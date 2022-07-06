Story Saved
Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Buyer's guide for portable AC under 35,000  

  By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain
  Published on Jul 06, 2022 19:25 IST
Summary:

In this prickly heat, having a portable air conditioner enables you to stay cool no matter where you are in your home. Do you know that these air conditioners have now become cost-effective as well? So, if you're on a budget and looking for the best portable ACs under 35,000, we have you covered!

Portable ACs are super lightweight and cost-effective.

With the rising temperature, air conditioners have become necessary for every household. In India, the temperature goes up to 47-49 °C in the northern part of the country. Air conditioners act as saviours in the scorching heat. Portable ACs additionally allow dynamic cooling, no matter where you are in your home. These are lightweight and easy to carry and operate from anywhere you want.

Searching the web for a suitable Portable AC Under 35,000 can consume a lot of time and make the whole process tedious. That is why we have researched the best ones for you. We have curated a list of the top 10 ACs Under 35,000 for you so that you can make your pick hassle-free!

1. Mini Portable Air Cooler by Brand Beast

With a smart and sleek design, Mini Portable Air Cooler is a small device that keeps your office or home cool all day. It cools, humidifies, and purifies the air and gives a refreshing feeling every time you switch it on. Since it is extremely lightweight, you can easily carry it with you.

  • Package Dimensions: ‎ 17 x 17 x 17 cm; 998 Grams
  • Country of Origin: ‎ India
  • Net Quantity: ‎ 1.00 count
  • Date First Available: ‎ 22 June 2022
  • Item part number: ‎ LT-00001
  • ASIN: ‎ B0B4RXBN4G
  • Item Weight: ‎ 998 g
ProsCons
Easy on pocket Available in only one colour 
Easy-fill Water tankNot suitable for large rooms 
Extremely lightweight  
cellpic
Mini Portable Air Cooler,Personal Space Cooler Easy to fill water and mood led light and portable Air Conditioner Device Cool Any Space like Home Office (MULTI) (MULTII)
60% off
1,999 4,999
Buy now

2. Urja Enterprise Air Go Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner Humidifier Purifier

Urja Enterprise Air Go Arctic is a 3-in-1 Conditioner cum Humidifier cum Purifier, which purifies the room air while cooling it. It features a plastic body and is suitable for homes, offices, holidays, and camping. You can easily carry this with you.

  • Manufacturer: GTIN
  • Country of origin: India
  • Product dimensions: 20 x 20 x 20 cm; 300 Grams
  • Net quantity: 1.00 count
  • Generic name: Mini ac air conditioner
  • Item model number: Urja Enterprise
ProsCons
Comes with a USB port Not ideal for large-sized rooms 
On and off speed mode control Available in only one colour 
LED light display 
cellpic
Urja Enterprise Air Go Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner Humidifier Purifier Mini Cooler Arctic Air Humidifier Purifier Mini Cooler, Air Cooler For Room, Air Coolers For Home - Black
50% off
990 2,000
Buy now

3. Boxn Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner Humidifier Purifier

Featuring a white and blue body, Boxn Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner is extremely lightweight and easy to operate. It features a smart & elegant design that goes well with all home interiors. Since it is small in size, it is ideal for small-sized rooms, cabins, or holiday destinations.

  • Brand: Boxn
  • Colour: Blue
  • Item dimensions: 15 x 15 x 15 Centimetres
  • Wattage: 10 Watts
  • Control type: Button
  • Standby power consumption: 10 Watts
  • Included components: 1 x Mini Artic Cooler, 1 x USB
  • Item weight: 200 Grams
ProsCons
Easy on pocket Comes only in blue colour 
LED display Not ideal for large spaces 
Comes with three speed options  
cellpic
Boxn Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner Humidifier Purifier Mini Cooler Arctic Air Humidifier Purifier Mini Cooler, Air Cooler For Room, Air Coolers For Home - Blue
63% off
1,099 2,999
Buy now

4. Tranquil Rechargeable Portable Air Cooler Conditioner Humidifier Purifier

Priced decently at only 1,999, Tranquil Rechargeable Portable Air Cooler Conditioner is a mini air conditioner ideal for travelling requirements. It is extremely easy to operate and maintain and comes with a night light. If you're looking for a portable AC under 35,000 that offers great cooling and is handy, this can be an ideal pick.

