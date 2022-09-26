Sign out
Buyer's guide: Top 10 43-inch TVs

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 26, 2022 18:59 IST

Demand for a smart TV is growing exponentially. Traditional TVs have stopped gaining market momentum because smart TVs provide updated features with various screen sizes. Typically, 43 inches TVs are large and almost every top TV maker manufactures them.

43-inch TVs give a great viewing experience for the entire family.

The demand for smart TV is growing exponentially because of the features and updates it provides compared to traditional TVs. According to a report, the growth of the global smart tv market is at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.10 per cent. Due to technological advancements, manufacturing companies are now able to produce stunning displays in large-sized smart TVs at low costs, making them highly affordable. If you are looking to buy a 43-inch smart tv for yourself, this article is the right place to be. Here is a comprehensive list of the best 10 43 inches, smart TV models.

1. One plus 108 cm (43 inches) Y series Y 1 S

It is one of the best and top 43-inch tv models. Its large king-size display renders a high-quality picture and can smoothly run 4 k videos. This full-HD (1920 x 1080) 43 inches tv has a refresh rate of 60 hz, making it perfect for movie marathons. It also supports various apps like youtube, netflix, prime video, jio cinema, hotstar, sonyliv, hungama, eros now, oxygen play, and zee5.

Specifications

Screen size: 43-inch

Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI

Brand: one plus

Resolution: 1080 p

Display technology: LED

Model name: Y series full Y 1 S

Refresh rate: 60 hz

Item weight: 7.8 kgs

ProsCons
dolby atmos audio for amazing sound qualityrequires customized installation and takes time
ultra bright and quality-rich screen 
supports anti-aliasing 
can connect it with gaming consoles 
supports google assistant 
OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43 Y1S (Black)
2. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart LED

It is another affordable 43 inches tv with HDR 10 pro, HLG, and endless OTT apps. It comes with 4 k up-scaling & AI sound (virtual surround 5.1 up-mix). This 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160) tv has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. With an AI processor and 43 inches 4 k display, it can render quality pictures for an immersive experience. It also supports almost all OTT apps like youtube, netflix, prime video, jio cinema, hotstar, sonyliv, hungama, eros now, oxygen play, and zee 5.

Specifications

Screen size: 43 inches

Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI

Brand: LG

Resolution: 2160 p

Display technology: LED

Model name: LG 43UQ7500PSF (ceramic black)

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Item weight: 8 kgs

ProsCons
AI sound with auto volume levellinginstallation is slightly complicated
supports almost all OTT platforms 
4 k ultra HD LED display 
users can connect it with gaming consoles 
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black)
3. Acer 109 cm (43 inches) frameless series 4 k ultra HD TV

It is the latest 43 inches tv by acer (frameless series 4 k ultra HD). You can connect it to a personal computer, gaming consoles, laptops, set-top boxes, etc. Its 43-inch display can render 1.07 billion colours. This 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160) tv has a refresh rate of 60 hz and a 64-bit quad-core processor. It comes with a voice-controlled smart remote. It has an intelligent frame stabilization engine to analyze every frame and delivers a blur-free picture for a better experience.

Specifications

Screen size: 43-inch

Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI

Brand: acer

Resolution: 2160 p

Display technology: LED

Model name: frameless series 4 k (black)

Refresh rate: 60 hz

Item weight: 7.5 kgs

ProsCons
comes with google assistant and built-in chrome castnot good for gaming when connected with PCs or laptops
less costly 
16 GB storage to install and store various apps 
178 degree wide viewing angle 
  
Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR43AP2851UDFL (Black)
4. Mi 108 cm (43 inches) 4 k ultra HD android TV

This is another 43-inch tv by MI that comes with a remote voice assistant. It supports 5000+ apps from play store and has a vivid picture engine to render an immersive 4 k display. You can also connect a set-top box, blu-ray speakers or a gaming console with this tv.

