cuts the power when the heat increases above 95 degrees. So, it is worth your investment.
Best overall
Venus Magma Plus 15GV is the Best Venus geyser made to last. If you are thinking about which of these nine geysers mentioned above, this mode can suit you fulfilling all features you would desire in your water heater. Magma Plus combines cost-effectiveness, robustness and corrosion-resistant, and beauty in one. Plus, its double protection will make sure of safety. Thus, it has all the features that will make you satisfied.
How to find the best VENUS geysers
Finding the Best Venus Geyser can be easy if you consider these points:
Geyser size
Power consumption
Price
Anti-corrosive, and
Installation
