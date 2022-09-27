Best WiFi TVs to watch out for in 2022

WiFi TVs make viewing content over OTT platforms a pleasurable experience.
Before purchasing a wifi tv, you must consider its cost, size, features, benefits, pros and cons, and warranty coverage. The best wifi tvs are those that meet all the criteria.Buy a tv according to your living room's space. If the distance between you and your wifi tv is around 3 feet, you should consider a 32-inch wifi tv; if it is about 5 feet, buy a 43-inch tv, and if the distance is more, then consider a larger tv. Go for a full HD wi-fi tv with at least 8 GB of storage. Sounds tricky, right? But we made it easy for you. We have hand-picked some latest models that fulfil all the necessary features. We have a list of the best WiFi TVs for you with their prices, specs, pros and cons. Read this article to learn more.
1. LG 4 k ultra HD smart OLED TV 55CXPTA
This LG tv has a 55-inch screen with 4 k ultra HD support and an OLED TV screen, which provides an authentic cinematic experience at home. It is powered by an α7 gen 3 AI processor, which efficiently delivers an immersive view after analysing the content on the screen. This tv has four HDMI and three USB ports to connect many external devices.
Specifications
Screen size: 55 inches
Connectivity: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI
Brand: LG
Resolution: 4 k
Display technology: OLED
|Pros
|Cons
|cinematic experience
|installation could be better
|dolby atmos
|
|800 nits brightness
|
2. Vu the masterpiece 4 k ultra HD android QLED TV 85Q PX
The tv has an 85-inch large screen with ultra HD 4 k android Q-LED 3840 x 2160 resolution, making the display quite appealing. It comes pre-loaded with all major OTT platforms, four HDMI ports, four speakers and bluetooth support. It also supports video conferences. The TV comes with a 50-watt sound bar with brilliant sound quality. Its speakers support the dolby MS12 set-up.
Specifications
Screen size: 85 inches
Connectivity: wi-fi
Brand: VU
Resolution: 4 k
Display technology: QLED
|Pros
|Cons
|4k HDR Q-LED display
|quite expensive
|window 10 OS
|
|pre-loaded OTT apps
|
|vibrant colours
|
3. Moon air 4 k elegant series HD smart TV
This smart tv comes with a 65-inch screen, 4k LED 3840 x 2160 display, bluetooth support, voice command feature, 60 Hz refresh rate and stereo speakers. Other features include the latest 2022 model, wall mount built, and OTT support.
Specifications
Screen size: 65 inches
Connectivity: wi-fi, HDMI
Brand: moon air
Resolution: 4 k
Display technology: LED
|Pros
|Cons
|178-degree wide view angle
|service centres are not available
|voice command support
|no QLED display
|lucid display
|60 hz refresh rate
4. Sony bravia 4 k ultra HD smart LED google TV
It is a 65-inch ultra HD tv with a 60 hz refresh rate. It has three HDMI and two USB ports and an in-built alexa. The 3840 x 2160 display gives excellent picture quality. The TV runs on google OS and supports all major OTT apps.
Specifications
Screen size: 65 inches
Connectivity: wi-fi, HDMI, USB, ethernet
Brand: sony
Resolution: 4 k
Display technology: LED
|Pros
|Cons
|google TV
|the design could be better
|reliable
|remote features could be improved
|OTT support
|
|good picture quality
|
5. One plus U series 4 k LED smart android TV
It comes with a 55-inch 4 k LED 3840 x 2160 ultra HD display with a 60 hz refresh rate. It has three HDMI ports, two USBs, OTT support, google assistant, voice control, games mode and kids mode.
Specifications
Screen size: 55 inches
Connectivity: wi-fi, USB, HDMI, ethernet
Brand: one plus
Resolution: 4K
Display technology: LED
|Pros
|Cons
|hand-free voice control
|in-built style can be better
|ultra HD display
|installation can be better
|178-degrees wide-viewing angle
|
6. Amazon basics 4 k ultra HD smart LED fire TV
It comes with a 55-inch ultra HD wifi tv with OTT support, 60 hz refresh rate, a tabletop and wall mount stand, three HDMI ports and two USB ports. It also has a built-in alexa and alexa voice control.
Specifications
Screen size: 55 inches
Connectivity: wi-fi, USB, HDMI
Brand: amazon basics
Display: 4 k UHD resolution
Display technology: LED
|Pros
|Cons
|good display quality
|customer service can be better
|OTT apps support
|
7. LG 4 k ultra HD smart LED TV
It has a 43-inch 4 k ultra HD LED display with 3840 x 2160 resolution and a 60 hz refresh rate. It has three HDMI ports, one USB port, OTT support, bluetooth connectivity, a tabletop stand and web OS 22. It also has two speakers with auto-levelling volume.
Specifications
Screen size: 43 inches
Connectivity: wi-fi, USB, HDMI
Brand: LG
Resolution: 4 k
Display technology: LED
|Pros
|Cons
|bluetooth connectivity
|only one USB port
|good sound quality
|does not have a headphone jack
|good customer service
|web OS has ads
|reliable
|
8. Redmi 4 k ultra HD android smart LED TV
This Redmi tv has a 50-inch, 4 k ultra HD 3840 x 2160 display with a 60 hz refresh rate and bluetooth connectivity. It has three HDMI ports, dual-band wifi, two USB ports and Android 10. It supports all major OTT platforms. It also has 30 watts sound with dolby support sound quality.
