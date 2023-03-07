Bring home your LG refrigerator today: Top 6 picks

A LG refrigerator ensures your summer is comfortable with fruits and vegetables staying refresh and enough supply of cold drinking water.

Refrigerators are essential appliances for every household to keep their food items fresh for a long. Some important features to consider while purchasing a refrigerator are the appliance's brand and its various features. LG is a well-known brand for its refrigerators and other home appliances. The LG refrigerator price is based on factors like the model, type, and features. Given below are a few of the top LG refrigerators available in India. Product list 1. LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator This Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator is a smart energy-efficient device with a 242-litre capacity. It comes with a 3-star energy rating, which means it is relatively energy-efficient and can help you save on your electricity bill. The refrigerator is equipped with LG's Smart Inverter Compressor, designed to provide greater energy efficiency, durability, and noise reduction. It also features multiple air vents that help ensure even cooling throughout the fridge, keeping food fresh for a longer period. Specifications Capacity: 242 litres Compressor: Smart Inverter Compressor Smart Features: Smart Diagnosis, Smart Connect, SmartThinQ App Support Dimensions (WxHxD): 55 x 157.5 x 62.5 cm Weight: 53 kg

Pros Cons Energy-efficient with a 3-star energy rating Does not come with a built-in water dispenser Smart Inverter Compressor that provides greater energy efficiency, durability, and noise reduction.

2. LG 360 L 3 Star Inverter Linear Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator The LG 360 L 3 Star Inverter Linear Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator is a high-end refrigerator with advanced features. Its capacity is 360 litres, making it suitable for a large family. The refrigerator comes with an Inverter Linear Compressor that helps in saving energy and reducing noise levels. The fridge compartment has a Multi Air Flow system that ensures uniform cooling throughout the compartment, keeping your food fresh for longer. It also has a Moist Balance Crisper that maintains the optimal humidity levels inside the vegetable and fruit box. Specifications Capacity: 360 litres Inverter Linear Compressor Double Door Design Smart Diagnosis Feature Multi Air Flow system Moist Balance Crisper LED Display Panel

Pros Cons Large capacity of 360 litres This LG refrigerator’s price may be higher than some other models with similar features LED display panel on the door allows you to control the temperature settings and other features of the refrigerator.

3. LG 190 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator This high-quality refrigerator has advanced features. Its capacity is 190 litres, making it suitable for small to medium-sized families. The refrigerator comes with an Inverter Compressor that helps in saving energy and reducing noise levels. It also has a Direct-Cool feature that cools the fridge compartment efficiently, reducing electricity consumption. This LG refrigerator includes a Smart Connect feature that allows you to connect the refrigerator to your home inverter, ensuring your food stays fresh even during power cuts. Additionally, it has an Anti-Bacterial Gasket that prevents the growth of bacteria and fungi inside the refrigerator. Specifications: Capacity: 190 litres Compressor: Inverter Compressor Door Type: Single Door Top mounted freezer compartment Dimensions (W x H x D): 537 mm x 1142 mm x 633 mm Weight: 32 kg

Pros Cons 5-star energy rating makes it one of the most energy-efficient refrigerators in the market Limited shelf space with only two toughened glass shelves and limited door bins Smart Connect feature

4. LG 437 L 2 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator This high-quality refrigerator has a capacity of 437 litres, making it suitable for large families or users who require a lot of storage space. The refrigerator comes with a Smart Inverter Compressor that helps save energy and reduce noise levels. This Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator also has a Smart Diagnosis feature that allows you to troubleshoot any problems with the refrigerator through an app on your smartphone. Additionally, it has a Door Cooling+ feature that helps to cool the fridge compartment faster and more evenly. Specifications Capacity: 437 litres Compressor: Smart Inverter Compressor Door Type: Double Door Number of Shelves: 4 Dimensions (W x H x D): 700 mm x 1753 mm x 700 mm Weight: 71 kg

Pros Cons Large capacity of 437 litres, making it suitable for large families or users who require a lot of storage space. 2 Star energy rating, which is relatively low compared to other refrigerators in the market Smart Diagnosis feature allows you to troubleshoot any problems that may arise with the refrigerator

5. LG 263 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Wi-Fi Double Door Refrigerator The LG 263 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Wi-Fi Double Door Refrigerator is a premium refrigerator with advanced features. Its capacity of 263 litres makes it suitable for small to medium-sized families. One of the unique features of this refrigerator is its Wi-Fi connectivity, which allows you to control the refrigerator from your smartphone using the LG ThinQ app. You can adjust the temperature settings, monitor the energy consumption, and receive alerts when the refrigerator door is left open, or there is a power outage. Specifications Capacity: 263 litres Compressor: Smart Inverter Compressor Door Type: Double Door Energy Consumption: 194 kWh/year Dimensions (W x H x D): 555 mm x 1575 mm x 620 mm Weight: 51 kg

Pros Cons Smart Inverter Compressor The higher price point compared to other refrigerators with similar features Wi-Fi connectivity allows you to control the refrigerator from your smartphone using the LG ThinQ app

6. LG 630 L 3 Star Frost Free Inverter Hygiene Fresh+ Double Door Refrigerator The LG 630 L 3 Star Frost Free Inverter Hygiene Fresh+ Double Door Refrigerator is a spacious and feature-packed refrigerator that offers advanced cooling technologies and innovative features for optimal food storage and freshness. The Hygiene Fresh+ feature in the refrigerator helps to eliminate up to 99.99% of bacteria and other harmful particles, ensuring that the air inside the refrigerator remains fresh and odour-free. It also includes a door-mounted ice maker that provides easy access to ice cubes and multiple adjustable shelves and door bins for efficiently organising food items. Specifications Total capacity: 630 liters Inverter linear compressor Multi Air Flow technology Hygiene Fresh+ feature for air purification Moist Balance Crisper to maintain optimal humidity levels LED lighting inside the refrigerator

Pros Cons Large 630-liter capacity with multiple shelves and door bins The higher price point compared to other refrigerators with similar features LED lighting inside the refrigerator for better visibility, Smart ThinQ app compatibility

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator Smart Inverter Compressor 3-star energy rating Moist Balance Crisper LG 360 L 3 Star Inverter Linear Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator Large capacity of 360 liters LED display panel on the door Moist Balance Crisper LG 190 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator Smart Connect feature Anti-Bacterial Gasket 5-star energy rating LG 437 L 2 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator Large capacity of 437 liters Door Cooling+ feature Smart Diagnosis feature LG 263 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Wi-Fi Double Door Refrigerator Wi-Fi connectivity Smart Inverter Compressor Frost-Free feature LG 630 L 3 Star Frost Free Inverter Hygiene Fresh+ Double Door Refrigerator Large 630-liter capacity Door-mounted ice maker Hygiene Fresh+ feature