Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Buyer's guide: 9 fully automatic washing machines for convenience and efficiency

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Feb 07, 2023 17:22 IST
Summary:

This article throws light on nine of the best washing machines in the market, with a detailed look at the best-value products and suggestions on selecting the one best suited for your needs.

product info
In nuclear families living in cities, life without a washing machine is hard to imagine.

Automatic washing machines have revolutionised the way we do laundry, making it an effortless and convenient task. Gone are the days of hand-washing clothes and spending hours at the laundromat. With a push of a button, you can have clean clothes in a matter of hours. From large families to busy individuals, automatic washing machines have become an essential household appliance. With a wide range of features, capacities, and designs to choose from, it's easier than ever to find the perfect machine to meet your needs. Whether you're looking for eco-friendly options, multiple wash programs, or energy efficiency, automatic washing machines have something to offer for everyone. So, if you're in the search for a new washing machine, buckle up for a journey of convenience, comfort, and efficiency!

1. LG Washing Machine (7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front-Load)

For better performance, the product is offered with great speed options and wash programs; additionally, the drum and mortar are directly connected, allowing a silent operation offering more durability. Other unique features include 6-motion DD technology, hygienic steam cleaning, tub cleaning, smart diagnosis, fuzzy logic, child lock, and many more. Including all these features makes it a fantastic product to use.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Capacity: 7 Kilograms

Colour: Middle Free Silver

Special Feature: ‎Inverter

Cycle Options:6

Product Dimensions: 44Lx60Wx76.2Hcms

ProsCons
One-piece glass lit gives easier access to the drumConsumes a lot of electricity
The washing machine operates 20% more efficiently 
Fantastic speed of 1200 RPM 

2. Samsung Washing Machine (7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top-Load)

Samsung is one of the most renowned washing machines brands overall in India. The features include in this machine are bubble storm, dual storm, and digital inverter technology. The machine comes with a product warranty of 3 years and 12 years of warranty on the motor. The product has a variety wash programs for effectively washing clothes. Some of the machine's key features are auto restart, child-lock, stain removal, self-diagnosis, dual-wing pulsator and many more.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Capacity: 7kg

Colour: ‎Lavender Gray

Special Feature: Inverter, Water Level 5.00

Product Dimensions: 56.6 x 54 x 98.8 Centimeters

ProsCons
Wash quality, energy efficiency, and water efficiencyThe washing speed of 680 RPM could be slow.
Smart control technology for more optimal performance 
Quick wash programs 

3. IFB 8 Kg Front-Load Washing Machine

Another renowned washing machine brand in India is IFB, and this 8 kg front-load washing machine is suitable for large families as it has a higher capacity. Moreover, the product comes with a four-year product warranty and a ten years warranty on the motor and spare parts. The machine offers faster drying, and has a 14-wash program that gives the desired wash results. The product also supports a dual steam cycle, better detergent action, cradle wash, self-diagnosis, child lock and auto imbalance control.

Specifications:

Brand: IFB

Capacity: 8kg

Colour: Silver

Cycle Options: Steam, Soak, Extra Rinse, Hot Rinse / Medic rinse

Product Dimensions: 59 x 59 x 84 Centimeters

ProsCons
Great speed of the motor for faster dryingMight contribute to a noisy operation.
Four years of product warranty and ten years warranty of motor. 

4. Haier Fully-Automatic Washing Machine (8 Kg Top-Load)

Haier 8 Kg Top-Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine has a mode of eight wash programs and special features like an Oceanus wave drum, a clean and balanced pulsator, a PCM cabinet, and more. It is easy to use and is suitable for larger families because of its large capacity and is budget-friendly. In addition, the product comes with a warranty of two years and ten years on the motor.

Specification:

Brand: Haier

Capacity: 8kg

Colour: ‎Moonlight Grey

Special Feature: Energy Efficient

Cycle Options:6

Product Dimensions: 57D x 52W x 97H Centimetres

ProsCons
The wave drum's construction enables the effective washing of the clothesThe after-sale services could be faster.
Balanced clean pulsator provides gentle care of clothes. 

5. ONIDA Washing Machine (8 kg Fully-Automatic Top-Load)

ONIDA 8 kg Fully-Automatic Top-Load Washing Machine is highly efficient as it is made of PCM rust-free metal. A few special features of the product include a child lock, water level selection, and auto restart, and the machine is water efficient, saving more than two buckets per wash. In addition, it has great speed providing fast drying, and the 12-wash program allows better washing.

Specification:

Brand: Onida

Capacity: 8kg

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Child Lock, Water Level Selection, Delay

Product Dimensions: 52.5 x 58.5 x 95 Centimeters

ProsCons
Multiple wash programsThe product has an average warranty
Corrosion-free materialThe 700 RPM is a little slow
Multi-functional and multi-purpose 

6. Bosch Washing Machine (7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front-Loading)

Bosch 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine has 15 wash functions, an anti-tangle function that prevents damage. In addition, the manufacturer provides a two years product warranty and 12 years of warranty on the motor. This washing machine is super easy to use and operate with its reload function and anti-vibration side panels.

