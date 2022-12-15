Story Saved
New Delhi 20oCC
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022
New Delhi 20oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best water geysers of 15-litre storage capacity: A buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 14, 2022 22:00 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

People typically favour water geysers with a 15-litre standard storage capacity. Such geysers are ideal for homes and offices.

product info
Water geysers of 15 litre storage capacity is best suitable for large families.

You can get 15 ltr water geysers online from several well-known manufacturers, including AO Smith, Crompton, Kenstar, Havells, and more. Check out the list and find the best water geyser 15 ltr according to your requirements.

At Amazon, you can find a wide range of options in the list of best water geyser 15 ltr from reputable brands. These companies strive to create small, quick-heating water geysers that are simple to install. Moreover, they aid in energy and water conservation by using minimal power. You can select from a selection of colours to fit the needs of your home because they are offered in many different hues.

Best Water Geyser 15 ltr

1. AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015

AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 is one of the best 15-litre water heaters (geyser) with a voltage of 250 and wattage of 2000 watts the warranty you get on this product is of 7 years on the inner tank and two years comprehensively. The material used in a tank is blue diamond glass linked with corrosion resistance. This glass coat helps to prevent scale formation and extend the life of heating elements. It also gets a 5-star rating by BEE with advanced PUF technology for power saving. If you want to save power, this is the best 15-litre water heater.

Specifications

Brand: AO Smith

Power Source: Electric

Item Dimensions: 33.8 x 33.8 x 44 Centimetres

Item Weight: 11 kg 800 gram

Wattage: 2000

Pressure: 8 bars

ProsCons
2X corrosion resistanceWater heating time is long
Power Savings technology 
Glass-Coated Heating Element 
cellpic
AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) White 5 Star
33% off 7,349 10,900
Buy now

2. Crompton Amica ASWH - 2015

Crompton Amica ASWH-2015 15-litre five-star rated geyser with electric coated with voltage 250 and 2000 watts. It has three levels of safety with a capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut out and multifunctional value. An anti-rust feature is also fitted with a specially designed-magnesium anode. The material used in this Crompton Amica water geyser is an ISI-marked nickel-coated special element to provide resistance against scale formation.

Specifications

Brand: Crompton

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Dimensions: 36 x 36 x 49 Centimetres

Item Weight: 8 kg 200 g

Wattage: 2000

Pressure: 8 bar

ProsCons
Anti-rust featureWater leakage issues
ISI marked nickel coated special element 
3-level safety 
cellpic
Crompton Amica 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Free Installation and Connection Pipes (White)
45% off 6,370 11,500
Buy now

3. AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES

AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES is an upgraded version of AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015. A customised, long-lasting Anode rod works even in hard water conditions. The warranty given in the tank is 7-year plus a 4-year extended warranty on glass coated heating element and a 2-year comprehensive. It has beautiful aesthetics to match the decor of your wall. And if you want to save your electricity bill, this is best for you. It is rated 5-star by BEE for electricity saving. There are quite similar functions related to AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015.

Specifications

Brand: AO Smith

Power Source: Electric

Item Dimensions: 37.3 x 37.3 x 34.8 Centimetres

Item Weight: 9 kg 800 g

Wattage: 2000

Pressure: 8 Bars

ProsCons
Long-lasting Anode RodSome noise operations
Energy efficient 
Fast heating 
cellpic
AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) White 5 Star
28% off 10,299 14,300
Buy now

4. Kentstar Star 15 litre

Kenstar Star 15 Litre water geyser with corded electricity and 250 volts and 2000 watts. Kentstar provides free installation. For high-rise buildings, there is suitable 8-bar pressure. There is a replaceable magnesium rod. There is another rod that is a heavy-duty magnesium anode rod that helps in preventing the tank from corrosion it is also rated five stars by BEE for super power saving.

Specifications

Brand: Kenstar

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Dimensions: 38.5 x 56.5 x 36.5 Centimetres

Item Weight: 11 kg

Wattage: 2000

Pressure: 8 Bar

ProsCons
Low electric consumptionAfter sales service is not good
high performance at 5K range 
Replaceable magnesium Rod 
cellpic
KENSTAR STAR 15L Water Heater
44% off 6,400 11,370
Buy now

5. Havells Monza EC 15

Havells Monza EC 15 litre is the best water heater with a capacity of 15 litres and voltage of 2000 watts with a pressure of 8 bars. And waterproof degree, and there is IPX-4 protection for longer product life. There is an adjustable knob for temperature setting between 25 degree Celsius to 75 degree Celsius to get your desired temperature. The tank has multifunctional safety value from internal and external pressure build-up. This is made up of ultra-thick superior steel that provides corrosion and resistance and is anti-rusting. It also avoids direct contact between cold and hot water flow for faster heating and optimises energy-saving to deliver 20% more hot water output.

