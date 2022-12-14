Best water geysers of 15-litre storage capacity: A buyer's guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Dec 14, 2022 22:00 IST





Summary: People typically favour water geysers with a 15-litre standard storage capacity. Such geysers are ideal for homes and offices.

Water geysers of 15 litre storage capacity is best suitable for large families.

You can get 15 ltr water geysers online from several well-known manufacturers, including AO Smith, Crompton, Kenstar, Havells, and more. Check out the list and find the best water geyser 15 ltr according to your requirements. At Amazon, you can find a wide range of options in the list of best water geyser 15 ltr from reputable brands. These companies strive to create small, quick-heating water geysers that are simple to install. Moreover, they aid in energy and water conservation by using minimal power. You can select from a selection of colours to fit the needs of your home because they are offered in many different hues. Best Water Geyser 15 ltr 1. AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 is one of the best 15-litre water heaters (geyser) with a voltage of 250 and wattage of 2000 watts the warranty you get on this product is of 7 years on the inner tank and two years comprehensively. The material used in a tank is blue diamond glass linked with corrosion resistance. This glass coat helps to prevent scale formation and extend the life of heating elements. It also gets a 5-star rating by BEE with advanced PUF technology for power saving. If you want to save power, this is the best 15-litre water heater. Specifications Brand: AO Smith Power Source: Electric Item Dimensions: 33.8 x 33.8 x 44 Centimetres Item Weight: 11 kg 800 gram Wattage: 2000 Pressure: 8 bars

Pros Cons 2X corrosion resistance Water heating time is long Power Savings technology Glass-Coated Heating Element

2. Crompton Amica ASWH - 2015 Crompton Amica ASWH-2015 15-litre five-star rated geyser with electric coated with voltage 250 and 2000 watts. It has three levels of safety with a capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut out and multifunctional value. An anti-rust feature is also fitted with a specially designed-magnesium anode. The material used in this Crompton Amica water geyser is an ISI-marked nickel-coated special element to provide resistance against scale formation. Specifications Brand: Crompton Power Source: Corded Electric Item Dimensions: 36 x 36 x 49 Centimetres Item Weight: 8 kg 200 g Wattage: 2000 Pressure: 8 bar

Pros Cons Anti-rust feature Water leakage issues ISI marked nickel coated special element 3-level safety

3. AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES is an upgraded version of AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015. A customised, long-lasting Anode rod works even in hard water conditions. The warranty given in the tank is 7-year plus a 4-year extended warranty on glass coated heating element and a 2-year comprehensive. It has beautiful aesthetics to match the decor of your wall. And if you want to save your electricity bill, this is best for you. It is rated 5-star by BEE for electricity saving. There are quite similar functions related to AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015. Specifications Brand: AO Smith Power Source: Electric Item Dimensions: 37.3 x 37.3 x 34.8 Centimetres Item Weight: 9 kg 800 g Wattage: 2000 Pressure: 8 Bars

Pros Cons Long-lasting Anode Rod Some noise operations Energy efficient Fast heating

4. Kentstar Star 15 litre Kenstar Star 15 Litre water geyser with corded electricity and 250 volts and 2000 watts. Kentstar provides free installation. For high-rise buildings, there is suitable 8-bar pressure. There is a replaceable magnesium rod. There is another rod that is a heavy-duty magnesium anode rod that helps in preventing the tank from corrosion it is also rated five stars by BEE for super power saving. Specifications Brand: Kenstar Power Source: Corded Electric Item Dimensions: 38.5 x 56.5 x 36.5 Centimetres Item Weight: 11 kg Wattage: 2000 Pressure: 8 Bar

Pros Cons Low electric consumption After sales service is not good high performance at 5K range Replaceable magnesium Rod

