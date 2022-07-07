Sign out
Best WiFi extenders under 4,000 in India: Check out the top 10 options

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Riya Gupta
  • Published on Jul 07, 2022 13:53 IST

We are all connected by the internet, like neurons in a giant brain. Internet nowadays has become a necessity, you can socialise, work, learn a skill or play games on the internet, but all of this becomes easier if we have a fast internet connection.

A wifi extender ensures strong network connection.

For most of us, our day starts with checking our emails and ends with leisure activities like watching a movie or scrolling through social media. A fast internet connection ensures a hassle-free life, and a WiFi router gives us just that.

But due to the WiFi's restricted range, it can't reach all the corners of the place it is installed. This is where a WiFi range extender comes in handy. A WiFi extender, sometimes called a wireless network extender or wired-wireless network extender, uses both wired and wireless technologies to bring a wireless signal to an area of the home where network coverage has been weak (or non-existent).

Suit your needs as this article brings you the top 10 WiFi extenders under 4000:

1. Netgear WiFi Range Extender

Netgear EX6120-100PES WiFi Extender easily finds itself in the top-3 list as your go-to WiFi extender for network issues. With a strong build and dual band compliant, it proudly flaunts its large area coverage of 1200 sq. ft.

Specifications

  1. Price – Rs. 3499
  2. Customer Rating – 4/5
  3. Data Transfer Rate – 1200 Mb per second
  4. Dimensions – 5.52 x 6.72 x 3.9 cm
  5. Wireless Communication Standard – 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11n, 802.11g, 802.11ac
  6. Number of connections – Up to 20
  7. Added WiFi Coverage – 1200 sq. Ft
  8. Weight – 293 g

ProsCons
UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY: Works with any wireless router, gateway, or cable modem with WiFi.A very bulky design doesn’t give it a perfect look.
SAFE & SECURE: Supports WEP and WPA/WPA2 wireless security protocols.Newer models within the same range are coming up soon.

Best features

  1. Very easy to set up
  2. Works smoothly even under heavy usage
  3. Compatible with all WiFi routers

Netgear WiFi Booster Range Extender - Covers up to 1200 sq ft and 20 Devices with AC1200 Dual Band Wireless Signal Repeater (up to 1200 Mbps) (EX6120-100PES)
30% off
3,499 4,999
Buy now

2. TP-Link AC750 WiFi Range Extender TL-RE200

The simple and elegant design of TP-Link AC750 is a mere disguise for the power packed performance it boasts of. It comes with dual band support and 3 inbuilt antennas to ensure a smooth internet experience.

Specifications

  1. Price1799
  2. Customer Rating – 4.1/5
  3. Data Transfer Rate – 433 Mb per second
  4. Dimensions 11 x 6without damaging communication Standard – 802.11g, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11n, 802.11ac
  5. Extended Range — Three internal antennas extend WiFi coverage. WiFi 5 IEEE 802.11ac/n/a 5 GHz. IEEE 802.11n/b/g 2.4 GHz.
  6. Ethernet Port — Ethernet port allows the extender to function as a wireless adapter to connect wired devices.
  7. Weight — 110g

ProsCons
Comes with different speed modes for the user to access according to usage.
RE200 makes the best use of both WiFi bands to establish super speedy connections — ideal for HD video streaming, online gaming, and other bandwidth-intensive tasks.		In high-speed mode, RE200 offers maximum performance but limits connection to one band (2.4GHz or 5GHz).
Comes with an Ethernet Port — Ethernet port allows the extender to connect wired devices to function as a wireless adapter.Can't carry a lot of devices in one go. This extender is made for domestic and light uses only.

Best features

  1. Affordable
  2. Easy to set up and has a flexible placement
  3. Smart signal lights show the strength of the signal, which can help find the best location for optimal WiFi coverage.

