Story Saved
New Delhi 33oCC
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
New Delhi 33oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best WiFi TVs to watch out for in 2022

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 27, 2022 05:30 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

With the rise in streaming platforms, WiFi TVs are the future. Today, there are many WiFi TV options available in the market with advanced features to choose from. Here, we have picked some of the best WiFi TVs of 2022 for you.

product info
WiFi TVs make viewing content over OTT platforms a pleasurable experience.

Before purchasing a wifi tv, you must consider its cost, size, features, benefits, pros and cons, and warranty coverage. The best wifi tvs are those that meet all the criteria.Buy a tv according to your living room's space. If the distance between you and your wifi tv is around 3 feet, you should consider a 32-inch wifi tv; if it is about 5 feet, buy a 43-inch tv, and if the distance is more, then consider a larger tv. Go for a full HD wi-fi tv with at least 8 GB of storage. Sounds tricky, right? But we made it easy for you. We have hand-picked some latest models that fulfil all the necessary features. We have a list of the best WiFi TVs for you with their prices, specs, pros and cons. Read this article to learn more.

1. LG 4 k ultra HD smart OLED TV 55CXPTA

This LG tv has a 55-inch screen with 4 k ultra HD support and an OLED TV screen, which provides an authentic cinematic experience at home. It is powered by an α7 gen 3 AI processor, which efficiently delivers an immersive view after analysing the content on the screen. This tv has four HDMI and three USB ports to connect many external devices.

Specifications

Screen size: 55 inches

Connectivity: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI

Brand: LG

Resolution: 4 k

Display technology: OLED

ProsCons
cinematic experienceinstallation could be better
dolby atmos 
800 nits brightness 
cellpic
LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 65BXPTA (Dark Steel Silver)
Check Price on Amazon

2. Vu the masterpiece 4 k ultra HD android QLED TV 85Q PX

The tv has an 85-inch large screen with ultra HD 4 k android Q-LED 3840 x 2160 resolution, making the display quite appealing. It comes pre-loaded with all major OTT platforms, four HDMI ports, four speakers and bluetooth support. It also supports video conferences. The TV comes with a 50-watt sound bar with brilliant sound quality. Its speakers support the dolby MS12 set-up.

Specifications

Screen size: 85 inches

Connectivity: wi-fi

Brand: VU

Resolution: 4 k

Display technology: QLED

ProsCons
4k HDR Q-LED displayquite expensive
window 10 OS 
pre-loaded OTT apps 
vibrant colours 
cellpic
Vu 215cm (85 inches) The Masterpiece 4K Ultra HD Android QLED TV 85QPX (Armani Gold) (2020 Model)
Check Price on Amazon

3. Moon air 4 k elegant series HD smart TV

This smart tv comes with a 65-inch screen, 4k LED 3840 x 2160 display, bluetooth support, voice command feature, 60 Hz refresh rate and stereo speakers. Other features include the latest 2022 model, wall mount built, and OTT support.

Specifications

Screen size: 65 inches

Connectivity: wi-fi, HDMI

Brand: moon air

Resolution: 4 k

Display technology: LED

ProsCons
178-degree wide view angleservice centres are not available
voice command supportno QLED display
lucid display60 hz refresh rate
cellpic
MoonAir 164 cm (65 Inches) 4K Elegent Series HD Smart TV with BT & Voice Command 65A8000
Check Price on Amazon

4. Sony bravia 4 k ultra HD smart LED google TV

It is a 65-inch ultra HD tv with a 60 hz refresh rate. It has three HDMI and two USB ports and an in-built alexa. The 3840 x 2160 display gives excellent picture quality. The TV runs on google OS and supports all major OTT apps.

Specifications

Screen size: 65 inches

Connectivity: wi-fi, HDMI, USB, ethernet

Brand: sony

Resolution: 4 k

Display technology: LED

ProsCons
google TVthe design could be better
reliableremote features could be improved
OTT support 
good picture quality 
cellpic
Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

5. One plus U series 4 k LED smart android TV

It comes with a 55-inch 4 k LED 3840 x 2160 ultra HD display with a 60 hz refresh rate. It has three HDMI ports, two USBs, OTT support, google assistant, voice control, games mode and kids mode.

