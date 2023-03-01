Sign out
Brew the perfect cup of coffee: 7 best filter coffee makers to consider

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 01, 2023 13:29 IST

Lovers of filter coffee can’t get used to anything other than their favourite coffee. Hence, it is wise to own filter coffee maker. This article throws light on some of the best, from sleek and modern designs to budget-friendly options. Take a look.

These filter coffee makers will ensure you get the satisfaction of an authentic cuppa coffee.

If you're looking to brew the perfect cup of coffee, choosing the right filter coffee maker is crucial. With so many options on the market, deciding which is best for you can be overwhelming. We've researched and handpicked a list of the top 7 filter coffee makers to help you make an informed decision. No matter if you're a coffee aficionado or just looking for a simple and efficient brewing method, we've got you covered. From sleek and modern designs to budget-friendly options, our list has something for everyone. So gather your favourite coffee beans, and let's start brewing!

1. JAYANTHI Stainless South Indian Filter Coffee Maker

The JAYANTHI Stainless South Indian Filter Coffee Maker is an apt choice for coffee lovers on the go. Made from high-quality Salem steel and superior 304-grade steel manufacturing with smooth edges, this drip coffee machine boasts a sleek art deco style that is functional and attractive. Its compact size makes it ideal for travelling or brewing a single cup at home. Plus, washing with soap and water or in the dishwasher is easy, making cleanup a breeze.

Specifications:

Brand: JAYANTHI

Product Capacity: ‎‎‎‎200 Milliliters

Colour: Silver

ProsCons
Good Build qualitySufficient only for 3-4 cups
Value for money 
JAYANTHI Stainless South Indian Filter Coffee Maker, Makes 200ml
4.3 (4,132)
520
Buy now

2. Kitchen Mart Filter Coffee Maker

The Kitchen Mart Filter Coffee Maker is the perfect way to enjoy authentic South Indian filter coffee from the comfort of your own home. This coffee maker is made from food-grade stainless steel and is durable and easy to use. You can use any brand's freshly roasted and grounded coffee granules to make your perfect cup of joy. This coffee drip maker is corrosion-resistant, sturdy, and built to last. So, whether you're a seasoned coffee enthusiast or just starting to explore the world of filter coffee, this coffee maker is a must-have addition to your kitchen.

Specifications

Brand: Kitchen Mart

Product capacity: ‎‎‎160ml

Colour: Silver

ProsCons
Good BuildSmall size
Easy to clean 
Kitchen Mart Stainless Steel South Indian Filter Coffee Drip Maker, Madras Kappi, Drip Decotion Maker160ml (2 Cup)
4.1 (4,369)
41% off
292 499
Buy now

3. PAJAKA South Indian Filter Coffee Maker

The PAJAKA South Indian Filter Coffee Maker could be an addition to your kitchen if you're a coffee enthusiast who loves the rich and aromatic taste of South Indian filter coffee. This medium-sized coffee maker is strong, durable, and resistant to rust, corrosion, and non-absorbent, as it is made from food-grade quality material. The smooth, zero-sharp edge surface makes it easy to use and clean, either by hand or in a dishwasher. It is also an inexpensive, portable, reusable, and environmentally friendly filter. Use grounded coffee, granules, coffee beans, or filter coffee powder for a vibrant and rich aromatic cup of coffee. So, get on this pick and start brewing your perfect cup of coffee today!

Specifications

Brand: PAJAKA

Product Capacity: 200 Millilitres

Colour: Silver

ProsCons
Good BuildContainer does not have handles
Permanent Filter 
PAJAKA South Indian Filter Coffee Maker 200 ML 2-4 Cup Mug Madras Kaapi Kappi Drip Decoction Maker Brewer Dripper Stainless Steel Medium Size for Home & Kitchen
4.1 (1,536)
35% off
292 449
Buy now

4. BURRDOFF Stainless Steel Coffee Maker

The BURRDOFF Stainless Steel Coffee Maker is a must-have for brewing the perfect cup of coffee at home. Made from high-quality stainless steel, this coffee filter is designed with well-crafted pores that help in creating the perfect blend of decoction. Its corrosion-resistant properties make it a durable and long-lasting option for your coffee-making needs. It is not only easy to use but also easy to clean, making it a hassle-free option for your daily coffee needs.

Specifications

Brand: BURRDOFF

Product Capacity: ‎200ml

Colour: Silver

ProsCons
Good BrewFilter size is small
Easy to clean 
BURRDOFF Stainless Steel Coffee Maker (200ml) Filter Coffee Maker | Coffee Filter for Home Stainless Steel |Coffee Filter Stainless Steel, Filter Coffee Maker for Home
4.3 (571)
51% off
395 799
Buy now

5. Raffles Premium Coffee Maker

Raffles Premium Coffee Maker is ideal for coffee enthusiasts who love a strong and authentic taste. Made from rust-proof stainless steel, this coffee maker is durable and perfect for making traditional South Indian filter coffee. This coffee maker is compact in size, and its lightweight design makes it easy to use and perfect for travel. Measuring just 5.5 cm in diameter and 13.5 cm in height, it is a classic design that will fit perfectly in any kitchen. This high-quality coffee maker is a must-have for coffee lovers.

Specifications:

Brand: Raffles

Product Capacity: ‎150 ml

Colour: Silver

ProsCons
Reasonable PriceContainer is narrow with sharp edges
Easy to use  
Raffles Premium Stainless Steel South Indian Coffee Filter/Drip Coffee Maker, 2-3 Cups, 150 ml
4.1 (717)
28% off
288 400
Buy now

6. PANCA Stainless South Indian Filter Coffee Maker

The PANCA Stainless South Indian Filter Coffee Maker is the perfect way to make strong and authentic South Indian filter coffee. Crafted from high-quality stainless steel, this coffee maker features a slow-drip process that enhances the flavour of coffee by evenly distributing it in water. The fine mesh filter allows for filtering the coffee decoction, producing a strong decoction in the lower cup. Add hot water and coffee granules to brew a perfect cup of Indian coffee. It makes a great gift for someone who loves coffee.

