Bluetooth speakers for high-quality sound and bass: Top 10 picks

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Feb 03, 2023 13:54 IST
Summary:

Looking for a speaker with good sound quality but at a reasonable price? Check out our list of the top 10 budget Bluetooth speakers. These speakers offer excellent value for money without sacrificing features or performance, whether they are the most recent models or tried-and-true favourites.

product info
Your home’s music system is incomplete with a good quality speakers and among them, Bluetooth speakers can be considered easy winners.

You should be able to carry the sound speaker easily. Therefore, to determine whether a device is indeed portable, take into account its size, shape, and other fundamental qualities. When looking for a suitable Bluetooth speaker, you must consider all the features at once. Comfort and convenience go hand in hand with portability. In this post, we’ll examine the top 10 Bluetooth speakers for sound quality and bass. Continue reading to learn more.

1. LG XBOOM Go PL5 Speaker

The LG XBOOM Go is unquestionably the product you should purchase if you're seeking one of the top bass speakers that are intended to be portable and wireless. Rich, precise highs and vocals and dual action bass are just a few of the features that make up this speaker's excellent audio performance.

Specifications:

Speaker Type – Bookshelf

A single charge provides 18 hours of playtime

Dual action bass

Pool-party proof

ProsCons
Good battery durabilityIf some cases, sound becomes poor after 6 months
Made with meridian technology 
cellpic 25% off
LG PL7 XBOOM Go Water-Resistant Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker with Up to 24 Hours Playback ââ‚¬â€œ Black
4.6 (1,175)
4.6 (1,175)
25% off
20,818 27,818
Buy now

2. Sony SRS-XG500 X-Series

One of Sony’s top bass speakers with a high output volume is the SRS-XG500 from the X-Series. For strong bass and crystal-clear sound, this speaker’s X-balanced speakers are created, and it has an IP66 water- and dust-resistant build.

Specifications:

Up to 25 hours/ charge durability

Retractable handle and portable design

A microphone with echo cancellation

Use the Sony, Music Center app for customised sound control

ProsCons
Dust and water resistanceWhen you go to battery mode, the speaker loses about 10% of its volume
cellpic 41% off
Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series Wireless Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker IP67 Waterproof and Dustproof with 25-Hour Battery and Retractable Handle, Black
4.5 (114)
4.5 (114)
41% off
19,999 33,990
Buy now

3. Bose SoundLink Flex

Crystal clear and deep bass sound are features of the Bose SoundLink Flex, a compact Bluetooth sound speaker. It is among the best bass speakers Bose has ever created and offers a great balance of portability, battery life, and sound quality. The SoundLink Flex has also undergone extensive waterproof testing to IP67 standards and even floats in water, making it perfect for outdoor activities and tough use.

Specifications:

Compatible Devices – Mobile, Ipads, Computers, Laptop

USB-C cable

Waterproof and protected from dust

Up to 12 hours/charge provides

ProsCons
Easy to carry, you can hang it anywhereLittle bit slow to connect with Bluetooth
Quick start guide 
Enables for setup customization and EQ adjustment 
cellpic
Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Wireless Waterproof Speaker for Outdoor Travel-Black
4.7 (16,157)
4.7 (16,157)
15,900
Buy now

4. Marshall Kilburn II

Among the finest bass speakers with a stylish vintage look, Marshall Kilburn II is a considerable upgrade over Marshall Kilburn. With such a developed battery that provides up to 20 hours of playback on a single charge, this speaker is incredibly portable and weighs only 5.5 lbs.

Specifications:

Multi-directional Sound

Compatible Devices – Smartphones, Tablets

Approximately 20 hours/charge playtime

Water-resistant

ProsCons
The sound speaker can be turned up to its highest volume without producing any distortionExpensive
For high-quality sound quality with a 33 feet range, the speaker is outfitted with the most recent Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX wireless streaming 
cellpic 10% off
Marshall Kilburn II 36W Bluetooth Portable Speaker - Black
4.5 (2,754)
4.5 (2,754)
10% off
28,801 31,999
Buy now

5. JBL Flip 5

One of JBL’s strongest bass speakers, the Flip 5, is a significant upgrade from the Flip 4 and one of the company’s best offerings. This speaker is primarily made to be used as a portable speaker, delivering clear JBL sound quality with lots of rhythms and bass in a compact speaker. To play music, it is compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled devices and offers full wireless Bluetooth streaming. The Flip 5 is among the best bass speakers available that is fully IPX7 waterproof for outdoor use. It is one of the best portable bass speakers. At loud volumes, you can see the bass radiators on either side vibrating in response to the bass, giving the song an intense low-end punch.