TP-Link AC750 Wifi Range Extender | Up to 750Mbps | Dual Band WiFi Extender, Repeater, Wifi Signal Booster, Access Point| Easy Set-Up | Extends Wifi to Smart Home & Alexa Devices (RE200)
67% off
1,799 5,499
Buy now

3. D-Link DAP-1610

Compact, convenient, and power-packed best describe the D-Link DAP-1610; this extender ensures an immersive internet experience without putting a dent in your pocket. It is made with domestic users in focus. The LAN Port is an addition that ensures a great experience without any hassle.

Specifications

  1. Price1970
  2. Customer Rating –3.6/5
  3. Data Transfer Rate –1200 Mb per second
  4. Dimensions 9.8 x 5.1 x 4.9 cm
  5. Wireless Communication Standard–802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11ac, 802.11g, 802.11n
  6. 1x 10/100 LAN port lets you give a wired device the ability to connect wirelessly or add wireless to an existing wired network
  7. 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac standard with the speed of 300 Mbps on 2.4Ghz & 866 Mbps on 5Ghz
  8. Weight — 120 g

ProsCons
Perfect for extending the 5Ghz signal to remote areas of the house. Noticeable difference in speed and range between 2.4GHz of the original router reach Vs the 5GHz extended reach.Being dual-band, you cannot select separate 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks to extend; your original network must have the same SSID for both 2.4 and 5 GHz to be extended together.
Has a dedicated mobile application for easier understanding of installations and customer support.Faced with the problem of overheating after heavy usage, it is optimal for light usage.

Best features

  1. AC 1200 Mbps Dual Band Wireless Range Extender with 2 external antenna to ensure fast internet
  2. Easy Setup
  3. 3 segment WiFi signal strength indicator to identify dead spots and find the optimal location to install

D-Link DAP-1610 AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender , White, 97.9 x 50.7 x 48.7 mm
55% off
1,999 4,410
Buy now

4. Mercusys MW300RE WiFi Booster

Compact and Competent define this WiFi extender by Mercusys. Being a sub brand of TP Link, reliability is guaranteed. Smaller than the size of your palm but provides speeds of upto 300mbps over a 2.4GHz frequency band effortlessly.

Specifications

  1. Price – 1099
  2. Customer Rating –3.8/5
  3. Data Transfer Rate –300Mb per second
  4. Dimensions –10 x 7.5 x 3.9 cm
  5. Wireless Communication Standard 802.11bgn
  6. 300Mbps Speed WiFi — Wireless speeds up to 300Mbps on 2.4GHz
  7. Item Weight — 110g

ProsCons
Superior Extended Range: Three external antennas with MIMO technology help set the MW300RE apart from ordinary range extenders.After installation, a drop of about 60% is pretty evident.A big setback is a lack of a 5 GHz channel, while all other extenders offer the same.
Easy and user-friendly usage and installation take only a minute to set up, and you're good to go.Not optimal for high-end uses like heavy games; multiple applications running simultaneously will result in an unreliable output.

Best features

  1. The multicolour LED helps find the right location to deliver the best WiFi extension
  2. Small size and wall-mounted design for easy deployment and flexibly
  3. Configuration possible over the web interface if your router lacks a WPS button

Mercusys MW300RE Wireless Repeater WiFi Booster | MIMO Technology | Three External Antennas | 300Mbps Speed Wi-Fi Range Extender
45% off
1,099 1,999
Buy now

5. Netgear EX6110 AC1200 WiFi Range Extender

Another extender from Netgear that boasts great connectivity at a much more affordable cost and a sleek design. One of the best WiFi extenders on the list, Netgear EX6110 has a simple yet sleek design but that's just the start. A data transfer rate of 1200 mbps and being 802.11ac compliant are just a few features that make it your go to wifi extender.