Specifications

Brand: PANCA

Product Capacity: ‎‎‎200ml

Colour: Silver

ProsCons
Good product at reasonable priceSize is small 
PANCA Stainless South Indian Filter Coffee Maker, 200 ml, 3-4 Cups (Coffee Filter 200ml)
4.1 (219)
72% off
275 999
Buy now

7. Expresso Stainless Filter Coffee Maker

Expresso's Stainless Steel South Indian Filter Coffee Maker is a must-have for all South Indian filter coffee lovers. The coffee maker can also be used as a teapot or coffee kettle. This inexpensive, portable, reusable, environmentally friendly filter coffee maker is perfect for home and travelling. Bring this South Indian Filter Coffee Maker for the perfect cup of coffee.

Specifications

Brand: Expresso

Product Capacity : ‎‎200 Ml

Colour: Silver

ProsCons
Easy to cleanLittle expensive
Expresso Stainless Steel South Indian Filter Coffee Maker, Tea Pot/Coffee Kettle (200 Ml)
4.2 (63)
33% off
549 820
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
JAYANTHI Stainless Filter Coffee MakerEasy to use and learnEasy to washSalem Steel Body
Kitchen Mart Stainless Steel Filter Coffee MakerStainless Steel BodyDurable & Easy to UseEasy to clean
PAJAKA South Indian Filter Coffee MakerPermanent FilterStainless Steel BodyFood Grade Quality Material 
BURRDOFF Stainless Steel Coffee MakerMakes about 200mlEasy to cleanStainless Steel Body
Raffles Premium Stainless Steel South Indian CoffeeStainless Steel BodyRust ProofStrong Decoction
PANCA Stainless South Indian Filter Coffee MakerTRADITIONAL COFFEE MAKERStainless Steel BodyEasy Handling
Expresso Stainless Steel Filter Coffee MakerStainless Steel BodyTravelling FriendlyDrip Coffee Maker

Best overall product

The JAYANTHI Stainless South Indian Filter Coffee Maker is an exceptional product that stands out as the best overall option. Made from high-quality Salem Steel, this coffee maker is manufactured with superior 304-grade steel and smooth edges for a sleek look. It's easy to use and does not require expert knowledge, making it a great choice for beginners and experienced coffee drinkers. The dishwasher-safe design and easy-to-clean features make it a convenient option for anyone. With a capacity of 200 millilitres, this coffee maker can make about 200ml of thick coffee decoction, perfect for enjoying an authentic South Indian coffee experience.

Best value for money

The Kitchen Mart Stainless Steel South Indian Filter Coffee Drip Maker Priced at just Rs.292, offers perfect value for money. Constructed from food-grade stainless steel, this coffee maker can produce authentic traditional South Indian filter coffee decoction. Its durability and ease of use allow for use with any brand's freshly roasted and grounded coffee ground filter coffee. With a capacity of 160ml, it can make up to 2 cups of coffee decoction. Additionally, it is corrosion-resistant, sturdy, and durable. This product is an excellent investment for coffee lovers who desire a cost-effective, long-lasting coffee-making solution.

How to find the best filter Coffee Maker for yourself?

To find the best-filter coffee maker for yourself, consider factors such as material, size, ease of use, durability, and price. Stainless steel is a durable and long-lasting option, while glass can offer a stylish look but may be more fragile. Size is important based on your needs - a larger capacity may be necessary if you're brewing for multiple people. Ensure the machine is easy to use and clean, with simple instructions. Consider the overall value for money and read reviews from other customers. Ultimately, the best-filter coffee maker meets your specific needs and preferences.

Product Price
JAYANTHI Stainless South Indian Filter Coffee Maker, Makes 200ml ₹ 520
Kitchen Mart Stainless Steel South Indian Filter Coffee Drip Maker, Madras Kappi, Drip Decotion Maker160ml (2 Cup) ₹ 292
PAJAKA South Indian Filter Coffee Maker 200 ML 2-4 Cup Mug Madras Kaapi Kappi Drip Decoction Maker Brewer Dripper Stainless Steel Medium Size for Home & Kitchen ₹ 292
BURRDOFF Stainless Steel Coffee Maker (200ml) Filter Coffee Maker | Coffee Filter for Home Stainless Steel |Coffee Filter Stainless Steel, Filter Coffee Maker for Home ₹ 395
Raffles Premium Stainless Steel South Indian Coffee Filter/Drip Coffee Maker, 2-3 Cups, 150 ml ₹ 288
PANCA Stainless South Indian Filter Coffee Maker, 200 ml, 3-4 Cups (Coffee Filter 200ml) ₹ 275
Expresso Stainless Steel South Indian Filter Coffee Maker, Tea Pot/Coffee Kettle (200 Ml) ₹ 549

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances
Best filter coffee maker

What is a filter coffee maker?

A filter coffee maker is a device that uses a filter to separate the coffee grounds from the liquid. It can be used to make drip coffee, pour-over coffee, and other types of filter coffee.

How does a filter coffee maker work?

A filter coffee maker works by pouring hot water over ground coffee beans, which then drip through a filter into a carafe or cup. The filter separates the coffee grounds from the liquid, resulting in a smooth and clean cup of coffee.

What are the benefits of using a filter coffee maker?

filter coffee makers offer several benefits, such as removing impurities from the coffee, resulting in a cleaner taste. They also allow for better control over the strength of the coffee and are relatively easy to use and maintain.

 View More
