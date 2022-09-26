Best WiFi TVs to watch out for in 2022

Summary:
Before purchasing a wifi tv, you must consider its cost, size, features, benefits, pros and cons, and warranty coverage. The best wifi tvs are those that meet all the criteria.Buy a tv according to your living room's space. If the distance between you and your wifi tv is around 3 feet, you should consider a 32-inch wifi tv; if it is about 5 feet, buy a 43-inch tv, and if the distance is more, then consider a larger tv. Go for a full HD wi-fi tv with at least 8 GB of storage. Sounds tricky, right? But we made it easy for you. We have hand-picked some latest models that fulfil all the necessary features. We have a list of the best WiFi TVs for you with their prices, specs, pros and cons. Read this article to learn more.
1. LG 4 k ultra HD smart OLED TV 55CXPTA
This LG tv has a 55-inch screen with 4 k ultra HD support and an OLED TV screen, which provides an authentic cinematic experience at home. It is powered by an α7 gen 3 AI processor, which efficiently delivers an immersive view after analysing the content on the screen. This tv has four HDMI and three USB ports to connect many external devices.
Specifications
Screen size: 55 inches
Connectivity: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI
Brand: LG
Resolution: 4 k
Display technology: OLED
|Pros
|Cons
|cinematic experience
|installation could be better
|dolby atmos
|800 nits brightness
2. Vu the masterpiece 4 k ultra HD android QLED TV 85Q PX
The tv has an 85-inch large screen with ultra HD 4 k android Q-LED 3840 x 2160 resolution, making the display quite appealing. It comes pre-loaded with all major OTT platforms, four HDMI ports, four speakers and bluetooth support. It also supports video conferences. The TV comes with a 50-watt sound bar with brilliant sound quality. Its speakers support the dolby MS12 set-up.
Specifications
Screen size: 85 inches
Connectivity: wi-fi
Brand: VU
Resolution: 4 k
Display technology: QLED
|Pros
|Cons
|4k HDR Q-LED display
|quite expensive
|window 10 OS
|pre-loaded OTT apps
|vibrant colours
3. Moon air 4 k elegant series HD smart TV
This smart tv comes with a 65-inch screen, 4k LED 3840 x 2160 display, bluetooth support, voice command feature, 60 Hz refresh rate and stereo speakers. Other features include the latest 2022 model, wall mount built, and OTT support.
Specifications
Screen size: 65 inches
Connectivity: wi-fi, HDMI
Brand: moon air
Resolution: 4 k
Display technology: LED
|Pros
|Cons
|178-degree wide view angle
|service centres are not available
|voice command support
|no QLED display
|lucid display
|60 hz refresh rate
4. Sony bravia 4 k ultra HD smart LED google TV
It is a 65-inch ultra HD tv with a 60 hz refresh rate. It has three HDMI and two USB ports and an in-built alexa. The 3840 x 2160 display gives excellent picture quality. The TV runs on google OS and supports all major OTT apps.
Specifications
Screen size: 65 inches
Connectivity: wi-fi, HDMI, USB, ethernet
Brand: sony
Resolution: 4 k
Display technology: LED
|Pros
|Cons
|google TV
|the design could be better
|reliable
|remote features could be improved
|OTT support
|good picture quality
5. One plus U series 4 k LED smart android TV
It comes with a 55-inch 4 k LED 3840 x 2160 ultra HD display with a 60 hz refresh rate. It has three HDMI ports, two USBs, OTT support, google assistant, voice control, games mode and kids mode.
Specifications
Screen size: 55 inches
Connectivity: wi-fi, USB, HDMI, ethernet
Brand: one plus
Resolution: 4K
Display technology: LED
|Pros
|Cons
|hand-free voice control
|in-built style can be better
|ultra HD display
|installation can be better
|178-degrees wide-viewing angle
6. Amazon basics 4 k ultra HD smart LED fire TV
It comes with a 55-inch ultra HD wifi tv with OTT support, 60 hz refresh rate, a tabletop and wall mount stand, three HDMI ports and two USB ports. It also has a built-in alexa and alexa voice control.
Specifications
Screen size: 55 inches
Connectivity: wi-fi, USB, HDMI
Brand: amazon basics
Display: 4 k UHD resolution
Display technology: LED
|Pros
|Cons
|good display quality
|customer service can be better
|OTT apps support
7. LG 4 k ultra HD smart LED TV
It has a 43-inch 4 k ultra HD LED display with 3840 x 2160 resolution and a 60 hz refresh rate. It has three HDMI ports, one USB port, OTT support, bluetooth connectivity, a tabletop stand and web OS 22. It also has two speakers with auto-levelling volume.
Specifications
Screen size: 43 inches
Connectivity: wi-fi, USB, HDMI
Brand: LG
Resolution: 4 k
Display technology: LED
|Pros
|Cons
|bluetooth connectivity
|only one USB port
|good sound quality
|does not have a headphone jack
|good customer service
|web OS has ads
|reliable
8. Redmi 4 k ultra HD android smart LED TV
This Redmi tv has a 50-inch, 4 k ultra HD 3840 x 2160 display with a 60 hz refresh rate and bluetooth connectivity. It has three HDMI ports, dual-band wifi, two USB ports and Android 10. It supports all major OTT platforms. It also has 30 watts sound with dolby support sound quality.
Specifications
Screen size: 50 inches
Connectivity: wi-fi
Brand: redmi
Resolution: 2160 p
Display technology LED
|Pros
|Cons
|bluetooth connectivity
|remote could be better
|OTT support
|sound quality issues
|decent display
9. Sony bravia 4 k ultra HD smart LED google TV
This TV comes with a 50-inch 4 k ultra HD display with google OS support and 3840 x 2160 resolution with a 60 hz refresh rate. It has four HDMI and two USB ports. It also has 20 watts of sound with dolby atmos support sound quality.
