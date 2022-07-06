Buyer's guide for portable AC under 35,000  

Portable ACs are super lightweight and cost-effective.

With the rising temperature, air conditioners have become necessary for every household. In India, the temperature goes up to 47-49 °C in the northern part of the country. Air conditioners act as saviours in the scorching heat. Portable ACs additionally allow dynamic cooling, no matter where you are in your home. These are lightweight and easy to carry and operate from anywhere you want. Searching the web for a suitable Portable AC Under 35,000 can consume a lot of time and make the whole process tedious. That is why we have researched the best ones for you. We have curated a list of the top 10 ACs Under 35,000 for you so that you can make your pick hassle-free! 1. Mini Portable Air Cooler by Brand Beast With a smart and sleek design, Mini Portable Air Cooler is a small device that keeps your office or home cool all day. It cools, humidifies, and purifies the air and gives a refreshing feeling every time you switch it on. Since it is extremely lightweight, you can easily carry it with you. Package Dimensions: ‎ 17 x 17 x 17 cm; 998 Grams

Pros Cons Easy on pocket Available in only one colour Easy-fill Water tank Not suitable for large rooms Extremely lightweight

2. Urja Enterprise Air Go Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner Humidifier Purifier Urja Enterprise Air Go Arctic is a 3-in-1 Conditioner cum Humidifier cum Purifier, which purifies the room air while cooling it. It features a plastic body and is suitable for homes, offices, holidays, and camping. You can easily carry this with you. Manufacturer: GTIN

Pros Cons Comes with a USB port Not ideal for large-sized rooms On and off speed mode control Available in only one colour LED light display

3. Boxn Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner Humidifier Purifier Featuring a white and blue body, Boxn Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner is extremely lightweight and easy to operate. It features a smart & elegant design that goes well with all home interiors. Since it is small in size, it is ideal for small-sized rooms, cabins, or holiday destinations. Brand: Boxn

Pros Cons Easy on pocket Comes only in blue colour LED display Not ideal for large spaces Comes with three speed options

4. Tranquil Rechargeable Portable Air Cooler Conditioner Humidifier Purifier Priced decently at only ₹1,999, Tranquil Rechargeable Portable Air Cooler Conditioner is a mini air conditioner ideal for travelling requirements. It is extremely easy to operate and maintain and comes with a night light. If you're looking for a portable AC under 35,000 that offers great cooling and is handy, this can be an ideal pick. Country of origin: Hong Kong

Pros Cons Strong Humidifier Looks bulky Easy to operate Available in only one colour Cost-effective

5. Boxn Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner Humidifier Purifier Mini Cooler Arctic Air Humidifier Purifier This AC comes with high efficiency and productivity, making it one of the best Portable ACs Under 35,000. Its quick and uniform cooling feature ensures that you sleep all night comfortably. It comes with a large-capacity water tank and cotton filters. Manufacturer: Boxn

Pros Cons Improved Filtration and Purification Looks bulky Easy to operate Available in only one colour 3 in 1 Multifunctional

6. Air Go Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner Humidifier Purifier This is another Air Go air conditioner renowned for its design and build quality. It is lightweight, making it easy to transport from one place to another. The best part is that it is priced moderately, so you can buy it without burning a hole in your pocket. Product Dimensions: ‎ 15 x 10 x 2 cm; 200 Grams

Pros Cons Soothing night light in 7 colours Not ideal for large-sized rooms Comes with a USB cable interface Available in only one colour Easy to operate

7. LaoTzi Portable Air Conditioner, Rechargeable Evaporative Air Conditioner With 7 different colours and Color-Cycle options of night light, the LaoTzi Portable Air Conditioner makes for a great portable AC under 35,000. It is lightweight and efficient in every possible way. Manufacturer: LaoTzi

Pros Cons 3 wind speed modes Looks bulky Great power air fan Not ideal for large-sized rooms 5 hours working time after a complete charge Wireless

8. Vozica Go Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner Humidifier Purifier Vozica Go Arctic is a portable air conditioner that offers clean and cool air even during high temperatures. The soothing cold winds give a comfortable sleep all day and night. If you're looking for a portable AC that is both lightweight and efficient, Vozica Go Arctic might fit your needs. Product Dimensions: ‎ 10 x 10 x 2 cm; 210 Grams

Pros Cons 3 in 1 Multifunction Looks bulky Rechargeable Battery & USB Charging Available in only one colour High Ambient Cooling Technology

9. Mini Air Conditioner, Timing Function 500ml Water Tank Portable Air Conditioner Featuring a smart and elegant design, the Mini Air Conditioner is an advanced air conditioner with 3 Wind Speeds. It is small in size and most suitable for small- and medium-sized rooms. Whether you are looking for residential or commercial purposes, this mini air conditioner may just be your right pick. Item Type: Portable Air Conditioner

Pros Cons Easy on pocket Not ideal for large-sized rooms Lightweight and portable Available in only one colour 3 wind speeds and 2 timers

10. Air Cooler Personal Air Conditioner Air Cooler Personal Air Conditioner is a portable AC that adjusts the temperature based on the surrounding heat. It comes withAdjustable Night Lightsand a humidifier with3-speed options. All in all, it is an ideal pick for medium-sized rooms. Manufacturer - Lythan

Pros Cons Easy to carry as it is small in size Available in only one colour LED display Not ideal for office use Power-saving operating range

Price of portable ACs at a glance:

Product Price Mini Portable Air Cooler ₹ 4,999 Urja Enterprise Air Go Arctic 3 In 1 Conditioner ₹ 2,000 Boxn Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner ₹ 2,999 Tranquil Rechargeable Portable Air Cooler Conditioner ₹ 2,999 Boxn Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner ₹ 2,499 Air Go Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner ₹ 2,599 LaoTzi Portable Air Conditioner ₹ 11,658 Vozica Go Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner ₹ 2,599 Mini Air Conditioner ₹ 18,291 Air Cooler Personal Air Conditioner ₹ 5,299