Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Best washing machine under 15,000 in India: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 15, 2022 20:18 IST
Finding the ideal washing machine might be stressful because they have become increasingly sophisticated and pricey over the years. But don't worry if your budget is only 15,000; we've got you covered.

Washing machines under 15,000 offer much variety; this list includes front-load, top-load, and semi-automatic washing machines.

Looking for washing machines under Rs.15,000? Here are some of the best washing machines with complete details.

Finding the ideal washing machine might be stressful because they have become increasingly sophisticated and pricey over the years. But if you are looking for a washing machine under Rs. 15,000, we've got you covered. Following extensive web research, we have compiled this list of some of the top washing machines under Rs. 15,000 with excellent ratings. A variety of front-load, top-load, and semi-automatic washing machines are on the list.

Here is the list of the best washing machines under 15,000.

1. Samsung 6.5 kg Top Loading Fully Automatic Washing Machine

This top-load washing machine is from the Samsung company, one of the top names in the electronics industry. Its distinctive "soft curl" Diamond Drum shape efficiently and gently washes your clothes. Your laundry stays cleaner because of the front-load filter's ability to collect the dirt from your garments efficiently.

The washing machine's kid lock function makes it a secure option for families with young children.

Specifications:

Capacity: 6.5 kg

RPM: Higher spin speeds help in faster drying, 680 RPM

Key features: Normal, Quick wash, Delicates, Soak + Normal, Energy Saving, Eco Tub Clean

ProsCons
Saves time with advanced featuresNoisy during washing
Easy-to-use 
cellpic
Samsung 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA65A4002VS/TL, Imperial Silver, Diamond Drum)
Check Price on Amazon

2. Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine's control panel is carefully constructed to prevent water from dripping inside.

The washing machine has four wheels for convenient movement and can be moved simply by sliding it along.

Specifications:

Capacity: 7 kg

RPM: Maximum spin speed of 1400 RPM for superior drying of clothes

Key features: Auto restart, End of cycle buzzer, Soak Technology

ProsCons
Comes with advanced featuresNoisy functioning
A good budget buy 
cellpic
Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (SUPERB ATOM 7.0, Grey Dazzle, TurboScrub Technology)
Check Price on Amazon

3. Godrej 6.2 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Godrej 6.2 kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine features solid construction, which causes minimal vibration when washing. The machine has a shockproof and anti-scratch reinforced glass cover for improved durability and Indian usage patterns.

Specifications:

Capacity: 6.2 kg

RPM: Maximum spin speed of 700 RPM for superior drying of clothes

Key features: 5 wash program, Active Soak, Acu-wash Drum, Child lock, i-wash technology, and toughened glass lid

ProsCons
Comes with the brand name GodrejHigh level of vibration
cellpic
Godrej 6.2 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WT EON 620 A Gp Gr, Grey)
17,900
Buy now

4. Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

By identifying the water type and changing the wash cycle, this five-star-rated washer adapts its operations for washing in hard water, helping you save up to 20% on water usage. It includes 12 distinct wash cycles, specifically made to wash various fabric kinds. You may also use the express wash option to cut the length of your cycle by 30 to 40%.

Specifications:

Capacity: 6 kg

RPM: Maximum spin speed of 740 RPM for superior drying of clothes

Key features: Zero Pressure Fill and ZPF Technology which ensures that the wash tub gets filled 50% quickee even if the pressure is low.

ProsCons
Comes with lots of advanced featuresNoisy, after some time
cellpic
Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 6.0 GENX, Satin Grey, Hard Water Wash)
Check Price on Amazon

5. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Wash your laundry with less work and power with the LG 7kg semi-automatic machine. There are three settings available: mild, normal, and powerful.

The lint filter collects lint from washing clothes. As a result, washing outcomes are improved because the fabric does not become stuck in the tube.

Specifications:

Capacity: 7 kg

RPM: Maximum spin speed of 1300 RPM for superior drying of clothes

Key features: Wind Jet Dry, Collar Scrubber, Rat Away Technology, Rust-Free Plastic Base

ProsCons
Advance features with colour optionsVibrates with little noise
One of the finest buys in the budget 
cellpic
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Wind Jet Dry)
15% off 11,440 13,490
Buy now

6. AmazonBasics 6 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The AmazonBasics 6 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine offers a small cabinet with a large tub and fuzzy logic and 8 Pre-Set Wash Programs. Its features, such as automated water level, cloth quantity, and unbalanced sensors, make daily laundry simple and practical.

Even in dim lighting, you can easily choose your wash settings and initiate the wash, thanks to the machine's user-friendly LED display.

Specifications:

Capacity: 6 kg

RPM: Maximum spin speed of 700 RPM

Key features: Drum made of stainless steel, rat cover protection, an air-drying feature, a little cupboard with a big tub, a baby lock, etc.

ProsCons
Perfect display for night washingThe body is not up to the mark
Amazon’s warranty 
cellpic
Amazon Basics 6 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing machine (Eco wash, Auto Power Cut-off, Memory Feature)
Check Price on Amazon

7. Samsung 7.0 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Samsung 7.0 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is an excellent choice for medium-sized households with 3–4 persons because of its outstanding energy economy. It delivers low power consumption, helps you save money, and minimises dangerous CO2 emissions.