Specifications

Screen size: 55 inches

Connectivity: wi-fi, USB, HDMI, ethernet

Brand: one plus

Resolution: 4K

Display technology: LED

ProsCons
hand-free voice controlin-built style can be better
ultra HD displayinstallation can be better
178-degrees wide-viewing angle 
cellpic
OnePlus 138.7 cm (55 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 55U1S (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Amazon basics 4 k ultra HD smart LED fire TV

It comes with a 55-inch ultra HD wifi tv with OTT support, 60 hz refresh rate, a tabletop and wall mount stand, three HDMI ports and two USB ports. It also has a built-in alexa and alexa voice control.

Specifications

Screen size: 55 inches

Connectivity: wi-fi, USB, HDMI

Brand: amazon basics

Display: 4 k UHD resolution

Display technology: LED

ProsCons
good display qualitycustomer service can be better
OTT apps support 
cellpic
AmazonBasics 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV AB55U20PS (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

7. LG 4 k ultra HD smart LED TV

It has a 43-inch 4 k ultra HD LED display with 3840 x 2160 resolution and a 60 hz refresh rate. It has three HDMI ports, one USB port, OTT support, bluetooth connectivity, a tabletop stand and web OS 22. It also has two speakers with auto-levelling volume.

Specifications

Screen size: 43 inches

Connectivity: wi-fi, USB, HDMI

Brand: LG

Resolution: 4 k

Display technology: LED

ProsCons
bluetooth connectivityonly one USB port
good sound qualitydoes not have a headphone jack
good customer serviceweb OS has ads
reliable 
cellpic
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black)
25% off 45,000 59,990
Buy now

8. Redmi 4 k ultra HD android smart LED TV

This Redmi tv has a 50-inch, 4 k ultra HD 3840 x 2160 display with a 60 hz refresh rate and bluetooth connectivity. It has three HDMI ports, dual-band wifi, two USB ports and Android 10. It supports all major OTT platforms. It also has 30 watts sound with dolby support sound quality.

Specifications

Screen size: 50 inches

Connectivity: wi-fi

Brand: redmi

Resolution: 2160 p

Display technology LED

ProsCons
bluetooth connectivityremote could be better
OTT supportsound quality issues
decent display 
cellpic
Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 | L50M6-RA (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

9. Sony bravia 4 k ultra HD smart LED google TV

This TV comes with a 50-inch 4 k ultra HD display with google OS support and 3840 x 2160 resolution with a 60 hz refresh rate. It has four HDMI and two USB ports. It also has 20 watts of sound with dolby atmos support sound quality.

Specifications

Screen size: 50 inches

Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI

Brand: sony

Resolution: 2160p

Display technology: LED

ProsCons
reliablerefresh rate can be better according to the price
good display qualitythe sound quality is not up to the mark
cellpic
Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X80K (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

10. Samsung M 8 UHD smart monitor with smart TV

The samsung M 8 32-inch 4 k UHD smart monitor has a 3,840 x 2,160 pixels display resolution with the AI support of in-built alexa. The tv is compatible with type C USB and has a UHD 4 k display setup.

Specifications

Screen size: 32 inches

Connectivity: wi-fi and bluetooth

Brand: samsung

Resolution: 2160 p

Display technology: UHD 4k

ProsCons
bluetooth connectivitysmall display size
HDR 10+ displayno aux output option
free installation and demothere is no vesa hole
cellpic
Samsung 32-inch(80cm) M8 4K UHD Smart Monitor, Wireless Webcam, Type-C, Smart TV apps, Samsung TV Plus, Office 365, Samsung Dex, Apple Airplay, BT, IOT, Speakers, Remote (LS32BM80GUWXXL, Green)
8% off 75,999 82,333
Buy now

