Bring home juicers to extract Wheatgrass juice: Our top 4 picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 01, 2023 18:38 IST

Summary:

This article talks about the best wheatgrass juicers alongwith their best value. It also has suggestions on selecting the ones which are good for you.

While these juicers are particularly good to extract wheatgrass juice, one can use them for other fruits and vegetables too.

Wheatgrass is a kind of grass that is often used as a source of nutrients. Wheatgrass juice is a popular health drink and is considered beneficial to health only when taken fresh and on an empty stomach. If you use wheatgrass to supplement your daily diet, you can discover that juicing it is much less work than blending it. Blending wheatgrass leaves a pulp behind while juicing extracts the liquid in a larger quantity. There are several options in the market that differ in terms of style, usefulness, and price range.

Product List:

1. Luxurious Necessities Lexen GP27 Cold Press Fruit and Vegetable Juicer

This juicer is excellent for leafy vegetables, including wheatgrass, and suitable for all types of fruits and vegetables. It has a masticating technique, retains nutrients, and produces healthier, tastier, and non-oxidised juice. This juicer takes a few minutes to disassemble and clean. All the excess pulp which is not required can be expelled from the front of the end cap into a separate bowl for easy disposal.

Specification:

Brand: Luxurious Necessities

Colour: White with Green

Material: Plastic

Finish Type: Stainless Steel

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

ProsCons
Affordable, Easy to cleanSlightly Messy
PortableNo hard produce
Luxurious Necessities Lexen GP27 Cold Press Fruit and Vegetable Juicer White and Green
3.7 (40)
14% off
4,749 5,499
Buy now

2. Stainless Steel Manual Hand Wheatgrass Juicer

This wheatgrass juicer is considered good for the environment as it does not require electricity, has low carbon for environmental protection, and usage is noise free. This machine can get the juice easily, leaving nothing behind but dry crushed grass. Easy to clean and can be used by the elderly and children also. It squeezes all the juice from the grass, vegetables, and fruits. It can also be used to cut vegetables and fruits into small pieces.

Specifications

Brand: Wytino

Material: Stainless Steel

Finish Type: Matte Finish, Steel

Weight: 2.49kg

ProsCons
Non-Toxic, No RustingNo warranty applicable
Environmental Friendly 
Stainless Steel Manual Hand Wheatgrass Juicer, Wheat Grass Portable Manual Hand Health Barley Grass Juicing Juice Extractor Squeezer Machine Tool
84% off
13,110 80,384
Buy now

3. Moongiantgo Manual Wheatgrass Juicer (Classic Style)

This multipurpose juicer is suitable for juicing Wheatgrass, Celery, Kale, Spinach, and other fruits and vegetables. This juicer is made of a casting process that is strong and durable. If too many residues in the slag outlet are not cleaned up in time, the juice can leak from the back. It can be disassembled and cleaned, dry and wiped, and assembled again for the next use. If squeezing any fruit with hard skin, peel it first.

Specifications:

Brand: Moogiantgo

Colour: Silver

Material: Stainless Steel

Finish: Stainless Steel

Capacity: 1 litre

ProsCons
Easy to cleanCannot put too many materials at one time If slag outlet is blocked juice can leak
Portable 
Moongiantgo Manual Wheatgrass Juicer Extractor Stainless Steel Manual Juicer for Juicing Wheat Grass Celery Kale Spinach Parsley Pomegranate Apple Grapes Fruit Vegetable (Classic Style)
3.6 (96)
30% off
22,060 31,520
Buy now

4. Omega CNC80S Cold Press Juicer Machine Triple Stage Slow Masticating

The juicer features a compact design that is perfect for bringing along during travel. Having a low speed of 80RPMs results in minimal heat build-up. This machine extracts the maximum amount of nutrients, vitamins, taste, and juice from the minimum amount of fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, and wheatgrass. Easy to use and has a quiet motor.

Specifications:

Brand: Omega

Colour: Silver

Special Feature: Manual

Product Dimensions: 16D x 41.7W x 31.5H Centimetres

Material; Plastic

ProsCons
Has Five Extraction Setting, Noise FreeExpensive
Versatile useReplacement of parts difficult to find
Omega CNC80S Cold Press Juicer Machine, Vegetable and Fruit Juice Extractor and Nutrition System, Triple-Stage Slow Masticating Juicer, 200 W, Silver
4.5 (927)
13% off
34,999 39,999
Buy now

Price of juicer at a glance:

ProductPrice
Luxurious Necessities Lexen GP27 Cold Press Fruit and Vegetable Juicer 4749
Stainless Steel Manual Hand Wheatgrass Juicer Portable 13,110
Moongiantgo Manual Wheatgrass Juicer Extractor 22,060
Omega CNC80S Cold Press Juicer Machine 34,999

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Luxurious Necessities Lexen GP27 Cold Press Fruit and Vegetable JuicerEasy to Clean and UseAffordableNon Toxic
Stainless Steel Manual Hand Wheatgrass JuicerEasy to operateNo Electricity OperationEnvironmental Friendly
Moogiantgo Manual Wheatgrass Juicer (Classic Style)Easy to disassembleEasy to CleanPortable
Omega CNC80S Cold Press Juicer Machine Triple Stage Slow MasticatingCan extract many items other than fruits, vegetablesNoise FreeHas Five Extraction

Best overall product

Having to choose the best item from the list can really be difficult. Still, when buying a wheatgrass juicer, we need to look not only at the cost but also at which one has more features. We can say that the Omega CNC80S Cold Press Juicer Machine deserves the title. This juicer and Nutrition system can make more than just healthy and delicious juice. You can extrude pasta, make baby food freshly, and more. This cold press technology produces a higher juicer yield for more juice. It's also easy to clean. Comes with 2 strainers.

Best value for money

Even if any wheatgrass juicer comes with all the features, we should consider affordability. With a suggested retail price of 4749, Luxurious Necessities Lexen GP27 Cold Press Juicer tops the list as it is affordable and also gets a warranty period of 1 year for manufacturing defects.

How to find the perfect wheatgrass Juicer?

With so many different types and models available in the market, it can be difficult to choose the right juicer that will extract the perfect juice of wheatgrass and is also used for other purposes. One of the main points while buying the juicer to be kept in mind is what type of juicer to buy, electric or manual. Next comes the cleaning process. Cleaning is often the most intensive part of operating a wheatgrass juicer. Electric juicers require more intensive cleaning as compared to the manual juicer. Build and durability are also considered when buying the juicer. Finally, price and warranty are also considered.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