Specification:

Brand: Bosch

Capacity: 7kg

Colour: Silver

Special Feature: ‎In-built heater

Cycle Options: Allergy Care

ProsCons
Stainless Steel Drum, which ensures long durabilityExpensive purchase
Low vibration 
Hygienic washing of clothes 

7. Godrej 6.5 Kg Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine

This washing machine is very easy to use and offers excellent wash quality. The manufacturer provides a ten-year warranty on the wash motor and a two years product warranty. The machine has fast spin speed that allows faster clothes drying and five simple wash programs, including Strong, Auto, Rinse Only, Spin Only, and Rinse + Spin, to enable easy operability.

Specification:

Brand: Godrej

Capacity:6.5Kg

Colour: Grey

Product Dimensions: 56.5 x 56.5 x 91 Centimeters

Voltage: 230 Volts

ProsCons
Renowned brandIt has a 700 RPM spin speed
Amazing after-sale servicesSuitable only for couples, bachelors, or small families
Simple and easy to use 

8. Lloyd 6 Kg Fully-Automatic Front-Load Washing Machine

Lloyd 6 Kg Fully-Automatic Front-Load Washing Machine has an anti-wrinkle technology that allows tangle and wrinkle-free washing of clothes and a jog dial that helps select a proper wash program. It has 16 wash functions and it is considered the best in class amongst its peers. In addition, this product has a manufacturing warranty of 2 years on the product and ten years on the motor.

Specification:

Brand: Lloyd

Capacity: 6 Kg

Colour: White

Product Dimensions: 59.5 x 47 x 85 Centimeters

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

ProsCons
Fantastic set of 16 wash functionsA relatively new brand in the market, the after-sales support could be more reliable.
Large LED display 
1200 RPM spin speed 

9. Whirlpool 5 Star Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

This one-of-a-kind washing machine has 12 wash programs, a simple 1-2-3 wash system, an LED digital display, has a 7 kg capacity, magic lint filters, and 6th sense smart sensors. This 5-star energy-rated machine saves more than two buckets of water every wash. The power scrub technology ensures deep cleaning by removing even the most stubborn dirt with one wash. With this machine's features, you need not worry about water leaking as it comes with a control panel on the back panel. The machine allows you to schedule your washes through the delay wash feature.

Specification:

Brand: Whirlpool

Capacity: 7 Kg

Colour: Grey

Product Dimensions: 56 x 54 x 98.5 Centimeters

Voltage: 230 Volts

ProsCons
A perfect choice for people living in the hard water areasSome customers have complained about how noisy the dryer is.
Aqua store technology helps to store water ahead of time for the next washThe customer service is not as good as compared to other brands
Senses the water type and adapts the operation and wash cycle accordingly 
A budget-friendly machine for a premium wash 

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
 Special FeatureSpin SpeedCapacity
LG 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front-Load Washing MachineRuns on Inverter1200 RPM7Kg
Samsung 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top-Load Washing MachineLess electricity consumption680 RPM7Kg
IFB 8 Kg Front-Load Washing MachineIn built heater1400 RPM8Kg
Haier 8 Kg Top-Load Fully-Automatic Washing MachineEnergy Efficient800 RPM8Kg
ONIDA 8 kg Fully-Automatic Top-Load Washing MachineChild Lock700 RPM8Kg
Bosch 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front-Loading Washing MachineAnti vibration Side Panels1200 RPM7Kg
Godrej 6.5 Kg Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing MachineTub Clean Feature700 RPM6.5Kg
Lloyd 6 Kg Fully-Automatic Front-Load Washing MachineJog Dial650 RPM6Kg
Whirlpool 5 Star Royal Plus Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachinePower Scrub Technology800 RPM7Kg

Best overall product

The Samsung 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top-Load Washing Machine is the best overall product due to its fully-automatic operation, top-loading design, large 7 kilogram capacity, various wash programs, and convenient features such as delay start and eco-friendly wash options. It offers a convenient and efficient washing solution for families or individuals.

Best value for money

Whirlpool Washing Machine (5 Star Royal Plus Fully-Automatic Top Loading) is considered best value for money option due to the brand's reputation for producing affordable and high-quality appliances, competitive pricing, key features such as fully-automatic operation, top-loading design, and multiple wash programs, and 5-star energy efficiency rating that can save on electricity bills. This model balances affordability and functionality, making it a good choice for those on a budget.

How to find the perfect washing machine?

Finding the perfect automatic washing machine requires careful consideration of several key factors. Firstly, consider the capacity of the machine based on your household's laundry needs. Next, assess the features that are important to you, such as multiple wash programs, eco-friendly options, delay start, child-lock, and others. It's also important to set a budget and compare prices and features of different models to find the best value. Don't forget to consider the reputation of the brand, read reviews, and check customer feedback to ensure reliability and longevity. Lastly, consider the after-sales service network of the brand, to ensure easy maintenance and repairs in the future.

Product Price

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances
FAQs

How do we choose a fully automatic washing machine?

What are the types of washing machines?

Which drum is better in the washing machine?

Which washing machine is a better choice to buy?

View More
