Buyer's guide: 9 fully automatic washing machines for convenience and efficiency By Affiliate Desk

Published on Feb 07, 2023 17:22 IST





Summary: This article throws light on nine of the best washing machines in the market, with a detailed look at the best-value products and suggestions on selecting the one best suited for your needs.

In nuclear families living in cities, life without a washing machine is hard to imagine.

Automatic washing machines have revolutionised the way we do laundry, making it an effortless and convenient task. Gone are the days of hand-washing clothes and spending hours at the laundromat. With a push of a button, you can have clean clothes in a matter of hours. From large families to busy individuals, automatic washing machines have become an essential household appliance. With a wide range of features, capacities, and designs to choose from, it's easier than ever to find the perfect machine to meet your needs. Whether you're looking for eco-friendly options, multiple wash programs, or energy efficiency, automatic washing machines have something to offer for everyone. So, if you're in the search for a new washing machine, buckle up for a journey of convenience, comfort, and efficiency! 1. LG Washing Machine (7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front-Load) For better performance, the product is offered with great speed options and wash programs; additionally, the drum and mortar are directly connected, allowing a silent operation offering more durability. Other unique features include 6-motion DD technology, hygienic steam cleaning, tub cleaning, smart diagnosis, fuzzy logic, child lock, and many more. Including all these features makes it a fantastic product to use. Specifications: Brand: LG Capacity: 7 Kilograms Colour: Middle Free Silver Special Feature: ‎Inverter Cycle Options:6 Product Dimensions: 44Lx60Wx76.2Hcms

Pros Cons One-piece glass lit gives easier access to the drum Consumes a lot of electricity The washing machine operates 20% more efficiently Fantastic speed of 1200 RPM

2. Samsung Washing Machine (7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top-Load) Samsung is one of the most renowned washing machines brands overall in India. The features include in this machine are bubble storm, dual storm, and digital inverter technology. The machine comes with a product warranty of 3 years and 12 years of warranty on the motor. The product has a variety wash programs for effectively washing clothes. Some of the machine's key features are auto restart, child-lock, stain removal, self-diagnosis, dual-wing pulsator and many more. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Capacity: 7kg Colour: ‎Lavender Gray Special Feature: Inverter, Water Level 5.00 Product Dimensions: 56.6 x 54 x 98.8 Centimeters

Pros Cons Wash quality, energy efficiency, and water efficiency The washing speed of 680 RPM could be slow. Smart control technology for more optimal performance Quick wash programs

3. IFB 8 Kg Front-Load Washing Machine Another renowned washing machine brand in India is IFB, and this 8 kg front-load washing machine is suitable for large families as it has a higher capacity. Moreover, the product comes with a four-year product warranty and a ten years warranty on the motor and spare parts. The machine offers faster drying, and has a 14-wash program that gives the desired wash results. The product also supports a dual steam cycle, better detergent action, cradle wash, self-diagnosis, child lock and auto imbalance control. Specifications: Brand: IFB Capacity: 8kg Colour: Silver Cycle Options: Steam, Soak, Extra Rinse, Hot Rinse / Medic rinse Product Dimensions: 59 x 59 x 84 Centimeters

Pros Cons Great speed of the motor for faster drying Might contribute to a noisy operation. Four years of product warranty and ten years warranty of motor.

4. Haier Fully-Automatic Washing Machine (8 Kg Top-Load) Haier 8 Kg Top-Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine has a mode of eight wash programs and special features like an Oceanus wave drum, a clean and balanced pulsator, a PCM cabinet, and more. It is easy to use and is suitable for larger families because of its large capacity and is budget-friendly. In addition, the product comes with a warranty of two years and ten years on the motor. Specification: Brand: Haier Capacity: 8kg Colour: ‎Moonlight Grey Special Feature: Energy Efficient Cycle Options:6 Product Dimensions: 57D x 52W x 97H Centimetres

Pros Cons The wave drum's construction enables the effective washing of the clothes The after-sale services could be faster. Balanced clean pulsator provides gentle care of clothes.

5. ONIDA Washing Machine (8 kg Fully-Automatic Top-Load) ONIDA 8 kg Fully-Automatic Top-Load Washing Machine is highly efficient as it is made of PCM rust-free metal. A few special features of the product include a child lock, water level selection, and auto restart, and the machine is water efficient, saving more than two buckets per wash. In addition, it has great speed providing fast drying, and the 12-wash program allows better washing. Specification: Brand: Onida Capacity: 8kg Colour: Black Special Feature: Child Lock, Water Level Selection, Delay Product Dimensions: 52.5 x 58.5 x 95 Centimeters

Pros Cons Multiple wash programs The product has an average warranty Corrosion-free material The 700 RPM is a little slow Multi-functional and multi-purpose

