Best washing machine under 15,000 in India; Buying guide

Which washing machine is superior, front-loading or top-loading?
If you evaluate top-loading and front-loading washing machines with a budget of Rs. 15,000, a front-loading washer is a superior option.
Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Looking for washing machines under Rs.15,000? Here are some of the best washing machines with complete details.
Finding the ideal washing machine might be stressful because they have become increasingly sophisticated and pricey over the years. But if you are looking for a washing machine under Rs. 15,000, we've got you covered. Following extensive web research, we have compiled this list of some of the top washing machines under Rs. 15,000 with excellent ratings. A variety of front-load, top-load, and semi-automatic washing machines are on the list.
Here is the list of the best washing machines under ₹15,000.
1. Samsung 6.5 kg Top Loading Fully Automatic Washing Machine
This top-load washing machine is from the Samsung company, one of the top names in the electronics industry. Its distinctive "soft curl" Diamond Drum shape efficiently and gently washes your clothes. Your laundry stays cleaner because of the front-load filter's ability to collect the dirt from your garments efficiently.
The washing machine's kid lock function makes it a secure option for families with young children.
Specifications:
Capacity: 6.5 kg
RPM: Higher spin speeds help in faster drying, 680 RPM
Key features: Normal, Quick wash, Delicates, Soak + Normal, Energy Saving, Eco Tub Clean
|Pros
|Cons
|Saves time with advanced features
|Noisy during washing
|Easy-to-use
2. Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
The Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine's control panel is carefully constructed to prevent water from dripping inside.
The washing machine has four wheels for convenient movement and can be moved simply by sliding it along.
Specifications:
Capacity: 7 kg
RPM: Maximum spin speed of 1400 RPM for superior drying of clothes
Key features: Auto restart, End of cycle buzzer, Soak Technology
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with advanced features
|Noisy functioning
|A good budget buy
3. Godrej 6.2 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
Godrej 6.2 kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine features solid construction, which causes minimal vibration when washing. The machine has a shockproof and anti-scratch reinforced glass cover for improved durability and Indian usage patterns.
Specifications:
Capacity: 6.2 kg
RPM: Maximum spin speed of 700 RPM for superior drying of clothes
Key features: 5 wash program, Active Soak, Acu-wash Drum, Child lock, i-wash technology, and toughened glass lid
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with the brand name Godrej
|High level of vibration
4. Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
By identifying the water type and changing the wash cycle, this five-star-rated washer adapts its operations for washing in hard water, helping you save up to 20% on water usage. It includes 12 distinct wash cycles, specifically made to wash various fabric kinds. You may also use the express wash option to cut the length of your cycle by 30 to 40%.
Specifications:
Capacity: 6 kg
RPM: Maximum spin speed of 740 RPM for superior drying of clothes
Key features: Zero Pressure Fill and ZPF Technology which ensures that the wash tub gets filled 50% quickee even if the pressure is low.
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with lots of advanced features
|Noisy, after some time
5. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
Wash your laundry with less work and power with the LG 7kg semi-automatic machine. There are three settings available: mild, normal, and powerful.
The lint filter collects lint from washing clothes. As a result, washing outcomes are improved because the fabric does not become stuck in the tube.
Specifications:
Capacity: 7 kg
RPM: Maximum spin speed of 1300 RPM for superior drying of clothes
Key features: Wind Jet Dry, Collar Scrubber, Rat Away Technology, Rust-Free Plastic Base
|Pros
|Cons
|Advance features with colour options
|Vibrates with little noise
|One of the finest buys in the budget
6. AmazonBasics 6 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
The AmazonBasics 6 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine offers a small cabinet with a large tub and fuzzy logic and 8 Pre-Set Wash Programs. Its features, such as automated water level, cloth quantity, and unbalanced sensors, make daily laundry simple and practical.
Even in dim lighting, you can easily choose your wash settings and initiate the wash, thanks to the machine's user-friendly LED display.
Specifications:
Capacity: 6 kg
RPM: Maximum spin speed of 700 RPM
Key features: Drum made of stainless steel, rat cover protection, an air-drying feature, a little cupboard with a big tub, a baby lock, etc.
|Pros
|Cons
|Perfect display for night washing
|The body is not up to the mark
|Amazon’s warranty
7. Samsung 7.0 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
The Samsung 7.0 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is an excellent choice for medium-sized households with 3–4 persons because of its outstanding energy economy. It delivers low power consumption, helps you save money, and minimises dangerous CO2 emissions.