Specifications:

Capacity: 7 kg

RPM: Maximum spin speed of 1300 RPM

Key features: Features such as "Rat Protection," "Rust Proof Body," "Auto Restart," and "4 Caster Wheels on Each Corner of the Base" are special features.

ProsCons
Come in a compact sizeOld design with not many features
Samsung’s brand name 
cellpic
Samsung 7.0 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WT70M3000UU/TL, LIGHT GRAY, Double Storm Pulsator)
Check Price on Amazon

8. Haier HWM65-AE 6.5Kg Top Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine

Haier 6.5Kg Top Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine, which features eight wash programs. It also includes an LED display.

Specifications:

Capacity: 6.5 kg

RPM: Maximum spin speed of 850 RPM for superior drying of clothes

Key features: 8 wash program, Oceanus wave drum, Balance clean pulsator, PCM cabinet.

ProsCons
Come with child lock and other featuresA little bit of vibration
cellpic
Haier HWM65-AE 6.5Kg Top Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine, Moonlight Grey
Check Price on Amazon

9. Samsung 8.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

This is a perfect choice if you are looking for a machine around 10,000. The washer includes six action pulsators and smart pro-wash technology for an improved washing experience. The Hexa Storm Pulsator gives the greatest wash results.

Specifications:

Capacity: 8.5 kg

RPM: Maximum spin speed of 1350 RPM for superior drying of clothes

Key features: Energy Efficient Model comes with a 5-star rating, three washing programs

ProsCons
Hexa Storm Pulsator for clothes thorough cleaningBulky design
Best for large families 
cellpic
Samsung 8.5 kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WT85B4200GG/TL, Light Grey, Air turbo drying)
9% off 14,678 16,190
Buy now

10. Onida 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T70FGD, Grey)

One of India's top washing machines, under Rs. 15,000, Onoda 7kg washing machine is shockproof and has a magic filter, crystal drum technology, and one-touch control.

Specifications:

Capacity: 7kg

RPM: Maximum spin speed of 750 RPM for superior drying of clothes

Key features: Anti Rust Body, Dynamic Display, One Touch Operation, Crystal Drum Technology

ProsCons
Aqua saver technologyBulky design
A budget buy compared to other machines 
cellpic
Onida 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T70FGD, Grey)
Check Price on Amazon

Price of Washing machine at a glance:

ProductPrice
Samsung 6.5 kg Top Loading Fully Automatic Washing Machine 14,790
Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 10,090
Godrej 6.2 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 13,490
Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 14,990
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 11,490
AmazonBasics 6 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 12,999
Samsung 7.0 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 10,390
Haier HWM65-AE 6.5Kg Top Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine 14,290
Samsung 8.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 13,490
Onida 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T70FGD, Grey) 14,990

Best 3 features for you

Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of washing machines under Rs. 15,000:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung 6.5 kg Top Loading Fully AutomaticAdvanced technologyFeatures that save electricityCutting-edge design with modern function
Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top LoadingPowerful machineModern functionFeatures that save electricity
Godrej 6.2 Kg Fully-Automatic Top LoadingFeatures that save electricityAdvanced technologyTop Design
Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top LoadingAdvanced technologyTop DesignPowerful machine
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top LoadingWind jet dry technologyFeatures that save electricityAdvanced technology
AmazonBasics 6 Kg Fully Automatic Top LoadingAdvanced technologyCutting-edge design with modern functionUnique LED display
Samsung 7.0 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top LoadingRat protectionFeatures that save electricitySpecial Samsung features
Haier HWM65-AE 6.5Kg Top Load Fully-AutomaticChild lockCutting-edge design with modern functionSuper filter
Samsung 8.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top LoadingMaximum capacitySpecial Samsung featuresFeatures that save electricity
Onida 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top LoadingCutting-edge design with modern functionAqua saver featureAdvanced technology

Best value for money washing machine under Rs. 15,000

The Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Royal is the best washing machine for money. The washing machine has a grade of 5, or five stars, which is the highest water and energy efficiency attainable. Choosing the express wash option will also let you reduce the cycle length by 30 to 40%.

Best overall washing machine under Rs. 15,000

The LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is the greatest overall buy if that's what you're after. The lint filter collects lint from washing clothing, and the outcomes of the washing process are vastly improved since the clothes do not get stuck in the pipe.

How to Choose the Best Washing Machine for Less Than Rs. 15,000?

Before purchasing a washing machine, you must make absolutely sure of the following:

1. Specifications and features

When picking a washing machine, search for the most cutting-edge innovation, great features, and the highest level of performance.

2. Client testimonials

The finest facts and details on a product come from current users who have used it for a while. You may learn more from their evaluation to determine whether or not a particular appliance would work well in your home.

3. Service excellence

Brands frequently stress that the client is supreme. The level of customer care the brand offers may very well represent this value.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

electronics FOR LESS