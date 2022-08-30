Best Xiaomi mobile phones under ₹ 12,000 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Aug 30, 2022





Summary: In today's world, the importance of the mobile phone has gone beyond receiving calls and sending messages. It is used in communications, education and entertainment. Xiaomi has emerged as a leading manufacturer. In this article, we will go through the best Xiaomi mobile phones under ₹ 12,000.

Xiaomi mobile phones under ₹ 12,000: Simple interface and decent pricing make these phones a hit in India.

Xiaomi is a prominent Chinese company that produces smartphones and other different gadgets. Xiaomi phones have been quite popular in the mobile phone market due to their pocket-friendly prices and easy interface. So, here, we have made a list of the best Xiaomi mobile phones under ₹12,000. 1. Xiaomi Redmi 8A Launched in September 2019, the Xiaomi Redmi 8A has a touchscreen display of 6.22 inches, offering 720x1520 pixel resolutions. It is powered by a Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 processor. It is available on various RAM and ROM combination such as 32GB 2GB RAM, 32GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM. Specifications: OS: Android 9 Ram: 4 GB Model Number: Redmi 8A Product Dimension: ‎15.6 x 7.5 x 0.9 cm cm Form Factor: Smartphone Weight: 188g Battery Power: 4000 MaH Screen Size: 6.52 inch Wireless Connectivity: Wifi/Bluetooth

Pros Cons Sleek, understated design NO IP rating Excellent display Poor Battery life Value for money Poor macro camera

2. Redmi 10 Prime The Redmi 10 Prime is the most significant mobile phone loaded with numerous impressive features that can make your daily tasks more convenient and easy. It offers you a unique 6.5-inch LCD with 1080x2400 resolution. It has a protected front screen, a powerful battery, and a great camera. It will give you the best user experience at a pocket-friendly price. The Redmi 10 Prime offers all the connectivity features, such as Wifi, A-GPS, USB OTG, Hotspot, Bluetooth, USB and more. Specifications: OS: MIUI 12.5 Ram: 4 GB Model Number: Redmi 10 Prime Product Dimension: 16.2 x 1 x 7.6 cm Form Factor: Bar Weight: 192g Battery Power: 6000 mAh Screen Size: 6.5 Inch Wireless Connectivity: Wifi/Bluetooth

Pros Cons Excellent performance Bloatware Solid main camera Price is higher Compact design No telephoto lens

3. Redmi Poco C3 The Redmi Poco C3 has a display of 16.43 cm and a screen resolution of 1600x720 pixels. You can enjoy vivid clear visuals while playing games, streaming movies and watching online videos. An Octa-core processor powers the phone, so you can access multiple applications simultaneously. It came with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory. It consists of a powerful 5000 Ah battery that enhances the working time of the mobile while watching movies, playing games, browsing the internet etc. Specifications: OS: ‎Android Ram: 4GB Model Number: Poco C3 Product Dimension: ‎0.9 x 7.71 x 16.49 cm Form Factor: Bar Weight: 380 grams Battery Power: 5000 mAh Screen Size: 6.51 inch Wireless Connectivity: Wifi/Bluetooth/hotspot

Pros Cons Colour scheme is good Does not support 5G Battery life is decent Running on Android 10 Hybrid storage Performance is lacking

4. Redmi 8A The Xiaomi Redmi 8A is one of the entry-level mobile phones produced by Xiaomi. It has a display of 6.22 inches and comes packed with a 5000 mAh battery with a Type-C USB cable. This smartphone has a good built quality and feels good and premium while handling. Specifications: OS: Android Ram: 3GB Model Number: M190BC3KI Product Dimension: ‎15.8 x 7.2 x 0.9 cm Form Factor: Smartphone Weight: 188 gm Battery Power: 5000 mAh Screen Size: 6.22 inch Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi/Hotspot/Bluetooth

Pros Cons Dedicated slot Camera is average Good display Security issue Value for money Bloatware

5. MI Redmi Y1 Mi Redmi Y1 is one of the best mobiles under ₹12,000. It has a display size of 5.5 inches and a resolution of 720x1612 pixels. An Octa Core processor powers it. It has 3GB RAM and 32 GB storge. It consists of various connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, FM radio, Micro-USB etc. Specifications: OS: Android Ram: 4 GB Model Number: MZB5753IN Product Dimension: 15.3 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm Form Factor: Bar Weight: 155 grams Battery Power: 3080 mAh Screen Size: 5.51 inch Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi/Bluetooth

Pros Cons Value for money Missing many features Thickness is good Battery capacity is low High performance Android version is old

6. MI Redmi Y2 The Redmi Y2 is one of the most compatible mobile phones. The phone is available in two variants, i.e., 3 GB and 4 GB of RAM, and has an expandable memory of up to 128 GB. The phone is packed with a rear camera of 16 MP. The rear camera setup of the mobile phone is autofocused. The phone is a dual sim mobile that holds Nano-SIM cards. The dimension of the mobile is 16.1 x 0.8 x 7.7 cm. The phone is available in three colour varieties. Specifications: OS: Android 8.1 Ram: 3 GB Model Number: Y2 Product Dimension: 16.1 x 0.8 x 7.7 cm Form Factor: Smartphone Weight: 168 grams Battery Power: 3080 mAh Screen Size: 5.99 inch Wireless Connectivity: Bluetooth/USB/Wi-Fi