Specifications:

Built-in Microphone

Up to 12 hours of playtime

Waterproof

Compatible Devices - All Bluetooth devices

ProsCons
Easy to carryAsymmetric music orientation
Affordable 
cellpic 23% off
JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Signature Sound with Powerful Bass Radiator, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Design, PartyBoost, IPX7 Waterproof & Type C (Without Mic, Black)
4.4 (14,199)
4.4 (14,199)
23% off
8,472 10,999
Buy now

6. Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3

The Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 has the best sound quality of any sound speaker on the market. It undoubtedly offers a tonne of bass and much more in terms of sound production, making it one of the best bass speakers made by Ultimate Ears. A brand-new, upgraded magic button is now included, which you can use to play, pause, and skip soundtracks while you’re moving around.

Specifications:

Produce amazingly clean, immersive 360-degree sound with powerful bass performance.

IP67 waterproof

20 hours of battery durability

ProsCons
Spent 30 minutes submerged in water that was 1 metre deepIt will not keep a charge for a very long
cellpic 37% off
Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker (Lagoon Blue)
5 (3)
5 (3)
37% off
29,931 47,258
Buy now

7. Altec Lansing IMW991

The Altec Lansing IMW991 is among the top bass speakers made for outdoor sound performance. Front-facing woofers are used by the IMW991 to boost the low-end with thundering beats while also producing enormous bass and volume. With this Bluetooth speaker, you may express your adventurous spirit while wearing a tough design. Play the Altec Lansing Wireless Speakers for up to 100 unhindered feet away from your device; the Bluetooth 4.2 enhanced antenna design offers a larger wireless range and speedier Bluetooth connection. It is built with LED lights that have five different sync-to-music light settings.

Specifications:

Compatible Devices - All Bluetooth devices

Up to 12 hours of charge durability

100 feet Bluetooth range

Waterproof, Shockproof, Snowproof, Dustproof, rainproof

ProsCons
Ideal for a golf cart, car, boat, beach, or poolside camping tripThe Bluetooth connection sometimes stopped after 5 minutes
For news, weather, and other information, use Siri and Hey Google 
cellpic 30% off
Altec Lansing IMW991 Rock Box Rugged Portable Bluetooth Speaker
4 (193)
4 (193)
30% off
11,885 16,885
Buy now

8. Sony SRS-XB43

One of the greatest bass speakers is the Sony SRS-XB43, which features extra-bass capabilities that are uniquely created by Sony for a considerably more powerful sound. This speaker is constructed with extra-bass features that improve the low-end sound frequencies while producing strong sound. With an IP67 waterproof and dustproof design, the SRS-XB43 is built for outdoor performance. The two speaker lights and multi-colour line lights that come with this Sony portable speaker give it a party feel.

Specifications:

Built-in Microphone

Charge durability – up to 24 hours

Bluetooth technology allows you to pair up to 100 wireless speakers

A separate tweeter for the higher-range sounds is used in a two-way speaker system along with a woofer

ProsCons
A multicolour line light and speaker lights that can change colours and flash in time with the musicSome issues found with sound quality
cellpic 27% off
Sony SRS-XB43 Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker with 24 hrs Battery, Party Lights, Party Connect, Waterproof IPX67, Dustproof, Rustproof, Speaker with Mic, Loud Audio for Phone Calls/WFH (Blue)
4.4 (4,707)
4.4 (4,707)
27% off
34,517 47,517
Buy now

9. Sony SRS-XP700 X-Series

A speaker with a tonne of volume and bass, the Sony SRS-XP700 X-Series is designed for music aficionados. With X-balanced sound and powerful musical performance, it is among the best bass speakers Sony has ever manufactured. With a built-in rear tweeter, the speaker projects music outwardly in all directions and produces omnidirectional sound. The Sony SRS-XP700 X-Series is, all things considered, one of the strongest bass speakers the company has produced for users who require extra-strong volume and bass.

Specifications:

Compatible Devices – Mobile, Tv, Laptop

25 hours of battery durability provides

Provide multi-directional Sound

IPX4 water resistance

ProsCons
Built-in handle for easy carryingPoor speaker reviews
Quick charging 
cellpic 29% off
Sony SRS-XP700 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker (Karaoke/Guitar Input, IPX4 Splashproof Protection,Upto 25hrs Battery, Ambient Light, USB Play & Charge, Quick Charge, BT connectivity), Black
4.6 (907)
4.6 (907)
29% off
36,990 51,990
Buy now

10. JBL Xtreme 2

The best portable Bluetooth speaker, the JBL Xtreme 2, effortlessly produces vibrant and immersive stereo sound. The speaker features simple USB charging. The Xtreme 2 is complemented by rugged fabric in unique colours with IPX7 waterproof quality. Four drivers, two JBL Bass Radiators, a rechargeable 10,000mAh Li-ion battery, and up to 15 hours of playback time are all included in the speaker’s arsenal.

