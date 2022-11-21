Story Saved
New Delhi
Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Monday, Nov 21, 2022
New Delhi 24oC
Best Voltas water dispensers you must check out

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 21, 2022 21:00 IST
Summary:

Planning to buy the best Voltas water dispenser? Here is the list with its important specifications. Find which one of them is the best overall or a value for your money.

Voltas water dispensers facilitate easy supply of water all year round.

You can get cold water right away from a water dispenser. Additionally, you can brew a steaming cup of tea in the winter by using hot water from a hot and cold water dispenser. In short, you may fulfil your water needs all year long by using a water dispenser.

Earlier, water dispensers were primarily seen in companies and shopping centres, but they are now a common item in homes as well. Voltas has been one of the trusted suppliers of water dispensers for a considerable amount of time. We are here to help you with the best Voltas water dispenser no matter what use you have in mind for one.

Here is the list of the best 6 Voltas water dispenser

1. Voltas Mini Magic Pure-T

The Mini Magic Pure-T 500 Water Dispenser from Voltas is a portable water dispenser that comes with 3 faucets. It has a cooling capacity of 3 litres per hour and a heating capacity of 5 litres per hour, Heating Power Consumption is 500 watts and Cooling Power Consumption is 80/86 watts. The dispenser works on 230 volts power supply and has an operating voltage of 230 volts. It can store up to 0.99 litres of hot water in the tank which can be used to make tea or coffee.

Specifications:

Manufacturer: Voltas

Item model number: ‎‎Mini Magic Pure T

Temperature taps: Hot, plain and cold

Refrigerator: Not Available

Item Weight: 13 kg

Item Dimensions: 34.3 x 34.5 x 48.8 Centimetres

ProsCons
No maintenanceThe heating function may suffer from issues
Good heating capacity 
Adequate water holding capacity 
cellpic
Voltas Mini Magic Pure-T 500-Watt Water Dispenser (White)
22% off 7,000 8,990
Buy now

2. Voltas PEARL-R

The PEARL-R water dispenser is a stylish and functional product with a modern design. It comes in a beautiful white colour, which is aesthetically pleasing to the eyes. This PEARL-R water dispenser has a powerful 5 litres/hour heating capacity and 2.5 litres/hour cooling capacity along with 86 watts of power consumption. It has an LED indicator and 3 number of faucets which make it ideal for small spaces. Enjoy a cold drink amid the summer heat, with the PEARL-R Water Dispenser.

Specifications:

Manufacturer: Voltas

Item model number: ‎‎‎PEARL-R

Temperature taps: Hot, plain and cold

Refrigerator: 20 litres

Item Weight: 18.2 kg

Item Dimensions: 36.5 x 33.7 x 98 Centimetres

ProsCons
Good cooling capacityHot water taps may dispense cold water and vice versa
LED Indicators 
Can fit in small space 
cellpic
Voltas PEARL-R Water Dispenser
15% off 9,700 11,390
Buy now

3. Voltas Plastic Pearl

Now you can have access to chilled drinking water and hot water as desired in your kitchen. The plastic pearl water dispenser from Voltas is designed to meet the varied requirements of modern households with its elegant looks, easy installation and maintenance. The 1-litre storage capacity of the hot water tank is more than enough for daily use while 3.2 litres in the cold water tank provides enough water at a go.

Specifications:

Manufacturer: Voltas

Item model number: ‎‎Pearl Black

Temperature taps: Hot, plain and cold

Refrigerator: 20 litres

Item Weight: 20 kg

Item Dimensions: 29 x 31 x 91 Centimetres

ProsCons
Safety knobSmall water tank
Little time to dispense hot and cold water 
Proper switches to control the temperature 
cellpic
Voltas Plastic Pearl Water Dispenser (Standard Size, Black)
12% off 9,980 11,390
Buy now

4. Voltas Mini Magic Pure-R

Small, compact and efficient, the Mini Magic Pure-R is a one-touch hot and cold water dispenser to suit your every need. Its compact design makes it extremely easy to fit in any corner or next to your kitchen sink, saving valuable space at home. The stylish dispenser is capable of producing clean and pure water at an impressive 500 watts. With an additional 3 litres for cold water storage, the Mini Magic Pure-R is the perfect addition to any kitchen!

