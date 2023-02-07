Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Buyer’s guide: Top 10 electric tea kettles for fast and easy brewing

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 07, 2023 20:34 IST

Summary:

This article details the best electric tea kettles currently available on Amazon. It also give information on best offers and advice for picking the kettle that matches your needs.

Tea making will become super easy, thanks to electric tea kettles.

Anytime during the year, the task of choosing the best electric tea kettle can be completed. Your old electric kettle may need to be updated or replaced, or you may have recently realized how much you depend on one. Every subject has its technological requirements, thus the finest electric kettle for hotels would seem very different from one for homes. Here, you can find a list of the top 10 electric tea kettles for easy brewing. Small kitchens typically do not need particularly powerful kettles. Therefore, selecting the best product requires a thorough market analysis.

1. Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle (14289) with Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 liters, used for boiling water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, soup, etc. 1500 Watt (Silver)

The characteristic mirror shine on the Pigeon electric kettle gives it a unique appearance that may go with any kitchen design. It also has a 360° rotating base that is attached to a standard power chord for safe operation and practical storage. It can be gracefully served and simply filled at the sink without the inconvenience of a power line thanks to its swivel base. It can also be conveniently reconnected to its power supply from either position, making it ideal for both right- and left-handed users. Faster and safer, this 1500W electric kettle can boil up to 1.5 liters of water in 5 to 7 minutes thanks to hidden heating components.

Specifications:

Brand: Pigeon

Product Dimensions: 18.5L x 18.5W x 21.2H Centimeters

Material: Stainless Steel, Plastic

Capacity: 1.5 Litre

Special Feature: Easy to clean

ProsCons
Easy to handle productBuild quality can be improved
Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle (14289) with Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 litre, used for boiling Water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, soup etc. 1500 Watt (Silver)
3.9 (125,824)
52% off
599 1,245
Buy now

2. Prestige 1.5 Litre Kettle 1500-watts, Red

This best electric tea kettle comes with a Power indication light that turns on as the water starts to boil and shuts out automatically after it does. The three top features that differentiate the product are automatic shutoff, a 360-degree swivel base, and one-touch lid locking. The product comes with a one-year warranty that starts from the date of purchase. Customers are advised not to fill the kettle for more than the maximum amount specified within the kettle. If they do, water will touch the lid while boiling which might cause the plastic smell from the heat, and overfilling will also result in leaks.

Specifications:

Brand: Prestige

Product Dimensions: 26L x 21W x 21H Centimeters

Material: Stainless Steel

Capacity: 1.5 Litre

Special Feature: Automatic Cutoff

ProsCons
Power indicatorCord length can be improved
Single-touch lid locking 
Prestige 1.5 Litre Kettle 1500-watts, Red
3.9 (32,379)
36% off
799 1,245
Buy now

3. Prestige PKGSS 1.7L 1500W Electric Kettle (Stainless Steel)

This fast electric tea kettle comes with features like a wide mouth for cleaning, automatic shutoff, and one-touch lid locking. It has a detachable base that can be separated at the time of washing the power consumption the of kettle is 1500 watts. The product is very compact and easy to handle while traveling.

Specifications:

Brand: Prestige

Product Dimensions: 21L x 21W x 25H Centimeters

Material: Stainless Steel

Capacity: 1.7 Litre

Special Feature: 360-degree swivel base

ProsCons
Easy to carryQuality can be improved
Prestige PKGSS 1.7L 1500W Electric Kettle (Stainless Steel)
3.8 (15,931)
48% off
799 1,545
Buy now

4. Havells Aqua Plus Double Wall Kettle / 304 Stainless Steel Inner Body / Cool touch outer body / Wider mouth/2-Year Warranty (Black, 1500 Watt)

The product can be easily handled as it has a cool touch body that does not heat up to safeguard from scorching dangers. This kettle's design gave considerable consideration to the user's convenience. Filling, pouring, and cleaning are straightforward tasks because of the big opening. The lid ensures the beverage maintains its temperature and is safe from outside contamination. An easy-to-use on/off button and a light indication helps you quickly determine if the appliance is on or off.

