Buyer's guide: Best OLED TVs in India

OLED TVs are a good option as they are more energy efficient.

The majority of people believe OLED TVs to be among the greatest TVs they can purchase, and this screen technology has developed significantly over the past few years. There are many self-illuminating pixels in an OLED panel. This gives the TV a significant advantage in terms of contrast ratio and black levels. Theoretically, OLED panels are more energy-efficient because, unlike traditional LED displays, they don't have a backlight. There are numerous advantages to buying OLED TVs. If you're searching for the best OLED TVs in India, you've come to the correct place. There are numerous solutions available to you. Which OLED TV should you purchase, then? You're going to find out because we've reviewed every significant OLED TV that has been introduced and have created this listing of the greatest ones that are now on the market. Check Out the Top OLED TVs 1. Xiaomi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN The 97% screen-to-body ratio and unbelievably thin 4.6 mm chassis of the Xiaomi OLED Vision blend in with your interior decor while also enhancing it. You may experience magnificent colours and originality in every scene thanks to a display powered with over eight million illuminating pixels, allowing you to perceive the motions of each creature with genuine realism. With IMAX Enhanced built into the TV, you can experience the theatre at home. This TV has a special scale that has been improved for an exceptional visual experience. Specifications: Screen Size: 55 Inches Resolution: 4K (3840x2160 pixels) Sound: 30 Watts Output Number of Speakers: 8 Style: Smart Display Technology: OLED Number of HDMI Ports: 3

Pros Cons Bezel-less design 4K is not up to the mark Chromecast built-in Not impressive quality Poor sound output

2. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55G1PTZ Self-LIT pixels in the LG OLEDG1 work in tandem with a fourth Generation AI Processor with 4K to produce perfect dark, rich colour, and limitless contrast. Built-in Google Assistant, Apple Airplay, Alexa, and hands-free voice control power LG's ThinQ AI technology. With the all-new and updated Home Screen and Mystic Remote, it adds fresh intelligence to connected life. The most recent LG WebOS offers limitless OTT App support. Dolby Vision IQ, NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync, Sports Alert, Bluetooth Surround Ready, Game Optimizer, VRR, Eye Comfort Display, and a cutting-edge Gallery Design are some of the other standout features. Specifications: Screen Size: 55 Inches Resolution: 4K (3840x2160 pixels) Sound: 60 Watts Output Number of Speakers: 8 Style: Smart Display Technology: OLED Number of HDMI Ports: 3

Pros Cons Built-in Google Assistant 4K is not up to the mark Dolby Vision IQ Mediocre display

3. LG 139.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55A1PTZ On the LG OLED TV, enjoy a viewing experience that is larger than life thanks to self-lit pixels that eventually create vibrant colours and fine details. This attractive TV adds a modern touch to your home's decor with its streamlined design. By turning off motion smoothness and maintaining the unique aspect ratios, fps, and colours, the Filmmaker Mode enables you to see the movie just as the director intended. The picture and audio options are also automatically adjusted by a clever AI-powered engine to provide an always-optimal vision. Specifications: Screen Size: 55 Inches Resolution: 4K (3840x2160 pixels) Sound: 20 Watts Output Number of Speakers: 8 Style: Smart Display Technology: OLED Number of HDMI Ports: 3

Pros Cons Self-LIT Pixels Sound quality low Dolby Atmos Not impressive quality

4. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55C1PTZ Self-LIT pixels in the LG OLED C1 work in tandem with a 4th Generation AI Processor wi4K to a resolution that produces perfect dark, rich colour, and limitless contrast. Built-in Alexa, Apple Airplay, Google Assistant, and HomeKit power LG's ThinQ AI technology. With the all-new and updated Home Screen and Mystic Remote, it adds fresh intelligence to connected life. The most recent LG WebOS offers limitless OTT App support. Dolby Vision IQ, AMD FreeSync, Game Optimizer, Sports Alert, Dolby Atmos, NVIDIA G-Sync, Bluetooth Surround Ready, and a plush Slim Design are other noteworthy features. Specifications: Screen Size: 55 Inches Resolution: 4K (3840x2160 pixels) Sound: 40 Watts Output Number of Speakers: 8 Style: Smart Display Technology: OLED Number of HDMI Ports: 3

Pros Cons Bezel-less design 4K is not up to the mark Chromecast built-in Not impressive quality

5. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-55A80K The 4K Ultra High Definition 3840 x 2160 panel of the Sony Bravia XR TV Series has a refreshing rate of 120 Hz. To connect a set-top box, Blu-ray player, and gaming console, it features four HDMI ports. Hard drives as well as other USB devices can be connected to its two USB ports. 50 Watts of sound are produced with Acoustic Surface Audio. The low reflection display minimizes the glare from the sun and other sources on your screen, which can be distracting. By controlling the quantity of light coming in through the LEDs, a cutting-edge high-performance unique optical layer increases the viewing angle. You may enjoy the optimum visual experience even in broad daylight thanks to a 40% increase in light reflection and an overall brightness improvement from precise white balance. Specifications: Screen Size: 55 Inches Resolution: 4K (3840x2160 pixels) Sound: 50 Watts Output Refresh Rate: 120 Hz Style: Smart Display Technology: OLED Number of HDMI Ports: 3

Pros Cons Bezel-less design High weight Excellent speaker output Inbuilt game mode

6. Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-65A80K You can enjoy stunning OLED contrast with images that look deep, real, and authentic. In a split second, our cutting-edge engine can cross-analyse and optimise tens of thousands of elements using human viewpoint analysis. This technology creates images that are incredibly lifelike and have the purest blacks when combined with our distinctive OLED panel. To achieve remarkable levels of pure black comparison and peak brightness, XR OLED Contrast uses human perspective analysis to improve colour and contrast in bright areas. You can view images with improved depth between the subject and background. Even in situations of deep shadow or glare, details are defined. Specifications: Screen Size: 65 Inches Resolution: 4K (3840x2160 pixels) Sound: 50 Watts Output Refresh Rate: 120 Hz Style: Smart Display Technology: OLED Number of HDMI Ports: 3

Pros Cons ‎XR Cognitive Processor High power consumption Dolby Atmos Acoustic Surface Audio

7. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K HDR Certified Android OLED TV 55A8H In contrast to other TVs, which simply modify contrast along a black-to-white contrast curve, the Sony Bravia has an object-based HDR remaster feature that analyses the colour of specific on-screen objects and adjusts contrast accordingly. Because each object is remastered separately, this TV can replicate images with additional depth, textures, and realism. With the help of precise data analysis and processing, the X1 Ultimate enhances 4K images with texture and real-world detail. By utilising a special 4K database, 4K X-Reality PRO is able to upscale even 2K and High Definition content nearly to 4K. Then, Object-based Super Resolution optimises the resolution of each subject to replicate textures that are almost identical to those found in the actual world. Specifications: Screen Size: 55 Inches Resolution: 4K (3840x2160 pixels) Sound: 50 Watts Output Refresh Rate: 100 Hz Style: Smart Display Technology: OLED Number of USB Ports: 3

Pros Cons X Motion Clarity Display Slow Refresh Rate Sound Ambient Optimization

Price of OLED TVs at a glance:

Product Price Xiaomi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN ₹ 14999 LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55G1PTZ ₹ 8499 LG 139.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55A1PTZ ₹ 13998 LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55C1PTZ ₹ 15999 Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-55A80K ₹ 6999 SonyBravia 164 cm (65 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-65A80K ₹ 7999 Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K HDR Certified Android OLED TV 55A8H ₹ 11500

Best 3 important features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Xiaomi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN Bezel-less design Chromecast built-in Supremely natural, authentic picture LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55G1PTZ Sharp and punchy display Dolby Vision and HDR10+ Precise Screen Ratio LG 139.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55A1PTZ Extraordinarily sharp, solid, detailed display Unbeatable gaming specs Engaging sound LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55C1PTZ Spectacularly vibrant and dynamic Display Peerless viewing angles Excellent gaming support Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-55A80K Super-sharp and detailed display Impressive sound Fast refresh rate SonyBravia 164 cm (65 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-65A80K Outstanding picture quality Sharp display clarity Latest Android OS installed Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K HDR Certified Android OLED TV 55A8H Weighty sound Flawless feature set Slim and sleek design

Best value for money The Xiaomi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN will be the best fit for the value-for-money category. This category is often considered ultra-premium due to the cost of an OLED TV. However, thanks to Xiaomi's aggressive pricing strategy, its first OLED screen is now comparatively more affordable. It competes with LED TVs from manufacturers like Sony and Samsung, but it has a clear advantage over them. At this price, it is difficult to argue against the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV's great black depths, colours, and sharpness, good software, dependable efficiency, and value for money. Best overall There is a large selection of OLED TVs in the market for you to choose from. With 4K Ultra HD - 3840 x 2160, 120 Hz Refresh Rate, and Acoustic Surface Audio, the BRAVIA XR OLED leads the race. It gives a real-world feel with the Super-sharp and detailed display and it is value for money product. How to find the perfect Oled TV? The OLED TV's pricing ranges from ₹80,000 to ₹500,000 depending on the version and features available. There is a tonne of factors to take into account when buying an OLED TV. With TVs, size does important. The largest OLED TV that you can afford should thereafter be purchased. If you have a tight budget, it can even be worthwhile to forego some next-generation features and a little amount of picture quality in exchange for a few extra screen inches. Alternately, you might be set on particular TV size and desire the finest visual quality on the market. In that circumstance, performance and, if needed, next-generation features, must take precedence. You have lots of options thanks to the fact that OLED TVs are currently offered in sizes varying from 42 inches up to an enormous 98 inches.