Specifications

Brand: Havells

Power Source: Electric

Item Dimensions: 31 x 33.4 x 56.8 Centimeters

Item Weight: 8 kg 700 g

Wattage: 2000

Pressure: 8 bars

ProsCons
Feroglas Tech with single Weld DesignConsumes a little more power
Incoloy glass coated heating element 
anode rod with a stainless steel core 
cellpic
Havells Monza EC 15-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Flexi Pipe, Ivory 5 Star
35% off 7,799 11,970
Buy now

6. V-Guard Divino

V-Guard Devino 5-star rated 15-litre water geyser with 2000 watts extracts thick and high-density CFC-free PUF for maximum heat retention. An advanced vitreous enamel coating takes care of the tank from the inner side, further ensuring sustained performance. There is an extra thick magnesium anode that provides additional protection. They also install single weld line high grade mild steel tanks that reduce 66% chances of leakage for safety. There is an advanced thermostat and thermal cut-out mechanical for dual overheat protection. There is a 5-in-1 multifunctional safety valve that prevents excessive pressure build-up. There is also vacuum formation and reverse water flow. If we talk about hygienic and odour-free water, there is multi-layer protection against corrosion and scaling. This is designed for convenience as there is a temperature control knob for adjusting the temperature and a stylish twin LED indicator.

Specifications

Brand: V-Guard

Power Source: Electric

Item Dimensions: 32.1 x 30.1 x 33.6 Centimetres

Item Weight: 8 kg 400 g

Wattage: 2000

Pressure: 8 bars

ProsCons
Vitreous Enamel CoatingSlow heat time
Multi-function Safety Valve 
Single Weld Line High Grade Mild Steel Tank 
cellpic
V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced Safety Features, White
21% off 6,699 8,500
Buy now

7. Bajaj New Shakti Neo

Bajaj New Shakti NEO 15 litre metal body water geyser features titanium armour and swirl flow technology, making it unique from others. It is designed with copper elements with an efficient, longer life. It is very suitable for 8 bar pressure. This has a unique weld-free joint in the outer metal body. There are different charges for installation for different cities. That special titanium armour technology prevents corrosion and rusting and results in a long life. Swirl flow technology gives 20% more hot water.

Specifications

Brand: Bajaj

Power Source: Electric

Item Dimensions: 33.5 x 31.5 x 46.1 Centimetres

Item Weight: ‎9700 Grams

Pressure: 8 bars

ProsCons
Safety feature inbuiltSize is little bit bigger
Good Customer Service experience 
Build Quality is superior. 
cellpic
Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser 15 litres) 4 Star BEE Rated Heater For Water Heating with Titanium Armour, Swirl Flow Technology, Glasslined Tank (White), 1 Yr Warranty
58% off 5,499 13,150
Buy now

8. Crompton Arno Neo

Crompton Arno Neo 15-liter water heater comes with quick heating and effective energy storage. This has a star rating of 5 and 2000 watts of power. Also present is 8 bar of pressure. This is comparable to the Crompton Amica in that it offers three levels of safety, a capillary thermostat, an automatic thermal cutout, and a multifunctional valve. Copper makes up the heating element. If we're talking about an anti-rusting, a magnesium anode is specifically made to stop corrosions from hard water quality. It is a unique ingredient that offers resistance to the production of scales.

Specifications

Brand: Crompton

Power Source: Electric

Item Dimensions: 31.5 x 33 x 46.2 Centimetres

Item Weight: ‎7800 Grams

Wattage: 2000

Pressure: 8 bars

ProsCons
Cost effectiveDoes not hold hot water for long
Energy efficient 
Heats water quickly 
cellpic
Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety (White)
38% off 5,905 9,500
Buy now

9. Orient Electric Enamour Prime

Orient Electric Enamour Prime 15 litre water geyser with 250 volts. It has a 40% longer lifespan with ultra-diamond glass line technology that makes it compatible with high TDS water, and it also prevents corrosion. The heating element is coated with nickel and copper. It is shockproof and waterproof for safety. There is also a temperature control knob that lets you choose your desired temperature. From a safety point of view, there is a 3-pin plug to ensure current safety and primary and secondary overheat protection and a multifunctional value for additional security.