Specifications
Screen size: 50 inches
Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI
Brand: sony
Resolution: 2160p
Display technology: LED
|Pros
|Cons
|reliable
|refresh rate can be better according to the price
|good display quality
|the sound quality is not up to the mark
10. Samsung M 8 UHD smart monitor with smart TV
The samsung M 8 32-inch 4 k UHD smart monitor has a 3,840 x 2,160 pixels display resolution with the AI support of in-built alexa. The tv is compatible with type C USB and has a UHD 4 k display setup.
Specifications
Screen size: 32 inches
Connectivity: wi-fi and bluetooth
Brand: samsung
Resolution: 2160 p
Display technology: UHD 4k
|Pros
|Cons
|bluetooth connectivity
|small display size
|HDR 10+ display
|no aux output option
|free installation and demo
|there is no vesa hole
Best three features
|Product
|Feature - 1
|Feature - 2
|Feature - 3
|LG Ultra HD Smart OLED TV
|powered by an α7 gen 3 AI processor
|four HDMI and three USB ports connect a wide range of external devices.
|2.2-channel Dolby supports the audio system
|Vu 4 k Ultra HD Android QLED TV
|display: the Vu tv has a 4k HDR Q-LED display.
|sound: the tv has a 50 W sound bar that supports the DOLBY MS12 set-up.
|refresh rate: It also has a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
|Moon Air 4 k Elegant Series HD Smart TV
|OTT support: tv supports netflix, google play store, android tv,amazon video, hotstar, youtube
|display: 4k LED 3840 x 2160 display for vibrant colour
|sound quality: stereo speakers
|Sony Bravia Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV
|display: 4k ultra HD 3840 x 2160 resolution display
|OTT support: netflix, zee5, amazon prime video, hoichoi, voot, disney+hotstar, sonyliv and many more
|OS: It has google OS.
|OnePlus U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV
|hand-free voice control: you can control the tv with your voice
|OTT support: zee5, oxygen play, jiocinema, sonyliv, netflix, prime video, eros now, youtube, hungama, hotstar
|AI support: It has an in-built google assistant
|AmazonBasics 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV
|display: 4 k ultra HD display
|AI support: built-in alexa and alexa voice control
|OTT apps support: netflix, alexa, amazon video, sony liv, hotstar, youtube
|G Ultra HD Smart LED TV
|display: ultra HD 4 k display
|sound: 2 ch speakers with auto levelling volume
|OTT app support: prime video, voot, netflix, zee 5, many more, sonyliv, discovery+, youtube, yupp tv, apple tv, disney+ hotstar
|Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD
|display: ultra HD 4 k display
|smart LED google tv
|OS: google OS support
|samsung M8 UHD smart monitor
|AI support: built-in alexa
|USB: type
|display: UHD 4 k display
|Redmi 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV
|supports all OTT platforms
|excellent connectivity options
|great display quality
Best value for money
The LG 4k ultra HD smart LED tv is priced at ₹31,990. It is the best value for money wi fi tv, as it comes with a 43-inch ultra HD display with 3840 x 2160 resolution. Its 60 hz refresh rate gives the user a smooth working experience. It has 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, OTT support, bluetooth connectivity, a tabletop stand and web OS 22.
Best overall
The LG 4 k ultra HD smart OLED TV is your best WiFi TV choice. It has a 55-inch screen with 4 k ultra HD support, OLED tv screen, 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution, 4 HDMI support and 3 USB support. It has an eye comfort display and a 2.2 ch speaker. It also has AI support that supports Alexa and google assistant. It comes at the price of ₹1,16,990. Its α9 gen 3 AI processor 4 k with AI picture pro and AI sound pro gives excellent performance with smooth functioning.
How to choose the right Wi-Fi TV for you?
When buying a Wi-Fi TV, there are a few pointers that you should keep in mind. Many options are available in the market according to the user's different needs. Some of the main features to look for are:
Appropriate screen size
High screen resolution
Display type of the tv
Connectivity options
Good sound
Price
Refresh rate
Price of Wi-Fi TV at a glance :
|Product
|Price in Rs
|LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV
|1,69,999
|Vu The Masterpiece 4K Ultra HD Android
|2,59,999
|MoonAir 4K Elegant Series HD Smart TV
|87,999
|Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google
|86,990
|OnePlus U Series 4K LED Smart Android tv
|44,999
|AmazonBasics 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire
|36,499
|LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
|31,990
|Redmi 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV
|35,990
|Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google
|79,790
|Samsung M8 Smart Monitor with Smart tv
|59,999
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
To set up your new WiFi TV, you have to follow these instructions:
Press the HOME button on your remote
Go to Settings
Select Network and Internet
Go to easy setup and select Wi-Fi
Select your WiFi network, and you are ready to stream your favourite shows on your new Wifi TV.
LG, Oneplus, Samsung and Sony are some excellent and reliable brands in TV.
Some of the key features you should look at when buying a WiFi TV are:
Connection and HDMI ports
HDR compatibility
Refresh rate
Screen size
Screen resolution
OLED, LCD, and LED screens
All smart TVs are WiFi TVs, but not all WiFi TVs are smart TVs. You can connect your WiFi to stream music, movies and video on a WiFi TV. Smart TVs have more options and features than only a WiFi TV.
The LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55BXPTA (Dark Steel Silver) is the best WiFi TV.