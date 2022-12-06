Best wet and dry vacuum cleaners to make cleaning job easy

Buy vaccum cleaners that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant-enabled devices.

There are many great wet and dry vacuum cleaners on the market, but not all of them can deliver the quality you need to get the job done. In this list, there are such vacuum cleaners also which are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant-enabled devices and adapt to your cleaning schedule and your home. Before you purchase one, make sure to do your research so that you can find the best wet and dry vacuum cleaner on the market today! 1. Prestige Clean Home Typhoon The Prestige Clean Home Typhoon 06 is an ideal vacuum for apartments and small houses with a simple yet effective design. This powerful vacuum cleaner includes a large capacity dustbin, has powerful suction power, and can be used on most floors, including carpets, bare floors and stairs. Specifications Brand: Prestige Colour: Black and Red Model name: Typhoon 06 Form factor: Cannister Surface Recommendation: Hard floor

Pros Cons Lightweight Bit noisy Portable Protective cover good

2. Prestige Vacuum Cleaner Typhoon -05 The Prestige Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner Typhoon is a powerful suction cleaner that can handle any cleaning job at home or on the road. Using the latest filters, this vacuum comes with a HEPA filter to capture the finest dust, dirt and debris from your washroom. Its 360-degree wheels can clean all areas of your home without any hassle. The product is well made of quality material and offers great value for money. Specifications Brand: Prestige Colour: Black and Red Model name: Typhoon 05 Form factor: Cannister Filter type: HEPA

Pros Cons Good Dustbin capacity Services could be better Durable Easy to use

3. Mi Robot Vacuum The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop gives you a combination of suction power and cleaning efficiency. Its powerful 2100 Pa suction achieves thorough washing and sweeping in a short time. The brushless motor generates maximum power to work up dust effectively. It uses an advanced LDS Laser Navigation System with an upgraded SLAM algorithm for fast scanning, longer range and high accuracy. Specifications Brand: MI Colour: Black Special features: Bag, HEPA, Wet/Dry Surface recommendation: Tile Filter type: HEPA

Pros Cons Good in design Floor mopping could be better Good battery backup Easy setup

4. BLACK+DECKER WDBD15 There is nothing the BLACK+DECKER wet/dry vacuum can't clean, whether it's dust, water, daily waste or cleaning the car. This vacuum cleaner has a retractable cord (5 metres long) and a 360-degree swivel hose for better reach, as well as a powerful 1400W motor and 16 KPA strong suction power. Using the HEPA filter, you can breathe cleaner air by capturing the smallest allergen particles. Specifications Brand: Black + Decker Colour: Red/ Grey Form factor: Cannister Filter type: HEPA

Pros Cons Super suction Packaging could be better Budget-friendly Easy to clean

5. Karcher WD3 EU With the Karcher Wet & Dry Vacuum, you can easily vacuum even in the smallest places by conveniently adding various nozzles to the suction line. Flexible and convenient wet and dry vacuum cleaning outcomes are made possible by a strong motor and tremendous suction force. This robust vacuum has a 17-litre capacity. Specifications Brand: KARCHER Colour: Yellow & Black Form factor: Cannister Filter type: Cartridge Special features: Practical parking position, Wheels, Blower

Pros Cons Powerful suction Packaging could be better Low energy consumption Good in design

6. KENT 16017 KSL-612 This dry and wet vacuum cleaner from Kent has a 1200W motor that is strong and effective in cleaning dry dust from a variety of surfaces and wet spillage in your home, workplace, or maybe a workshop. Powerful enough to complete the task while being incredibly lightweight and manageable. Many areas that you would usually find difficult to clean will be cleaned with the KENT vacuum cleaner. Specifications Brand: KENT Colour: Metallic silver Form factor: Cannister Filter type: Cartridge Surface Recommendation: Hard floor

Pros Cons Good build quality Services could be better Easy to operate Lightweight

7. iRobot Roomba i7+ (i755020) You need them to feel and look great, too. Make sure you clean up the messes they make, too. When you use a Roomba vacuum which can handle its cleaning, you don't have to worry about cleaning up after yourself. Specifications Brand: Irobot Model name: IRobot Roomba i7 + (7556) Colour: Light Silver Surface Recommendation: Hard floor

Pros Cons Solid built quality High maintenance cost Great battery life Good efficiency