Specifications:

Manufacturer: Voltas

Item model number: ‎Mini Magic Pure-R

Temperature taps: Hot, plain and cold

Refrigerator: 20 litres

Item Weight: 19.1 kg

Item Dimensions: 16.5 x 7.9 x 13.8 Centimetres

ProsCons
Good temperatures for hot and cold water instantlyWater leaking problem
Accommodates 5 to 6 bottles in the storage 
Less electric consumption 
cellpic
Voltas Mini Magic Pure-R 500-Watt Water Dispenser (White)
18% off 8,979 10,990
Buy now

5. Voltas Mini Magic Pure-F

It is extremely energy efficient and will not take up a huge space in your office, home or any commercial premises. The water dispenser comes with 3 Litre storage capacity for both cold as well as hot water. The special design makes it very convenient to use and can hold up to 5 Litres of hot water which makes it ideal for catering purposes and small parties at your house. The display shows temperature settings and the refrigerator door helps you store other food items safely. The auto shut-off feature protects the compressor from any accidents due to over-cooling or overheating. If you want hot water at all times then this one is definitely what you should go for!

Specifications:

Manufacturer: Voltas

Item model number: ‎‎Mini Magic Pure F

Temperature taps: Hot, plain and cold

Refrigerator: 20 litres

Item Weight: 17.3 kg

Item Dimensions: 31 x 34.5 x 94 Centimetres

ProsCons
DurableNormal tap dispenses cold water
Easy to use 
Consistent supply of water 

6. Voltas Floor Model Plastic

Volta Floor Model Electric Refrigerator is a perfect companion in your kitchen. The sleek stainless steel design is a perfect addition to your modern interior. This refrigerator has an attractive temperature range of 10C-13.5C for storage and preservation of your food items. It also has a separate cooling section for keeping soft drinks chilled. With its fast cooling capacity of 5 litres per hour and heating of up to 5 litres per hour, this floor model is the ideal appliance for your home. The aluminium container used in this cooler can store up to 5 litres of water at one time so that you never run out and have fresh drinking water available anytime you need it!

Specifications:

Manufacturer: Voltas

Item model number: ‎‎Floor Model

Temperature taps: Hot, plain and cold

Refrigerator: 20 litres

Item Weight: 16 kg

Item Dimensions: 36 x 38 x 100 Centimetres

ProsCons
anti corrosive durable bodyMinimal cooling in refrigeration
LED indicators. 
Simple and efficient design 
cellpic
Voltas Floor Model Plastic Water Dispenser with Cooling Cabinet (White, 30 Inch)
24% off 9,810 12,990
Buy now

Price of Voltas water dispensers at a glance:

ProductPrice
Voltas Mini Magic Pure-T 7,390
Voltas PEARL-R 9,640
Voltas Plastic Pearl 9,825
Voltas Mini Magic Pure-R 9,188
Voltas Mini Magic Pure-F 8,879
Voltas Floor Model Plastic 9,999

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Voltas Mini Magic Pure-T3 litres/hour5 litres/hour80/86 watts
Voltas PEARL-R2.5 litres/hour5 litres/hour86 watts
Voltas Plastic Pearl2.5 litres/hour5 litres/hour86 watts
Voltas Mini Magic Pure-R2 litres/hour5 litres/hour86 watts
Voltas Mini Magic Pure-F3 litres/hour5 litres/hour80 watts
Voltas Floor Model Plastic2 litres/hour5 litres/hour86 watts

Best value for money

Want a water dispenser cum purifier for the office area purpose? Voltas Mini Magic Pure T – 500 W water dispenser is your ideal choice of product. This comes with child lock features that no other brand can offer at this price point. This is considered the best value-for-money product.

Best overall

Voltas is a brand to trust blindfolded. This Voltas Mini Magic Pure-T water dispenser comes with 500-watt power that is ideal to be installed at narrower places of house and office. It holds a capacity of 3L per day. It usually comes in white with a child lock facility and 3 temperature settings. This model has a sturdy built-up body with 1-year manufacturing warranty card. It is one of the best water dispensers in the market to be available today. So what are you waiting for?

How to find the perfect Voltas water dispenser

Voltas has captured the market with its all-around products. Likewise its water dispenser range. For any size of family, the criteria should not be marginalised. One should go for the stylish and durable design of the dispenser. The dispenser should work on a lower power supply so you don’t have to end up paying high bills. Hot water storage should be a must in the dispenser for easy daily kitchen chores. Should have a cooling capacity of up to 3 litres per hour and a heating capacity of up to 5 litres per hour. To get the desired water every time, look for all the variants of Voltas water dispensers on the site.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