Specifications:

Brand: Havells

Product Dimensions: 22.6L x 21.4W x 19.5H Centimeters

Material: Stainless Steel

Capacity: 1.2 Litre

Special Feature: Cool touch outer body

ProsCons
Availability of on & off switchThe length of power needs need to improve
Havells Aqua Plus 1.2 litre Double Wall Kettle / 304 Stainless Steel Inner Body / Cool touch outer body / Wider mouth/ 2 Year warranty (Black, 1500 Watt)
4.5 (33,413)
45% off
1,644 2,995
Buy now

5. KENT 16052 Elegant Electric Glass Kettle 1.8L 2000 W | Blue LED Illumination | Borosilicate Glass Body | Boil Drying Protection | Used as Boiler | Milk | Tea | Water & Soup | 1 Year Warranty

The Electric Kettle by KENT is a fantastic complement to your kitchen and a reliable, long-lasting item for daily use. This glass kettle's borosilicate glass body makes it far superior to other types of glass available on the market in that it resists scratches and breaking readily. With a 1.8L volume, you can comfortably serve 5–6 people at once. Its 360° swivel technology makes pouring simple. Simply pull the kettle out of the base and move it about the room. The kettle's auto shut-off mechanism will switch it off in the event of overheating or dry boiling to prevent any damage to the appliance and to ensure human safety.

Specifications:

Brand: Kent

Product Dimensions: 18L x 17W x 20H Centimeters

Material: Glass

Capacity: 1.8 Litre

Special Feature: LED illumination

ProsCons
Extra capacityCord length can be improved
Durable product 
KENT 16052 Elegant Electric Glass Kettle 1.8L 2000 W | Blue LED Illumination | Borosilicate Glass Body | Boil Drying Protection | Used as Boiler | Milk | Tea | Water & Soup | 1 Year Warranty
4 (14,358)
38% off
1,249 2,000
Buy now

6. iBELL Castor CTEK15L Premium 1.5 Litre Stainless Steel Electric Kettle,1500W Auto Cut-Off Feature, Silver

This great value electric tea kettle comes with a standard 1-year warranty with an additional warranty for another year if the registration is done within 30 days from the date of purchase. The power consumption is 1500 watts. The product has triple safety protection and is easy to operate. Also, it comes with a uniquely designed steam ejection setting.

Specifications:

Brand: IBell

Product Dimensions: 16.5L x 17W x 21.5H Centimeters

Material: Stainless Steel

Capacity: 1.5 Litre

Special Feature: Auto Cutoff feature

ProsCons
Value for moneyHandle gets heated while boiling water
iBELL Castor CTEK15L Premium 1.5 Litre Stainless Steel Electric Kettle,1500W Auto Cut-Off Feature,Silver
4.2 (1,074)
55% off
664 1,490
Buy now

7. Lifelong LLEKBT01 Electric Kettle 1.5 Litre 1500W for Boiling Water, Soup with Leakproof 750 ML Stainless Steel Bottle Combo | Combo for Kitchen, Easy to Use | 1 Year Warranty

This easy electric tea kettle and bottle set will help with some of your necessities if you just moved into a new house. Water may be quickly heated with the aid of a kettle with a 1500 W power heating plate. Additionally, its 1.5 L capacity guarantees that you can brew a sizable pot of coffee or tea to help you get settled. Additionally, the 750 ml stainless steel container's volume enables you to store your water in a secure container that will not leak

Specifications:

Brand: Lifelong

Product Dimensions: 25.9L x 17.5W x 22.1H Centimeters

Material: Stainless Steel

Capacity: 1.5 Litre

Special Feature: Lightweight

ProsCons
Safe and easy to useBuild quality can be improved
Lifelong LLEKBT01 Electric Kettle 1.5 Litre 1500W for Boiling Water, Soup with Leak proof 750 ML Stainless Steel Bottle Combo | Combo for Kitchen, Easy to Use | 1 Year Warranty
3.7 (2,458)
60% off
799 2,000
Buy now

8. Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Electric Kettle - 1.7 Litre (2200 Watt)

The product is made up of SUS304 stainless steel for speedy boiling and is lightweight and portable for simple transport and serving. To enhance safety feature protection is provided by the steam sensor and auto-shutdown. plug and cable that has been BIS approved for safety; Wide mouth makes cleaning simple; Base cord winder for convenient storage.