8. Karcher WD2/MV2 1000-Watt Powerful, compact, and durable, this wet and dry vacuum cleaner is ideal for cleaning the living area and the garage. With an innovative bagless system, you can change your filter when needed without removing it from the machine. Its 12 litres of storage capacity provides plenty of room for debris collection while its rotating brush roll vacuums up dirt efficiently. Specifications Brand: KARCHER Colour: Yellow Form factor: Cannister Filter type: Cartridge Special features: Wet and Dry Vacuuming

Pros Cons Easy to use Bit noisy Overall good performance

9. Irobot Roomba 692 The Roomba 692 Vacuum Cleaning Robot has everything you need to keep your home clean. It comes with a 3-Stage cleaning system, Dual Multi-Surface Brushes, and Voice Assistant-compatible technology that recommends tasks based on your cleaning habits. The Roomba 6 Series is ready to do all your cleaning work with Google Assistant app compatibility and Alexa voice capabilities. Specifications Brand: Irobot Model name: 600 series Colour: Charcoal Gray Surface Recommendation: Hard Floor and Carpet

Pros Cons Great built quality Excellent battery life Good efficiency

Price of best vacuum cleaners at a glance:

Product Price Prestige Clean Home Typhoon ₹ 6000 Prestige Vacuum Cleaner Typhoon -05 ₹ 4399 Mi Robot Vacuum ₹ 24999 BLACK+DECKER WDBD15 ₹ 5539 Karcher WD3 EU ₹ 5799 KENT 16017 KSL-612 ₹ 5999 iRobot Roomba i7+ (i755020) ₹ 59900 Karcher WD2/MV2 1000-Watt Vacuum Cleaner ₹ 5590 Irobot Roomba 692 ₹ 18900

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Prestige Clean Home Typhoon Lightweight Portable Easy to maintain Prestige Vacuum Cleaner Typhoon -05 Easy movement Durable Good suction power Mi Robot Vacuum Bag, HEPA, Good battery backup Easy setup BLACK+DECKER WDBD15 Super suction Budget-friendly Easy to clean Karcher WD3 EU Low energy consumption Practical parking position Powerful suction KENT 16017 KSL-612 Good built quality Lightweight Easy to operate iRobot Roomba i7+ (i755020) Solid built quality Great battery life Disposable dust bag Karcher WD2/MV2 1000-Watt Vacuum Cleaner Wet and Dry Vacuuming Easy to use Hassle free to clean Irobot Roomba 692 Great built quality Durable Lightweight

Best value for money BLACK+DECKER WDBD15 is one of the perfect value for money vacuum cleaners. Equipped with a 1400-watt motor and 16 KPA suction power, the BLACK+DECKER Wet & Dry Vacuum cleaner features an impact-resistant, tough polymer tank and can be used to vacuum everything including wet dirt, dust and everyday household waste. So many features are there at affordable prices, and good to buy. Best overall Irobot Roomba 692 is the best Vacuum cleaner of all. The 600 Series robot vacuum uses a state-of-the-art carpet assessment system that can tell when your floor needs extra cleaning based on your household's unique routine. Set it up at work or home to keep everything clean while you're away. And since it's a robot vacuum, it's perfect for those still learning to use vacuums. Get ready for a cleaner life without lifting a finger. Irobot Roomba 692 is the best wet and dry vacuum cleaner you can buy. It’s powerful and easy to use, and it comes with a host of features that make it the best choice for any homeowner. How to find the best wet and dry vacuum cleaners Wet and dry vacuum cleaners come in all shapes and sizes, but there are some things you should consider before you buy one. Here's what you need to know: How much power do you need? A powerful vacuum is essential if you have a lot of thick, wet debris or an area with lots of stairs. What kind of suction power do you need? If you have hardwood floors, tile floors or low-pile rugs, look for a vacuum with more suction power than one with more airflow. How long will this vacuum last? Ensure the cord is long enough to not get tangled up while cleaning your home. And make sure the machine comes with a good warranty if you plan on using it often! Consider what features you need in your Vacuum cleaner and what price you are willing to pay, then compare your options. Make a list of all the specs you need in a Vacuum Cleaner, and don't prioritise one over the other until you've covered all the bases. Determine what brand and model you like and research your options. Thanks to Amazon's filters, it is easy to search for specific items. Many models and brands will be available for you to choose from. When considering something new to buy, compare it to the best of the competition, buy the product that's best for your needs, and end the decision-making process.