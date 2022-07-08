Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Best Window AC under 35,000 in India: Top 10 options that to suit your needs

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain
  • Published on Jul 08, 2022 12:48 IST

Summary:

The rules that apply to conventional air conditioning systems are applicable to Window air conditioners under 35,000 as well. As the cool air is circulated into the space, it employs refrigeration characteristics to remove extreme heat.

Window AC is best suited for those of us who want cooling without installation hassles.

Undoubtedly, air conditioning technology has advanced significantly. They have evolved from being just a pricey luxury product for the wealthy to one of the most popular home appliances. This is especially true in the country's hottest regions. Due to the increase in global warming, the need for air conditioners is also anticipated to rise in the next few years. A window unit is the most basic type of air conditioner available on the market. It is fairly handy when contrasted to the other two because it is an "all-in-one" device.

1. Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3-Star Window AC (GLW12B3YWSEW, 100% Copper)

  • Window AC with non-inverter compressor, Smart & Elegant design to suit your office & home requirements/interiors.
  • Capacity: 1.0 tons suitable for small/medium size rooms (Up to 100 square feet)
  • Energy Rating: 3 Star, Annual Energy Consumption: 808.94 Units, ISEER Value: 2.97
  • Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive on AC and 5 Years on Compressor
  • 100% Inner Grooved Copper Tubes: Enhances cooling and also ensures the durability of the product
  • Cools Even @ 48 ˚C Golden Fin Coils Auto Restart LED Display Clean Air Filter Self-diagnosis Function Environment-Friendly Refrigerant.
  • Strong Dehumidification

ProsCons
The best item in the value for money category.A little heavy machine to handle alone and install.
Very efficient cooling reviews.Can have regressive customer service according to reviews.
Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Window AC (GLW12B3YWSEW, 100% Copper, White with Silver Deco Strip)
21% off
26,990 33,990
Buy now

2. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC (GLW18B5YWGEW, 100% Copper, White with Golden Deco Strip)

  • Lloyd Window AC with Non-Inverter Compressor: Economical & Easy to Install, Low Noise, Smart & Elegant design to suit your office & home requirements/interiors
  • Capacity: 1.5 tons suitable for medium size rooms up to 150 square feet
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star, Annual Energy Consumption: 1114.71, ISEER Value: 3.37; please refer to the energy label on the product page
  • Warranty: 1 Year on the product and 5 Years on the Compressor; please refer to the company website for further details
  • Blue Fins Coils: Ensures better cooling performance, requires low maintenance, and enhances the durability of the product
  • 100% Inner Grooved Copper Tubes: Helps in better heat exchange and enhances cooling. It also enhances durability.

ProsCons
Cools Even @ 48 ˚C Golden Fin Coils Auto Restart Needs assistance with the installation
Environment-Friendly Refrigerant Strong DehumidificationA slight heavy machine.

3. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC (GLW18B3YWSES, 100% Copper, White with Silver Deco Strip)

  • Window AC with non-inverter compressor, Smart & Elegant design to suit your office & home requirements/interiors
  • Capacity: 1.5 tons suitable for medium size rooms (Up to 150 square feet)
  • Energy Rating: 3 Star, Annual Energy Consumption: 1215.35 Units, ISEER Value: 3.03
  • Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive on AC and 5 Years on Compressor
  • 100% Inner Grooved Copper Tubes: Enhances cooling and also ensures the durability of the product

ProsCons
Display Clean Air Filter Self Diagnosis FunctionNot a 5-star rating machine.
Very efficient cooling system.Slightly difficult to install
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC (GLW18B3YWSES, 100% Copper, White with Silver Deco Strip)
35% off
26,490 40,990
Buy now

4. Croma 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC (Copper Condenser, 2022 Model, CRLAWA0185T3304, White) with Free Standard Installation

  • Windows AC: Economical & easy to install; Capacity: 1.5 Ton Suitable for medium-sized rooms
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star, ISEER Value: 3.34; Modes: Cool, Dry & Fan; Voltage - 230 V AC; Frequency - 50 Hz; Cooling Power - 1510
  • Copper Condenser Coil: Better cooling and requires low maintenance; Refrigerant type: R-32 environment-friendly refrigerant; Rotary Single Speed Compressor; Blue Evaporator Fins; 2 Way Auto Swing; On-Off Indicator;
  • Included in the box: AC Unit (66 (w) x 73.3 (d) x 43 (h)) in CM, Remote Control, User Manual, Remote Control Battery

ProsCons
Best rated in cooling by clients.The warranty rating could not be extended.
The environment is friendly.Only a single ton ac.

5. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC (Copper 183 DZA/ 183 DZA R32 White)

  • Windows AC: Economical & easy to install
  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton. Suitable for medium-sized rooms (111 to 150 sq ft)
  • Energy Rating: 3 Star. Annual Energy Consumption: 1338.43 units. ISEER Value: 2.92 (Please refer energy label on the product page or contact the brand for more details)
  • Manufacturer Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years on compressor
  • Copper Condenser Coil: Better cooling and requires low maintenance
  • Special Features: Anti-bacterial Filter; Dust Filter; Dehumidifier
  • Refrigerant gas: R22/R32

ProsCons
Contains a dehumidifier.Compressor issues sometimes occur after years.
Efficient cooling reviewsNot suitable for big rooms
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC (Copper 183 DZA/ 183 DZA R32 White)
12% off
28,635 32,590
Buy now

6. LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, PW-Q18WUXA, 2022 Model, HD Filter, White)

  • Windows AC under 35000 with inverter compressor: Economical and easy to install. It has a variable speed compressor that adjusts power depending on heat load and is energy efficient.
  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton Suitable for medium-sized rooms (111 to 150 sq ft.)
  • Energy Rating: 4 Star. Best in class efficiency. Annual energy consumption: 1213.33 units. ISEER value: 3.26 (please refer energy Label on the product page or contact brand for more details)
  • Manufacturer Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, and 10 Years on Compressor with gas charging
  • Copper With black ocean protection: Prevents rust & corrosion; Increases durability; Uninterrupted cooling

ProsCons
Fast cooling technology.Large room conditioning issues.
Good customer serviceVA little heavy machine.
LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, PW-Q18WUXA, 2022 Model, HD Filter, White)
14% off
35,490 41,490
Buy now

7. Blue Star 1 ton 3-star Window AC (Copper, WFA312LL, 2022, White)

  • Windows AC: Economical & easy to install
  • Energy Rating: 3 Star. Annual Energy Consumption: 840.68 units. ISEER Value: 3.04
  • Manufacturer Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years on compressor
  • Copper Condenser Coil: Better cooling and requires low maintenance
  • Key Features: Noise Level: 55(DB); Ambient Temperature: 52 degrees Celsius
  • Special Features: Turbo Cool, Comfort Sleep, Self-Diagnosis, Dust Filter

ProsCons
Contains a dust filter.Difficult installation.
Efficient regulation of air.Does not have 5-star efficiency
Blue Star 1 ton 3 star Window AC (Copper, WFA312LL, 2022, White)
7% off
28,800 31,000
Buy now

8. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC (GLW 18B5 WGEW, 100% Copper, White with Golden Deco Strip)

  • Lloyd Window AC under 35000 with Non-Inverter Compressor: Economical & Easy to Install, Low Noise, Smart & Elegant design to suit your office & home requirements/interiors
  • Capacity: 1.5 tons suitable for medium size rooms up to 150 square feet
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star, Annual Energy Consumption: 1114.71, ISEER Value: 3.37; please refer to the energy label on the product page
  • Warranty: 1 Year on the product and 5 Years on the Compressor; please refer to the company website for further details
  • Blue Fins Coils: Ensures better cooling performance, requires low maintenance, and enhances the durability of the product
  • 100% Inner Grooved Copper Tubes: Helps in better heat exchange and enhances cooling. It also enhances the durability of the product.

ProsCons
Extended warranty available.High maintenance cost.
The environment is friendly.A little heavy machine.

9. Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC (Copper, Dust Filter, 2021 Model, RAW312HEDO, White)

  • Windows AC under 35000: Economical & easy to install
  • 1 Ton: - Suitable for small-sized rooms (up to 110 sq ft)
  • Energy Rating: 3 Star | Annual Energy Consumption (as per energy label): 851.52 units | ISEER Value: 3.0
  • Manufacturer Warranty: 5 Years on Compressor
  • Copper Condenser Coil: Better cooling and requires low maintenance
  • Key Features: On/Off Timer with advance Startup Time: The smart technology that reaches desired set temperature automatically at a preset time, Filter Clean Indicator: A unique alert reminds you to clean the filter at regular intervals, ensuring powerful cooling all the time 100% Inner Grooved Copper Tube

ProsCons
Plastic and light materialLarge rooms are not suitable.
Fast cooling technology.No extended warranty.
Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC (Copper, Dust Filter, 2021 Model, RAW312HEDO, White)
9% off
26,395 28,900
Buy now

10. Blue Star 0.8-ton 4 Star Window AC (Copper, WFA409GL, 2022, White)

  • Windows AC under 35000: Economical & easy to install
  • Energy Rating: 4 Star. Annual Energy Consumption: 648.7 units. ISEER Value: 3.14
  • Manufacturer Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years on compressor
  • Copper Condenser Coil: Better cooling and requires low maintenance
  • Key Features: Noise Level: 50(DB); Ambient Temperature: 52 degrees Celsius
  • Key Features: Noise Level: 50(DB); Ambient Temperature: 52 degrees Celsius
  • Special Features: Turbo Cool, Comfort Sleep, Self-Diagnosis, Dust Filter

