Brew the perfect cup of coffee: 7 best filter coffee makers to consider By Affiliate Desk

Published on Mar 01, 2023 13:29 IST





Summary: Lovers of filter coffee can’t get used to anything other than their favourite coffee. Hence, it is wise to own filter coffee maker. This article throws light on some of the best, from sleek and modern designs to budget-friendly options. Take a look.

These filter coffee makers will ensure you get the satisfaction of an authentic cuppa coffee.

If you're looking to brew the perfect cup of coffee, choosing the right filter coffee maker is crucial. With so many options on the market, deciding which is best for you can be overwhelming. We've researched and handpicked a list of the top 7 filter coffee makers to help you make an informed decision. No matter if you're a coffee aficionado or just looking for a simple and efficient brewing method, we've got you covered. From sleek and modern designs to budget-friendly options, our list has something for everyone. So gather your favourite coffee beans, and let's start brewing! 1. JAYANTHI Stainless South Indian Filter Coffee Maker The JAYANTHI Stainless South Indian Filter Coffee Maker is an apt choice for coffee lovers on the go. Made from high-quality Salem steel and superior 304-grade steel manufacturing with smooth edges, this drip coffee machine boasts a sleek art deco style that is functional and attractive. Its compact size makes it ideal for travelling or brewing a single cup at home. Plus, washing with soap and water or in the dishwasher is easy, making cleanup a breeze. Specifications: Brand: JAYANTHI Product Capacity: ‎‎‎‎200 Milliliters Colour: Silver

Pros Cons Good Build quality Sufficient only for 3-4 cups Value for money

2. Kitchen Mart Filter Coffee Maker The Kitchen Mart Filter Coffee Maker is the perfect way to enjoy authentic South Indian filter coffee from the comfort of your own home. This coffee maker is made from food-grade stainless steel and is durable and easy to use. You can use any brand's freshly roasted and grounded coffee granules to make your perfect cup of joy. This coffee drip maker is corrosion-resistant, sturdy, and built to last. So, whether you're a seasoned coffee enthusiast or just starting to explore the world of filter coffee, this coffee maker is a must-have addition to your kitchen. Specifications Brand: Kitchen Mart Product capacity: ‎‎‎160ml Colour: Silver

Pros Cons Good Build Small size Easy to clean

3. PAJAKA South Indian Filter Coffee Maker The PAJAKA South Indian Filter Coffee Maker could be an addition to your kitchen if you're a coffee enthusiast who loves the rich and aromatic taste of South Indian filter coffee. This medium-sized coffee maker is strong, durable, and resistant to rust, corrosion, and non-absorbent, as it is made from food-grade quality material. The smooth, zero-sharp edge surface makes it easy to use and clean, either by hand or in a dishwasher. It is also an inexpensive, portable, reusable, and environmentally friendly filter. Use grounded coffee, granules, coffee beans, or filter coffee powder for a vibrant and rich aromatic cup of coffee. So, get on this pick and start brewing your perfect cup of coffee today! Specifications Brand: PAJAKA Product Capacity: 200 Millilitres Colour: Silver

Pros Cons Good Build Container does not have handles Permanent Filter

4. BURRDOFF Stainless Steel Coffee Maker The BURRDOFF Stainless Steel Coffee Maker is a must-have for brewing the perfect cup of coffee at home. Made from high-quality stainless steel, this coffee filter is designed with well-crafted pores that help in creating the perfect blend of decoction. Its corrosion-resistant properties make it a durable and long-lasting option for your coffee-making needs. It is not only easy to use but also easy to clean, making it a hassle-free option for your daily coffee needs. Specifications Brand: BURRDOFF Product Capacity: ‎200ml Colour: Silver

Pros Cons Good Brew Filter size is small Easy to clean

5. Raffles Premium Coffee Maker Raffles Premium Coffee Maker is ideal for coffee enthusiasts who love a strong and authentic taste. Made from rust-proof stainless steel, this coffee maker is durable and perfect for making traditional South Indian filter coffee. This coffee maker is compact in size, and its lightweight design makes it easy to use and perfect for travel. Measuring just 5.5 cm in diameter and 13.5 cm in height, it is a classic design that will fit perfectly in any kitchen. This high-quality coffee maker is a must-have for coffee lovers. Specifications: Brand: Raffles Product Capacity: ‎150 ml Colour: Silver

Pros Cons Reasonable Price Container is narrow with sharp edges Easy to use

6. PANCA Stainless South Indian Filter Coffee Maker The PANCA Stainless South Indian Filter Coffee Maker is the perfect way to make strong and authentic South Indian filter coffee. Crafted from high-quality stainless steel, this coffee maker features a slow-drip process that enhances the flavour of coffee by evenly distributing it in water. The fine mesh filter allows for filtering the coffee decoction, producing a strong decoction in the lower cup. Add hot water and coffee granules to brew a perfect cup of Indian coffee. It makes a great gift for someone who loves coffee. Specifications Brand: PANCA Product Capacity: ‎‎‎200ml Colour: Silver

Pros Cons Good product at reasonable price Size is small

7. Expresso Stainless Filter Coffee Maker Expresso's Stainless Steel South Indian Filter Coffee Maker is a must-have for all South Indian filter coffee lovers. The coffee maker can also be used as a teapot or coffee kettle. This inexpensive, portable, reusable, environmentally friendly filter coffee maker is perfect for home and travelling. Bring this South Indian Filter Coffee Maker for the perfect cup of coffee. Specifications Brand: Expresso Product Capacity : ‎‎200 Ml Colour: Silver

Pros Cons Easy to clean Little expensive

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 JAYANTHI Stainless Filter Coffee Maker Easy to use and learn Easy to wash Salem Steel Body Kitchen Mart Stainless Steel Filter Coffee Maker Stainless Steel Body Durable & Easy to Use Easy to clean PAJAKA South Indian Filter Coffee Maker Permanent Filter Stainless Steel Body Food Grade Quality Material BURRDOFF Stainless Steel Coffee Maker Makes about 200ml Easy to clean Stainless Steel Body Raffles Premium Stainless Steel South Indian Coffee Stainless Steel Body Rust Proof Strong Decoction PANCA Stainless South Indian Filter Coffee Maker TRADITIONAL COFFEE MAKER Stainless Steel Body Easy Handling Expresso Stainless Steel Filter Coffee Maker Stainless Steel Body Travelling Friendly Drip Coffee Maker

Best overall product The JAYANTHI Stainless South Indian Filter Coffee Maker is an exceptional product that stands out as the best overall option. Made from high-quality Salem Steel, this coffee maker is manufactured with superior 304-grade steel and smooth edges for a sleek look. It's easy to use and does not require expert knowledge, making it a great choice for beginners and experienced coffee drinkers. The dishwasher-safe design and easy-to-clean features make it a convenient option for anyone. With a capacity of 200 millilitres, this coffee maker can make about 200ml of thick coffee decoction, perfect for enjoying an authentic South Indian coffee experience. Best value for money The Kitchen Mart Stainless Steel South Indian Filter Coffee Drip Maker Priced at just Rs.292, offers perfect value for money. Constructed from food-grade stainless steel, this coffee maker can produce authentic traditional South Indian filter coffee decoction. Its durability and ease of use allow for use with any brand's freshly roasted and grounded coffee ground filter coffee. With a capacity of 160ml, it can make up to 2 cups of coffee decoction. Additionally, it is corrosion-resistant, sturdy, and durable. This product is an excellent investment for coffee lovers who desire a cost-effective, long-lasting coffee-making solution. How to find the best filter Coffee Maker for yourself? To find the best-filter coffee maker for yourself, consider factors such as material, size, ease of use, durability, and price. Stainless steel is a durable and long-lasting option, while glass can offer a stylish look but may be more fragile. Size is important based on your needs - a larger capacity may be necessary if you're brewing for multiple people. Ensure the machine is easy to use and clean, with simple instructions. Consider the overall value for money and read reviews from other customers. Ultimately, the best-filter coffee maker meets your specific needs and preferences.

Topics Home Appliances