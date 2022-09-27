Best WiFi TVs to watch out for in 2022

WiFi TVs make viewing content over OTT platforms a pleasurable experience.

Before purchasing a wifi tv, you must consider its cost, size, features, benefits, pros and cons, and warranty coverage. The best wifi tvs are those that meet all the criteria.Buy a tv according to your living room's space. If the distance between you and your wifi tv is around 3 feet, you should consider a 32-inch wifi tv; if it is about 5 feet, buy a 43-inch tv, and if the distance is more, then consider a larger tv. Go for a full HD wi-fi tv with at least 8 GB of storage. Sounds tricky, right? But we made it easy for you. We have hand-picked some latest models that fulfil all the necessary features. We have a list of the best WiFi TVs for you with their prices, specs, pros and cons. Read this article to learn more. 1. LG 4 k ultra HD smart OLED TV 55CXPTA This LG tv has a 55-inch screen with 4 k ultra HD support and an OLED TV screen, which provides an authentic cinematic experience at home. It is powered by an α7 gen 3 AI processor, which efficiently delivers an immersive view after analysing the content on the screen. This tv has four HDMI and three USB ports to connect many external devices. Specifications Screen size: 55 inches Connectivity: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI Brand: LG Resolution: 4 k Display technology: OLED

Pros Cons cinematic experience installation could be better dolby atmos 800 nits brightness

2. Vu the masterpiece 4 k ultra HD android QLED TV 85Q PX The tv has an 85-inch large screen with ultra HD 4 k android Q-LED 3840 x 2160 resolution, making the display quite appealing. It comes pre-loaded with all major OTT platforms, four HDMI ports, four speakers and bluetooth support. It also supports video conferences. The TV comes with a 50-watt sound bar with brilliant sound quality. Its speakers support the dolby MS12 set-up. Specifications Screen size: 85 inches Connectivity: wi-fi Brand: VU Resolution: 4 k Display technology: QLED

Pros Cons 4k HDR Q-LED display quite expensive window 10 OS pre-loaded OTT apps vibrant colours

3. Moon air 4 k elegant series HD smart TV This smart tv comes with a 65-inch screen, 4k LED 3840 x 2160 display, bluetooth support, voice command feature, 60 Hz refresh rate and stereo speakers. Other features include the latest 2022 model, wall mount built, and OTT support. Specifications Screen size: 65 inches Connectivity: wi-fi, HDMI Brand: moon air Resolution: 4 k Display technology: LED

Pros Cons 178-degree wide view angle service centres are not available voice command support no QLED display lucid display 60 hz refresh rate

4. Sony bravia 4 k ultra HD smart LED google TV It is a 65-inch ultra HD tv with a 60 hz refresh rate. It has three HDMI and two USB ports and an in-built alexa. The 3840 x 2160 display gives excellent picture quality. The TV runs on google OS and supports all major OTT apps. Specifications Screen size: 65 inches Connectivity: wi-fi, HDMI, USB, ethernet Brand: sony Resolution: 4 k Display technology: LED

Pros Cons google TV the design could be better reliable remote features could be improved OTT support good picture quality

5. One plus U series 4 k LED smart android TV It comes with a 55-inch 4 k LED 3840 x 2160 ultra HD display with a 60 hz refresh rate. It has three HDMI ports, two USBs, OTT support, google assistant, voice control, games mode and kids mode. Specifications Screen size: 55 inches Connectivity: wi-fi, USB, HDMI, ethernet Brand: one plus Resolution: 4K Display technology: LED

Pros Cons hand-free voice control in-built style can be better ultra HD display installation can be better 178-degrees wide-viewing angle

6. Amazon basics 4 k ultra HD smart LED fire TV It comes with a 55-inch ultra HD wifi tv with OTT support, 60 hz refresh rate, a tabletop and wall mount stand, three HDMI ports and two USB ports. It also has a built-in alexa and alexa voice control. Specifications Screen size: 55 inches Connectivity: wi-fi, USB, HDMI Brand: amazon basics Display: 4 k UHD resolution Display technology: LED

Pros Cons good display quality customer service can be better OTT apps support

7. LG 4 k ultra HD smart LED TV It has a 43-inch 4 k ultra HD LED display with 3840 x 2160 resolution and a 60 hz refresh rate. It has three HDMI ports, one USB port, OTT support, bluetooth connectivity, a tabletop stand and web OS 22. It also has two speakers with auto-levelling volume. Specifications Screen size: 43 inches Connectivity: wi-fi, USB, HDMI Brand: LG Resolution: 4 k Display technology: LED

Pros Cons bluetooth connectivity only one USB port good sound quality does not have a headphone jack good customer service web OS has ads reliable