Specifications:

Brand: Amazon Basics

Product Dimensions: 26.6L x 22.3W x 16.2H Centimeters

Material: Stainless Steel

Capacity: 1.7 Litre

Special Feature: Auto Shutdown

ProsCons
DurabilityThe length of the cord can be improved
Easy to clean 
Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Electric Kettle - 1.7 Litre (2200 Watt)
4.3 (1,785)
35% off
1,099 1,700
Buy now

9. Pigeon Kessel Multipurpose Kettle (12173) 1.2 liters with Stainless Steel Body, used for boiling Water and milk, Tea, Coffee, Oats, Noodles, Soup, etc. 600 Watt (Black & Silver)

The product is a cooker-style kettle that can be used for multiple purposes. It comes with a nob for controlling the temperature that makes it suitable for multi-cooking. It also has a metal stand that can be used to cook different dishes a and measuring cup to check the ingredients while preparing different meals.

Specifications:

Brand: Pigeon

Product Dimensions: 19.8L x 17.8W x 16.2H Centimeters

Material: Stainless Steel

Capacity: 1.7 Litre

Special Feature: Variable temperature control

ProsCons
Easy to clean and handleQuality can be improved
Pigeon Kessel Multipurpose Kettle (12173) 1.2 litres with Stainless Steel Body, used for boiling Water and milk, Tea, Coffee, Oats, Noodles, Soup etc. 600 Watt (Black & Silver)
3.9 (14,904)
31% off
999 1,458
Buy now

10. iBELL Hold The World. Digitally! Stainless Steel Electric Kettle, 1.8 L (Silver, 1800 W)

These coolest electric tea kettles have a traditional appearance thanks to their stainless-steel body, which also keeps them durable. All eyes will be drawn to the kettle's slick appearance. The clever kettle monitors the temperature and turns off the heat when the water reaches a boil. The handle is nice to hold, has a good texture for holding, and feels cool to the touch. On the flat anti-slip base, the kettle is firmly supported.

Specifications:

Brand: IBELL

Product Dimensions: 18.5L x 18.5W x 23H Centimeters

Material: Stainless Steel

Capacity: 1.8 Litre

Special Feature: Shockproof and heat-resistant handle

ProsCons
Good and advanced designPower saving can be improved
iBELL Hold The World. Digitally! Stainless Steel Electric Kettle, 1.8 L (Silver, 1800 W)
3.8 (4,084)
51% off
733 1,490
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle (14289) with Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 liters, used for boiling water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, soup, etc. 1500 Watt (Silver)High speedPortableExcellent control type
Prestige 1.5 Litre Kettle 1500-watts, RedGood qualitySleekGood design
Prestige PKGSS 1.7L 1500W Electric Kettle (Stainless Steel)Lovely DesignExcellent looksPowerful
Havells Aqua Plus 1.2-liter Double Wall Kettle / 304 Stainless Steel Inner Body / Cool touch outer body / Wider mouth/ 2 Year Warranty (Black, 1500 Watt)Good featuresUnique designSleek design
KENT 16052 Elegant Electric Glass Kettle 1.8L 2000 W | Blue LED Illumination | Borosilicate Glass Body | Boil Drying Protection | Used as Boiler | Milk | Tea | Water & Soup | 1 Year WarrantyEnergy saverInnovative technologyPower saver
P iBELL Castor CTEK15L Premium 1.5 Litre Stainless Steel Electric Kettle,1500W Auto Cut-Off Feature, SilverNo heating issueWide mouthAmazing performance
Lifelong LLEKBT01 Electric Kettle 1.5 Litre 1500W for Boiling Water, Soup with Leakproof 750 ML Stainless Steel Bottle Combo | Combo for Kitchen, Easy to Use | 1 Year WarrantyEnergy efficientSleek designCleans nicely
Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Electric Kettle - 1.7 Litre (2200 Watt)PowerfulEasy cleaningSmooth control
Pigeon Kessel Multipurpose Kettle (12173) 1.2 liters with Stainless Steel Body, used for boiling Water and milk, Tea, Coffee, Oats, Noodles, Soup, etc. 600 Watt (Black & Silver)Good finishingUser friendlySaves energy efficiently
iBELL Hold The World. Digitally! Stainless Steel Electric Kettle, 1.8 L (Silver, 1800 W)Robust constructionStunning designExcellent power saver

Best overall product

Finding the best electric tea kettle online is quite challenging. The Havells Aqua Plus would be a deserving victor, though, if we had to choose just one. This Kettle has a double wall and an extremely elegant design with a cool outer body and a wide mouth for easy cleaning. The product’s auto-shut function protects it from getting damaged due to overheating which is best as compared to other kettles available in the market.