5. Havells Monza EC 15 Havells Monza EC 15 litre is the best water heater with a capacity of 15 litres and voltage of 2000 watts with a pressure of 8 bars. And waterproof degree, and there is IPX-4 protection for longer product life. There is an adjustable knob for temperature setting between 25 degree Celsius to 75 degree Celsius to get your desired temperature. The tank has multifunctional safety value from internal and external pressure build-up. This is made up of ultra-thick superior steel that provides corrosion and resistance and is anti-rusting. It also avoids direct contact between cold and hot water flow for faster heating and optimises energy-saving to deliver 20% more hot water output. Specifications Brand: Havells Power Source: Electric Item Dimensions: 31 x 33.4 x 56.8 Centimeters Item Weight: 8 kg 700 g Wattage: 2000 Pressure: 8 bars

Pros Cons Feroglas Tech with single Weld Design Consumes a little more power Incoloy glass coated heating element anode rod with a stainless steel core

6. V-Guard Divino V-Guard Devino 5-star rated 15-litre water geyser with 2000 watts extracts thick and high-density CFC-free PUF for maximum heat retention. An advanced vitreous enamel coating takes care of the tank from the inner side, further ensuring sustained performance. There is an extra thick magnesium anode that provides additional protection. They also install single weld line high grade mild steel tanks that reduce 66% chances of leakage for safety. There is an advanced thermostat and thermal cut-out mechanical for dual overheat protection. There is a 5-in-1 multifunctional safety valve that prevents excessive pressure build-up. There is also vacuum formation and reverse water flow. If we talk about hygienic and odour-free water, there is multi-layer protection against corrosion and scaling. This is designed for convenience as there is a temperature control knob for adjusting the temperature and a stylish twin LED indicator. Specifications Brand: V-Guard Power Source: Electric Item Dimensions: 32.1 x 30.1 x 33.6 Centimetres Item Weight: 8 kg 400 g Wattage: 2000 Pressure: 8 bars

Pros Cons Vitreous Enamel Coating Slow heat time Multi-function Safety Valve Single Weld Line High Grade Mild Steel Tank

7. Bajaj New Shakti Neo Bajaj New Shakti NEO 15 litre metal body water geyser features titanium armour and swirl flow technology, making it unique from others. It is designed with copper elements with an efficient, longer life. It is very suitable for 8 bar pressure. This has a unique weld-free joint in the outer metal body. There are different charges for installation for different cities. That special titanium armour technology prevents corrosion and rusting and results in a long life. Swirl flow technology gives 20% more hot water. Specifications Brand: Bajaj Power Source: Electric Item Dimensions: 33.5 x 31.5 x 46.1 Centimetres Item Weight: ‎9700 Grams Pressure: 8 bars

Pros Cons Safety feature inbuilt Size is little bit bigger Good Customer Service experience Build Quality is superior.

8. Crompton Arno Neo Crompton Arno Neo 15-liter water heater comes with quick heating and effective energy storage. This has a star rating of 5 and 2000 watts of power. Also present is 8 bar of pressure. This is comparable to the Crompton Amica in that it offers three levels of safety, a capillary thermostat, an automatic thermal cutout, and a multifunctional valve. Copper makes up the heating element. If we're talking about an anti-rusting, a magnesium anode is specifically made to stop corrosions from hard water quality. It is a unique ingredient that offers resistance to the production of scales. Specifications Brand: Crompton Power Source: Electric Item Dimensions: 31.5 x 33 x 46.2 Centimetres Item Weight: ‎7800 Grams Wattage: 2000 Pressure: 8 bars

Pros Cons Cost effective Does not hold hot water for long Energy efficient Heats water quickly

9. Orient Electric Enamour Prime Orient Electric Enamour Prime 15 litre water geyser with 250 volts. It has a 40% longer lifespan with ultra-diamond glass line technology that makes it compatible with high TDS water, and it also prevents corrosion. The heating element is coated with nickel and copper. It is shockproof and waterproof for safety. There is also a temperature control knob that lets you choose your desired temperature. From a safety point of view, there is a 3-pin plug to ensure current safety and primary and secondary overheat protection and a multifunctional value for additional security. Specifications Brand: Orient Power Source: Corded Electric Item Dimensions: 39 x 35 x 39 Centimetres Item Weight:‎ 13500 Grams Wattage: 2000 Pressure: 8 bars