Specifications

  1. Price – 2499
  2. Customer rating – 4/5
  3. Data Transfer Rate –1200 Mb per second
  4. Dimensions –7.24 x 6.48 x 7.24 cm
  5. Wireless Communication Standard –2.4 GHz Radio Frequency
  6. Extend 2.4 and 5GHz WiFi up to 1200Mbps and reduce interference
  7. Weight 152g

ProsCons
Great for avid gamers, extensive users, high-quality streaming, and work purposes.More features and a simpler installation guide are absent.
Smart LED indicators find the best location for your range extender.High price range while competitors are catching up fast.
Extend your WiFi's range by a large area of 1200 sq.ft in both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz channels.Definitely extends the range of WiFi but hardly boosts it; a tad bit of drop in speed may be expected.

Best features

  1. Comes in with smart LED lights that helps determine dead spots and the best location for your WiFi extender
  2. Both WiFi bands can together establish a reliable connection
  3. Provides a large extended range of 1200 sq.ft which is much better compared to other extenders in the market.

Netgear EX6110 AC1200 WiFi Range Extender (White)
38% off
2,499 3,999
Buy now

6. TP-Link TL-WA850RE N300 Wireless Range Extender

String and sleek, looks like your normal charging adapter but boasts of a lot more than that, the smart lights on the TP-Link N300 make its usage hassle-free, the attractive price tag is just a bonus.

Specifications

  1. Price 1399
  2. Customer rating 4.2/5
  3. Data Transfer Rate300 Mb per second
  4. Dimensions6.6 x 10.92 x 7.62 cm
  5. Wireless Communication Standard802.11g, 802.11b, 802.11n, 802.11a
  6. GSM frequencies– 2.4GHz
  7. Weight 99.8g

ProsCons
Very easy to set up and use, does not have to be reconfigured even if the location is changed.Only a 2.4Ghz frequency channel is available and cannot be extended to 5GHz.
Superior Extended Range — Two internal antennas extend WiFi coverage. Easily expanding wireless coverage at a push of the range extender button.Frequent slowdowns after a bit of usage require restarts that sometimes may be tiring.

Best features

  1. Strong and reliable customer support
  2. Its ethernet port makes it a great choice overall.
  3. Provides access to more features with a mobile device

TP-Link TL-WA850RE N300 Wireless Range Extender, Broadband/Wi-Fi Extender, Wi-Fi Booster/Hotspot with 1 Ethernet Port, Plug and Play, Built-in Access Point Mode
53% off
1,399 2,999
Buy now

7. TP-Link AV600 300Mbps Powerline WiFi Extender Starter Kit - Powerline Adapter with WiFi

The TP-Link AV600 is like the quiet kid in class who ends up performing every time it is required to. It's guaranteed to provide a smooth transition for beginners to start off with, having 2 ethernet ports ensures zero interference between your internet connection and devices.

Specifications

  1. Price3699
  2. Customer rating –3.7/5
  3. Data Transfer Rate –100 Mb per second
  4. Dimensions –4 x 5.4 x 9.4 cm
  5. Wireless Communication Standard - 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g
  6. GSM frequencies– 2.4GHz
  7. Weight – 200g

ProsCons
HomePlug AV2 Standard gives seamless powerline transfer speeds of up to 600 Mbps, and high-speed data transmission over a home’s existing electrical wiring makes it a perfect match for streaming UHD videos, playing heavy graphics games and a lag-free experience.With plenty of features on the table, the lack of a 5GHz channel leaves a big void in what could've been a great combo.
2 Ethernet Ports: The TL-WPA4221 (WiFi extender) provides a reliable high-speed wired connection for game consoles, smart TVs and more.The firmware available right now is getting outdated, and newer models are coming up with mesh models quickly.

Best features

  1. Easy to use
  2. The wired and wireless options also give it a multi-use dimension
  3. WiFi Auto-Sync

TP-Link AV600 300Mbps Powerline Wi-Fi Extender Starter Kit - Powerline Adapter with WiFi, WiFi Booster, Plug & Play, Power Saving, Expand Both Wired and WiFi Connections (TL-WPA4221 KIT)
54% off
3,699 7,999
Buy now

8. TP-Link AC1750 Universal Dual Band Range Extender

Undoubtedly one of the best wifi extenders on the list, donning 3 antennas, this small yet power packed wifi extenders gives you the best experience possible irrespective of how heavy your usage is.