Best value for money

With a cheap suggested retail price of just Rs. 599 and a plethora of features including excellent build quality of stainless steel that ensures safe and healthy boiling the Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus electric tea kettle (14289) is a great value. It is simple to store and 1500W electric kettle can safely and quickly boil up to 1.5 liters of water in 5 to 7 minutes.

How to find the perfect Electric Kettle?

Examining each electric tea kettle model attentively in light of its most recent features and specifications is the phase that matters the most. Pick the product from this small group that best strikes a balance between utility, cost, and design. Remember to routinely check online electric tea kettles review and client complaints posted on various platforms as criticism is the best facilitator. Watch YouTube videos for unbiased reviews. Choose the product that has the most positive reviews and the fewest negative ones. Additionally, always select products from online stores that have extensive warranties because they guarantee that you will not soon need to spend for maintenance.

Product Price
Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle (14289) with Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 litre, used for boiling Water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, soup etc. 1500 Watt (Silver) ₹ 599
Prestige 1.5 Litre Kettle 1500-watts, Red ₹ 799
Prestige PKGSS 1.7L 1500W Electric Kettle (Stainless Steel) ₹ 799
Havells Aqua Plus 1.2 litre Double Wall Kettle / 304 Stainless Steel Inner Body / Cool touch outer body / Wider mouth/ 2 Year warranty (Black, 1500 Watt) ₹ 1,644
KENT 16052 Elegant Electric Glass Kettle 1.8L 2000 W | Blue LED Illumination | Borosilicate Glass Body | Boil Drying Protection | Used as Boiler | Milk | Tea | Water & Soup | 1 Year Warranty ₹ 1,249
iBELL Castor CTEK15L Premium 1.5 Litre Stainless Steel Electric Kettle,1500W Auto Cut-Off Feature,Silver ₹ 664
Lifelong LLEKBT01 Electric Kettle 1.5 Litre 1500W for Boiling Water, Soup with Leak proof 750 ML Stainless Steel Bottle Combo | Combo for Kitchen, Easy to Use | 1 Year Warranty ₹ 799
Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Electric Kettle - 1.7 Litre (2200 Watt) ₹ 1,099
Pigeon Kessel Multipurpose Kettle (12173) 1.2 litres with Stainless Steel Body, used for boiling Water and milk, Tea, Coffee, Oats, Noodles, Soup etc. 600 Watt (Black & Silver) ₹ 999
iBELL Hold The World. Digitally! Stainless Steel Electric Kettle, 1.8 L (Silver, 1800 W) ₹ 733

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances
RELATED STORIES
Top 10 smartwatches for boys in 2023
Buyer's guide: 9 fully automatic washing machines for convenience and efficiency
Looking to buy a kindle this year? Here are top 4 deals to check out
Top 10 projectors for large venues: Buying guide
OTG from Havells: Top 4 picks that ensure high performance

FAQs

How to get a good electric kettle from online sites?

When looking for the best electric tea kettle online for you, you may examine and compare the pricing of the various kettles. You may check out reputable brands that sell this kitchen equipment online, like KENT, Macmillan, Pigeon, Butterfly, Prestige, Singer, and Havells.

What kettles are good for health to boil water?

The safest tea kettles are those constructed of borosilicate glass or stainless steel. Always search for 18/8 or 18/10 stainless steel, often known as 304 or 316 food-grade stainless steel.

Which is the best 1500-watt electric kettle option available in the Indian market?

Kent 16023 (Transparent) Electric kettles have undeniably taken the place of traditional methods for brewing tea, milk, and water, not to mention Maggi! They are undoubtedly quick, efficient, and secure.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS