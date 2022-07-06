Buyer's guide for portable AC under 35,000  

Summary:
With the rising temperature, air conditioners have become necessary for every household. In India, the temperature goes up to 47-49 °C in the northern part of the country. Air conditioners act as saviours in the scorching heat. Portable ACs additionally allow dynamic cooling, no matter where you are in your home. These are lightweight and easy to carry and operate from anywhere you want.
Searching the web for a suitable Portable AC Under 35,000 can consume a lot of time and make the whole process tedious. That is why we have researched the best ones for you. We have curated a list of the top 10 ACs Under 35,000 for you so that you can make your pick hassle-free!
1. Mini Portable Air Cooler by Brand Beast
With a smart and sleek design, Mini Portable Air Cooler is a small device that keeps your office or home cool all day. It cools, humidifies, and purifies the air and gives a refreshing feeling every time you switch it on. Since it is extremely lightweight, you can easily carry it with you.
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy on pocket
|Available in only one colour
|Easy-fill Water tank
|Not suitable for large rooms
|Extremely lightweight
2. Urja Enterprise Air Go Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner Humidifier Purifier
Urja Enterprise Air Go Arctic is a 3-in-1 Conditioner cum Humidifier cum Purifier, which purifies the room air while cooling it. It features a plastic body and is suitable for homes, offices, holidays, and camping. You can easily carry this with you.
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with a USB port
|Not ideal for large-sized rooms
|On and off speed mode control
|Available in only one colour
|LED light display
3. Boxn Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner Humidifier Purifier
Featuring a white and blue body, Boxn Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner is extremely lightweight and easy to operate. It features a smart & elegant design that goes well with all home interiors. Since it is small in size, it is ideal for small-sized rooms, cabins, or holiday destinations.
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy on pocket
|Comes only in blue colour
|LED display
|Not ideal for large spaces
|Comes with three speed options
4. Tranquil Rechargeable Portable Air Cooler Conditioner Humidifier Purifier
Priced decently at only ₹1,999, Tranquil Rechargeable Portable Air Cooler Conditioner is a mini air conditioner ideal for travelling requirements. It is extremely easy to operate and maintain and comes with a night light. If you're looking for a portable AC under 35,000 that offers great cooling and is handy, this can be an ideal pick.
|Pros
|Cons
|Strong Humidifier
|Looks bulky
|Easy to operate
|Available in only one colour
|Cost-effective
5. Boxn Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner Humidifier Purifier Mini Cooler Arctic Air Humidifier Purifier
This AC comes with high efficiency and productivity, making it one of the best Portable ACs Under 35,000. Its quick and uniform cooling feature ensures that you sleep all night comfortably. It comes with a large-capacity water tank and cotton filters.
|Pros
|Cons
|Improved Filtration and Purification
|Looks bulky
|Easy to operate
|Available in only one colour
|3 in 1 Multifunctional
6. Air Go Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner Humidifier Purifier
This is another Air Go air conditioner renowned for its design and build quality. It is lightweight, making it easy to transport from one place to another. The best part is that it is priced moderately, so you can buy it without burning a hole in your pocket.
|Pros
|Cons
|Soothing night light in 7 colours
|Not ideal for large-sized rooms
|Comes with a USB cable interface
|Available in only one colour
|Easy to operate
7. LaoTzi Portable Air Conditioner, Rechargeable Evaporative Air Conditioner
With 7 different colours and Color-Cycle options of night light, the LaoTzi Portable Air Conditioner makes for a great portable AC under 35,000. It is lightweight and efficient in every possible way.
|Pros
|Cons
|3 wind speed modes
|Looks bulky
|Great power air fan
|Not ideal for large-sized rooms
|5 hours working time after a complete charge
|Wireless
8. Vozica Go Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner Humidifier Purifier
Vozica Go Arctic is a portable air conditioner that offers clean and cool air even during high temperatures. The soothing cold winds give a comfortable sleep all day and night. If you're looking for a portable AC that is both lightweight and efficient, Vozica Go Arctic might fit your needs.
|Pros
|Cons
|3 in 1 Multifunction
|Looks bulky
|Rechargeable Battery & USB Charging
|Available in only one colour
|High Ambient Cooling Technology
9. Mini Air Conditioner, Timing Function 500ml Water Tank Portable Air Conditioner
Featuring a smart and elegant design, the Mini Air Conditioner is an advanced air conditioner with 3 Wind Speeds. It is small in size and most suitable for small- and medium-sized rooms. Whether you are looking for residential or commercial purposes, this mini air conditioner may just be your right pick.
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy on pocket
|Not ideal for large-sized rooms
|Lightweight and portable
|Available in only one colour
|3 wind speeds and 2 timers
10. Air Cooler Personal Air Conditioner
Air Cooler Personal Air Conditioner is a portable AC that adjusts the temperature based on the surrounding heat. It comes withAdjustable Night Lightsand a humidifier with3-speed options. All in all, it is an ideal pick for medium-sized rooms.
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to carry as it is small in size
|Available in only one colour
|LED display
|Not ideal for office use
|Power-saving operating range
|Product
|Price
|Mini Portable Air Cooler
|₹4,999
|Urja Enterprise Air Go Arctic 3 In 1 Conditioner
|₹2,000
|Boxn Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner
|₹2,999
|Tranquil Rechargeable Portable Air Cooler Conditioner
|₹2,999
|Boxn Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner
|₹2,499
|Air Go Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner
|₹2,599
|LaoTzi Portable Air Conditioner
|₹11,658
|Vozica Go Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner
|₹2,599
|Mini Air Conditioner
|₹18,291
|Air Cooler Personal Air Conditioner
|₹5,299
Best value for money
The Air Cooler Personal Air Conditioner is one of the recently launched portable ACs in the category. It is priced at Rs. 5,299. However, after the discount, it stands at Rs. 3,299. Apart from the price perspective, it's a great investment in terms of features and specifications. This can be a great pick if you're looking for high-quality Portable AC Under 35,000.
Best overall
The LaoTzi Portable Air Conditioner is priced at Rs. 11,658 after a discount. If you're looking for an AC perfect for your home use, this might be the one for you. It is lightweight and budget-friendly in every possible way.
The AC comes with 3 Speeds, 7 Colours, an LED display, and other exciting features. This one is the right pick if you're searching for the best Portable AC Under 35,000, which ticks all possible boxes.
How to find the best portable AC under ₹35,000?
If you are looking for the best Portable AC Under ₹35,000, keep these pointers in mind:
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I buy a Portable AC Under 35,000?
Answer: Yes, there are several options for Portable AC Under 35,000. This guide can help you choose the best one. There are many options available with multiple features to suit small- and medium-sized rooms to keep you cool during scorching summer months.
2. What are the top two Portable ACs Under 35,000?
Answer: Listed below are the top two Portable ACs Under 35,000 -
3. What is the product size of the LaoTzi Portable Air Conditioner?
Answer: The product size of the LaoTzi Portable Air Conditioner is 10 x 10 x 2 cm, and it weighs around 210 Grams. It is light, compact, and wireless and can be easily around, making it perfect for camping, outdoor picnics, homes, offices, etc.
4. Which brands are the best for Portable AC Under 35,000?
Answer: The best brands for Portable AC Under 35000 are the following
5. What features are offered by Air Go Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner?
Answer: Here is the list of features offered by Air Go Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner-
