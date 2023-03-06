Bosch Max Convert 358L: Frost-free inverter refrigerator to consider for home

Refrigerators have become a part of our households over the years. Multiple brands have emerged and some of them gained popularity as well. Bosch is one of the popular home appliances brand in India. They have multiple products, but today we are going to take a closer look at the Bosch Max Convert 358L inverter refrigerator.

The Bosch Max Convert 358L is a double-door inverter refrigerator that comes with a sleek design. It is built for modern homes and kitchens. The sparkly steel colour is muted, and does not show scratches and scuffs very easily. The inverter refrigerator comes with an energy efficiency rating of 3 stars. The Bosch Max Convert 358L is India's only water dispenser refrigerator in the under 400 litre category to have a water dispenser. Let's take a look at more such features.

Basic features

Cooling is one of the most basic functionalities of a refrigerator. The Bosch Max Convert 358L has multi-air flow that throws air inside the fridge via multiple air vents to keep the temperature inside the fridge ideal. The cool extend technology adds to the list of cooling technologies and functionalities of the fridge. You can extend the cooling time of the fridge based on your needs.

The extra large fridge comes with 10x more storage space and the space inside the fridge is also well optimized to give you as much storage options as possible. The fridge has the biggest crisper box that can store all your vegetables, even on days you grocery shop more than usual.