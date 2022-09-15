Best washing machine under 15,000 in India; Buying guide

Washing machines under ₹ 15,000 offer much variety; this list includes front-load, top-load, and semi-automatic washing machines.

Looking for washing machines under Rs.15,000? Here are some of the best washing machines with complete details. Finding the ideal washing machine might be stressful because they have become increasingly sophisticated and pricey over the years. But if you are looking for a washing machine under Rs. 15,000, we've got you covered. Following extensive web research, we have compiled this list of some of the top washing machines under Rs. 15,000 with excellent ratings. A variety of front-load, top-load, and semi-automatic washing machines are on the list. Here is the list of the best washing machines under ₹15,000. 1. Samsung 6.5 kg Top Loading Fully Automatic Washing Machine This top-load washing machine is from the Samsung company, one of the top names in the electronics industry. Its distinctive "soft curl" Diamond Drum shape efficiently and gently washes your clothes. Your laundry stays cleaner because of the front-load filter's ability to collect the dirt from your garments efficiently. The washing machine's kid lock function makes it a secure option for families with young children. Specifications: Capacity: 6.5 kg RPM: Higher spin speeds help in faster drying, 680 RPM Key features: Normal, Quick wash, Delicates, Soak + Normal, Energy Saving, Eco Tub Clean

Pros Cons Saves time with advanced features Noisy during washing Easy-to-use

2. Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine The Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine's control panel is carefully constructed to prevent water from dripping inside. The washing machine has four wheels for convenient movement and can be moved simply by sliding it along. Specifications: Capacity: 7 kg RPM: Maximum spin speed of 1400 RPM for superior drying of clothes Key features: Auto restart, End of cycle buzzer, Soak Technology

Pros Cons Comes with advanced features Noisy functioning A good budget buy

3. Godrej 6.2 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Godrej 6.2 kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine features solid construction, which causes minimal vibration when washing. The machine has a shockproof and anti-scratch reinforced glass cover for improved durability and Indian usage patterns. Specifications: Capacity: 6.2 kg RPM: Maximum spin speed of 700 RPM for superior drying of clothes Key features: 5 wash program, Active Soak, Acu-wash Drum, Child lock, i-wash technology, and toughened glass lid

Pros Cons Comes with the brand name Godrej High level of vibration

4. Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine By identifying the water type and changing the wash cycle, this five-star-rated washer adapts its operations for washing in hard water, helping you save up to 20% on water usage. It includes 12 distinct wash cycles, specifically made to wash various fabric kinds. You may also use the express wash option to cut the length of your cycle by 30 to 40%. Specifications: Capacity: 6 kg RPM: Maximum spin speed of 740 RPM for superior drying of clothes Key features: Zero Pressure Fill and ZPF Technology which ensures that the wash tub gets filled 50% quickee even if the pressure is low.

Pros Cons Comes with lots of advanced features Noisy, after some time

5. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Wash your laundry with less work and power with the LG 7kg semi-automatic machine. There are three settings available: mild, normal, and powerful. The lint filter collects lint from washing clothes. As a result, washing outcomes are improved because the fabric does not become stuck in the tube. Specifications: Capacity: 7 kg RPM: Maximum spin speed of 1300 RPM for superior drying of clothes Key features: Wind Jet Dry, Collar Scrubber, Rat Away Technology, Rust-Free Plastic Base

Pros Cons Advance features with colour options Vibrates with little noise One of the finest buys in the budget

6. AmazonBasics 6 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine The AmazonBasics 6 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine offers a small cabinet with a large tub and fuzzy logic and 8 Pre-Set Wash Programs. Its features, such as automated water level, cloth quantity, and unbalanced sensors, make daily laundry simple and practical. Even in dim lighting, you can easily choose your wash settings and initiate the wash, thanks to the machine's user-friendly LED display. Specifications: Capacity: 6 kg RPM: Maximum spin speed of 700 RPM Key features: Drum made of stainless steel, rat cover protection, an air-drying feature, a little cupboard with a big tub, a baby lock, etc.