Specifications

  1. Price3999
  2. Customer rating –4.1/5
  3. Data Transfer Rate –1750 Mb per second
  4. Dimensions –7.62 x 16.26 x 6.6 cm
  5. Wireless Communication Standard - 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11n, 802.11g, 802.11ac
  6. GSM frequencies– 2.4GHz
  7. Weight – 300g
  8. WiFi speed — provides expanded dual-band 450Mbps on 2.4GHz + 1300Mbps on 5GHz totals 1750Mbps WiFi speeds
ProsCons
TP-LINK's RE450 comes with next generation 802.11AC WiFi technology, it's 3 times faster than the standard 802.11n speeds.A heavy price tag
Three external dual-band antennas (3 x 2 dBi for 2.4 GHz and 3 x 3 dBi for 5 GHz) boost your wireless coverage and reliability, helping your devices stay connected anywhere your network reaches.The speeds drastically differ between the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequency channels, thus causing hindrances.

Best features

  1. Caters to heavy usage and can connect up to 8 devices at a time
  2. Superior extended range of up to 10000 sq. ft
  3. One button encryption

TP-Link AC1750 Universal Dual Band Range Extender, Broadband/Wi-Fi Extender, Wi-Fi Booster/Hotspot with 1 Gigabit Port and 3 External Antennas, Built-in Access Point Mode, 1750Mbps Speed (RE450)
50% off
3,999 7,999
Buy now

9. TP-Link RE300 AC1200 Mesh WiFi Range Extender

A WiFi extender that looks smart, and is smart. The TP-Link RE300 has everything you're looking for and the OneMesh support is just a blessing at this price range. The Mesh network will ensure that your network doesn't drop down and gives you a smooth flow of internet throughout.

Specifications

  1. Price2699
  2. Customer rating –4.1/5
  3. Data Transfer Rate – 867 Mb per second
  4. Dimensions –12.41 x 7.23 x 6.95 cm
  5. Wireless Communication Standard - 802.11g, 802.11ac, 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a
  6. GSM frequencies– 5GHz
  7. Weight – 200g
  8. WiFi speed — 1200 Mbps WiFi Speed —— Operates over the 2.4 GHz band (300 Mbps) and 5 GHz band (867 Mbps) for a more stable wireless experience.

ProsCons
Extends dual-band WiFi across your home to eliminate WiFi dead zones and provides a reliable and strong connection.It faces many irregularities when used in a multistorey or large house.
It constructs a mesh network that gives you a loopless, immersive internet experience.Its WiFi range is extended, but the internet quality drops drastically.

Best features

  1. The RE300 lets you keep more devices connected simultaneously with its 2.4 GHz 300 Mbps and 5 GHz 867 Mbps dual bands.
  2. You can set up and manage your WiFi through the TP-Link Tether app from your smartphone.
  3. Adaptive Path Selection keeps your network running at top speed by automatically choosing the fastest connection path to the router.

10. Tenda A9 Wireless WiFi Range extender

The Tenda A9 was made with simple and basic needs kept in mind and it does just that, perfect for daily nominal usage, easy to understand and handle plus the quality assurance of Tenda makes it a good choice for users looking for extenders for domestic use, Tenda A9 will get the job done.

Specifications

  1. Price 1598
  2. Customer rating –3.9/5
  3. Data Transfer Rate – 300 Mb per second
  4. Dimensions –5.6 x 4.8 x 11.2 cm
  5. Wireless Communication Standard - 802.11n
  6. GSM frequencies– 2.4GHz
  7. Weight – 113g
  8. WiFi speed — 300 Mbps 802.11n speed

ProsCons
2x3 dBi external antennas boost the signal to extend WiFi coverage up to 200m.Instability in the connection after using it for a certain duration
Universally compatible as it is based on the 802.11 n / g / n standard, A9 can work with almost all wireless b / g / n and WiFi DSL routersUnreliable when it comes to high-quality streaming, high-end games, and heavy applications, it works well only for minimal usage.

Best features

  1. Very affordable if you're looking for a WiFi extender for domestic and light usage
  2. Easy click installation and usage, ensure an efficient user experience
  3. Smart WiFi signal strength LED helps choose the optimum location easily

These are some of the best WiFi extenders available in the market currently. As the network needs of people is increasing day by day, fast and reliable WiFi extenders are becoming a necessity. Let's take a look at the best WiFi extender in terms of budget and the best WiFi extender in terms of overall features and competence.

Best Budget: Netgear EX6110 AC1200 WiFi Range Extender

At a very attractive price range of 2499, Netgear has done a commendable job in terms of WiFi speed and reliable connectivity. Netgear EX6110 fancies 1200Mbps of data transfer rate and also facilitates 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency channels. Whether you setup is educational, official or leisure, with Netgear EX6110, you won't have to sweat anymore.

  • Best Overall: TP-Link AC1750 Universal Dual Band Range Extender

A bit on the pricier side, but the features do justify it. TP-Link AC1750 Universal Dual Band Range Extender is a high-speed WiFi extender that can cater to heavy usage with ease. It works efficiently and has great customer support to go with it, making it overall a great package to go after.

Price of WiFi extender at a glance:

Netgear WiFi Range Extender EX6120-100PES 3499
TP-Link AC750 WiFi Range Extender TL-RE200 1799
D-Link DAP-1610 1970
Mercusys MW300RE WiFi Booster 1099
Netgear EX6110 AC1200 WiFi Range Extender 2499
TP-Link TL-WA850RE N300 Wireless Range Extender 1399
TP-Link AV600 300Mbps Powerline WiFi Extender Starter Kit - Powerline Adapter with WiFi 3699
TP-Link AC1750 Universal Dual Band Range Extender 3999
TP-Link RE300 AC1200 Mesh WiFi Range Extender 2699
Tenda A9 Wireless WiFi Range extender 1598

Best 3 important features for consumers

1. Convenience

Instead of having to manage two WiFi connections to have an internet connection all over a large area or a multistorey house, a WiFi extender saves your time. You don't have to worry about managing multiple connections or remembering multiple passwords. A WiFi extender comes to your rescue.

2. Affordable

WiFi connections are costly, and regular plan purchases and endless hassles come along. WiFi extenders have a flexible price band that can be afforded by one and all, and as and when technology grows, better products at a much more affordable rate are coming up in the market.

3. Easy to use

WiFi extenders are mostly plug-and-play devices; they don't take much time, start working in only one click and also have various Apps provided by the company to set up passwords to ensure your network's safety.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What if we use WiFi extenders of different brands together?

You can use any number of extenders; just make sure they cover different dead spots, also never try connecting two extenders wirelessly that'll only bring the performance down, if you are not able to achieve the range that you wished for you can try going for a mesh wifi network instead.

2. Does 2.4GHz support 5G internet speed?

No, A 2.4Ghz extender won't even be able to see the 5GHz signals let's alone connect with it, please check if the extender is 802.11ac compliant, if that's the case then the extender can connect to both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency channels without any issues.

3. How much drop is expected in the speed of using a WiFi extender?

A 50% to 60% drop can be expected while using a WiFi extender because the Wi-Fi extender is extending the range of the wifi by simply communicating with the router over the same wireless signal that you're using to connect to the internet, this ultimately results in a drop in speed.

4. Will WiFi extenders work with my Syro Tech Ftth WiFi router?

Yes, Wi-Fi extenders these days are made with universal compatibility kept in mind with prime focus on the same. As there are many players in the market making wifi routers, that too with different technologies wifi extenders are also made in such a way that they can start working with any type of wifi router with just one click.

5. Do WiFi extenders work in an area with no network?

Wifi extenders are primarily stand alone equipment and their basic purpose is to enhance the network coverage of your existing wifi routers, hence the user has to have an already existing wifi connection to use and extender.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

