Best Voltas water dispensers you must check out

You can get cold water right away from a water dispenser. Additionally, you can brew a steaming cup of tea in the winter by using hot water from a hot and cold water dispenser. In short, you may fulfil your water needs all year long by using a water dispenser.
Earlier, water dispensers were primarily seen in companies and shopping centres, but they are now a common item in homes as well. Voltas has been one of the trusted suppliers of water dispensers for a considerable amount of time. We are here to help you with the best Voltas water dispenser no matter what use you have in mind for one.
Here is the list of the best 6 Voltas water dispenser
1. Voltas Mini Magic Pure-T
The Mini Magic Pure-T 500 Water Dispenser from Voltas is a portable water dispenser that comes with 3 faucets. It has a cooling capacity of 3 litres per hour and a heating capacity of 5 litres per hour, Heating Power Consumption is 500 watts and Cooling Power Consumption is 80/86 watts. The dispenser works on 230 volts power supply and has an operating voltage of 230 volts. It can store up to 0.99 litres of hot water in the tank which can be used to make tea or coffee.
Specifications:
Manufacturer: Voltas
Item model number: Mini Magic Pure T
Temperature taps: Hot, plain and cold
Refrigerator: Not Available
Item Weight: 13 kg
Item Dimensions: 34.3 x 34.5 x 48.8 Centimetres
|Pros
|Cons
|No maintenance
|The heating function may suffer from issues
|Good heating capacity
|Adequate water holding capacity
2. Voltas PEARL-R
The PEARL-R water dispenser is a stylish and functional product with a modern design. It comes in a beautiful white colour, which is aesthetically pleasing to the eyes. This PEARL-R water dispenser has a powerful 5 litres/hour heating capacity and 2.5 litres/hour cooling capacity along with 86 watts of power consumption. It has an LED indicator and 3 number of faucets which make it ideal for small spaces. Enjoy a cold drink amid the summer heat, with the PEARL-R Water Dispenser.
Specifications:
Manufacturer: Voltas
Item model number: PEARL-R
Temperature taps: Hot, plain and cold
Refrigerator: 20 litres
Item Weight: 18.2 kg
Item Dimensions: 36.5 x 33.7 x 98 Centimetres
|Pros
|Cons
|Good cooling capacity
|Hot water taps may dispense cold water and vice versa
|LED Indicators
|Can fit in small space
3. Voltas Plastic Pearl
Now you can have access to chilled drinking water and hot water as desired in your kitchen. The plastic pearl water dispenser from Voltas is designed to meet the varied requirements of modern households with its elegant looks, easy installation and maintenance. The 1-litre storage capacity of the hot water tank is more than enough for daily use while 3.2 litres in the cold water tank provides enough water at a go.
Specifications:
Manufacturer: Voltas
Item model number: Pearl Black
Temperature taps: Hot, plain and cold
Refrigerator: 20 litres
Item Weight: 20 kg
Item Dimensions: 29 x 31 x 91 Centimetres
|Pros
|Cons
|Safety knob
|Small water tank
|Little time to dispense hot and cold water
|Proper switches to control the temperature
4. Voltas Mini Magic Pure-R
Small, compact and efficient, the Mini Magic Pure-R is a one-touch hot and cold water dispenser to suit your every need. Its compact design makes it extremely easy to fit in any corner or next to your kitchen sink, saving valuable space at home. The stylish dispenser is capable of producing clean and pure water at an impressive 500 watts. With an additional 3 litres for cold water storage, the Mini Magic Pure-R is the perfect addition to any kitchen!
Specifications:
Manufacturer: Voltas
Item model number: Mini Magic Pure-R
Temperature taps: Hot, plain and cold
Refrigerator: 20 litres
Item Weight: 19.1 kg
Item Dimensions: 16.5 x 7.9 x 13.8 Centimetres
|Pros
|Cons
|Good temperatures for hot and cold water instantly
|Water leaking problem
|Accommodates 5 to 6 bottles in the storage
|Less electric consumption
5. Voltas Mini Magic Pure-F
It is extremely energy efficient and will not take up a huge space in your office, home or any commercial premises. The water dispenser comes with 3 Litre storage capacity for both cold as well as hot water. The special design makes it very convenient to use and can hold up to 5 Litres of hot water which makes it ideal for catering purposes and small parties at your house. The display shows temperature settings and the refrigerator door helps you store other food items safely. The auto shut-off feature protects the compressor from any accidents due to over-cooling or overheating. If you want hot water at all times then this one is definitely what you should go for!
