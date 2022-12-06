Story Saved
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Best wet and dry vacuum cleaners to make cleaning job easy

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 06, 2022 20:00 IST
Summary:

The best wet and dry vacuum cleaners are those that have the most powerful suction, which means they can get your floors cleaner than any other kind of vacuum.

product info
Buy vaccum cleaners that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant-enabled devices.

There are many great wet and dry vacuum cleaners on the market, but not all of them can deliver the quality you need to get the job done. In this list, there are such vacuum cleaners also which are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant-enabled devices and adapt to your cleaning schedule and your home. Before you purchase one, make sure to do your research so that you can find the best wet and dry vacuum cleaner on the market today!

1. Prestige Clean Home Typhoon

The Prestige Clean Home Typhoon 06 is an ideal vacuum for apartments and small houses with a simple yet effective design. This powerful vacuum cleaner includes a large capacity dustbin, has powerful suction power, and can be used on most floors, including carpets, bare floors and stairs.

Specifications

Brand: Prestige

Colour: Black and Red

Model name: Typhoon 06

Form factor: Cannister

Surface Recommendation: Hard floor

ProsCons
LightweightBit noisy
Portable 
Protective cover good 
cellpic
Prestige Clean Home Typhoon 06 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

2. Prestige Vacuum Cleaner Typhoon -05

The Prestige Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner Typhoon is a powerful suction cleaner that can handle any cleaning job at home or on the road. Using the latest filters, this vacuum comes with a HEPA filter to capture the finest dust, dirt and debris from your washroom. Its 360-degree wheels can clean all areas of your home without any hassle. The product is well made of quality material and offers great value for money.

Specifications

Brand: Prestige

Colour: Black and Red

Model name: Typhoon 05

Form factor: Cannister

Filter type: HEPA

ProsCons
Good Dustbin capacityServices could be better
Durable 
Easy to use 
cellpic
Prestige Wet&Dry Vacuum Cleaner Typhoon -05
46% off 4,295 7,995
Buy now

3. Mi Robot Vacuum

The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop gives you a combination of suction power and cleaning efficiency. Its powerful 2100 Pa suction achieves thorough washing and sweeping in a short time. The brushless motor generates maximum power to work up dust effectively. It uses an advanced LDS Laser Navigation System with an upgraded SLAM algorithm for fast scanning, longer range and high accuracy.

Specifications

Brand: MI

Colour: Black

Special features: Bag, HEPA, Wet/Dry

Surface recommendation: Tile

Filter type: HEPA

ProsCons
Good in designFloor mopping could be better
Good battery backup 
Easy setup 
cellpic
Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P, Best-in-class Laser Navigation in 10-20K INR price band, Intelligent mapping, Robotic Floor Cleaner with 2 in 1 Mopping and Vacuum, App Control (WiFi, Alexa,GA), Strong suction
27% off 21,999 29,999
Buy now

4. BLACK+DECKER WDBD15

There is nothing the BLACK+DECKER wet/dry vacuum can't clean, whether it's dust, water, daily waste or cleaning the car. This vacuum cleaner has a retractable cord (5 metres long) and a 360-degree swivel hose for better reach, as well as a powerful 1400W motor and 16 KPA strong suction power. Using the HEPA filter, you can breathe cleaner air by capturing the smallest allergen particles.

Specifications

Brand: Black + Decker

Colour: Red/ Grey

Form factor: Cannister

Filter type: HEPA

ProsCons
Super suctionPackaging could be better
Budget-friendly 
Easy to clean 
cellpic
BLACK+DECKER WDBD15 High Suction Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner & Blower With HEPA Filter & Reusable Dustbag Suitable For Household Use, 15-Litre 1400 Watt 16 Kpa, 1 Year Warranty (Red/Grey)
58% off 4,799 11,500
Buy now

5. Karcher WD3 EU

With the Karcher Wet & Dry Vacuum, you can easily vacuum even in the smallest places by conveniently adding various nozzles to the suction line. Flexible and convenient wet and dry vacuum cleaning outcomes are made possible by a strong motor and tremendous suction force. This robust vacuum has a 17-litre capacity.

Specifications

Brand: KARCHER

Colour: Yellow & Black

Form factor: Cannister

Filter type: Cartridge

Special features: Practical parking position, Wheels, Blower

ProsCons
Powerful suctionPackaging could be better
Low energy consumption 
Good in design 
cellpic
Karcher WD3 EU Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1000 Watts Powerful Suction, 17 L Capacity, Blower Function, Easy Filter Removal for Home and Garden Cleaning  (Yellow/Black)
47% off 5,799 10,999
Buy now

6. KENT 16017 KSL-612

This dry and wet vacuum cleaner from Kent has a 1200W motor that is strong and effective in cleaning dry dust from a variety of surfaces and wet spillage in your home, workplace, or maybe a workshop. Powerful enough to complete the task while being incredibly lightweight and manageable. Many areas that you would usually find difficult to clean will be cleaned with the KENT vacuum cleaner.

Specifications

Brand: KENT

Colour: Metallic silver

Form factor: Cannister

Filter type: Cartridge

Surface Recommendation: Hard floor

ProsCons
Good build qualityServices could be better
Easy to operate 
Lightweight 
cellpic
KENT 16017 KSL-612 Vacuum Cleaner Wet and Dry with blower and Suction for Home, Office & Car 1200 Watt | Low Noise Operation| Metallic Silver
38% off 5,999 9,750
Buy now

7. iRobot Roomba i7+ (i755020)

You need them to feel and look great, too. Make sure you clean up the messes they make, too. When you use a Roomba vacuum which can handle its cleaning, you don't have to worry about cleaning up after yourself.

Specifications

Brand: Irobot

Model name: IRobot Roomba i7 + (7556)

Colour: Light Silver

Surface Recommendation: Hard floor

ProsCons
Solid built qualityHigh maintenance cost
Great battery life 
Good efficiency 
cellpic
iRobot Roomba i7+ (i755020) WiFi connected Robotic Vacuum Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes (33 Watts)
41% off 59,900 101,900
Buy now

8. Karcher WD2/MV2 1000-Watt

Powerful, compact, and durable, this wet and dry vacuum cleaner is ideal for cleaning the living area and the garage. With an innovative bagless system, you can change your filter when needed without removing it from the machine. Its 12 litres of storage capacity provides plenty of room for debris collection while its rotating brush roll vacuums up dirt efficiently.

Specifications

Brand: KARCHER

Colour: Yellow

Form factor: Cannister

Filter type: Cartridge

Special features: Wet and Dry Vacuuming

ProsCons
Easy to useBit noisy
Overall good performance 
cellpic
Karcher WD2/MV2 1000-Watt Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner
45% off 5,590 10,199
Buy now

9. Irobot Roomba 692

The Roomba 692 Vacuum Cleaning Robot has everything you need to keep your home clean. It comes with a 3-Stage cleaning system, Dual Multi-Surface Brushes, and Voice Assistant-compatible technology that recommends tasks based on your cleaning habits. The Roomba 6 Series is ready to do all your cleaning work with Google Assistant app compatibility and Alexa voice capabilities.

Specifications

Brand: Irobot

Model name: 600 series

Colour: Charcoal Gray

Surface Recommendation: Hard Floor and Carpet

ProsCons
Great built quality 
Excellent battery life 
Good efficiency 
cellpic
Irobot Roomba 692 Vacuum Cleaning Robot (Black, Charcoal Grey)
37% off 18,900 29,900
Buy now

Price of best vacuum cleaners at a glance:

ProductPrice
Prestige Clean Home Typhoon 6000
Prestige Vacuum Cleaner Typhoon -05 4399
Mi Robot Vacuum 24999
BLACK+DECKER WDBD15 5539
Karcher WD3 EU 5799
KENT 16017 KSL-612 5999
iRobot Roomba i7+ (i755020) 59900
Karcher WD2/MV2 1000-Watt Vacuum Cleaner 5590
Irobot Roomba 692 18900

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Prestige Clean Home TyphoonLightweightPortableEasy to maintain
Prestige Vacuum Cleaner Typhoon -05Easy movementDurableGood suction power
Mi Robot VacuumBag, HEPA,Good battery backupEasy setup
BLACK+DECKER WDBD15Super suctionBudget-friendlyEasy to clean
Karcher WD3 EULow energy consumptionPractical parking positionPowerful suction
KENT 16017 KSL-612Good built qualityLightweightEasy to operate
iRobot Roomba i7+ (i755020)Solid built qualityGreat battery lifeDisposable dust bag
Karcher WD2/MV2 1000-Watt Vacuum CleanerWet and Dry VacuumingEasy to useHassle free to clean
Irobot Roomba 692Great built qualityDurableLightweight

Best value for money

BLACK+DECKER WDBD15 is one of the perfect value for money vacuum cleaners. Equipped with a 1400-watt motor and 16 KPA suction power, the BLACK+DECKER Wet & Dry Vacuum cleaner features an impact-resistant, tough polymer tank and can be used to vacuum everything including wet dirt, dust and everyday household waste. So many features are there at affordable prices, and good to buy.

Best overall

Irobot Roomba 692 is the best Vacuum cleaner of all. The 600 Series robot vacuum uses a state-of-the-art carpet assessment system that can tell when your floor needs extra cleaning based on your household's unique routine. Set it up at work or home to keep everything clean while you're away. And since it's a robot vacuum, it's perfect for those still learning to use vacuums. Get ready for a cleaner life without lifting a finger. Irobot Roomba 692 is the best wet and dry vacuum cleaner you can buy. It’s powerful and easy to use, and it comes with a host of features that make it the best choice for any homeowner.

How to find the best wet and dry vacuum cleaners

Wet and dry vacuum cleaners come in all shapes and sizes, but there are some things you should consider before you buy one.

Here's what you need to know:

How much power do you need? A powerful vacuum is essential if you have a lot of thick, wet debris or an area with lots of stairs.

What kind of suction power do you need? If you have hardwood floors, tile floors or low-pile rugs, look for a vacuum with more suction power than one with more airflow.

How long will this vacuum last? Ensure the cord is long enough to not get tangled up while cleaning your home. And make sure the machine comes with a good warranty if you plan on using it often!

Consider what features you need in your Vacuum cleaner and what price you are willing to pay, then compare your options. Make a list of all the specs you need in a Vacuum Cleaner, and don't prioritise one over the other until you've covered all the bases. Determine what brand and model you like and research your options. Thanks to Amazon's filters, it is easy to search for specific items. Many models and brands will be available for you to choose from. When considering something new to buy, compare it to the best of the competition, buy the product that's best for your needs, and end the decision-making process.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best wet and dry vacuum cleaners

electronics FOR LESS