Best three features

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
LG Ultra HD Smart OLED TVpowered by an α7 gen 3 AI processorfour HDMI and three USB ports connect a wide range of external devices.2.2-channel Dolby supports the audio system
Vu 4 k Ultra HD Android QLED TVdisplay: the Vu tv has a 4k HDR Q-LED display.sound: the tv has a 50 W sound bar that supports the DOLBY MS12 set-up.refresh rate: It also has a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
Moon Air 4 k Elegant Series HD Smart TVOTT support: tv supports netflix, google play store, android tv,amazon video, hotstar, youtubedisplay: 4k LED 3840 x 2160 display for vibrant coloursound quality: stereo speakers
Sony Bravia Ultra HD Smart LED Google TVdisplay: 4k ultra HD 3840 x 2160 resolution displayOTT support: netflix, zee5, amazon prime video, hoichoi, voot, disney+hotstar, sonyliv and many moreOS: It has google OS.
OnePlus U Series 4K LED Smart Android TVhand-free voice control: you can control the tv with your voiceOTT support: zee5, oxygen play, jiocinema, sonyliv, netflix, prime video, eros now, youtube, hungama, hotstarAI support: It has an in-built google assistant
AmazonBasics 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV display: 4 k ultra HD displayAI support: built-in alexa and alexa voice controlOTT apps support: netflix, alexa, amazon video, sony liv, hotstar, youtube
G Ultra HD Smart LED TVdisplay: ultra HD 4 k displaysound: 2 ch speakers with auto levelling volumeOTT app support: prime video, voot, netflix, zee 5, many more, sonyliv, discovery+, youtube, yupp tv, apple tv, disney+ hotstar
Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD display: ultra HD 4 k displaysmart LED google tvOS: google OS support
samsung M8 UHD smart monitorAI support: built-in alexaUSB: typedisplay: UHD 4 k display
Redmi 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TVsupports all OTT platformsexcellent connectivity optionsgreat display quality

Best value for money

The LG 4k ultra HD smart LED tv is priced at 31,990. It is the best value for money wi fi tv, as it comes with a 43-inch ultra HD display with 3840 x 2160 resolution. Its 60 hz refresh rate gives the user a smooth working experience. It has 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, OTT support, bluetooth connectivity, a tabletop stand and web OS 22.

Best overall

The LG 4 k ultra HD smart OLED TV is your best WiFi TV choice. It has a 55-inch screen with 4 k ultra HD support, OLED tv screen, 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution, 4 HDMI support and 3 USB support. It has an eye comfort display and a 2.2 ch speaker. It also has AI support that supports Alexa and google assistant. It comes at the price of 1,16,990. Its α9 gen 3 AI processor 4 k with AI picture pro and AI sound pro gives excellent performance with smooth functioning.

How to choose the right Wi-Fi TV for you?

When buying a Wi-Fi TV, there are a few pointers that you should keep in mind. Many options are available in the market according to the user's different needs. Some of the main features to look for are:

Appropriate screen size

High screen resolution

Display type of the tv

Connectivity options

Good sound

Price

Refresh rate

Price of Wi-Fi TV at a glance :

ProductPrice in Rs
LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV1,69,999
Vu The Masterpiece 4K Ultra HD Android 2,59,999
MoonAir 4K Elegant Series HD Smart TV87,999
Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google86,990
OnePlus U Series 4K LED Smart Android tv44,999
AmazonBasics 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire36,499
LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 31,990
Redmi 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV35,990
Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google79,790
Samsung M8 Smart Monitor with Smart tv59,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Speakers under 2000: Our top picks
Best 12 MP front camera phones in India: Buying guide
Top 8 earphones under 2000 in India: A buyer's guide
Invest in an ultimate 42-inch TV today and bring happiness home
Herbalife nutritional products for weight loss: Boost energy levels, digestion

Best 10 Wi Fi TV

How do I set up a WiFi TV?

What are the best brands on TV?

What key features should I consider when buying a WiFi TV?

What is the difference between a Smart TV and a WiFi TV?

Which TV is best for WiFi?

View More
electronics FOR LESS