Buyer's guide: Top 8 inverters to buy in 2023

An inverter in no longer a luxury item, but an essential household appliance, as work-from-home and study-from-home became a reality.

When there is a power outage, an inverter offers a dependable and effective way to power your house or place of business. An inverter guarantees you never experience any difficulty in today's environment, where frequent power outages are frequent. With an inverter, you may continue living your daily life without being stopped by power outages because you will always have access to power. It offers a dependable and affordable solution for all your power demands, whether you need to run your appliances, watch your favourite movie, or work from home. With an inverter, you can wave goodbye to the anxiety caused by power outages and say hello to a smooth, uninterrupted existence. By selecting an inverter, you may have a dependable, economical, and practical power source, guaranteeing that you never go without electricity when you need it the most. 1. Microtek UPS Merlyn 1850 Inverter The brilliant premium UPS series, iMerlyn, can handle heavy loads and enhance your home's appeal with its eye-catching design. Its five-stage battery charging system prolongs battery life while maintaining battery health. It uses a microcontroller Design for Smarter Control, Display Messages (Status & Fault), has this Superior Capability for Managing Peak Current, Protection for intelligent thermal management, and Switches for selecting the charging mode, load type, and battery type. Specifications Brand: MICROTEK Product Dimensions: 9.6 x 34 x 16.8 cm Special Feature: It has an Intelligent Control Design.

Pros Cons The device is lightweight and portable. There is only a limited warranty period.

2. Luminous Inverter and Battery Combo with Trolley for Home, Office & Shops Zelio 1100 The Luminous Inverter & Battery Package with Cart is the ultimate power backup solution for homes, businesses, and retail establishments. It comes with a battery for effective operation and extended life and the Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter, a premium inverter that offers clean and reliable electricity. The device can be moved around quickly thanks to the cart, making it perfect for use in various places. This combination is an efficient and convenient power backup solution for all your demands, thanks to its sleek design and cutting-edge capabilities. Specifications Brand: LUMINOUS Product Dimensions: 505 x 220 x 308 mm Special Feature: You get a designated charging indicator.

Pros Cons You get constant electricity support from the inverter. The product is expensive.

3. Luminous Zelio 1700 Inverter with EC 18036 150 Ah Tubular Battery (2 Batteries) With hassle-free battery water level management, mcb safety, and a bypass switch that keeps supplying output from the grid even in cases of inverter problems, Luminous Zelio Home UPS is India's Most Sophisticated Home UPS. Good tolerance for overcharging (accepts very deep discharge-suitable for long power cuts). Specifications Brand: Luminous Product Dimensions: Special Feature: You get an overload protection facility.

Pros Cons The product provides low battery voltage protection and short-circuits safeguards. The customer support is average.

4. EXIDE INDUSTRIES 150 AH/12 V (2 No's), Luminous Zelio + 1700 24 V The newest product from Exide promises excellent pricing on outstanding power backup. You may be sure your house won't have a power deficit with Exide Instabrite. A unique hybrid alloy system with dual plate isolation (PE+GM) and reduced water loss lower the risk of premature failure. The product has moulded grips to ensure smooth handling, a spill-proof guarantee, anti-splash guards on the top vented lid, and coin-flushing vents plug. Specifications Brand: Exide Industries Item Dimensions: 50.8 x 38 x 26.4 cm Special Feature: It supports a dual battery system.

Pros Cons Product maintenance is easy. The battery life is shorter.

5. Luminous Inverter and Battery Combo for Home, Office & Shops ECO Volt Neo 1050 The Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo provides a complete power backup solution for homes, businesses, and retail establishments. The Eco Volt Neo 1050 Sine Wave Inverter and the Shakti Charge 18060 150 Ah Tall Tubular Battery make up the combination. With its sine wave technology, the Eco Volt Neo 1050 Inverter offers a clean and steady power source, while the Shakti Charge 18060 battery guarantees dependable backup power amid power failures. This combination is a practical and effective technique to guarantee a constant power supply. Specifications Brand: Luminous Model Name: SC18054+EcoVolt1050 Colour: Multicolor

Pros Cons Fast charging You cannot run heavy power equipment with the inverter.

6. V-Guard Prime 1150 Digital Inverter UPS The heavy-duty V-Guard Prime 1150 Digital Sine-wave converter offers best-in-class performance. It has Battery Topping reminder feature, an Elevated Selection switch, Gravity Builder, and many other features. Moreover, the product comes with a reminder to top off the battery's water to prevent last-minute hassles, a High-Performance Selection Switch to regulate performance, and a Battery Gravity Builder that prolongs the life of your battery are all features of this product. Specifications Brand: V-Guard Product Dimensions: 25 x 12 x 27.5 cm Colour: White Special Feature: The product has Pure sine wave output technology.