Specifications

Brand: Orient

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Dimensions: 39 x 35 x 39 Centimetres

Item Weight:‎ 13500 Grams

Wattage: 2000

Pressure: 8 bars

ProsCons
Ultra Diamond Glassline TechnologyTakes long time to heat
Nickel-coated copper heating element 
high-strength polymer body 
cellpic
Orient Electric Enamour Prime 15L Glassline Storage Water Heater (Geyser), 5-star BEE rated, 5-layer safety shield, Suitable for high-rise buildings (White & Grey)
38% off 8,490 13,790
Buy now

10. V-GUARD Victo

BEE has given the V-Guard Victo 15-litre water geyser a 5-star rating for being a super electric saver. It boasts high-density PUF insulation for optimal heat retention and is incredibly energy efficient. If we discuss the materials utilized, premium Incoloy 800 heating elements offer sustainable performance with an extra thick magnesium anode for additional protection and advanced vitreous enamel coating that protects the inner tank. To ensure safety, a five-in-one multifunctional safety valve with a three-level sophisticated thermostat and a thermal cutoff mechanism offers dual overheat protection. It includes multiple layers of protection against scaling and corrosion for hygiene. A single, high-quality weld line decreases the likelihood of leaks.

Specifications

Brand: V-Guard

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Dimensions: 34.1 x 32.1 x 50.1 Centimetres

Item Weight: 9.8 Kilograms

Wattage: 2000

Pressure: 8 bars

ProsCons
Vitreous Enamel CoatingSuitable for High Rise Buildings
Single Weld Line High Grade Mild Steel Tank 
ulti-layer Protection against Corrosion 
cellpic
V-Guard Victo 15 Litre Water Heater with Free Installation & Free Connection Pipes (BEE 5 Star Rated), White (15 Litre)
23% off 7,555 9,800
Buy now

Price of geyser at a glance:

ProductPrice
AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015Rs. 7,349
Best water geyser 15 ltrRs. 6,794
AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-015Rs. 102,99
KENSTAR STAR 15L Water HeaterRs. 6,230
Havells Monza ECRs. 7,990
V-Guard DivinoRs. 6,511
Bajaj New Shakti NeoRs. 5,999
Crompton Arno NeoRs. 5,999
V-Guard VictoRs. 7,354

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank5 StarDouble Protection with Thermal Cut-Out
Best water geyser 15 ltrpecially designed magnesium anode5 Starautomatic thermal cut-out
AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-015Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank5 StarABS Body Material
KENSTAR STAR 15L Water HeaterHeavy Duty Magnesium Anode rod5 StarNA
Havells Monza ECFeroglas Tech with single Weld Design5 StarIncoloy glass coated heating element
V-Guard Divinoadvanced Vitreous Enamel Coating5 StarAdvanced Thermostat & Thermal Cut-out Mechanism
Bajaj New Shakti NeoTitanium Armour Technology5 StarChild Safety Mode
Crompton Arno Neospecially designed magnesium anode5 Starautomatic thermal cut-out
V-Guard VictoUltra Diamond Glassline Technology5 StarWhirlflow Technology

Best value for money

It would be best to have a Crompton Arno Neo 15L Star-rated storage water heater (geyser) with advanced 3-level safety mode during winters. It contains enough water capacity that is sufficient for a whole family. Installation fittings are upon the brand and are pocket friendly considering the water quantity. Best for value addition to your home when selecting the best water geyser 15 ltr.

Best overall

The HSE-VAS-X water heater is made for the best performance and energy efficiency. Longer longevity in the worst water conditions is guaranteed by the Blue Diamond Glass liner, and Glass coated heating element. It features the majority of the controls you would need in a geyser and a temperature control knob. All these features at such a great price make best water geyser 15 ltr an extremely suitable option.

How to find the perfect water geyser 15 ltr

A 6-litre quick geyser or a 10- to 15-litre storage geyser is needed for bathing using a bucket or a small household of two to three people. A 25-litre storage geyser is required if you take baths in the shower; otherwise, a 1- to 3-liter immediate geyser will do for your wash basin and kitchen utensils. Check the energy efficiency as well. The more energy-efficient the geyser the higher its BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) star rating. To maximise energy usage and reduce your electricity bill, ideally choose a device with a 4 or 5 star rating. On all these parameters, HSE-VAS-X water heater emerges as the best option.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best action cameras to buy now
Best graphics cards can boost computing experience
Best KODAK printer for your home
Amazon sale: Face creams will work wonders for your skin, avail up to 30% off
Best Orpat heaters are perfect for this winter season

Best water geyser 15 ltr

How should we choose the capacity of a water geyser?

How much should the water pressure be in a high-rise building?

What are the safety features to look for in a water geyser?

Does a geyser raise the cost of electricity?

Which geyser shape is the best?

View More
electronics FOR LESS