8. Redmi 4 k ultra HD android smart LED TV This Redmi tv has a 50-inch, 4 k ultra HD 3840 x 2160 display with a 60 hz refresh rate and bluetooth connectivity. It has three HDMI ports, dual-band wifi, two USB ports and Android 10. It supports all major OTT platforms. It also has 30 watts sound with dolby support sound quality. Specifications Screen size: 50 inches Connectivity: wi-fi Brand: redmi Resolution: 2160 p Display technology LED

Pros Cons bluetooth connectivity remote could be better OTT support sound quality issues decent display

9. Sony bravia 4 k ultra HD smart LED google TV This TV comes with a 50-inch 4 k ultra HD display with google OS support and 3840 x 2160 resolution with a 60 hz refresh rate. It has four HDMI and two USB ports. It also has 20 watts of sound with dolby atmos support sound quality. Specifications Screen size: 50 inches Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI Brand: sony Resolution: 2160p Display technology: LED

Pros Cons reliable refresh rate can be better according to the price good display quality the sound quality is not up to the mark

10. Samsung M 8 UHD smart monitor with smart TV The samsung M 8 32-inch 4 k UHD smart monitor has a 3,840 x 2,160 pixels display resolution with the AI support of in-built alexa. The tv is compatible with type C USB and has a UHD 4 k display setup. Specifications Screen size: 32 inches Connectivity: wi-fi and bluetooth Brand: samsung Resolution: 2160 p Display technology: UHD 4k

Pros Cons bluetooth connectivity small display size HDR 10+ display no aux output option free installation and demo there is no vesa hole

Best three features

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 LG Ultra HD Smart OLED TV powered by an α7 gen 3 AI processor four HDMI and three USB ports connect a wide range of external devices. 2.2-channel Dolby supports the audio system Vu 4 k Ultra HD Android QLED TV display: the Vu tv has a 4k HDR Q-LED display. sound: the tv has a 50 W sound bar that supports the DOLBY MS12 set-up. refresh rate: It also has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Moon Air 4 k Elegant Series HD Smart TV OTT support: tv supports netflix, google play store, android tv,amazon video, hotstar, youtube display: 4k LED 3840 x 2160 display for vibrant colour sound quality: stereo speakers Sony Bravia Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV display: 4k ultra HD 3840 x 2160 resolution display OTT support: netflix, zee5, amazon prime video, hoichoi, voot, disney+hotstar, sonyliv and many more OS: It has google OS. OnePlus U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV hand-free voice control: you can control the tv with your voice OTT support: zee5, oxygen play, jiocinema, sonyliv, netflix, prime video, eros now, youtube, hungama, hotstar AI support: It has an in-built google assistant AmazonBasics 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV display: 4 k ultra HD display AI support: built-in alexa and alexa voice control OTT apps support: netflix, alexa, amazon video, sony liv, hotstar, youtube G Ultra HD Smart LED TV display: ultra HD 4 k display sound: 2 ch speakers with auto levelling volume OTT app support: prime video, voot, netflix, zee 5, many more, sonyliv, discovery+, youtube, yupp tv, apple tv, disney+ hotstar Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD display: ultra HD 4 k display smart LED google tv OS: google OS support samsung M8 UHD smart monitor AI support: built-in alexa USB: type display: UHD 4 k display Redmi 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV supports all OTT platforms excellent connectivity options great display quality

Best value for money The LG 4k ultra HD smart LED tv is priced at ₹31,990. It is the best value for money wi fi tv, as it comes with a 43-inch ultra HD display with 3840 x 2160 resolution. Its 60 hz refresh rate gives the user a smooth working experience. It has 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, OTT support, bluetooth connectivity, a tabletop stand and web OS 22. Best overall The LG 4 k ultra HD smart OLED TV is your best WiFi TV choice. It has a 55-inch screen with 4 k ultra HD support, OLED tv screen, 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution, 4 HDMI support and 3 USB support. It has an eye comfort display and a 2.2 ch speaker. It also has AI support that supports Alexa and google assistant. It comes at the price of ₹1,16,990. Its α9 gen 3 AI processor 4 k with AI picture pro and AI sound pro gives excellent performance with smooth functioning. How to choose the right Wi-Fi TV for you? When buying a Wi-Fi TV, there are a few pointers that you should keep in mind. Many options are available in the market according to the user's different needs. Some of the main features to look for are: Appropriate screen size High screen resolution Display type of the tv Connectivity options Good sound Price Refresh rate Price of Wi-Fi TV at a glance :

Product Price in Rs LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 1,69,999 Vu The Masterpiece 4K Ultra HD Android 2,59,999 MoonAir 4K Elegant Series HD Smart TV 87,999 Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google 86,990 OnePlus U Series 4K LED Smart Android tv 44,999 AmazonBasics 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire 36,499 LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 31,990 Redmi 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV 35,990 Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google 79,790 Samsung M8 Smart Monitor with Smart tv 59,999