Specifications:
Capacity: 7 kg
RPM: Maximum spin speed of 1300 RPM
Key features: Features such as "Rat Protection," "Rust Proof Body," "Auto Restart," and "4 Caster Wheels on Each Corner of the Base" are special features.
|Pros
|Cons
|Come in a compact size
|Old design with not many features
|Samsung’s brand name
8. Haier HWM65-AE 6.5Kg Top Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine
Haier 6.5Kg Top Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine, which features eight wash programs. It also includes an LED display.
Specifications:
Capacity: 6.5 kg
RPM: Maximum spin speed of 850 RPM for superior drying of clothes
Key features: 8 wash program, Oceanus wave drum, Balance clean pulsator, PCM cabinet.
|Pros
|Cons
|Come with child lock and other features
|A little bit of vibration
9. Samsung 8.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
This is a perfect choice if you are looking for a machine around ₹10,000. The washer includes six action pulsators and smart pro-wash technology for an improved washing experience. The Hexa Storm Pulsator gives the greatest wash results.
Specifications:
Capacity: 8.5 kg
RPM: Maximum spin speed of 1350 RPM for superior drying of clothes
Key features: Energy Efficient Model comes with a 5-star rating, three washing programs
|Pros
|Cons
|Hexa Storm Pulsator for clothes thorough cleaning
|Bulky design
|Best for large families
10. Onida 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T70FGD, Grey)
One of India's top washing machines, under Rs. 15,000, Onoda 7kg washing machine is shockproof and has a magic filter, crystal drum technology, and one-touch control.
Specifications:
Capacity: 7kg
RPM: Maximum spin speed of 750 RPM for superior drying of clothes
Key features: Anti Rust Body, Dynamic Display, One Touch Operation, Crystal Drum Technology
|Pros
|Cons
|Aqua saver technology
|Bulky design
|A budget buy compared to other machines
|Product
|Price
|Samsung 6.5 kg Top Loading Fully Automatic Washing Machine
|₹14,790
|Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|₹10,090
|Godrej 6.2 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|₹13,490
|Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|₹14,990
|LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|₹11,490
|AmazonBasics 6 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|₹12,999
|Samsung 7.0 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|₹10,390
|Haier HWM65-AE 6.5Kg Top Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine
|₹14,290
|Samsung 8.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|₹13,490
|Onida 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T70FGD, Grey)
|₹14,990
Best 3 features for you
Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of washing machines under Rs. 15,000:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Samsung 6.5 kg Top Loading Fully Automatic
|Advanced technology
|Features that save electricity
|Cutting-edge design with modern function
|Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading
|Powerful machine
|Modern function
|Features that save electricity
|Godrej 6.2 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading
|Features that save electricity
|Advanced technology
|Top Design
|Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading
|Advanced technology
|Top Design
|Powerful machine
|LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading
|Wind jet dry technology
|Features that save electricity
|Advanced technology
|AmazonBasics 6 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading
|Advanced technology
|Cutting-edge design with modern function
|Unique LED display
|Samsung 7.0 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading
|Rat protection
|Features that save electricity
|Special Samsung features
|Haier HWM65-AE 6.5Kg Top Load Fully-Automatic
|Child lock
|Cutting-edge design with modern function
|Super filter
|Samsung 8.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading
|Maximum capacity
|Special Samsung features
|Features that save electricity
|Onida 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading
|Cutting-edge design with modern function
|Aqua saver feature
|Advanced technology
Best value for money washing machine under Rs. 15,000
The Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Royal is the best washing machine for money. The washing machine has a grade of 5, or five stars, which is the highest water and energy efficiency attainable. Choosing the express wash option will also let you reduce the cycle length by 30 to 40%.
Best overall washing machine under Rs. 15,000
The LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is the greatest overall buy if that's what you're after. The lint filter collects lint from washing clothing, and the outcomes of the washing process are vastly improved since the clothes do not get stuck in the pipe.
How to Choose the Best Washing Machine for Less Than Rs. 15,000?
Before purchasing a washing machine, you must make absolutely sure of the following:
1. Specifications and features
When picking a washing machine, search for the most cutting-edge innovation, great features, and the highest level of performance.
2. Client testimonials
The finest facts and details on a product come from current users who have used it for a while. You may learn more from their evaluation to determine whether or not a particular appliance would work well in your home.
3. Service excellence
Brands frequently stress that the client is supreme. The level of customer care the brand offers may very well represent this value.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
If you evaluate top-loading and front-loading washing machines with a budget of Rs. 15,000, a front-loading washer is a superior option.
Fully automatic washing machines are a more expensive option than semi-automatic ones. Thus, a fully automatic machine is more efficient than a semi-automatic. So, depending on the utility and budget, one can choose a washing machine fitting their needs.
You need to contact the brand in case of any issues regarding the machine.
You should check your budget and number of members to choose the machine capacity accordingly.
Although all of the brands mentioned above are great, IFB is considered one of the leading brands in washing machines.