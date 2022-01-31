Bluetooth neckband earphone is lightweight, ensures good sound quality, see here

Bluetooth earphones have become a necessity. With smartphones becoming an inseparable part of our lives, a wireless neckband earphone can be supremely handy. It is lightweight and very comfortable to wear. You can tune in to music while cooking food, attend to calls and so on. It is literally that easy with neckband earphones. These earphones come with a built-in mic and powerful batteries. You can literally enjoy uninterrupted playtime of 10 hours to 24 hours after just a few minutes of charge. Great, right? Some of them are also dust and water resistant and great at cancelling background and external noises. So, do you want to multitask while attending calls and enjoying music? Then invest in a great pair of neckband earphones and enjoy. To help you with the selection, scroll down and take a look at the list. 1.OPPO Enco M32 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic

This in-ear wireless neckband earphones comes with the super fast charge feature. After just charging it for 10 minutes, it gives a playtime of 20 hours. It gets fully charged in just 35 minute and is lightweight and comfortable to wear. Besides, its 10 mm dynamic driver allows for immersive listening purpose. It is also IP55 rated product, which means it is water and dust resistant.2. Oneplus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition Bluetooth in Ear Earphones with mic

This pair of in-ear wireless earphones comes equipped with Bluetooth v5.0 with a range up to 10 meters. Also, after just 10 minutes charge, you can enjoy a playtime till up to 10 hours. It is effective in cancelling surrounding noise and comes with a built-in microphone for you to be able to take calls. It is available in three colour variants and is also IP55 rated product, which means it is water and sweat resistant. 3. realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Bluetooth in Ear Earphones with Mic

This in-ear wireless earphones comes in a slew of attractive colours. After just 10 minutes charge, it can give you runtime of 120 minutes. Besides, it also comes with 11.2mm dynamic bass boost driver which gives a deep and punchy bass experience. It offers for amazing sound clarity and is also effective in cancelling surrounding noises. It is IPX 4 water resistant.4. Noise Sense Bluetooth Wireless Neckband Earphones with Fast Charging

This Bluetooth wireless neckband earphones is available in three colour variants and comes with a 10mm dynamic driver for an immersive sound experience. It can get charged in super fast time and offers 8 hours of playtime after just 8 minutes of charge. It comes with a built-in mic and equipped with Bluetoothv 5.0 . It is also IPX5 water resistant.

