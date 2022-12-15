Story Saved
Best Venus geysers for your home: A buyer's guide

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 15, 2022 19:58 IST
A well-functional and attractive geyser can make your mornings as well as your bathroom. And this is what Venus is for. With the best Venus geysers in 2022, this blog has the information for your purchase. So, read it below to choose a suitable geyser for your bathroom.

Venus geysers are known for their quality.

The best Venus geysers are the least maintenance-intensive and provide the most benefits. These geysers are inexpensive and quickly heat up the water. Additionally, these geysers use very little power. They contribute greatly to energy conservation. Additionally, the company offers a variety of capacities at different pricing points.

But don't let the abundance of choices overwhelm you. To make an informed choice, you must first realise what you need. We have compiled this list of the finest Venus geysers in India to assist you. Let's start.

Best Venus Geysers

1. Venus Lyra 15R

Venus Lyra 15R is the first item on our "best VENUS geysers" checklist. The innovative Lyra line of water heaters strikes the ideal combination between design, functionality, and features. Porcelain enamel technology, as well as robust components, are used in the simplistic yet elegant design to offer your days the best possible start. This Venus water heater has a stunning appearance and is available in a variety of vivid colours to complement any bathroom design. Moreover, since this geyser operates best at 8 Bars pressure, towering, multi-story structures are a good fit. Thus, this is the best choice if you are going for VENUS geysers.

Specifications

Dimensions: ‎32.5 x 32.5 x 47 Centimetres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Material: Porcelain Enamel Glass

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Capacity: ‎15 litres

ProsCons
Energy efficientA bit pricey for small families
Alluring Appearance 
Newest Design 

2. Venus Magma Plus 15GV

The geyser has two shock-resistant, water-proof, double porcelain heating elements that are immensely effective at extending the geyser's lifespan. A capillary thermostat and an analogue thermometer are also included with the geyser, allowing you to control the temperature. It incorporates safeguards such as a capillary thermal filter and disc cutoff to guarantee safety. Plus, there are many different sizes/litres of geysers available. What's next? Its 8 Bar Pressure makes it a fantastic option for residents of high-story buildings.

Specifications

Dimensions: 32.2 x 32.2 x 39.5 Centimetres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Material: ‎ABS Plastic

Voltage: 230 Volts

Capacity: 15 litres

ProsCons
Shock-proof outer bodyTakes time to heat
Has Double Ceramic Heating Elements 
Digital Temperature display 
Venus Magma Plus 15GV 15-Litre Storage Water Heater (White,BEE Star Rating - 5 Stars
3. Venus Celo 15CV

Venus Celo water heaters are another great series of "VENUS" water heaters. They are long-lasting and corrosion-resistant. Apart from it, Venus Celo 15CV has a fresh elegance and appeal to go well with your modern bathroom decor thanks to its upgraded and appealing design. Well, beauty lovers will be glad to know that it has alluring metallic finish colours. And the exterior body is also made to defend against rust and stress.

Specifications

Dimensions: ‎32.1 x 32.1 x 48.5 Centimetres

Wattage: ‎3000 Watts

Material: Pre-coated ms sheet

Voltage: 220 Volts-240 Volts

Capacity: 15 litres

ProsCons
Easy InstallationCannot work instantly
Cost-effective 
Preserves Energy 
Venus Celo 15CV 15-Litre Storage Water Heater (Ivory, BEE Star Rating - 5 Stars)
4. Venus MegaPlus 15EV

This Mega Plus geyser is reasonably priced and one of the greatest Venus geysers. The geyser has a tonne of features to provide enduring performance. This geyser is perfect for bathrooms because of its big size. It can readily meet the demands for hot water in a multi-story building or rising applications because of its 8-bar performance.

This geyser's thermostat can provide hot water in a matter of minutes. You can alter the setting of this Venus geyser to suit your demands thanks to the thermal management knob.

Specifications

Dimensions: ‎32.2 x 32.2 x 50.5 Centimetres

Wattage: ‎2000 Watts

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Voltage: 240 Volts

Capacity: 15 litres

ProsCons
Automatic thermostatsHigh electricity consumption
Starts working instantly 
Glass-lined porcelain enamelled tank 

5. VENUS Lava Instant 3L30

You can instantly have hot water thanks to the Venus Lava 3L30. It has a copper tank for improved performance and longevity. There is no more a necessity to boil and retain a lot of water. Thus, you can save money on your power costs as well. These tanks are made of 99.9% pure copper, guaranteeing free from corrosion, and are simple to fix. Further, when water in the gadget reaches a temperature of 95 degrees or above, the connection is sensed and disconnected. So you can ensure complete safety.

Specifications

Dimensions: ‎24.8 x 18.8 x 35.3 Centimetres

Wattage: ‎3000 Watts

Material: ‎Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Capacity: ‎3 litres

ProsCons
Easy InstallationNot for large-scale purposes
Guarantees Product Safety 
Shock-proof outer body. 

6. Venus Audra 15AV

The exterior metal body of VENUS Audra water heaters is pre-coated. It is rust-proof and equipped with dual indicators for efficient operation. Well, the Green light signifies that heating is taking place, while the Red light signals the presence of power. These gadgets have no radiative bridge between the exterior housing and the tank, which lowers heat losses. Its PUF is 3 cm thick, ensuring the water stays hot for much longer. Additionally, the Incoloy 800 element is durable, corrosion-resistant, and holds up heat up to 1000°C.