6. Bosch Washing Machine (7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front-Loading) Bosch 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine has 15 wash functions, an anti-tangle function that prevents damage. In addition, the manufacturer provides a two years product warranty and 12 years of warranty on the motor. This washing machine is super easy to use and operate with its reload function and anti-vibration side panels. Specification: Brand: Bosch Capacity: 7kg Colour: Silver Special Feature: ‎In-built heater Cycle Options: Allergy Care

Pros Cons Stainless Steel Drum, which ensures long durability Expensive purchase Low vibration Hygienic washing of clothes

7. Godrej 6.5 Kg Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine This washing machine is very easy to use and offers excellent wash quality. The manufacturer provides a ten-year warranty on the wash motor and a two years product warranty. The machine has fast spin speed that allows faster clothes drying and five simple wash programs, including Strong, Auto, Rinse Only, Spin Only, and Rinse + Spin, to enable easy operability. Specification: Brand: Godrej Capacity:6.5Kg Colour: Grey Product Dimensions: 56.5 x 56.5 x 91 Centimeters Voltage: 230 Volts

Pros Cons Renowned brand It has a 700 RPM spin speed Amazing after-sale services Suitable only for couples, bachelors, or small families Simple and easy to use

8. Lloyd 6 Kg Fully-Automatic Front-Load Washing Machine Lloyd 6 Kg Fully-Automatic Front-Load Washing Machine has an anti-wrinkle technology that allows tangle and wrinkle-free washing of clothes and a jog dial that helps select a proper wash program. It has 16 wash functions and it is considered the best in class amongst its peers. In addition, this product has a manufacturing warranty of 2 years on the product and ten years on the motor. Specification: Brand: Lloyd Capacity: 6 Kg Colour: White Product Dimensions: 59.5 x 47 x 85 Centimeters Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Pros Cons Fantastic set of 16 wash functions A relatively new brand in the market, the after-sales support could be more reliable. Large LED display 1200 RPM spin speed

9. Whirlpool 5 Star Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine This one-of-a-kind washing machine has 12 wash programs, a simple 1-2-3 wash system, an LED digital display, has a 7 kg capacity, magic lint filters, and 6th sense smart sensors. This 5-star energy-rated machine saves more than two buckets of water every wash. The power scrub technology ensures deep cleaning by removing even the most stubborn dirt with one wash. With this machine's features, you need not worry about water leaking as it comes with a control panel on the back panel. The machine allows you to schedule your washes through the delay wash feature. Specification: Brand: Whirlpool Capacity: 7 Kg Colour: Grey Product Dimensions: 56 x 54 x 98.5 Centimeters Voltage: 230 Volts

Pros Cons A perfect choice for people living in the hard water areas Some customers have complained about how noisy the dryer is. Aqua store technology helps to store water ahead of time for the next wash The customer service is not as good as compared to other brands Senses the water type and adapts the operation and wash cycle accordingly A budget-friendly machine for a premium wash

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Special Feature Spin Speed Capacity LG 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front-Load Washing Machine Runs on Inverter 1200 RPM 7Kg Samsung 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top-Load Washing Machine Less electricity consumption 680 RPM 7Kg IFB 8 Kg Front-Load Washing Machine In built heater 1400 RPM 8Kg Haier 8 Kg Top-Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine Energy Efficient 800 RPM 8Kg ONIDA 8 kg Fully-Automatic Top-Load Washing Machine Child Lock 700 RPM 8Kg Bosch 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine Anti vibration Side Panels 1200 RPM 7Kg Godrej 6.5 Kg Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine Tub Clean Feature 700 RPM 6.5Kg Lloyd 6 Kg Fully-Automatic Front-Load Washing Machine Jog Dial 650 RPM 6Kg Whirlpool 5 Star Royal Plus Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Power Scrub Technology 800 RPM 7Kg

Best overall product The Samsung 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top-Load Washing Machine is the best overall product due to its fully-automatic operation, top-loading design, large 7 kilogram capacity, various wash programs, and convenient features such as delay start and eco-friendly wash options. It offers a convenient and efficient washing solution for families or individuals. Best value for money Whirlpool Washing Machine (5 Star Royal Plus Fully-Automatic Top Loading) is considered best value for money option due to the brand's reputation for producing affordable and high-quality appliances, competitive pricing, key features such as fully-automatic operation, top-loading design, and multiple wash programs, and 5-star energy efficiency rating that can save on electricity bills. This model balances affordability and functionality, making it a good choice for those on a budget. How to find the perfect washing machine? Finding the perfect automatic washing machine requires careful consideration of several key factors. Firstly, consider the capacity of the machine based on your household's laundry needs. Next, assess the features that are important to you, such as multiple wash programs, eco-friendly options, delay start, child-lock, and others. It's also important to set a budget and compare prices and features of different models to find the best value. Don't forget to consider the reputation of the brand, read reviews, and check customer feedback to ensure reliability and longevity. Lastly, consider the after-sales service network of the brand, to ensure easy maintenance and repairs in the future.

Topics Home Appliances