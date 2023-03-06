Bosch Max Convert 358L: Frost-free inverter refrigerator to consider for home

Summary:
Refrigerators have become a part of our households over the years. Multiple brands have emerged and some of them gained popularity as well. Bosch is one of the popular home appliances brand in India. They have multiple products, but today we are going to take a closer look at the Bosch Max Convert 358L inverter refrigerator.
The Bosch Max Convert 358L is a double-door inverter refrigerator that comes with a sleek design. It is built for modern homes and kitchens. The sparkly steel colour is muted, and does not show scratches and scuffs very easily. The inverter refrigerator comes with an energy efficiency rating of 3 stars. The Bosch Max Convert 358L is India's only water dispenser refrigerator in the under 400 litre category to have a water dispenser. Let's take a look at more such features.
Basic features
Cooling is one of the most basic functionalities of a refrigerator. The Bosch Max Convert 358L has multi-air flow that throws air inside the fridge via multiple air vents to keep the temperature inside the fridge ideal. The cool extend technology adds to the list of cooling technologies and functionalities of the fridge. You can extend the cooling time of the fridge based on your needs.
The extra large fridge comes with 10x more storage space and the space inside the fridge is also well optimized to give you as much storage options as possible. The fridge has the biggest crisper box that can store all your vegetables, even on days you grocery shop more than usual.
Special features
Water dispenser
One of the most special features of the refrigerator is the water dispenser on the door. The water dispenser comes with a capacity of 2.5 litres. This is not much, but this is an added function of the refrigerator. You can refill the dispenser when the water levels are low. You also get space behind the water dispenser to store your favourite beverages.
6-in-1 convertible
The Bosch Max Convert 358L has a 6-in-1 convertible technology. You choose any mode based on your requirement at the moment. Whether you want faster cooling or want cooling according to the weather outside, this refrigerator can do it all.
VitaFresh
How often do you keep something in the fridge and come back to it a few days later to see it gone bad? That problem is solved by the VitaFresh technology. This allows you to keep your vegetables and other food products safe for up to 10 days. You can utilize all your vegetables and food products without worrying about them going bad.
Detachable front panel
Cleaning the bottom tray can be a hassle, but with the Bosch Max Convert 358L, it is easier. The detachable front panel lets you reach every corner of the tray while cleaning. You can get a fresh vegetable tray without worrying about any dirt or germs.
|Product
|Price
|Bosch Max Convert 358L
|₹55,069
Conclusion
The Bosch Max Convert 358L is an excellent refrigerator for a family of 3-5 members. The 358 litre capacity is enough storage space for all your food products. You get a dedicated water dispenser, and technologies like VitaFresh that keep your food fresh for long.
The multipurpose box lets you store products like nail polish separately from your food products. Overall, the Bosch Max Convert 358L is an excellent option for inverter refrigerator.
