Best WiFi extenders under 4,000 in India: Check out the top 10 options

Summary:
For most of us, our day starts with checking our emails and ends with leisure activities like watching a movie or scrolling through social media. A fast internet connection ensures a hassle-free life, and a WiFi router gives us just that.
But due to the WiFi's restricted range, it can't reach all the corners of the place it is installed. This is where a WiFi range extender comes in handy. A WiFi extender, sometimes called a wireless network extender or wired-wireless network extender, uses both wired and wireless technologies to bring a wireless signal to an area of the home where network coverage has been weak (or non-existent).
Suit your needs as this article brings you the top 10 WiFi extenders under 4000:
1. Netgear WiFi Range Extender
Netgear EX6120-100PES WiFi Extender easily finds itself in the top-3 list as your go-to WiFi extender for network issues. With a strong build and dual band compliant, it proudly flaunts its large area coverage of 1200 sq. ft.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY: Works with any wireless router, gateway, or cable modem with WiFi.
|A very bulky design doesn’t give it a perfect look.
|SAFE & SECURE: Supports WEP and WPA/WPA2 wireless security protocols.
|Newer models within the same range are coming up soon.
Best features
2. TP-Link AC750 WiFi Range Extender TL-RE200
The simple and elegant design of TP-Link AC750 is a mere disguise for the power packed performance it boasts of. It comes with dual band support and 3 inbuilt antennas to ensure a smooth internet experience.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with different speed modes for the user to access according to usage.
RE200 makes the best use of both WiFi bands to establish super speedy connections — ideal for HD video streaming, online gaming, and other bandwidth-intensive tasks.
|In high-speed mode, RE200 offers maximum performance but limits connection to one band (2.4GHz or 5GHz).
|Comes with an Ethernet Port — Ethernet port allows the extender to connect wired devices to function as a wireless adapter.
|Can't carry a lot of devices in one go. This extender is made for domestic and light uses only.
Best features
3. D-Link DAP-1610
Compact, convenient, and power-packed best describe the D-Link DAP-1610; this extender ensures an immersive internet experience without putting a dent in your pocket. It is made with domestic users in focus. The LAN Port is an addition that ensures a great experience without any hassle.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Perfect for extending the 5Ghz signal to remote areas of the house. Noticeable difference in speed and range between 2.4GHz of the original router reach Vs the 5GHz extended reach.
|Being dual-band, you cannot select separate 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks to extend; your original network must have the same SSID for both 2.4 and 5 GHz to be extended together.
|Has a dedicated mobile application for easier understanding of installations and customer support.
|Faced with the problem of overheating after heavy usage, it is optimal for light usage.
Best features
4. Mercusys MW300RE WiFi Booster
Compact and Competent define this WiFi extender by Mercusys. Being a sub brand of TP Link, reliability is guaranteed. Smaller than the size of your palm but provides speeds of upto 300mbps over a 2.4GHz frequency band effortlessly.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Superior Extended Range: Three external antennas with MIMO technology help set the MW300RE apart from ordinary range extenders.
|After installation, a drop of about 60% is pretty evident.A big setback is a lack of a 5 GHz channel, while all other extenders offer the same.
|Easy and user-friendly usage and installation take only a minute to set up, and you're good to go.
|Not optimal for high-end uses like heavy games; multiple applications running simultaneously will result in an unreliable output.
Best features
5. Netgear EX6110 AC1200 WiFi Range Extender
Another extender from Netgear that boasts great connectivity at a much more affordable cost and a sleek design. One of the best WiFi extenders on the list, Netgear EX6110 has a simple yet sleek design but that's just the start. A data transfer rate of 1200 mbps and being 802.11ac compliant are just a few features that make it your go to wifi extender.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Great for avid gamers, extensive users, high-quality streaming, and work purposes.
|More features and a simpler installation guide are absent.
|Smart LED indicators find the best location for your range extender.
|High price range while competitors are catching up fast.
|Extend your WiFi's range by a large area of 1200 sq.ft in both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz channels.
|Definitely extends the range of WiFi but hardly boosts it; a tad bit of drop in speed may be expected.
Best features
6. TP-Link TL-WA850RE N300 Wireless Range Extender
String and sleek, looks like your normal charging adapter but boasts of a lot more than that, the smart lights on the TP-Link N300 make its usage hassle-free, the attractive price tag is just a bonus.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Very easy to set up and use, does not have to be reconfigured even if the location is changed.
|Only a 2.4Ghz frequency channel is available and cannot be extended to 5GHz.
|Superior Extended Range — Two internal antennas extend WiFi coverage. Easily expanding wireless coverage at a push of the range extender button.
|Frequent slowdowns after a bit of usage require restarts that sometimes may be tiring.
Best features
7. TP-Link AV600 300Mbps Powerline WiFi Extender Starter Kit - Powerline Adapter with WiFi
The TP-Link AV600 is like the quiet kid in class who ends up performing every time it is required to. It's guaranteed to provide a smooth transition for beginners to start off with, having 2 ethernet ports ensures zero interference between your internet connection and devices.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|HomePlug AV2 Standard gives seamless powerline transfer speeds of up to 600 Mbps, and high-speed data transmission over a home’s existing electrical wiring makes it a perfect match for streaming UHD videos, playing heavy graphics games and a lag-free experience.
|With plenty of features on the table, the lack of a 5GHz channel leaves a big void in what could've been a great combo.
|2 Ethernet Ports: The TL-WPA4221 (WiFi extender) provides a reliable high-speed wired connection for game consoles, smart TVs and more.
|The firmware available right now is getting outdated, and newer models are coming up with mesh models quickly.
