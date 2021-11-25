Boost the overall responsiveness of your devices with SSD, top selects

Are you tired of the sluggish working of your computer, laptop or console? Is your productivity and efficiency getting hindered because of the slow pace of your devices? Then it's time you bought solid state drives (SSDs).

Popularly known to increase speed of your system, these sleek and lightweight device, with huge storage space, will give a new lease of life to your devices. It takes off the load of vast data from your system, which in turn effectively improves the functioning of the latter. These storage devices boost the overall responsiveness of the system. Whether it be rebooting your computer, launching apps or downloading files, SSDs vastly help expedite all these processes and more. The best part is they consume less power and, therefore, the battery of your laptop, computer or console is also likely to last long.



To help you choose better, we have curated a list of SSDs below. Take a look.



1. Crucial BX500 240GB 3D NAND SATA 6.35 cm (2.5-inch) SSD



This SSD from Crucial with a digital storage capacity of 128 GB is one of the best picks if you want to increase the speed of your computer or laptop. It is 300% faster than a typical hard drive. It also improves the battery life, as it is 45 times more energy efficient than hard drives. It loads files faster and boosts the overall system's responsiveness. The best part is it consumes less power. It features one USB port.



Other features:

Data transfer rate: ‎6 Gigabits per second

GSM frequencies: ‎400 MHz



2. Western Digital WD Green 240 GB 6.35 cm (2.5 inch) SATA III Internal Solid State Drive

This WD Green SSD boosts the speed and performance of computers and laptops. It is lightweight, shock-resistant and boasts of a storage space of 240 GB. It keeps your data safe, even in cases of accidental dropping of the device. It consumes less power. Therefore, the battery of the computers and laptops last longer. Furthermore, it allows you to quickly reboot the system, launch apps, and download files. It features one USB port.





3. Western Digital WD SN550 500GB NVMe Internal SSD

Given it has a storage capacity of 500 GB, it is now easy to boost the system's performance with this next-gen NVMe SSD. It has a speed four times faster than SATA SSDs. With a breakneck sequential read speed up to over 2,400 MB/s, it increases one's productivity. It enables high performance of devices and consumes less power. It is well-suited to improve the speed of gaming devices.



Other feature:

Wattage: ‎3.9 Watts





4. Kingston Q500 240GB SATA3 2.5 SSD

It has a storage space of 240 GB and is 10 times faster than a typical hard disk drive. Given that it has an amazing speed to read and write, it vastly improves the overall speed of the computers and laptops. It is shock and vibration-resistant and is available in multiple capacities to suit individual needs.



Other features:

Data transfer rate: ‎4000 Megabits Per Second

Digital storage capacity:‎ 2.4 GB