Specifications:

Provide Google Assistant or Siri

Playtime up to 15 hours/charge

Noise and echo cancelling speakerphone

IPX7 Waterproof

ProsCons
Provide 10000mAH Power BankWork slowly
Exceptional 360° sound 
cellpic 23% off
JBL Xtreme 2, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Signature Sound with Powerful Bass Radiator, 10000mAh Built-in Powerbank, Rugged Fabric Design, Connect+, IPX7 Waterproof & AUX (Blue)
4.3 (9,675)
4.3 (9,675)
23% off
16,999 21,999
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
LG XBOOM Go PL5 SpeakerDual action bass18 hours of playtimeMeridian technology 
Sony SRS-XG500 X-SeriesPortable designMicrophone with echo cancellationUp to 25 hours of battery life
Bose SoundLink FlexWaterproof and dustproof Easy to carryBattery durability up to 12 hours
Marshall Kilburn IIUp to 20 hours of charge durability providesMulti-directional Sound33 feet Bluetooth range
JBL Flip 5AffordableUp to 12 hours of charge durabilityBuilt-in Microphone
Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3IP67 waterproof20 hours battery life Spent 30 minutes submerged in 1 metre-deep water
Altec Lansing IMW991For all Bluetooth devicesUse Google Assistant or Siri 100 feet Bluetooth range
Sony SRS-XB43Up to 24 hours charge durabilityWater resistance Pair up to 100 wireless speakers
Sony SRS-XP700 X-SeriesQuick charging IPX4 water resistanceMulti-directional Sound
JBL Xtreme 2Noise and echo cancelling speakerphoneProvide 10000mAH Power BankCharging durability up to 15 hours

Best overall product

With incredibly clean high quality sound and powerful bass response, the LG XBOOM Go speaker offers excellent audio quality. When you turn up the volume on this speaker, you will notice a difference in the sound quality thanks to the dual passive bass radiators that it has. A built-in battery in the speaker allows for up to 18 hours of playback on a single charge, and it also has a highly fashionable portable look. It also has LG's wireless party connection capability, which enables you to connect up to 100 LG XBOOM speakers for a spacious soundscape. The LG XBOOM Go is a fantastic all-purpose speaker that offers well-balanced audio quality and has rather a strong bass.

Best value for money

The JBL Flip 5 is the top bass speaker for the money that is portable, small, and produces a lot of volume with powerful bass. It features an integrated battery that offers an amazing 12 hours of playback on a single charge and also enables wireless Bluetooth streaming. Given how small the speaker is, you can crank up the Flip 5's volume to its highest level and receive almost no distortion from it. To play music, it is compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled devices and offers full wireless Bluetooth streaming. The Flip 5 produces incredibly loud and clear music while having a relatively tiny and portable design. When the music is played loudly, you can see the bass radiators on either side rebounding with the bass, giving the song a powerful low-end punch.

How to find the perfect bluetooth speaker with high-quality sound?

Size and cost are the two main factors to consider when selecting a Bluetooth speaker. Smaller speakers typically create less sound and bass than larger ones if you're searching for a particularly portable speaker, so keep that in mind when shopping. Because of this, even while many tiny Bluetooth speakers produce louder sound than you might anticipate, they do have some sonic drawbacks. For a lot of folks, the challenge is choosing a speaker that is neither too big nor too little, one that travels well and can deliver good quality for its size. The ideal portable Bluetooth speaker, however, partly depends on your budget.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Product Price
LG PL7 XBOOM Go Water-Resistant Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker with Up to 24 Hours Playback ââ‚¬â€œ Black ₹ 20,818
Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series Wireless Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker IP67 Waterproof and Dustproof with 25-Hour Battery and Retractable Handle, Black ₹ 19,999
Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Wireless Waterproof Speaker for Outdoor Travel-Black ₹ 15,900
Marshall Kilburn II 36W Bluetooth Portable Speaker - Black ₹ 28,801
JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Signature Sound with Powerful Bass Radiator, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Design, PartyBoost, IPX7 Waterproof & Type C (Without Mic, Black) ₹ 8,472
Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker (Lagoon Blue) ₹ 29,931
Altec Lansing IMW991 Rock Box Rugged Portable Bluetooth Speaker ₹ 11,885
Sony SRS-XB43 Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker with 24 hrs Battery, Party Lights, Party Connect, Waterproof IPX67, Dustproof, Rustproof, Speaker with Mic, Loud Audio for Phone Calls/WFH (Blue) ₹ 34,517
Sony SRS-XP700 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker (Karaoke/Guitar Input, IPX4 Splashproof Protection,Upto 25hrs Battery, Ambient Light, USB Play & Charge, Quick Charge, BT connectivity), Black ₹ 36,990
JBL Xtreme 2, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Signature Sound with Powerful Bass Radiator, 10000mAh Built-in Powerbank, Rugged Fabric Design, Connect+, IPX7 Waterproof & AUX (Blue) ₹ 16,999

Topics
Home Appliances
