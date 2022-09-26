Buyer's guide: Top 10 43-inch TVs

43-inch TVs give a great viewing experience for the entire family.

The demand for smart TV is growing exponentially because of the features and updates it provides compared to traditional TVs. According to a report, the growth of the global smart tv market is at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.10 per cent. Due to technological advancements, manufacturing companies are now able to produce stunning displays in large-sized smart TVs at low costs, making them highly affordable. If you are looking to buy a 43-inch smart tv for yourself, this article is the right place to be. Here is a comprehensive list of the best 10 43 inches, smart TV models. 1. One plus 108 cm (43 inches) Y series Y 1 S It is one of the best and top 43-inch tv models. Its large king-size display renders a high-quality picture and can smoothly run 4 k videos. This full-HD (1920 x 1080) 43 inches tv has a refresh rate of 60 hz, making it perfect for movie marathons. It also supports various apps like youtube, netflix, prime video, jio cinema, hotstar, sonyliv, hungama, eros now, oxygen play, and zee5. Specifications Screen size: 43-inch Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI Brand: one plus Resolution: 1080 p Display technology: LED Model name: Y series full Y 1 S Refresh rate: 60 hz Item weight: 7.8 kgs

Pros Cons dolby atmos audio for amazing sound quality requires customized installation and takes time ultra bright and quality-rich screen supports anti-aliasing can connect it with gaming consoles supports google assistant

2. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart LED It is another affordable 43 inches tv with HDR 10 pro, HLG, and endless OTT apps. It comes with 4 k up-scaling & AI sound (virtual surround 5.1 up-mix). This 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160) tv has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. With an AI processor and 43 inches 4 k display, it can render quality pictures for an immersive experience. It also supports almost all OTT apps like youtube, netflix, prime video, jio cinema, hotstar, sonyliv, hungama, eros now, oxygen play, and zee 5. Specifications Screen size: 43 inches Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI Brand: LG Resolution: 2160 p Display technology: LED Model name: LG 43UQ7500PSF (ceramic black) Refresh rate: 60 Hz Item weight: 8 kgs

Pros Cons AI sound with auto volume levelling installation is slightly complicated supports almost all OTT platforms 4 k ultra HD LED display users can connect it with gaming consoles

3. Acer 109 cm (43 inches) frameless series 4 k ultra HD TV It is the latest 43 inches tv by acer (frameless series 4 k ultra HD). You can connect it to a personal computer, gaming consoles, laptops, set-top boxes, etc. Its 43-inch display can render 1.07 billion colours. This 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160) tv has a refresh rate of 60 hz and a 64-bit quad-core processor. It comes with a voice-controlled smart remote. It has an intelligent frame stabilization engine to analyze every frame and delivers a blur-free picture for a better experience. Specifications Screen size: 43-inch Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI Brand: acer Resolution: 2160 p Display technology: LED Model name: frameless series 4 k (black) Refresh rate: 60 hz Item weight: 7.5 kgs

Pros Cons comes with google assistant and built-in chrome cast not good for gaming when connected with PCs or laptops less costly 16 GB storage to install and store various apps 178 degree wide viewing angle

4. Mi 108 cm (43 inches) 4 k ultra HD android TV This is another 43-inch tv by MI that comes with a remote voice assistant. It supports 5000+ apps from play store and has a vivid picture engine to render an immersive 4 k display. You can also connect a set-top box, blu-ray speakers or a gaming console with this tv. Specifications Screen size: 43 inches Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI Brand: MI Resolution: 2160 p Display technology: LED Model name: L43M4-4AIN (black) Refresh rate: 60 hz Item weight: 7.13 kgs

Pros Cons its remote has a voice assistant support the remote feature could have been better. comes with dolby audio + DTS-HD comes with kids mode and parental lock 178-degree viewing angle

5. Sony bravia (43 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart LED KD-43 X 74 k It is another premium quality 43-inch tv that comes with voice search. This 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160) tv has a refresh rate of 60 hz and can run OTT apps like netflix, amazon prime video, etc. Its display leverages an X 1 4 k processor to generate live colour with a 4 k reality-pro motion flow. Specifications Screen size: 43-inch Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI Brand: sony Resolution: 2160 p Display technology: LED Model name: KD-43 X 74 k (black) Refresh rate: 60 hz Item weight: 8 kgs

Pros Cons amazing sound quality with dolby audio expensive compared to its competitors stunning picture quality comes with the apple home-kit

6. Redmi (43-inch) 4 k ultra HD TV It is an affordable 43-inch tv that comes with 16 GB storage, a quad-core processor, and supports dual-band wi-fi. This 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160) tv has a refresh rate of 60 hz. It comes pre-installed with OTT apps like prime video, netflix, disney + hotstar, youtube, etc., and supports 5000+ apps from play store. Its quad-core mali G 52 MP 2 processing and 2 GB RAM ensure seamless performance and viewing experience. Specifications Screen size: 43 inches Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI Brand: redmi Resolution: 2160 p Display technology: LED Model name: X43 | L43R7-7AIN Refresh rate: 60 hz Item weight: 7.1 kgs

Pros Cons amazing picture quality installation is slightly complicated support 5000+ apps from play store comes with google assistant support

7. Amazon basics (43-inch) full HD smart LED fire TV This is another popular 43-inch tv featuring built-in alexa and alexa voice controls. Its quad-core processor renders lightning-fast lag-free processing. It comes with built-in 20-watt powerful speakers, advanced picture processing, and dynamic picture contrast. Specifications Screen size: 43-inch Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI Brand: amazon basics Resolution: 2160 p Display technology: LED Model name: AB43E10DS (black) Refresh rate: 60 hz Item weight: 6.2 kgs

Pros Cons OS is extremely responsive memory (RAM) is less (1 GB only) less expensive dolby audio delivers quality sound supports anti-aliasing

8. Toshiba (43-inch) V series android LED TV This affordable 43 inches tv comes with 20-watt powerful stereo speakers and a REGZA picture engine for a smooth motion picture. Its bezel-less design and full HD (1920 x 1080) display make it one of the popular choices among customers. It comes pre-installed with OTT apps like prime video, netflix, disney + hotstar, youtube, etc., and supports 5000+ apps from play store. You can also connect a set-top box, blu-ray speakers or a gaming console to this tv. Specifications Screen size: 43-inch Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI Brand: toshiba Resolution: 1080 p Display technology: LED Model name: 43V35 KP (silver) Refresh rate: 60 hz Item weight: 6.5 kgs

Pros Cons lag-free and responsive memory (RAM) is less (1 GB only) amazing picture quality amazing quality sound less expensive

9.Samsung (43-inch) crystal 4 k series smart TV This 4 k 43-inch tv features a high (3840 x 2160) resolution and renders one billion colours. Its mega contrast display and auto game mode are some of its noteworthy features. It comes with dolby digital plus 20-watt powerful speakers that provide high-quality audio. Its processor can render high-quality 4 k images to improve the visual experience. Specifications Screen size: 43 inches Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI Brand: samsung Resolution: 2160 p Display technology: LED Model name: UA43AUE60AKLXL (black) Refresh rate: 60 Hz Item weight: 6.5 kgs

Pros Cons generates 1 billion colour combination storage is less compared to its pricing. stunning picture quality highly responsive 178 degree wide viewing angle

10. iFFALCON (43-inch) 4 k ultra HD TV It is another high-rated, affordable 43-inch tv with a 4 k display, colour enhancer and a robust sound system. Its mali 470 (600 MHz~800 MHz) processor and 2 GB RAM can deliver content smoothly for a great experience. It comes with dolby digital plus 24-watt powerful dolby audio speakers to provide high-quality audio. It comes with google assistant and A+ grade display panel to render ultra-HD 4 k pictures. Specifications Screen size: 43-inch Connector type: wi-fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Brand: iFFALCON Resolution: 2160p Display technology: LED Model name: 43U61 (black) Refresh rate: 60 Hz Item weight: 6.75 kgs

Pros Cons proper adjustment of colour, brightness, and contrast is possible does not support jio TV good picture quality highly responsive takes less space because of its ultra-slim design

Best 3 features for you:

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Y1S supports various OTTs and apps excellent display quality good sound quality LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart LED 4 k display with AI brightness control auto volume levelling Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD TV acer 109 cm (43 inches) frameless series 4 k ultra HD TV intelligent frame stabilization engine for better display moderate sound quality Mi 108 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Android TV Mi 108 cm (43 inches) 4 k ultra HD android TV immersive 4 k display dolby audio + DTS-HD Sony Bravia (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED KD-43X74K sony bravia (43 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart LED KD-43 X 74 k 4 k processor to generate live color quality sound with dolby audio Redmi (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD TV redmi (43 inches) 4 k ultra HD TV quad-core Mali G 52 MP 2 processing for better picture moderate sound quality AmazonBasics (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED Fire TV amazon basics (43 inches) full HD smart LED fire TV quad-core Mali G 52 MP 2 processing for better picture 20-watt powerful speakers Toshiba (43 inches) V Series Android LED TV toshiba (43 inches) V series android LED TV amazing picture quality good sound Samsung (43 inches) Crystal 4K Series Smart TV samsung (43 inches) crystal 4k series smart TV stunning display dolby digital plus 20-watt powerful speakers iFFALCON (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD TV iFFALCON (43 inches) 4k ultra HD TV A+ grade display panel for 4k picture dolby digital plus 24-watt powerful speakers

Best value for money Toshiba (43-inch) V series android LED TV is the best tv budget-wise because it is less costly. In this price range, this tv provides high picture quality, powerful speakers, and a full HD display. It is highly responsive and supports 5000+ apps. Best overall One plus 108 cm (43-inch) Y series Y1 S is the best 43-inch TV overall because it is affordable and offers high-quality 4 k pictures & stunning sound quality by dolby atmos. It also comes with various OTT apps, and you can connect it with gaming consoles, set-top boxes, blu-ray players, etc. How to find the best 43-inch TV? You should first determine your requirements before you head over to the market to buy the best 43-inch tv at an affordable price. Next, shortlist products that suit your needs and check out their specifications. You can also hop on to the amazon app or website and search for your desired 43-inch tv. From the amazon app, you can filter out the right product as per your requirement and expected specifications (RAM, processor, internal storage, etc.) and buy. Price of 43-inch TV at a glance:

Product Price in Rs OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Y1S 23,999 LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED 31,990 Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD TV 25,989 Mi 108 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Android TV 26,499 Sony Bravia (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED KD-43X74K 47,999 Redmi (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD TV 27,999 AmazonBasics (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED Fire TV 22,990 Toshiba (43 inches) V Series Android LED TV 22,990 Samsung (43 inches) Crystal 4K Series Smart TV 31,990 iFFALCON (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD TV 22,390