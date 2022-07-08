Best Window AC under 35,000 in India: Top 10 options that to suit your needs

Summary:
Undoubtedly, air conditioning technology has advanced significantly. They have evolved from being just a pricey luxury product for the wealthy to one of the most popular home appliances. This is especially true in the country's hottest regions. Due to the increase in global warming, the need for air conditioners is also anticipated to rise in the next few years. A window unit is the most basic type of air conditioner available on the market. It is fairly handy when contrasted to the other two because it is an "all-in-one" device.
1. Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3-Star Window AC (GLW12B3YWSEW, 100% Copper)
|Pros
|Cons
|The best item in the value for money category.
|A little heavy machine to handle alone and install.
|Very efficient cooling reviews.
|Can have regressive customer service according to reviews.
2. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC (GLW18B5YWGEW, 100% Copper, White with Golden Deco Strip)
|Pros
|Cons
|Cools Even @ 48 ˚C Golden Fin Coils Auto Restart
|Needs assistance with the installation
|Environment-Friendly Refrigerant Strong Dehumidification
|A slight heavy machine.
3. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC (GLW18B3YWSES, 100% Copper, White with Silver Deco Strip)
|Pros
|Cons
|Display Clean Air Filter Self Diagnosis Function
|Not a 5-star rating machine.
|Very efficient cooling system.
|Slightly difficult to install
4. Croma 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC (Copper Condenser, 2022 Model, CRLAWA0185T3304, White) with Free Standard Installation
|Pros
|Cons
|Best rated in cooling by clients.
|The warranty rating could not be extended.
|The environment is friendly.
|Only a single ton ac.
5. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC (Copper 183 DZA/ 183 DZA R32 White)
|Pros
|Cons
|Contains a dehumidifier.
|Compressor issues sometimes occur after years.
|Efficient cooling reviews
|Not suitable for big rooms
6. LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, PW-Q18WUXA, 2022 Model, HD Filter, White)
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast cooling technology.
|Large room conditioning issues.
|Good customer service
|VA little heavy machine.
7. Blue Star 1 ton 3-star Window AC (Copper, WFA312LL, 2022, White)
|Pros
|Cons
|Contains a dust filter.
|Difficult installation.
|Efficient regulation of air.
|Does not have 5-star efficiency
8. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC (GLW 18B5 WGEW, 100% Copper, White with Golden Deco Strip)
|Pros
|Cons
|Extended warranty available.
|High maintenance cost.
|The environment is friendly.
|A little heavy machine.
9. Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC (Copper, Dust Filter, 2021 Model, RAW312HEDO, White)
|Pros
|Cons
|Plastic and light material
|Large rooms are not suitable.
|Fast cooling technology.
|No extended warranty.
10. Blue Star 0.8-ton 4 Star Window AC (Copper, WFA409GL, 2022, White)
|Pros
|Cons
|Dust Filter, Fast Cooling, Auto Clean, Dehumidifier
|Heavy machinery.
|The clients have good reviews.
|Does not have 5-star efficiency.
|Product
|Price
|Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Window AC (GLW12B3YW SEW, 100% Copper, White with Silver Deco Strip)
|₹24000
|Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC (GLW 18B5 WGEW, 100% Copper, White with Golden Deco Strip)
|₹29990
|Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC (GLW18B3YWSES, 100% Copper, White with Silver Deco Strip)
|₹26499
|Croma 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC (Copper Condenser, 2022 Model, CRLAWA0185T3304, White) with Free Standard Installation
|₹29990
|Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC (Copper 183 DZA/ 183 DZA R32 White)
|₹28798
|LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, PW-Q18AUXA, 2022 Model, HD Filter, White)
|₹34990
|Blue Star 1 ton 3-star Window AC (Copper, WFA312LL, 2022, White)
|₹24490
|Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC (GLW 18B5 WGEW, 100% Copper, White with Golden Deco Strip)
|₹29990
|Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC (Copper, Dust Filter, 2021 Model, RAW312KUDI, White)
|₹26599
|Blue Star 0.8-ton 4-star Window AC (Copper, WFA409GL, 2022, White)
|₹24490
BEST THREE MOST IMPORTANT FEATURES FOR CONSUMERS
|Lloyd 1.0 Ton AC
|Non inverter compressor
|Attractive design
|Good rate of dehumidification.
|Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC
|Easy to install
|100% copper
|Economical
|Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC
|ISSER VALUE 3.03
|Covers 150sq.ft
|AEC 1215.35 units
|Croma 1.5 ton AC
|5 star rating.
|R-32 refrigerant
|ISSER value 3.32
|Voltas 1.5 Ton AC
|Efficient cooling system
|Contains bacterial and dust filters.
|Long Manufacturer warranty
|LG 1.5 Ton AC
|Copper with black ocean protection.
|Has a unique and attractive look.
|Variable speed compressor.
|Blue Star 1 ton AC
|Noise level 55DB
|Self-diagnosis.
|AEC 840.68 units.
|Lloyd 1.5 Ton AC
|1.5 ton capacity.
|Blue fin coils.
|Extended warranty available.
|Hitachi 1 Ton AC
|Filter cleaning reminder
|Timer settings available.
|AEC 851.52 units
|Blue Star 0.8 Ton Ac
|Auto clean feature
|Turbo cool mode
|Noise level 50 DB
Best value for money
You can buy the best window AC under 35000 in the above product list: the Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Window AC (GLW12B3YW SEW, 100% Copper, White with Silver Deco Strip), the most affordable and efficient of the products. It will give the user the best experience for their homes with a good warranty and customer service.
Best overall
The best product you can buy is the Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC under 35000 (GLW 18B5 WGEW, 100% Copper, White with Golden Deco Strip). It comes with a 5-star efficient rating with an affordable price as well.
You can control the direction of the air. In a living room setup, adjusting the vent can prevent the unit from blowing directly on individuals who may be seated in the living area. If you want to use a room and ceiling fan, it also enables you to optimise airflow inside the area. Compared to non-Energy Star machines, those with the certification can function up to 15 percent more efficiently. Depending on how frequently you plan to use your window unit, you might want to consider energy efficiency.
How to find the perfect window AC under 35000
The qualities that are most significant to you should be taken into account when selecting a window air conditioner under 35000. Do you desire a device that can be operated remotely? Are you searching for a timer-equipped model? Or do you require a device that uses less energy? Contemporary window air conditioners have several functions that might improve your quality of life.
Nowadays, many appliances come without remote controls, allowing you to change the temperature without getting up. An energy-efficient air conditioning system is a smart purchase for cooling your house. It will assist in lowering your carbon impact in addition to lowering your electricity costs.
FAQs
Which window air conditioner size do I require?
Measure the window before placing your order for a window air conditioner to ensure the unit won't be too big or small and will be a great match for your space.
Where should my windows air conditioner be placed?
When choosing the ideal position for your windows A/C unit, there are several things to consider. To ensure you acquire the air conditioning system that best suits your demands, consider the ceiling height, the number of doors and windows, the amount of sunshine, user traffic, and the function of the area.
What advantages do window air conditioners offer?
Numerous advantages that can keep you comfy and your utility costs low can be obtained from installing the appropriate air conditioning system for your needs.
Can I do it myself to set up the window air conditioner?
Yes, windows air conditioners feature simple setup procedures that enable you to save money and guarantee speedy cooling.
How can I maintain and clean my air conditioner?
It takes only a few minutes and is simple to maintain your window air conditioner. Regular maintenance on the device can increase its lifespan and ensure it performs as intended.