ProsCons
Dust Filter, Fast Cooling, Auto Clean, DehumidifierHeavy machinery.
The clients have good reviews.Does not have 5-star efficiency.
Blue Star 0.8 ton 4 star Window AC (Copper, WFA409GL, 2022, White)
30,000
Buy now

Price of best window AC at a glance:

ProductPrice
Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Window AC (GLW12B3YW SEW, 100% Copper, White with Silver Deco Strip) 24000
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC (GLW 18B5 WGEW, 100% Copper, White with Golden Deco Strip) 29990
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC (GLW18B3YWSES, 100% Copper, White with Silver Deco Strip) 26499
Croma 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC (Copper Condenser, 2022 Model, CRLAWA0185T3304, White) with Free Standard Installation 29990
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC (Copper 183 DZA/ 183 DZA R32 White) 28798
LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, PW-Q18AUXA, 2022 Model, HD Filter, White) 34990
Blue Star 1 ton 3-star Window AC (Copper, WFA312LL, 2022, White) 24490
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC (GLW 18B5 WGEW, 100% Copper, White with Golden Deco Strip) 29990
Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC (Copper, Dust Filter, 2021 Model, RAW312KUDI, White) 26599
Blue Star 0.8-ton 4-star Window AC (Copper, WFA409GL, 2022, White) 24490

BEST THREE MOST IMPORTANT FEATURES FOR CONSUMERS

Lloyd 1.0 Ton ACNon inverter compressorAttractive designGood rate of dehumidification.
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window ACEasy to install100% copperEconomical
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window ACISSER VALUE 3.03Covers 150sq.ftAEC 1215.35 units
Croma 1.5 ton AC5 star rating.R-32 refrigerantISSER value 3.32
Voltas 1.5 Ton ACEfficient cooling systemContains bacterial and dust filters.Long Manufacturer warranty
LG 1.5 Ton ACCopper with black ocean protection.Has a unique and attractive look.Variable speed compressor.
Blue Star 1 ton ACNoise level 55DBSelf-diagnosis.AEC 840.68 units.
Lloyd 1.5 Ton AC1.5 ton capacity.Blue fin coils.Extended warranty available.
Hitachi 1 Ton ACFilter cleaning reminderTimer settings available.AEC 851.52 units
Blue Star 0.8 Ton AcAuto clean featureTurbo cool modeNoise level 50 DB

Best value for money

You can buy the best window AC under 35000 in the above product list: the Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Window AC (GLW12B3YW SEW, 100% Copper, White with Silver Deco Strip), the most affordable and efficient of the products. It will give the user the best experience for their homes with a good warranty and customer service.

Best overall

The best product you can buy is the Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC under 35000 (GLW 18B5 WGEW, 100% Copper, White with Golden Deco Strip). It comes with a 5-star efficient rating with an affordable price as well.

You can control the direction of the air. In a living room setup, adjusting the vent can prevent the unit from blowing directly on individuals who may be seated in the living area. If you want to use a room and ceiling fan, it also enables you to optimise airflow inside the area. Compared to non-Energy Star machines, those with the certification can function up to 15 percent more efficiently. Depending on how frequently you plan to use your window unit, you might want to consider energy efficiency.

How to find the perfect window AC under 35000

The qualities that are most significant to you should be taken into account when selecting a window air conditioner under 35000. Do you desire a device that can be operated remotely? Are you searching for a timer-equipped model? Or do you require a device that uses less energy? Contemporary window air conditioners have several functions that might improve your quality of life.

Nowadays, many appliances come without remote controls, allowing you to change the temperature without getting up. An energy-efficient air conditioning system is a smart purchase for cooling your house. It will assist in lowering your carbon impact in addition to lowering your electricity costs.

FAQs

Which window air conditioner size do I require?

Measure the window before placing your order for a window air conditioner to ensure the unit won't be too big or small and will be a great match for your space.

Where should my windows air conditioner be placed?

When choosing the ideal position for your windows A/C unit, there are several things to consider. To ensure you acquire the air conditioning system that best suits your demands, consider the ceiling height, the number of doors and windows, the amount of sunshine, user traffic, and the function of the area.

What advantages do window air conditioners offer?

Numerous advantages that can keep you comfy and your utility costs low can be obtained from installing the appropriate air conditioning system for your needs.

Can I do it myself to set up the window air conditioner?

Yes, windows air conditioners feature simple setup procedures that enable you to save money and guarantee speedy cooling.

How can I maintain and clean my air conditioner?

It takes only a few minutes and is simple to maintain your window air conditioner. Regular maintenance on the device can increase its lifespan and ensure it performs as intended.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best budget laptops with 4 GB RAM in 2022
Bracelet for girls: This dainty and charming piece of jewellery is a must-have  
Top 10 camera phones under 20000 
Best 5G phones under 30,000 in India: Buying guide
V-neck dresses for women to look out for this season 
electronics FOR LESS