Buyer's guide: Try these top 7 prestige 3 burner gas stoves

A three burner gas stove is a must if your cooking time is limited or if you have to cater to the needs of a large family.

In today's fast-paced world, having a reliable and efficient gas stove in the kitchen is essential. Prestige, a well-known brand in the kitchen appliance industry, offers a range of 3-burner gas stoves that blend culinary power and efficiency. This article will highlight the top 7 Prestige 3 burner gas stoves, features, and benefits. From the sleek and stylish designs to the high-quality brass burners, these gas stoves offer everything you need to cook delicious meals quickly and efficiently. So, if you are looking for a new gas stove for your kitchen, read on to discover which Prestige 3 burner gas stove is perfect for you. 1. Prestige Magic Glass Top Gas Stove GTMC 03, Black, Tri Pin Burners, Manual The Prestige Magic Glass Top Gas Stove GTMC 03 in black is a sleek and stylish addition to any kitchen. This ISI-certified gas stove features toughened glass and a spill-proof compact design, making it easy to clean and maintain. The tri-pin burners ensure even heat distribution, allowing you to cook your favourite dishes perfectly. The ergonomic knob design adds extra comfort and convenience while cooking. With a 2-year warranty on the product, you can be assured of its quality and durability. Whether you're a professional chef or a home cook, the Prestige Magic Glass Top Gas Stove GTMC 03 is the perfect choice for a reliable and efficient gas stove. Specifications: Brand: Prestige Product Dimension: ‎‎‎‎36.3D x 73.2W x 15.5H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Features: Tri pin burners; Ergonomic knob design

Pros Cons Easy to clean Built Quality can be improved

2. Prestige Royale Plus The Prestige Royale Plus Schott Glass 3 Burner Gas Stove in black combines style, durability, and functionality. This gas stove features a toughened glass top and elegant design, making it a stylish addition to any kitchen. The SCHOTT glass used in the stove comes with a lifetime warranty, ensuring its quality and durability. The individual pan support and ergonomic knob design add extra convenience while cooking. This gas stove offers superior quality, safety, and durability, making it a great choice for home cooks and professional chefs. The easy maintenance of this gas stove ensures it stays looking new for years to come. Overall, the Prestige Royale Plus Schott Glass 3 Burner Gas Stove is a great investment for anyone looking for a high-quality gas stove that is both stylish and functional. Specifications: Brand: Prestige Product Dimensions: 15.5D x 81W x 48.5H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: Ergonomic Knob Design

Pros Cons Easy to clean Problem with big burner reported by some users

3. Prestige Marvel Glass Top 3 Burner Gas Stove, Manual Ignition, Black The Prestige Marvel Glass Top 3 Burner Gas Stove in black is a reliable and efficient addition to any kitchen. With a manual ignition and brass burners, this gas stove is perfect for cooking various dishes. The toughened glass top and powder-coated body ensure durability and easy maintenance. The ergonomic knob design adds convenience and ease of use while cooking. The gas stove features high-efficiency tri-pin burners and spill-proof design plates surrounding the burners. This gas stove also has a 2-year warranty for manufacturing defects and other issues mentioned in the user manual. The Prestige Marvel Glass Top 3 Burner Gas Stove is a great investment for anyone looking for an efficient and easy gas stove. Specifications: Brand: Prestige Product Dimensions: ‎‎‎13D x 72.5W x 40H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: Toughened Shatterproof Black-Glass Top

Pros Cons Good Design, Easy to clean Build quality is decent

4. Prestige Edge Gas Table The Prestige Edge Gas Table PEBS 03 L in black is a slim, stylish 3-burner gas stove perfect for modern kitchens. With Schott glass, it is the world's slimmest cooktop, adding a touch of elegance to your kitchen. The gas stove features a durable design and pan support with flame guard protection, ensuring safety and longevity. The stove has a 2-year warranty on the product and a lifetime warranty on the Schott glass, ensuring its quality and durability. The Prestige Edge Gas Table PEBS 03 L is the perfect investment for those looking for a high-quality gas stove that is both stylish and efficient. Specifications: Brand: Prestige Product Dimension: 47D x 90W x 15H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: Pan support with flame guard protection

Pros Cons Easy to clean, Nice design Service needs improvement

5. Prestige Marvel Plus 3 The Prestige Marvel Plus 3 burner gas stove is a reliable and efficient addition to any kitchen. With a manual ignition and brass burners, this gas stove is perfect for cooking various dishes. The toughened glass top and powder-coated body ensure durability and easy maintenance. The gas stove features high-efficiency tri-pin burners and a spill-proof design, making it safe and easy to use. The stove also has ergonomically designed knobs for ease of use while cooking. This gas stove has a 2-year warranty for manufacturing defects and other issues mentioned in the user manual. The Prestige Marvel Plus 3 burner Glass top, GTM 03, is a great investment for anyone looking for a high-quality gas stove that is both efficient and easy to use. Specifications: Brand: Prestige Product Dimension: ‎‎42D x 79W x 17H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: Spill Proof Design; Ergonomically Designed Knobs

Pros Cons Sturdy Design needs improvement

6. Prestige Magic 3 Burner The Prestige Magic 3 Burner Gas Stove with a stainless steel body is a stylish and functional addition to any kitchen. This gas stove is easy to clean and maintain with a spill-proof design. The tri-pin burner is ISI certified and ensures high efficiency while cooking. The 6mm superior toughened glass top and brass burners ensure durability and reliability. The ergonomic knob design makes it easy to use and adjust the flame. This gas stove comes with a 2-year manufacturer warranty, making it a great investment for anyone looking for a reliable and efficient gas stove. The black colour and Made in India label further adds to the appeal of this gas stove. Specifications: Brand: Prestige Product Dimension: ‎43D x 78W x 16H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: Ergonomic Knob design

Pros Cons Easy to use Space between burner is less

7. Prestige Svachh GTSV-03 The Prestige Svachh GTSV-03 Gas Table features three brass burners that deliver long-lasting performance and efficient LPG usage. Its ergonomic knob design ensures comfortable handling while cooking, while the sturdy pan support keeps the vessels stable during cooking. The black glass top adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen, while the liftable burner set makes cleaning easy. This manual ignition gas stove is a reliable and stylish addition to any home, backed by the assurance of the Prestige brand. Specifications: Brand: Prestige Product Dimension: 42D x 81W x 15.5H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: Powder Coated Body with Toughened Glass Top

Pros Cons Easy to clean Glass top needs to be handed with care Liftable Burner

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Prestige Magic Glass Top GMTC 03 Toughened Black-Glass Spill Proof Design Tri-pin Brass burner Prestige Royale Plus Schott Glass 3 SCHOTT Glass Ergonomic Knob Design SABAF Gas Valves Prestige Marvel Glass Top 3 Tri Pin Burner Elegant & Compact Design Toughened Shatterproof Black-Glass Top Prestige Edge Gas Table PEBS 03 Ultra slim body Jumbo burner Ergonomic Knob Design Prestige Marvel Plus 3 Ergonomic Knob Design Additional Drip Tray Tri Pin Brass Burners Prestige Magic 3 Spill Proof design Ergonomic Knob Design Toughened black glass Prestige Svachh GTSV-03 Liftable burner Easy Clean Tri-Pin Brass Burners