Pros Cons Perfect display for night washing The body is not up to the mark Amazon’s warranty

7. Samsung 7.0 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine The Samsung 7.0 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is an excellent choice for medium-sized households with 3–4 persons because of its outstanding energy economy. It delivers low power consumption, helps you save money, and minimises dangerous CO2 emissions. Specifications: Capacity: 7 kg RPM: Maximum spin speed of 1300 RPM Key features: Features such as "Rat Protection," "Rust Proof Body," "Auto Restart," and "4 Caster Wheels on Each Corner of the Base" are special features.

Pros Cons Come in a compact size Old design with not many features Samsung’s brand name

8. Haier HWM65-AE 6.5Kg Top Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine Haier 6.5Kg Top Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine, which features eight wash programs. It also includes an LED display. Specifications: Capacity: 6.5 kg RPM: Maximum spin speed of 850 RPM for superior drying of clothes Key features: 8 wash program, Oceanus wave drum, Balance clean pulsator, PCM cabinet.

Pros Cons Come with child lock and other features A little bit of vibration

9. Samsung 8.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine This is a perfect choice if you are looking for a machine around ₹10,000. The washer includes six action pulsators and smart pro-wash technology for an improved washing experience. The Hexa Storm Pulsator gives the greatest wash results. Specifications: Capacity: 8.5 kg RPM: Maximum spin speed of 1350 RPM for superior drying of clothes Key features: Energy Efficient Model comes with a 5-star rating, three washing programs

Pros Cons Hexa Storm Pulsator for clothes thorough cleaning Bulky design Best for large families

10. Onida 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T70FGD, Grey) One of India's top washing machines, under Rs. 15,000, Onoda 7kg washing machine is shockproof and has a magic filter, crystal drum technology, and one-touch control. Specifications: Capacity: 7kg RPM: Maximum spin speed of 750 RPM for superior drying of clothes Key features: Anti Rust Body, Dynamic Display, One Touch Operation, Crystal Drum Technology

Pros Cons Aqua saver technology Bulky design A budget buy compared to other machines

Price of Washing machine at a glance:

Product Price Samsung 6.5 kg Top Loading Fully Automatic Washing Machine ₹ 14,790 Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine ₹ 10,090 Godrej 6.2 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine ₹ 13,490 Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine ₹ 14,990 LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine ₹ 11,490 AmazonBasics 6 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine ₹ 12,999 Samsung 7.0 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine ₹ 10,390 Haier HWM65-AE 6.5Kg Top Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine ₹ 14,290 Samsung 8.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine ₹ 13,490 Onida 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T70FGD, Grey) ₹ 14,990

Best 3 features for you Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of washing machines under Rs. 15,000:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung 6.5 kg Top Loading Fully Automatic Advanced technology Features that save electricity Cutting-edge design with modern function Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Powerful machine Modern function Features that save electricity Godrej 6.2 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Features that save electricity Advanced technology Top Design Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Advanced technology Top Design Powerful machine LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Wind jet dry technology Features that save electricity Advanced technology AmazonBasics 6 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Advanced technology Cutting-edge design with modern function Unique LED display Samsung 7.0 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Rat protection Features that save electricity Special Samsung features Haier HWM65-AE 6.5Kg Top Load Fully-Automatic Child lock Cutting-edge design with modern function Super filter Samsung 8.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Maximum capacity Special Samsung features Features that save electricity Onida 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Cutting-edge design with modern function Aqua saver feature Advanced technology

Best value for money washing machine under Rs. 15,000 The Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Royal is the best washing machine for money. The washing machine has a grade of 5, or five stars, which is the highest water and energy efficiency attainable. Choosing the express wash option will also let you reduce the cycle length by 30 to 40%. Best overall washing machine under Rs. 15,000 The LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is the greatest overall buy if that's what you're after. The lint filter collects lint from washing clothing, and the outcomes of the washing process are vastly improved since the clothes do not get stuck in the pipe. How to Choose the Best Washing Machine for Less Than Rs. 15,000? Before purchasing a washing machine, you must make absolutely sure of the following: 1. Specifications and features When picking a washing machine, search for the most cutting-edge innovation, great features, and the highest level of performance. 2. Client testimonials The finest facts and details on a product come from current users who have used it for a while. You may learn more from their evaluation to determine whether or not a particular appliance would work well in your home. 3. Service excellence Brands frequently stress that the client is supreme. The level of customer care the brand offers may very well represent this value.