  • Country of origin: Hong Kong
  • Item model number: TRPC-11
  • Package dimension: 16.7 x 15.3 x 14.9 cm; 650 Grams
  • ASIN: B0B1WK8HRV
  • Item weight: 650 g
ProsCons
Strong Humidifier Looks bulky 
Easy to operate Available in only one colour 
Cost-effective  
cellpic
Tranquil Rechargeable Portable Air Cooler Conditioner Humidifier Purifier Mini Air Cooler For Personal Use
33% off
1,999 2,999
Buy now

5. Boxn Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner Humidifier Purifier Mini Cooler Arctic Air Humidifier Purifier

This AC comes with high efficiency and productivity, making it one of the best Portable ACs Under 35,000. Its quick and uniform cooling feature ensures that you sleep all night comfortably. It comes with a large-capacity water tank and cotton filters.

  • Manufacturer: Boxn
  • Country of Origin: India
  • Item model number: Portable-Cooler-Black
  • Produce dimensions: 15 x 15 x 15 cm; 200 Grams
  • Item weight: 200 g
ProsCons
Improved Filtration and PurificationLooks bulky 
Easy to operate Available in only one colour 
3 in 1 Multifunctional 
cellpic
Boxn Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner Humidifier Purifier Mini Cooler Arctic Air Humidifier Purifier Mini Cooler, Air Cooler For Room, Air Coolers For Home | Black
60% off
999 2,499
Buy now

6. Air Go Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner Humidifier Purifier

This is another Air Go air conditioner renowned for its design and build quality. It is lightweight, making it easy to transport from one place to another. The best part is that it is priced moderately, so you can buy it without burning a hole in your pocket.

  • Product Dimensions: ‎ 15 x 10 x 2 cm; 200 Grams
  • Date First Available: ‎ 10 May 2022
  • Manufacturer: ‎ Owme
  • ASIN: ‎ B09ZYNZKH7
  • Item model number: ‎ Air cooler
  • Country of Origin: ‎ India
  • Manufacturer: ‎ Owme, Owme-Surat-Gujrat
  • Importer: ‎ Owme-Surat-Gujrat
ProsCons
Soothing night light in 7 colours Not ideal for large-sized rooms 
Comes with a USB cable interface Available in only one colour 
Easy to operate  
cellpic
Air Go Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner Humidifier Purifier Mini Cooler Arctic Air Humidifier Purifier Mini Cooler, Air Cooler For Room, Air Coolers For Home - Black
54% off
1,199 2,599
Buy now

7. LaoTzi Portable Air Conditioner, Rechargeable Evaporative Air Conditioner

With 7 different colours and Color-Cycle options of night light, the LaoTzi Portable Air Conditioner makes for a great portable AC under 35,000. It is lightweight and efficient in every possible way.

  • Manufacturer: LaoTzi
  • Item model number: WT-F51
  • Product dimensions: 27.94 x 14.48 x 27.94 cm; 757.5 Grams
  • Item weight: 758 g
ProsCons
3 wind speed modes Looks bulky 
Great power air fan Not ideal for large-sized rooms 
5 hours working time after a complete charge 
Wireless 

8. Vozica Go Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner Humidifier Purifier

Vozica Go Arctic is a portable air conditioner that offers clean and cool air even during high temperatures. The soothing cold winds give a comfortable sleep all day and night. If you're looking for a portable AC that is both lightweight and efficient, Vozica Go Arctic might fit your needs.

  • Product Dimensions: ‎ 10 x 10 x 2 cm; 210 Grams
  • Date First Available: ‎ 15 June 2022
  • ASIN: ‎ B0B467DMLN
  • Item model number: ‎ Air Portable 3 In 1
  • Country of Origin: ‎ India
  • Net Quantity: ‎ 1.0 unit
  • Generic Name: ‎ Air Portable 3 In 1
ProsCons
3 in 1 MultifunctionLooks bulky 
Rechargeable Battery & USB ChargingAvailable in only one colour 
High Ambient Cooling Technology 
cellpic
Vozica Go Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner Humidifier Purifier Mini Cooler Arctic Air Humidifier Purifier Mini Cooler, Air Cooler For Room, Air Coolers For Home
54% off
1,199 2,599
Buy now

9. Mini Air Conditioner, Timing Function 500ml Water Tank Portable Air Conditioner

Featuring a smart and elegant design, the Mini Air Conditioner is an advanced air conditioner with 3 Wind Speeds. It is small in size and most suitable for small- and medium-sized rooms. Whether you are looking for residential or commercial purposes, this mini air conditioner may just be your right pick.