Pros Cons Dedicated sim and memory card Low battery 294 pixel per inch (ppi) display Does not support the latest apps 3080 mAh battery Overweight

7. Redmi Mi 6A The Redmi Mi 6A offers specifications in light of the price range. Users may watch movies, play various games, and read their preferred books on a multi-touch capacitive touchscreen, supported by 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage. Specifications: OS: Android 11.0 Ram: 2 GB Product Dimension: 14.8 x 0.8 x 7.2 cm Form Factor: Weight: 145 grams Battery Power: 3000 mAh Screen Size: 5.45 inches

Pros Cons Attractive display Average performance Good build quality No stereo speakers Decent cameras Lacks high refresh rate

8. Redmi 6 Pro The company launched the Redmi 6 Pro in October 2021. This mobile comes with a 5.84-inch touchscreen display having a resolution of 2280x1080 pixels. It runs on Android 8.1 and is powered by a battery of 4000 mAh. It also comes with sensor technology such as an accelerometer, magnetometer, fingerprint sensor, ambient light sensor and proximity sensor. Specifications: OS: Android 8.1 Ram: 3 GB Model Number: ‎‎CPH2325 Product Dimension: 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm Form Factor: Smartphone Weight: 178 grams Battery Power: 4000 mAh Screen Size: 5.84 inch Wireless Connectivity: Wifi/Bluetooth

Pros Cons Captivating display Overheating 5 MP selfie camera Size is not that big Massive 4000 mAh battery

9. Redmi Note 11 The Redmi Note 11 is the perfect smartphone for photography lovers. It consists of a robust AI-powered camera that captures images of DSLR quality. The top-quality processor allows you to enjoy non-stop gaming, internet surfing, and movie watching on its high-resolution display. The phone is packed with a rear camera of 50 MP Quad Rear camera with 8MP Ultra-wide, 2MP Macro and Portrait lens. Apart from the rear camera, it has a single 13 MP front camera. Specifications: OS: Android 12 Ram: 4 GB Model Number: ‎CPH2373 Product Dimension: ‎‎16 x 0.8 x 7.4 cm Form Factor: Smartphone Weight: 179 grams Battery Power: 5000 mAh Screen Size: 6.43 inches Wireless Connectivity: ‎Internet Connectivity 4G, 3G, EDGE, GPRS, Wi-Fi

Pros Cons Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset Overpriced 6GB LPDDR4X expandable RAM Battery issue 13MP front camera Hanging issue

10. Redmi Note 5 Pro The Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor and 4 GB RAM. This budget device has the most suitable camera setup and a standard battery panel for uninterrupted, seamless functionalities. This smartphone features 64 GB ROM, which can expand up to 128 GB. Specifications: OS:‎ Android 11 Ram: 4GB Model Number: ‎CPH2349 Product Dimension: ‎‎15.9 x 0.8 x 7.5 cm Form Factor: Bar Weight: 181 grams Battery Power: 4000 mAh Screen Size: 5.99 inches Wireless Connectivity: Bluetooth/Wi-Fi

Pros Cons Expandable internal storage Over-rated Impressive LCD display Performance is not up to the mark 20MP Selfie Camera

Price of Xiaomi mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Xiaomi Redmi 8A Rs. 7890 Redmi 10 Prime Rs.10,999 Xiaomi A54 Rs.9790 Redmi 8As Rs.10000 MI Redmi Y1 Rs.8999 MI Redmi Y2 Rs.9980 Redmi Note 5 Pro Rs.7999 Redmi Note 11 Rs.12000 Redmi 6 Pro Rs. 9999 Redmi 6A Rs. 10999

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Xiaomi Redmi 8A 6GB RAM 64GB ROM Android 9 Redmi 10 Prime 6GB RAM 64GB ROM Android 11 Xiaomi A54 4GB RAM 32GB ROM Android 10.0 Redmi 8As 4GB RAM 32GB ROM Android 10.0 MI Redmi Y1 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Android 12 MI Redmi Y2 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Android 11 Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB RAM 128GB ROM Android 11 Redmi Note 11 4GB RAM 32GB ROM Android 11 Redmi 6 Pro 8GB RAM 128GB ROM Android 12 Redmi 6A 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Android 11

Best value for money The Redmi 6A is among the best value-for-money mobile phone available for under ₹12,000. With its compact 5.45-inch Full-HD display, you can enjoy seamless and uninterrupted movies, games, and videos. It has 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage. The price of this 2.0GHz Mediatek Helio A22 quad core mobile is Rs. 7,450. Best overall Considering the overall features, the Redmi Note 11 is the best choice when it comes to the best Xiaomi mobile phones under ₹12,000. It has advanced features, including IPS LCD, 90Hz, 480 nits display, and 4GB dedicated RAM. The internal storage of this mobile phone is 64 GB. The screen resolution of this mobile phone is 1080 x 2412 pixels, making it most suitable for playing games and watching movies. Talking about its cost, it has an affordable price of Rs. 13,499. How to find perfect Xiaomi mobile phones under ₹12,000 If you are looking for the best Xiaomi phones under ₹12,000, there are some factors which you have to keep in mind while choosing the phone: Design and build are one of the most crucial factors when you're looking for a smartphone for the long term. The camera is one of the essential features you must take care of. If you are addicted to movies or games, the display is one of your most hyped features. The mobile compies provide three types of displays, i.e., Amoled, IPS, and TFT, so keep your need in your mind while choosing the phone.