Pros Cons Ultra Diamond Glassline Technology Takes long time to heat Nickel-coated copper heating element high-strength polymer body

10. V-GUARD Victo BEE has given the V-Guard Victo 15-litre water geyser a 5-star rating for being a super electric saver. It boasts high-density PUF insulation for optimal heat retention and is incredibly energy efficient. If we discuss the materials utilized, premium Incoloy 800 heating elements offer sustainable performance with an extra thick magnesium anode for additional protection and advanced vitreous enamel coating that protects the inner tank. To ensure safety, a five-in-one multifunctional safety valve with a three-level sophisticated thermostat and a thermal cutoff mechanism offers dual overheat protection. It includes multiple layers of protection against scaling and corrosion for hygiene. A single, high-quality weld line decreases the likelihood of leaks. Specifications Brand: V-Guard Power Source: Corded Electric Item Dimensions: 34.1 x 32.1 x 50.1 Centimetres Item Weight: 9.8 Kilograms Wattage: 2000 Pressure: 8 bars

Pros Cons Vitreous Enamel Coating Suitable for High Rise Buildings Single Weld Line High Grade Mild Steel Tank ulti-layer Protection against Corrosion

Price of geyser at a glance:

Product Price AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 Rs. 7,349 Best water geyser 15 ltr Rs. 6,794 AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-015 Rs. 102,99 KENSTAR STAR 15L Water Heater Rs. 6,230 Havells Monza EC Rs. 7,990 V-Guard Divino Rs. 6,511 Bajaj New Shakti Neo Rs. 5,999 Crompton Arno Neo Rs. 5,999 V-Guard Victo Rs. 7,354

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank 5 Star Double Protection with Thermal Cut-Out Best water geyser 15 ltr pecially designed magnesium anode 5 Star automatic thermal cut-out AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-015 Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank 5 Star ABS Body Material KENSTAR STAR 15L Water Heater Heavy Duty Magnesium Anode rod 5 Star NA Havells Monza EC Feroglas Tech with single Weld Design 5 Star Incoloy glass coated heating element V-Guard Divino advanced Vitreous Enamel Coating 5 Star Advanced Thermostat & Thermal Cut-out Mechanism Bajaj New Shakti Neo Titanium Armour Technology 5 Star Child Safety Mode Crompton Arno Neo specially designed magnesium anode 5 Star automatic thermal cut-out V-Guard Victo Ultra Diamond Glassline Technology 5 Star Whirlflow Technology

Best value for money It would be best to have a Crompton Arno Neo 15L Star-rated storage water heater (geyser) with advanced 3-level safety mode during winters. It contains enough water capacity that is sufficient for a whole family. Installation fittings are upon the brand and are pocket friendly considering the water quantity. Best for value addition to your home when selecting the best water geyser 15 ltr. Best overall The HSE-VAS-X water heater is made for the best performance and energy efficiency. Longer longevity in the worst water conditions is guaranteed by the Blue Diamond Glass liner, and Glass coated heating element. It features the majority of the controls you would need in a geyser and a temperature control knob. All these features at such a great price make best water geyser 15 ltr an extremely suitable option. How to find the perfect water geyser 15 ltr A 6-litre quick geyser or a 10- to 15-litre storage geyser is needed for bathing using a bucket or a small household of two to three people. A 25-litre storage geyser is required if you take baths in the shower; otherwise, a 1- to 3-liter immediate geyser will do for your wash basin and kitchen utensils. Check the energy efficiency as well. The more energy-efficient the geyser the higher its BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) star rating. To maximise energy usage and reduce your electricity bill, ideally choose a device with a 4 or 5 star rating. On all these parameters, HSE-VAS-X water heater emerges as the best option.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.