Specifications

Screen size: 43 inches

Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI

Brand: MI

Resolution: 2160 p

Display technology: LED

Model name: L43M4-4AIN (black)

Refresh rate: 60 hz

Item weight: 7.13 kgs

ProsCons
its remote has a voice assistant supportthe remote feature could have been better.
comes with dolby audio + DTS-HD 
comes with kids mode and parental lock 
178-degree viewing angle 
Mi 108 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV 4X | L43M4-4AIN (Black)
5. Sony bravia (43 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart LED KD-43 X 74 k

It is another premium quality 43-inch tv that comes with voice search. This 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160) tv has a refresh rate of 60 hz and can run OTT apps like netflix, amazon prime video, etc. Its display leverages an X 1 4 k processor to generate live colour with a 4 k reality-pro motion flow.

Specifications

Screen size: 43-inch

Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI

Brand: sony

Resolution: 2160 p

Display technology: LED

Model name: KD-43 X 74 k (black)

Refresh rate: 60 hz

Item weight: 8 kgs

ProsCons
amazing sound quality with dolby audioexpensive compared to its competitors
stunning picture quality 
comes with the apple home-kit 
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K (Black)
6. Redmi (43-inch) 4 k ultra HD TV

It is an affordable 43-inch tv that comes with 16 GB storage, a quad-core processor, and supports dual-band wi-fi. This 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160) tv has a refresh rate of 60 hz. It comes pre-installed with OTT apps like prime video, netflix, disney + hotstar, youtube, etc., and supports 5000+ apps from play store. Its quad-core mali G 52 MP 2 processing and 2 GB RAM ensure seamless performance and viewing experience.

Specifications

Screen size: 43 inches

Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI

Brand: redmi

Resolution: 2160 p

Display technology: LED

Model name: X43 | L43R7-7AIN

Refresh rate: 60 hz

Item weight: 7.1 kgs

ProsCons
amazing picture qualityinstallation is slightly complicated
support 5000+ apps from play store 
comes with google assistant support 
Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN (Black)
7. Amazon basics (43-inch) full HD smart LED fire TV

This is another popular 43-inch tv featuring built-in alexa and alexa voice controls. Its quad-core processor renders lightning-fast lag-free processing. It comes with built-in 20-watt powerful speakers, advanced picture processing, and dynamic picture contrast.

Specifications

Screen size: 43-inch

Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI

Brand: amazon basics

Resolution: 2160 p

Display technology: LED

Model name: AB43E10DS (black)

Refresh rate: 60 hz

Item weight: 6.2 kgs

ProsCons
OS is extremely responsivememory (RAM) is less (1 GB only)
less expensive 
dolby audio delivers quality sound 
supports anti-aliasing 
AmazonBasics 109 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED Fire TV AB43E10DS (Black)
8. Toshiba (43-inch) V series android LED TV

This affordable 43 inches tv comes with 20-watt powerful stereo speakers and a REGZA picture engine for a smooth motion picture. Its bezel-less design and full HD (1920 x 1080) display make it one of the popular choices among customers. It comes pre-installed with OTT apps like prime video, netflix, disney + hotstar, youtube, etc., and supports 5000+ apps from play store. You can also connect a set-top box, blu-ray speakers or a gaming console to this tv.

Specifications

Screen size: 43-inch

Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI

Brand: toshiba

Resolution: 1080 p

Display technology: LED

Model name: 43V35 KP (silver)

Refresh rate: 60 hz

Item weight: 6.5 kgs

ProsCons
lag-free and responsivememory (RAM) is less (1 GB only)
amazing picture quality 
amazing quality sound 
less expensive 
Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35KP (Silver)
9.Samsung (43-inch) crystal 4 k series smart TV

This 4 k 43-inch tv features a high (3840 x 2160) resolution and renders one billion colours. Its mega contrast display and auto game mode are some of its noteworthy features. It comes with dolby digital plus 20-watt powerful speakers that provide high-quality audio. Its processor can render high-quality 4 k images to improve the visual experience.