Specifications

Dimensions: 32.2 x 32.2 x 50.5 Centimetres

Wattage: ‎2000 Watts

Material: Pre-coated MS

Voltage: ‎220 Volts

Capacity: 15 litres

ProsCons
Saves EnergyA bit pricey for small families.
Has Heat Retention Technology 
Pre-coated metal body 
Venus Audra 15AV 15-Litre (Ivory) Water Heater, Porcelain Enamelled Glass Lined Tank, BEE Star Rating - 5 Stars:ISI, Free Flexible Hose
7. Venus Splash 3P30

The technology in Venus Splash water heaters is cutting edge. This ground-breaking geyser offers heating options unlike any other and is made with a durable construction that will serve you for a very long time. This cutting-edge innovative water heater combines superior efficiency with Porcelain Enamel technology and durable parts to provide long-lasting heating. Plus, because of its low and monitored electricity usage, this Venus Splash 3P30 offers value in addition to its unmatched performance.

Specifications

Dimensions: ‎17.5 x 19 x 35 Centimetres

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Material: ABS Plastic

Voltage: 240 Volts

Capacity: ‎3 litres

ProsCons
Highly DurableRequires careful installation
Excellent Performance 
Corrosion Free 

8. Venus Celo Smart 10CVD

The Celo Smart WHs have a colour-changing LED band from blue to red to indicate availability for usage. It also has an impressive digital temperature display, making it stand out from other VENUS geysers. Manufactured with European Porcelain Enamel, these geysers are free from corrosion and rust. Moreover, the gadget's Sacrificial Magnesium Anode uses "cathodic activity" to improve the MG tank's rust prevention. Lastly, it resists heating up to 1000°C.

Specifications

Dimensions: ‎32.1 x 32.1 x 38.5 Centimetres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Material: ‎Metal

Voltage: ‎230 Volts (AC)

Capacity: 10 litres

ProsCons
Displays temperature digitallyTakes some time to work effectively
Excellent rust prevention 
Changes colour to use it 
Venus Celo Smart 10CVD 2000-Watt Water Heater (010CVD White, BEE Star Rating - 5 Stars): ISI Marked, Color Changing LED Ring
9. Venus Splash Copper 10CU

Venus Splash Copper 10CU has 99.9% pure copper, which makes it the geyser with the best corrosion-resistant ability. This VENUS model is the most dependable and long-lasting water heater commercially available, with a service plan and excellent construction. It has a backup security measure and powers down at 95 degrees. And users can set any temperature with extreme accuracy and an externally changeable thermostat.

Specifications

Dimensions: 31.6 x 31.6 x 35 Centimetres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Material: ABS Material

Voltage: 220-240 Volts

Capacity: 10 litres

ProsCons
Works instantlyA bit pricey.
Withstand hard water efficiently 
Worth investing 
Venus Splash Copper 10CU 10-Litre Storage Water Heater (Ivory, BEE Star Rating - 4 Stars)
Price of VENUS geysers at a glance:

ProductPrice
Venus Lyra 15R 10,400
Venus Magma Plus 15GV 8,899
Venus Celo 15CV 7,887
Venus MegaPlus 15EV 7,268
VENUS Lava Instant 3L30 4,900
Venus Audra 15AV 7,884
Venus Splash 3P30 2,965
Venus Celo Smart 10CVD 8,500
Venus Splash Copper 10CU 13,800

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Maximum Operating PressurePowerCapacity
Venus Lyra 15R‎8 Bars2000 Watts15 Litres
Venus Magma Plus 15GV‎8 Bars2000 Watts15 Litres
Venus Celo 15CV‎8 Bars2000 Watts15 Litres
Venus MegaPlus 15EV‎8 Bars 2000 Watts15 Litres
VENUS Lava Instant 3L30‎6 Bars3000 Watts3 Litres
Venus Audra 15AV‎8 Bars2000 Watts15 Litres
Venus Splash 3P30‎6 Bars3000 Watts3 Litres
Venus Celo Smart 10CVD8 Bars2000 Watts 10 Litres
Venus Splash Copper 10CU‎6 Bars2000 Watts10 Litres

Best value for money

VENUS Lava Instant 3L30 can be your best choice here. Apart from being cost-friendly, it has all the features that any regular geyser can help you with. This geyser's inner container, heat source, and inlet/outlet pipe system are all copper. These components ensure no corrosion because they are in direct touch with water. Additionally, the water heater features a heat cut-out of the disc kind that measures the temperature in the tank and cuts the power when the heat increases above 95 degrees. So, it is worth your investment.

Best overall

Venus Magma Plus 15GV is the Best Venus geyser made to last. If you are thinking about which of these nine geysers mentioned above, this mode can suit you fulfilling all features you would desire in your water heater. Magma Plus combines cost-effectiveness, robustness and corrosion-resistant, and beauty in one. Plus, its double protection will make sure of safety. Thus, it has all the features that will make you satisfied.

How to find the best VENUS geysers

Finding the Best Venus Geyser can be easy if you consider these points:

Geyser size

Power consumption

Price

Anti-corrosive, and

Installation

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

electronics FOR LESS