Specifications:
Manufacturer: Voltas
Item model number: Mini Magic Pure F
Temperature taps: Hot, plain and cold
Refrigerator: 20 litres
Item Weight: 17.3 kg
Item Dimensions: 31 x 34.5 x 94 Centimetres
|Pros
|Cons
|Durable
|Normal tap dispenses cold water
|Easy to use
|Consistent supply of water
6. Voltas Floor Model Plastic
Volta Floor Model Electric Refrigerator is a perfect companion in your kitchen. The sleek stainless steel design is a perfect addition to your modern interior. This refrigerator has an attractive temperature range of 10C-13.5C for storage and preservation of your food items. It also has a separate cooling section for keeping soft drinks chilled. With its fast cooling capacity of 5 litres per hour and heating of up to 5 litres per hour, this floor model is the ideal appliance for your home. The aluminium container used in this cooler can store up to 5 litres of water at one time so that you never run out and have fresh drinking water available anytime you need it!
Specifications:
Manufacturer: Voltas
Item model number: Floor Model
Temperature taps: Hot, plain and cold
Refrigerator: 20 litres
Item Weight: 16 kg
Item Dimensions: 36 x 38 x 100 Centimetres
|Pros
|Cons
|anti corrosive durable body
|Minimal cooling in refrigeration
|LED indicators.
|Simple and efficient design
|Product
|Price
|Voltas Mini Magic Pure-T
|₹7,390
|Voltas PEARL-R
|₹9,640
|Voltas Plastic Pearl
|₹9,825
|Voltas Mini Magic Pure-R
|₹9,188
|Voltas Mini Magic Pure-F
|₹8,879
|Voltas Floor Model Plastic
|₹9,999
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Voltas Mini Magic Pure-T
|3 litres/hour
|5 litres/hour
|80/86 watts
|Voltas PEARL-R
|2.5 litres/hour
|5 litres/hour
|86 watts
|Voltas Plastic Pearl
|2.5 litres/hour
|5 litres/hour
|86 watts
|Voltas Mini Magic Pure-R
|2 litres/hour
|5 litres/hour
|86 watts
|Voltas Mini Magic Pure-F
|3 litres/hour
|5 litres/hour
|80 watts
|Voltas Floor Model Plastic
|2 litres/hour
|5 litres/hour
|86 watts
Best value for money
Want a water dispenser cum purifier for the office area purpose? Voltas Mini Magic Pure T – 500 W water dispenser is your ideal choice of product. This comes with child lock features that no other brand can offer at this price point. This is considered the best value-for-money product.
Best overall
Voltas is a brand to trust blindfolded. This Voltas Mini Magic Pure-T water dispenser comes with 500-watt power that is ideal to be installed at narrower places of house and office. It holds a capacity of 3L per day. It usually comes in white with a child lock facility and 3 temperature settings. This model has a sturdy built-up body with 1-year manufacturing warranty card. It is one of the best water dispensers in the market to be available today. So what are you waiting for?
How to find the perfect Voltas water dispenser
Voltas has captured the market with its all-around products. Likewise its water dispenser range. For any size of family, the criteria should not be marginalised. One should go for the stylish and durable design of the dispenser. The dispenser should work on a lower power supply so you don’t have to end up paying high bills. Hot water storage should be a must in the dispenser for easy daily kitchen chores. Should have a cooling capacity of up to 3 litres per hour and a heating capacity of up to 5 litres per hour. To get the desired water every time, look for all the variants of Voltas water dispensers on the site.
There are costs associated with dispensers, coolers, and bottleless (point-of-use) systems. However, if your family drinks a lot of water, a water dispenser can be much more cost-effective and environmentally beneficial than bottled water in packaged cases.
The water is best consumed within 30 days of being opened and placed in use on your cooler. The water in your cooler is also made to only come into contact with the air when it is discharged from the taps, which helps it keep its freshness.
Some individuals never consider how unclean a water cooler might be, yet it can be. It can be so filthy that it might be bad for your health. It is periodically necessary to sanitise and clean a water dispenser or water cooler. Since microorganisms adore moisture, a water cooler might have a lot of it.
Although each unit can be left on continuously if you choose, doing so is not energy-efficient. You should turn off the dispenser at night to conserve electricity to save money.
Remove any removable components (see the owner's manual) and wash them in two steps. Spray and clean this with Benefact or white vinegar, then polish it with a microfiber towel. After washing with soap and warm water, rinse, and allow the air to dry.