Specifications

Screen size: 43 inches

Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI

Brand: samsung

Resolution: 2160 p

Display technology: LED

Model name: UA43AUE60AKLXL (black)

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Item weight: 6.5 kgs

ProsCons
generates 1 billion colour combinationstorage is less compared to its pricing.
stunning picture quality 
highly responsive 
178 degree wide viewing angle 
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE60AKLXL (Black)
10. iFFALCON (43-inch) 4 k ultra HD TV

It is another high-rated, affordable 43-inch tv with a 4 k display, colour enhancer and a robust sound system. Its mali 470 (600 MHz~800 MHz) processor and 2 GB RAM can deliver content smoothly for a great experience. It comes with dolby digital plus 24-watt powerful dolby audio speakers to provide high-quality audio. It comes with google assistant and A+ grade display panel to render ultra-HD 4 k pictures.

Specifications

Screen size: 43-inch

Connector type: wi-fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Brand: iFFALCON

Resolution: 2160p

Display technology: LED

Model name: 43U61 (black)

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Item weight: 6.75 kgs

ProsCons
proper adjustment of colour, brightness, and contrast is possibledoes not support jio TV
good picture quality 
highly responsive 
takes less space because of its ultra-slim design 
iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 43U61 (Black)
Best 3 features for you:

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Y1Ssupports various OTTs and appsexcellent display qualitygood sound quality
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LEDLG 108 cm (43 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart LED4 k display with AI brightness controlauto volume levelling
Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD TVacer 109 cm (43 inches) frameless series 4 k ultra HD TVintelligent frame stabilization engine for better displaymoderate sound quality
Mi 108 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Android TVMi 108 cm (43 inches) 4 k ultra HD android TVimmersive 4 k displaydolby audio + DTS-HD
Sony Bravia (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED KD-43X74Ksony bravia (43 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart LED KD-43 X 74 k4 k processor to generate live colorquality sound with dolby audio
Redmi (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD TVredmi (43 inches) 4 k ultra HD TVquad-core Mali G 52 MP 2 processing for better picturemoderate sound quality
AmazonBasics (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED Fire TVamazon basics (43 inches) full HD smart LED fire TVquad-core Mali G 52 MP 2 processing for better picture20-watt powerful speakers
Toshiba (43 inches) V Series Android LED TVtoshiba (43 inches) V series android LED TVamazing picture qualitygood sound
Samsung (43 inches) Crystal 4K Series Smart TVsamsung (43 inches) crystal 4k series smart TVstunning displaydolby digital plus 20-watt powerful speakers
iFFALCON (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD TViFFALCON (43 inches) 4k ultra HD TVA+ grade display panel for 4k picturedolby digital plus 24-watt powerful speakers

Best value for money

Toshiba (43-inch) V series android LED TV is the best tv budget-wise because it is less costly. In this price range, this tv provides high picture quality, powerful speakers, and a full HD display. It is highly responsive and supports 5000+ apps.

Best overall

One plus 108 cm (43-inch) Y series Y1 S is the best 43-inch TV overall because it is affordable and offers high-quality 4 k pictures & stunning sound quality by dolby atmos. It also comes with various OTT apps, and you can connect it with gaming consoles, set-top boxes, blu-ray players, etc.

How to find the best 43-inch TV?

You should first determine your requirements before you head over to the market to buy the best 43-inch tv at an affordable price. Next, shortlist products that suit your needs and check out their specifications. You can also hop on to the amazon app or website and search for your desired 43-inch tv. From the amazon app, you can filter out the right product as per your requirement and expected specifications (RAM, processor, internal storage, etc.) and buy.

Price of 43-inch TV at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Y1S23,999
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED31,990
Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD TV25,989
Mi 108 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Android TV26,499
Sony Bravia (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED KD-43X74K47,999
Redmi (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD TV27,999
AmazonBasics (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED Fire TV22,990
Toshiba (43 inches) V Series Android LED TV22,990
Samsung (43 inches) Crystal 4K Series Smart TV31,990
iFFALCON (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD TV22,390

10 best 43-inch TV

What is the role of RAM in a smart TV?

The RAM will make the smart TV or android TV more responsive. It can also improve picture quality and frame rate.

What is the benefit of modern Smart TVs?

Almost all Smart TVs are versatile - we can use them for gaming, watching movies, etc.

 

Can we still be able to view SD channels on this HD TV?

Yes, it is possible to watch SD channels on HD TVs. You might need to change the display settings.