  • Item Type: Portable Air Conditioner
  • Voltage: 100-240V
  • Noise: ≤60dB
  • Water Tank Capacity: 500ml
  • Material: ABS Power: 20W
  • Atomization Volume: 120ml/h
ProsCons
Easy on pocket Not ideal for large-sized rooms 
Lightweight and portable Available in only one colour 
3 wind speeds and 2 timers  
cellpic
Mini Air Conditioner, Timing Function 500ml Water Tank Portable Air Conditioner 3 Wind Speeds Indoor Air Conditioner with Night Light Room Cooler for Hotel Bedroom Office
65% off
6,380 18,291
Buy now

10. Air Cooler Personal Air Conditioner

Air Cooler Personal Air Conditioner is a portable AC that adjusts the temperature based on the surrounding heat. It comes withAdjustable Night Lightsand a humidifier with3-speed options. All in all, it is an ideal pick for medium-sized rooms.

  • Manufacturer - Lythan
  • Country of origin - China
  • Product dimension - 16.51 x 16.51 x 13.97 cm
  • 500ml large-capacity water tank
  • Safe and healthy
ProsCons
Easy to carry as it is small in size Available in only one colour 
LED display Not ideal for office use 
Power-saving operating range  
cellpic
Air Cooler Personal Air Conditioner Fan Humidifier with 3 Speed & Adjustable Night Lights Mini Evaporative Air Cooler Table Fan for for Indoor Room Office
38% off
3,299 5,299
Buy now

Price of portable ACs at a glance:

ProductPrice
Mini Portable Air Cooler 4,999
Urja Enterprise Air Go Arctic 3 In 1 Conditioner 2,000
Boxn Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner 2,999
Tranquil Rechargeable Portable Air Cooler Conditioner 2,999
Boxn Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner 2,499
Air Go Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner 2,599
LaoTzi Portable Air Conditioner 11,658
Vozica Go Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner 2,599
Mini Air Conditioner 18,291
Air Cooler Personal Air Conditioner 5,299

Best value for money

The Air Cooler Personal Air Conditioner is one of the recently launched portable ACs in the category. It is priced at Rs. 5,299. However, after the discount, it stands at Rs. 3,299. Apart from the price perspective, it's a great investment in terms of features and specifications. This can be a great pick if you're looking for high-quality Portable AC Under 35,000.

Best overall

The LaoTzi Portable Air Conditioner is priced at Rs. 11,658 after a discount. If you're looking for an AC perfect for your home use, this might be the one for you. It is lightweight and budget-friendly in every possible way.

The AC comes with 3 Speeds, 7 Colours, an LED display, and other exciting features. This one is the right pick if you're searching for the best Portable AC Under 35,000, which ticks all possible boxes.

How to find the best portable AC under 35,000?

If you are looking for the best Portable AC Under 35,000, keep these pointers in mind:

  • It should fit in your budget.
  • The AC should be lightweight and compact.
  • An LED display is a must.
  • It should have multiple speed modes.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I buy a Portable AC Under 35,000?

Answer: Yes, there are several options for Portable AC Under 35,000. This guide can help you choose the best one. There are many options available with multiple features to suit small- and medium-sized rooms to keep you cool during scorching summer months.

2. What are the top two Portable ACs Under 35,000?

Answer: Listed below are the top two Portable ACs Under 35,000 -

  • Air Cooler Personal Air Conditioner - Comes with adjustable night lights and a humidifier, perfect for medium-sized rooms.
  • LaoTzi Portable Air Conditioner - Comes with three wind speed modes and colour cycle options for the night light.

3. What is the product size of the LaoTzi Portable Air Conditioner?

Answer: The product size of the LaoTzi Portable Air Conditioner is 10 x 10 x 2 cm, and it weighs around 210 Grams. It is light, compact, and wireless and can be easily around, making it perfect for camping, outdoor picnics, homes, offices, etc.

4. Which brands are the best for Portable AC Under 35,000?

Answer: The best brands for Portable AC Under 35000 are the following

  • Lythan: It manufactures and provides Air Cooler Personal Air Conditioner, which comes with an LED display, adjustable night lights, and a humidifier with 3-speed options.
  • LaoTzi: It manufactures portable AC priced at Rs. 11,658 after discount and functions for 5 hours after complete charge.

5. What features are offered by Air Go Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner?

Answer: Here is the list of features offered by Air Go Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner-

  • Product Dimensions: ‎ 15 x 10 x 2 cm; 200 Grams
  • Date First Available: ‎ 10 May 2022
  • Manufacturer: ‎ Owme
  • ASIN: ‎ B09ZYNZKH7
  • Item model number: ‎ Air cooler
  • Country of Origin: ‎ India

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