Specifications
Screen size: 50 inches
Connectivity: wi-fi
Brand: redmi
Resolution: 2160 p
Display technology LED
|Pros
|Cons
|bluetooth connectivity
|remote could be better
|OTT support
|sound quality issues
|decent display
|
9. Sony bravia 4 k ultra HD smart LED google TV
This TV comes with a 50-inch 4 k ultra HD display with google OS support and 3840 x 2160 resolution with a 60 hz refresh rate. It has four HDMI and two USB ports. It also has 20 watts of sound with dolby atmos support sound quality.
Specifications
Screen size: 50 inches
Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI
Brand: sony
Resolution: 2160p
Display technology: LED
|Pros
|Cons
|reliable
|refresh rate can be better according to the price
|good display quality
|the sound quality is not up to the mark
10. Samsung M 8 UHD smart monitor with smart TV
The samsung M 8 32-inch 4 k UHD smart monitor has a 3,840 x 2,160 pixels display resolution with the AI support of in-built alexa. The tv is compatible with type C USB and has a UHD 4 k display setup.
Specifications
Screen size: 32 inches
Connectivity: wi-fi and bluetooth
Brand: samsung
Resolution: 2160 p
Display technology: UHD 4k
|Pros
|Cons
|bluetooth connectivity
|small display size
|HDR 10+ display
|no aux output option
|free installation and demo
|there is no vesa hole
|Product
|Feature - 1
|Feature - 2
|Feature - 3
|LG Ultra HD Smart OLED TV
|powered by an α7 gen 3 AI processor
|four HDMI and three USB ports connect a wide range of external devices.
|2.2-channel Dolby supports the audio system
|Vu 4 k Ultra HD Android QLED TV
|display: the Vu tv has a 4k HDR Q-LED display.
|sound: the tv has a 50 W sound bar that supports the DOLBY MS12 set-up.
|refresh rate: It also has a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
|Moon Air 4 k Elegant Series HD Smart TV
|OTT support: tv supports netflix, google play store, android tv,amazon video, hotstar, youtube
|display: 4k LED 3840 x 2160 display for vibrant colour
|sound quality: stereo speakers
|Sony Bravia Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV
|display: 4k ultra HD 3840 x 2160 resolution display
|OTT support: netflix, zee5, amazon prime video, hoichoi, voot, disney+hotstar, sonyliv and many more
|OS: It has google OS.
|OnePlus U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV
|hand-free voice control: you can control the tv with your voice
|OTT support: zee5, oxygen play, jiocinema, sonyliv, netflix, prime video, eros now, youtube, hungama, hotstar
|AI support: It has an in-built google assistant
|AmazonBasics 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV
|display: 4 k ultra HD display
|AI support: built-in alexa and alexa voice control
|OTT apps support: netflix, alexa, amazon video, sony liv, hotstar, youtube
|G Ultra HD Smart LED TV
|display: ultra HD 4 k display
|sound: 2 ch speakers with auto levelling volume
|OTT app support: prime video, voot, netflix, zee 5, many more, sonyliv, discovery+, youtube, yupp tv, apple tv, disney+ hotstar
|Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD
|display: ultra HD 4 k display
|smart LED google tv
|OS: google OS support
|samsung M8 UHD smart monitor
|AI support: built-in alexa
|USB: type
|display: UHD 4 k display
|Redmi 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV
|supports all OTT platforms
|excellent connectivity options
|great display quality
Best value for money
The LG 4k ultra HD smart LED tv is priced at ₹31,990. It is the best value for money wi fi tv, as it comes with a 43-inch ultra HD display with 3840 x 2160 resolution. Its 60 hz refresh rate gives the user a smooth working experience. It has 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, OTT support, bluetooth connectivity, a tabletop stand and web OS 22.
Best overall
The LG 4 k ultra HD smart OLED TV is your best WiFi TV choice. It has a 55-inch screen with 4 k ultra HD support, OLED tv screen, 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution, 4 HDMI support and 3 USB support. It has an eye comfort display and a 2.2 ch speaker. It also has AI support that supports Alexa and google assistant. It comes at the price of ₹1,16,990. Its α9 gen 3 AI processor 4 k with AI picture pro and AI sound pro gives excellent performance with smooth functioning.
How to choose the right Wi-Fi TV for you?
When buying a Wi-Fi TV, there are a few pointers that you should keep in mind. Many options are available in the market according to the user's different needs. Some of the main features to look for are:
Appropriate screen size
High screen resolution
Display type of the tv
Connectivity options
Good sound
Price
Refresh rate
Price of Wi-Fi TV at a glance :
|Product
|Price in Rs
|LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV
|1,69,999
|Vu The Masterpiece 4K Ultra HD Android
|2,59,999
|MoonAir 4K Elegant Series HD Smart TV
|87,999
|Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google
|86,990
|OnePlus U Series 4K LED Smart Android tv
|44,999
|AmazonBasics 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire
|36,499
|LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
|31,990
|Redmi 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV
|35,990
|Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google
|79,790
|Samsung M8 Smart Monitor with Smart tv
|59,999