Pros Cons The Battery water topping reminder works efficiently. The product produces irritating noise at times.

7. V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 S Solar Inverter with Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Connectivity; Free PAN India Installation (Metallic Gray) Your smartphone and the Smart inverter series sync effortlessly. The device is enrolled on the V-Guard Smart app, where you can manage the power, check the backup time, change between different modes, review the frequency and length of power outages, and charge your smartphone up to 30% more quickly using Turbocharge. The software also serves as a reminder to wash your solar panels. Depending on how much water is being consumed by the battery, the Rechargeable batteries Water Filling feature will remind you to top it off. It promotes a steady power supply and lengthens the battery's life. Specifications Brand: V-Guard Product Dimensions: 27.5 x 25 x 12 cm Colour: Metallic Gray Special Feature: The product gives excellent electricity output at places with power shortages with Solar Power compatibility.

Pros Cons The product has the best features available at a reasonable price. The device has an overheating problem.

8. Luminous Hercules Sine 1500 - Pure Sine Wave Inverter for Home & Office, Runs Heavy Load on Single Battery (Blue), standard The Luminous Hercules comes with an Intelligent thermal management system which assists in better performance of the system. You can run various appliances like LED bulbs, TV, fan, and LED tube light. It has excellent features like ECO and UPS mode, overload management, and is compatible with different battery types. Specifications Brand: Luminous Item Dimensions: 30.5 x 20.7 x 13 cm Colour: Blue Special Feature: The product supports three stages of charging.

Pros Cons The build-up and design are elegant. Heavy power consumption appliances do not work with the inverter.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Microtek UPS Merlyn 1850 Inverter There is a display indicator. You get smart selection switches. There is a protection feature for smart thermal management. Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo with Trolley for Home, Office and Shops Zelio 1100 There is a dedicated warranty period. The product comes with a display facility. You get strong battery support. Luminous Zelio 1700 Inverter with EC 18036 150 Ah Tubular Battery (2 Batteries) The tubular plates are sturdy and robust. You get a good battery backup time. There is a display of power backup. EXIDE INDUSTRIES 150 AH/12 V (2 No's), Luminous Zelio + 1700 24 V It has moulded handles for smooth handling. The inverter has Anti-splash guards. The product has a two-year warranty. Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home, Office & Shops (Eco Volt Neo 1050 Sine Wave Inverter, Shakti Charge 18060, 150 Ah Tall Tubular Battery) There is fast Charging. The product has a warranty feature. It has pure sine wave output technology. V-Guard Prime 1150 Digital Inverter UPS It is ideal for complex device outputs. It gives you high-quality performance. It has Battery Gravity Builder that extends battery life. V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 S Solar Inverter with Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Connectivity; Free PAN India Installation (Metallic Gray) It works with solar output. It is compatible with high-tech electronic devices. You get a good battery performance. Luminous Hercules Sine 1500 - Pure Sine Wave Inverter for Home & Office, Runs Heavy Load on Single Battery (Blue), standard It has Battery Charging Control System Technology It has good battery compatibility. The product is feasible to use.

Best overall product Concerning residences or workplaces, picking one of the best air purifiers that deserve the label can be complex. Luminous Inverter & Battery Duo for Home, Office & Shops (Eco Volt Neo 1050 Sine Wave Inverter, Shakti Charge 18060, 150 Ah Tall Tubular Battery) has the potential to top the entire list when compared to the other inverters on the list, though. It has the most power of all and can easily keep the electricity needs under control. Best value for money The Eco Volt Neo 1050 Sine Wave Inverter, Shakti Charge 18060, and 150 Ah Tall Tubular Battery represent excellent value for money. With its pure sine wave output, the Eco Volt Neo 1050 Sine Wave Inverter offers a stable and reliable power source better suited for powering delicate electronics and appliances. An innovative battery management system and fast charging capabilities are provided by the Shakti Charge 18060 Charger, which aids in extending battery life and maintaining peak performance. With higher efficiency and a long lifespan, the 150 Ah Tall Tubular Battery offers dependable backup power for protracted periods. Additionally, the mixture of these three elements provides a thorough and affordable answer for power backup requirements, making it an excellent value for money. How to find the perfect inverter? The most crucial step is carefully studying each inverter model available in the segment using its most modern features and characteristics. Pick one of these few that strikes the ideal balance between affordability, accessibility, and design. Make it a practice to study customer feedback and criticisms expressed online on various platforms since the opposition is the finest facilitator. To discover unbiased reviews, browse YouTube videos. Choose the product that has received the most praise and the fewest consumer complaints. Additionally, consider devices with lengthy warranties because they guarantee you will only need to pay for maintenance for a while. A warranty is crucial whenever it comes to product maintenance.

