Best WiFi extenders under ₹ 4,000 in India: Check out the top 10 options By hindustantimes.com Edited by Riya Gupta

Published on Jul 07, 2022 13:53 IST





Summary: We are all connected by the internet, like neurons in a giant brain. Internet nowadays has become a necessity, you can socialise, work, learn a skill or play games on the internet, but all of this becomes easier if we have a fast internet connection.

A wifi extender ensures strong network connection.

For most of us, our day starts with checking our emails and ends with leisure activities like watching a movie or scrolling through social media. A fast internet connection ensures a hassle-free life, and a WiFi router gives us just that. But due to the WiFi's restricted range, it can't reach all the corners of the place it is installed. This is where a WiFi range extender comes in handy. A WiFi extender, sometimes called a wireless network extender or wired-wireless network extender, uses both wired and wireless technologies to bring a wireless signal to an area of the home where network coverage has been weak (or non-existent). Suit your needs as this article brings you the top 10 WiFi extenders under 4000: 1. Netgear WiFi Range Extender Netgear EX6120-100PES WiFi Extender easily finds itself in the top-3 list as your go-to WiFi extender for network issues. With a strong build and dual band compliant, it proudly flaunts its large area coverage of 1200 sq. ft. Specifications Price – Rs. 3499 Customer Rating – 4/5 Data Transfer Rate – 1200 Mb per second Dimensions – 5.52 x 6.72 x 3.9 cm Wireless Communication Standard – 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11n, 802.11g, 802.11ac Number of connections – Up to 20 Added WiFi Coverage – 1200 sq. Ft Weight – 293 g

Pros Cons UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY: Works with any wireless router, gateway, or cable modem with WiFi. A very bulky design doesn’t give it a perfect look. SAFE & SECURE: Supports WEP and WPA/WPA2 wireless security protocols. Newer models within the same range are coming up soon. Best features Very easy to set up Works smoothly even under heavy usage Compatible with all WiFi routers

2. TP-Link AC750 WiFi Range Extender TL-RE200 The simple and elegant design of TP-Link AC750 is a mere disguise for the power packed performance it boasts of. It comes with dual band support and 3 inbuilt antennas to ensure a smooth internet experience. Specifications Price – ₹ 1799 Customer Rating – 4.1/5 Data Transfer Rate – 433 Mb per second Dimensions – 11 x 6without damaging communication Standard – 802.11g, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11n, 802.11ac Extended Range — Three internal antennas extend WiFi coverage. WiFi 5 IEEE 802.11ac/n/a 5 GHz. IEEE 802.11n/b/g 2.4 GHz. Ethernet Port — Ethernet port allows the extender to function as a wireless adapter to connect wired devices. Weight — 110g

Pros Cons Comes with different speed modes for the user to access according to usage.

RE200 makes the best use of both WiFi bands to establish super speedy connections — ideal for HD video streaming, online gaming, and other bandwidth-intensive tasks. In high-speed mode, RE200 offers maximum performance but limits connection to one band (2.4GHz or 5GHz). Comes with an Ethernet Port — Ethernet port allows the extender to connect wired devices to function as a wireless adapter. Can't carry a lot of devices in one go. This extender is made for domestic and light uses only. Best features Affordable Easy to set up and has a flexible placement Smart signal lights show the strength of the signal, which can help find the best location for optimal WiFi coverage.

3. D-Link DAP-1610 Compact, convenient, and power-packed best describe the D-Link DAP-1610; this extender ensures an immersive internet experience without putting a dent in your pocket. It is made with domestic users in focus. The LAN Port is an addition that ensures a great experience without any hassle. Specifications Price – ₹ 1970 Customer Rating –3.6/5 Data Transfer Rate –1200 Mb per second Dimensions –9.8 x 5.1 x 4.9 cm Wireless Communication Standard–802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11ac, 802.11g, 802.11n 1x 10/100 LAN port lets you give a wired device the ability to connect wirelessly or add wireless to an existing wired network 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac standard with the speed of 300 Mbps on 2.4Ghz & 866 Mbps on 5Ghz Weight — 120 g

Pros Cons Perfect for extending the 5Ghz signal to remote areas of the house. Noticeable difference in speed and range between 2.4GHz of the original router reach Vs the 5GHz extended reach. Being dual-band, you cannot select separate 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks to extend; your original network must have the same SSID for both 2.4 and 5 GHz to be extended together. Has a dedicated mobile application for easier understanding of installations and customer support. Faced with the problem of overheating after heavy usage, it is optimal for light usage. Best features AC 1200 Mbps Dual Band Wireless Range Extender with 2 external antenna to ensure fast internet Easy Setup 3 segment WiFi signal strength indicator to identify dead spots and find the optimal location to install

4. Mercusys MW300RE WiFi Booster Compact and Competent define this WiFi extender by Mercusys. Being a sub brand of TP Link, reliability is guaranteed. Smaller than the size of your palm but provides speeds of upto 300mbps over a 2.4GHz frequency band effortlessly. Specifications Price – ₹ 1099 Customer Rating –3.8/5 Data Transfer Rate –300Mb per second Dimensions –10 x 7.5 x 3.9 cm Wireless Communication Standard –802.11bgn 300Mbps Speed WiFi — Wireless speeds up to 300Mbps on 2.4GHz Item Weight — 110g

Pros Cons Superior Extended Range: Three external antennas with MIMO technology help set the MW300RE apart from ordinary range extenders. After installation, a drop of about 60% is pretty evident.A big setback is a lack of a 5 GHz channel, while all other extenders offer the same. Easy and user-friendly usage and installation take only a minute to set up, and you're good to go. Not optimal for high-end uses like heavy games; multiple applications running simultaneously will result in an unreliable output. Best features The multicolour LED helps find the right location to deliver the best WiFi extension Small size and wall-mounted design for easy deployment and flexibly Configuration possible over the web interface if your router lacks a WPS button

5. Netgear EX6110 AC1200 WiFi Range Extender Another extender from Netgear that boasts great connectivity at a much more affordable cost and a sleek design. One of the best WiFi extenders on the list, Netgear EX6110 has a simple yet sleek design but that's just the start. A data transfer rate of 1200 mbps and being 802.11ac compliant are just a few features that make it your go to wifi extender. Specifications Price – ₹ 2499 Customer rating – 4/5 Data Transfer Rate –1200 Mb per second Dimensions –7.24 x 6.48 x 7.24 cm Wireless Communication Standard –2.4 GHz Radio Frequency Extend 2.4 and 5GHz WiFi up to 1200Mbps and reduce interference Weight –152g

Pros Cons Great for avid gamers, extensive users, high-quality streaming, and work purposes. More features and a simpler installation guide are absent. Smart LED indicators find the best location for your range extender. High price range while competitors are catching up fast. Extend your WiFi's range by a large area of 1200 sq.ft in both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz channels. Definitely extends the range of WiFi but hardly boosts it; a tad bit of drop in speed may be expected. Best features Comes in with smart LED lights that helps determine dead spots and the best location for your WiFi extender Both WiFi bands can together establish a reliable connection Provides a large extended range of 1200 sq.ft which is much better compared to other extenders in the market.

6. TP-Link TL-WA850RE N300 Wireless Range Extender String and sleek, looks like your normal charging adapter but boasts of a lot more than that, the smart lights on the TP-Link N300 make its usage hassle-free, the attractive price tag is just a bonus. Specifications Price – ₹ 1399 Customer rating – 4.2/5 Data Transfer Rate –300 Mb per second Dimensions –6.6 x 10.92 x 7.62 cm Wireless Communication Standard –802.11g, 802.11b, 802.11n, 802.11a GSM frequencies– 2.4GHz Weight –99.8g

Pros Cons Very easy to set up and use, does not have to be reconfigured even if the location is changed. Only a 2.4Ghz frequency channel is available and cannot be extended to 5GHz. Superior Extended Range — Two internal antennas extend WiFi coverage. Easily expanding wireless coverage at a push of the range extender button. Frequent slowdowns after a bit of usage require restarts that sometimes may be tiring. Best features Strong and reliable customer support Its ethernet port makes it a great choice overall. Provides access to more features with a mobile device

7. TP-Link AV600 300Mbps Powerline WiFi Extender Starter Kit - Powerline Adapter with WiFi The TP-Link AV600 is like the quiet kid in class who ends up performing every time it is required to. It's guaranteed to provide a smooth transition for beginners to start off with, having 2 ethernet ports ensures zero interference between your internet connection and devices. Specifications Price – ₹ 3699 Customer rating –3.7/5 Data Transfer Rate –100 Mb per second Dimensions –4 x 5.4 x 9.4 cm Wireless Communication Standard - 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g GSM frequencies– 2.4GHz Weight – 200g

Pros Cons HomePlug AV2 Standard gives seamless powerline transfer speeds of up to 600 Mbps, and high-speed data transmission over a home’s existing electrical wiring makes it a perfect match for streaming UHD videos, playing heavy graphics games and a lag-free experience. With plenty of features on the table, the lack of a 5GHz channel leaves a big void in what could've been a great combo. 2 Ethernet Ports: The TL-WPA4221 (WiFi extender) provides a reliable high-speed wired connection for game consoles, smart TVs and more. The firmware available right now is getting outdated, and newer models are coming up with mesh models quickly. Best features Easy to use The wired and wireless options also give it a multi-use dimension WiFi Auto-Sync

8. TP-Link AC1750 Universal Dual Band Range Extender Undoubtedly one of the best wifi extenders on the list, donning 3 antennas, this small yet power packed wifi extenders gives you the best experience possible irrespective of how heavy your usage is. Specifications Price – ₹ 3999 Customer rating –4.1/5 Data Transfer Rate –1750 Mb per second Dimensions –7.62 x 16.26 x 6.6 cm Wireless Communication Standard - 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11n, 802.11g, 802.11ac GSM frequencies– 2.4GHz Weight – 300g WiFi speed — provides expanded dual-band 450Mbps on 2.4GHz + 1300Mbps on 5GHz totals 1750Mbps WiFi speeds Pros Cons TP-LINK's RE450 comes with next generation 802.11AC WiFi technology, it's 3 times faster than the standard 802.11n speeds. A heavy price tag Three external dual-band antennas (3 x 2 dBi for 2.4 GHz and 3 x 3 dBi for 5 GHz) boost your wireless coverage and reliability, helping your devices stay connected anywhere your network reaches. The speeds drastically differ between the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequency channels, thus causing hindrances. Best features Caters to heavy usage and can connect up to 8 devices at a time Superior extended range of up to 10000 sq. ft One button encryption

9. TP-Link RE300 AC1200 Mesh WiFi Range Extender A WiFi extender that looks smart, and is smart. The TP-Link RE300 has everything you're looking for and the OneMesh support is just a blessing at this price range. The Mesh network will ensure that your network doesn't drop down and gives you a smooth flow of internet throughout. Specifications Price – ₹ 2699 Customer rating –4.1/5 Data Transfer Rate – 867 Mb per second Dimensions –12.41 x 7.23 x 6.95 cm Wireless Communication Standard - 802.11g, 802.11ac, 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a GSM frequencies– 5GHz Weight – 200g WiFi speed — 1200 Mbps WiFi Speed —— Operates over the 2.4 GHz band (300 Mbps) and 5 GHz band (867 Mbps) for a more stable wireless experience.

Pros Cons Extends dual-band WiFi across your home to eliminate WiFi dead zones and provides a reliable and strong connection. It faces many irregularities when used in a multistorey or large house. It constructs a mesh network that gives you a loopless, immersive internet experience. Its WiFi range is extended, but the internet quality drops drastically. Best features The RE300 lets you keep more devices connected simultaneously with its 2.4 GHz 300 Mbps and 5 GHz 867 Mbps dual bands. You can set up and manage your WiFi through the TP-Link Tether app from your smartphone. Adaptive Path Selection keeps your network running at top speed by automatically choosing the fastest connection path to the router.

10. Tenda A9 Wireless WiFi Range extender The Tenda A9 was made with simple and basic needs kept in mind and it does just that, perfect for daily nominal usage, easy to understand and handle plus the quality assurance of Tenda makes it a good choice for users looking for extenders for domestic use, Tenda A9 will get the job done. Specifications Price – ₹ 1598 Customer rating –3.9/5 Data Transfer Rate – 300 Mb per second Dimensions –5.6 x 4.8 x 11.2 cm Wireless Communication Standard - 802.11n GSM frequencies– 2.4GHz Weight – 113g WiFi speed — 300 Mbps 802.11n speed

Pros Cons 2x3 dBi external antennas boost the signal to extend WiFi coverage up to 200m. Instability in the connection after using it for a certain duration Universally compatible as it is based on the 802.11 n / g / n standard, A9 can work with almost all wireless b / g / n and WiFi DSL routers Unreliable when it comes to high-quality streaming, high-end games, and heavy applications, it works well only for minimal usage. Best features Very affordable if you're looking for a WiFi extender for domestic and light usage Easy click installation and usage, ensure an efficient user experience Smart WiFi signal strength LED helps choose the optimum location easily These are some of the best WiFi extenders available in the market currently. As the network needs of people is increasing day by day, fast and reliable WiFi extenders are becoming a necessity. Let's take a look at the best WiFi extender in terms of budget and the best WiFi extender in terms of overall features and competence.