Best features
8. TP-Link AC1750 Universal Dual Band Range Extender
Undoubtedly one of the best wifi extenders on the list, donning 3 antennas, this small yet power packed wifi extenders gives you the best experience possible irrespective of how heavy your usage is.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|TP-LINK's RE450 comes with next generation 802.11AC WiFi technology, it's 3 times faster than the standard 802.11n speeds.
|A heavy price tag
|Three external dual-band antennas (3 x 2 dBi for 2.4 GHz and 3 x 3 dBi for 5 GHz) boost your wireless coverage and reliability, helping your devices stay connected anywhere your network reaches.
|The speeds drastically differ between the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequency channels, thus causing hindrances.
Best features
9. TP-Link RE300 AC1200 Mesh WiFi Range Extender
A WiFi extender that looks smart, and is smart. The TP-Link RE300 has everything you're looking for and the OneMesh support is just a blessing at this price range. The Mesh network will ensure that your network doesn't drop down and gives you a smooth flow of internet throughout.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Extends dual-band WiFi across your home to eliminate WiFi dead zones and provides a reliable and strong connection.
|It faces many irregularities when used in a multistorey or large house.
|It constructs a mesh network that gives you a loopless, immersive internet experience.
|Its WiFi range is extended, but the internet quality drops drastically.
Best features
10. Tenda A9 Wireless WiFi Range extender
The Tenda A9 was made with simple and basic needs kept in mind and it does just that, perfect for daily nominal usage, easy to understand and handle plus the quality assurance of Tenda makes it a good choice for users looking for extenders for domestic use, Tenda A9 will get the job done.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|2x3 dBi external antennas boost the signal to extend WiFi coverage up to 200m.
|Instability in the connection after using it for a certain duration
|Universally compatible as it is based on the 802.11 n / g / n standard, A9 can work with almost all wireless b / g / n and WiFi DSL routers
|Unreliable when it comes to high-quality streaming, high-end games, and heavy applications, it works well only for minimal usage.
Best features
These are some of the best WiFi extenders available in the market currently. As the network needs of people is increasing day by day, fast and reliable WiFi extenders are becoming a necessity. Let's take a look at the best WiFi extender in terms of budget and the best WiFi extender in terms of overall features and competence.
Best Budget: Netgear EX6110 AC1200 WiFi Range Extender
At a very attractive price range of ₹2499, Netgear has done a commendable job in terms of WiFi speed and reliable connectivity. Netgear EX6110 fancies 1200Mbps of data transfer rate and also facilitates 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency channels. Whether you setup is educational, official or leisure, with Netgear EX6110, you won't have to sweat anymore.
A bit on the pricier side, but the features do justify it. TP-Link AC1750 Universal Dual Band Range Extender is a high-speed WiFi extender that can cater to heavy usage with ease. It works efficiently and has great customer support to go with it, making it overall a great package to go after.
|Netgear WiFi Range Extender EX6120-100PES
|₹3499
|TP-Link AC750 WiFi Range Extender TL-RE200
|₹1799
|D-Link DAP-1610
|₹1970
|Mercusys MW300RE WiFi Booster
|₹1099
|Netgear EX6110 AC1200 WiFi Range Extender
|₹2499
|TP-Link TL-WA850RE N300 Wireless Range Extender
|₹1399
|TP-Link AV600 300Mbps Powerline WiFi Extender Starter Kit - Powerline Adapter with WiFi
|₹3699
|TP-Link AC1750 Universal Dual Band Range Extender
|₹3999
|TP-Link RE300 AC1200 Mesh WiFi Range Extender
|₹2699
|Tenda A9 Wireless WiFi Range extender
|₹1598
Best 3 important features for consumers
1. Convenience
Instead of having to manage two WiFi connections to have an internet connection all over a large area or a multistorey house, a WiFi extender saves your time. You don't have to worry about managing multiple connections or remembering multiple passwords. A WiFi extender comes to your rescue.
2. Affordable
WiFi connections are costly, and regular plan purchases and endless hassles come along. WiFi extenders have a flexible price band that can be afforded by one and all, and as and when technology grows, better products at a much more affordable rate are coming up in the market.
3. Easy to use
WiFi extenders are mostly plug-and-play devices; they don't take much time, start working in only one click and also have various Apps provided by the company to set up passwords to ensure your network's safety.
1. What if we use WiFi extenders of different brands together?
You can use any number of extenders; just make sure they cover different dead spots, also never try connecting two extenders wirelessly that'll only bring the performance down, if you are not able to achieve the range that you wished for you can try going for a mesh wifi network instead.
2. Does 2.4GHz support 5G internet speed?
No, A 2.4Ghz extender won't even be able to see the 5GHz signals let's alone connect with it, please check if the extender is 802.11ac compliant, if that's the case then the extender can connect to both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency channels without any issues.
3. How much drop is expected in the speed of using a WiFi extender?
A 50% to 60% drop can be expected while using a WiFi extender because the Wi-Fi extender is extending the range of the wifi by simply communicating with the router over the same wireless signal that you're using to connect to the internet, this ultimately results in a drop in speed.
4. Will WiFi extenders work with my Syro Tech Ftth WiFi router?
Yes, Wi-Fi extenders these days are made with universal compatibility kept in mind with prime focus on the same. As there are many players in the market making wifi routers, that too with different technologies wifi extenders are also made in such a way that they can start working with any type of wifi router with just one click.
5. Do WiFi extenders work in an area with no network?
Wifi extenders are primarily stand alone equipment and their basic purpose is to enhance the network coverage of your existing wifi routers, hence the user has to have an already existing wifi connection to use and extender.
