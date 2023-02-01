Bring home juicers to extract Wheatgrass juice: Our top 4 picks

While these juicers are particularly good to extract wheatgrass juice, one can use them for other fruits and vegetables too.

Wheatgrass is a kind of grass that is often used as a source of nutrients. Wheatgrass juice is a popular health drink and is considered beneficial to health only when taken fresh and on an empty stomach. If you use wheatgrass to supplement your daily diet, you can discover that juicing it is much less work than blending it. Blending wheatgrass leaves a pulp behind while juicing extracts the liquid in a larger quantity. There are several options in the market that differ in terms of style, usefulness, and price range. Product List: 1. Luxurious Necessities Lexen GP27 Cold Press Fruit and Vegetable Juicer This juicer is excellent for leafy vegetables, including wheatgrass, and suitable for all types of fruits and vegetables. It has a masticating technique, retains nutrients, and produces healthier, tastier, and non-oxidised juice. This juicer takes a few minutes to disassemble and clean. All the excess pulp which is not required can be expelled from the front of the end cap into a separate bowl for easy disposal. Specification: Brand: Luxurious Necessities Colour: White with Green Material: Plastic Finish Type: Stainless Steel Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Affordable, Easy to clean Slightly Messy Portable No hard produce

2. Stainless Steel Manual Hand Wheatgrass Juicer This wheatgrass juicer is considered good for the environment as it does not require electricity, has low carbon for environmental protection, and usage is noise free. This machine can get the juice easily, leaving nothing behind but dry crushed grass. Easy to clean and can be used by the elderly and children also. It squeezes all the juice from the grass, vegetables, and fruits. It can also be used to cut vegetables and fruits into small pieces. Specifications Brand: Wytino Material: Stainless Steel Finish Type: Matte Finish, Steel Weight: 2.49kg

Pros Cons Non-Toxic, No Rusting No warranty applicable Environmental Friendly

3. Moongiantgo Manual Wheatgrass Juicer (Classic Style) This multipurpose juicer is suitable for juicing Wheatgrass, Celery, Kale, Spinach, and other fruits and vegetables. This juicer is made of a casting process that is strong and durable. If too many residues in the slag outlet are not cleaned up in time, the juice can leak from the back. It can be disassembled and cleaned, dry and wiped, and assembled again for the next use. If squeezing any fruit with hard skin, peel it first. Specifications: Brand: Moogiantgo Colour: Silver Material: Stainless Steel Finish: Stainless Steel Capacity: 1 litre

Pros Cons Easy to clean Cannot put too many materials at one time If slag outlet is blocked juice can leak Portable

4. Omega CNC80S Cold Press Juicer Machine Triple Stage Slow Masticating The juicer features a compact design that is perfect for bringing along during travel. Having a low speed of 80RPMs results in minimal heat build-up. This machine extracts the maximum amount of nutrients, vitamins, taste, and juice from the minimum amount of fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, and wheatgrass. Easy to use and has a quiet motor. Specifications: Brand: Omega Colour: Silver Special Feature: Manual Product Dimensions: 16D x 41.7W x 31.5H Centimetres Material; Plastic

Pros Cons Has Five Extraction Setting, Noise Free Expensive Versatile use Replacement of parts difficult to find

Price of juicer at a glance:

Product Price Luxurious Necessities Lexen GP27 Cold Press Fruit and Vegetable Juicer ₹ 4749 Stainless Steel Manual Hand Wheatgrass Juicer Portable ₹ 13,110 Moongiantgo Manual Wheatgrass Juicer Extractor ₹ 22,060 Omega CNC80S Cold Press Juicer Machine ₹ 34,999

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Luxurious Necessities Lexen GP27 Cold Press Fruit and Vegetable Juicer Easy to Clean and Use Affordable Non Toxic Stainless Steel Manual Hand Wheatgrass Juicer Easy to operate No Electricity Operation Environmental Friendly Moogiantgo Manual Wheatgrass Juicer (Classic Style) Easy to disassemble Easy to Clean Portable Omega CNC80S Cold Press Juicer Machine Triple Stage Slow Masticating Can extract many items other than fruits, vegetables Noise Free Has Five Extraction

Best overall product Having to choose the best item from the list can really be difficult. Still, when buying a wheatgrass juicer, we need to look not only at the cost but also at which one has more features. We can say that the Omega CNC80S Cold Press Juicer Machine deserves the title. This juicer and Nutrition system can make more than just healthy and delicious juice. You can extrude pasta, make baby food freshly, and more. This cold press technology produces a higher juicer yield for more juice. It's also easy to clean. Comes with 2 strainers. Best value for money Even if any wheatgrass juicer comes with all the features, we should consider affordability. With a suggested retail price of ₹4749, Luxurious Necessities Lexen GP27 Cold Press Juicer tops the list as it is affordable and also gets a warranty period of 1 year for manufacturing defects. How to find the perfect wheatgrass Juicer? With so many different types and models available in the market, it can be difficult to choose the right juicer that will extract the perfect juice of wheatgrass and is also used for other purposes. One of the main points while buying the juicer to be kept in mind is what type of juicer to buy, electric or manual. Next comes the cleaning process. Cleaning is often the most intensive part of operating a wheatgrass juicer. Electric juicers require more intensive cleaning as compared to the manual juicer. Build and durability are also considered when buying the juicer. Finally, price and warranty are also considered.